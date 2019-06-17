Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘You Need To Calm Down’ is… um, epic, sure

Taylor Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down” premiered this morning to much fanfare and… the song is worse with the music video, just my opinion. I’m probably one of the people this song is directed at and I’m fine with that, because my Tay-shade is still here and I feel like it’s utterly justifiable. Remember during the 1989 album promotion, Taylor released “Bad Blood” and it featured all of those models and actresses? It was the height of Taylor’s Performative Friendships, because she had to let us know that she is more popular than Katy Perry, and that she’s the most popular person in the world! Well, “You Need to Calm Down” is like that, only gay, queer and drag. Taylor has carefully curated the Best Gay Peeps for our entertainment. And I can’t. This is the same old Tay sh-t, just with a rainbow flag. Watch for all the cameos.
People included in this video: Ryan Reynolds, RuPaul, Todrick Hall, Adam Rippon, Laverne Cox, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, the Queer Eye guys, Ellen DeGeneres and… KATY PERRY. Much like I said that Kendrick Lamar should be embarrassed to appear in “Bad Blood,” I do wonder if some of these people – COUGH RUPAUL COUGH – will be embarrassed with this sh-t too. I mean, Taylor clearly saw Ryan Reynolds murder a hobo and she’s been holding that over his head for years, that’s the only way to explain his continued involvement in the Tay narrative (I jest, Tay is friends with Blake Lively and Taylor would never tell anyone about the hobo-murder). Anyway, this is just Performative Friendships 2.0: Rainbow Coalition. And I guess I believe that Katy and Taylor really did make up now. Sigh…
I hope everyone already saw Matt Rogers clowning on Taylor’s new “I AM AN ALLY TO SELL MUSIC” shtick. If not, it’s amazing. I would lowkey jam to “Okurnt” and “I Do Poppers.”
TAYLA SWIFF #LOVER track list LEAKED:
1. Wooo, Bitch!
2. HAWNEY
3. Okurnt! feat. Cardi
4. Ble$$
5. Shantay Away!
6. YAZ! feat. JVN
7. I Do Poppers
8. GAY RIGHTS!!! feat. Ann Dowd
9. Buttigieg2020
10. FAG PALZ feat. Katy Perry
11. ME!
12. TRANS!
13. U Need To Calm Down
12. Karlie.
— Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) June 14, 2019
I can’t believe this but #Lover leaked. The track list I posted was accurate. Idk why this happens to sweethearts but Tayla Swiff…my heart goes out. Anyway happy #pride pic.twitter.com/jWTYdd0tSI
— Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) June 15, 2019
I loved the video, she made me laugh, and Katy in her burger dress was a nice moment.
i guess taylor isn’t concerned with “growing with her audience” and is going to focus on selling to jr high kids until she’s grey. i like that she’s revealing herself to be an ally, at least in a performative sense, b/c that will seep into the heads of her fans via osmosis but it seems like pandering to me.
We don’t actively listen to pop music in our house but somehow my 8 year old daughter
Discovered Taylor Swift and yikes! I’m relating to the dad in Footloose for the first time. My point is Tey is huge in the 8 year old girl demographic.
You totally nailed it. My nine year old was all about her last summer, I guessing she outgrew her.
I’m gay and I don’t want this. Feels too performative and the song is horrible.
Also she’s rich and can get the best doctors, so why are those implants so bad…
She looks very pretty, healthy and happy though, so good for her.
PS: ENOUGH OF TODRICK I’m begging. He’s so annoying.
I was at work last night and it came on the radio at the nurses station and both of the nurses on that shift that are LGBTQ reached over to skip the song groaning.
I asked because it seemed odd and one said “it pushes the “fabulous” gay stereotype and I’m tired of being seen that way.” The other one basically said she’s only doing it because people called her a sympathizer for not being vocal at the election and this is an empty gesture to clear her name for her album release.
Very very interesting perspectives.
I can understand both of those perspectives for sure, but I don’t think it can be classified as an empty gesture when she’s donating the proceeds to GLAAD, advocating for a petition, and writing the government in support of the Equality Act.
Does it feel a little false and a little late and pandering? For sure. But I guess at least she’s trying to back it up?
It comes off as a bit… pandering?
A bit? She is so pathetic. First she used game of thrones for OR, Jonas bro wedding and I just know that she will make some “gay song” . After she made this petition and donation I posted here that it is PR for her new song. And voile.
She was so feminism Ally during 1989. Now this. What will be trendy next year?
And to all people who loves photos of her cats – she will be using them for cats movie promo a lot next months. This is why she get this new cat. I just can’t imagine what she will do with kids in future? All for OR.
Her performative friendship routine has taken on a tokenising bent.
Oh that’s so nice of her. /s
It would be alot more genuine if she donated proceeds from this single to an LGBTQ+ advocacy group or charity. Instead this smacks of “I’m Woke Now, Buy My Music!!”
GLAAD confirmed she did a few days ago.
That’s actually really awesome to hear – I was hoping she had!
She puts her money where her mouth is so I have no complaints.
No, her fans started donating in her honour (which is great). GLAAD’s twitter account said the donations increased a lot after the single and that a lot of her fans were giving 13 dollars bc of her since it’s her lucky number apparently? I’m sure she donated before and will keep doing in the future, but the profits from the single aren’t going directly to GLAAD for now.
@daisy she donated $113,000.00 to GLAAD
Normally I would agree. But I actually think this is Taylor’s coming out album!
I was wondering about this while watching the video
How? She has an official boyfriend.
Do you really think that she’ll admit to having beards? And reveal all of HW’s secrets? It’s a bit insane but I’m all for real life becoming an episode of Big Little Lies.
I could see her coming out as bi. I don’t think she’s actually a lesbian.
There is a rumour that she’ll come out as bi (probably started by her team). If so, it will be a very vague thing that she’ll neither accept nor deny, most likely?
I dunno. And anyway, who cares? Until she says something it’s her business.
I don’t believe that. She doesn’t want to lose her overseas market. I mean if it was about just the us I’m sure she would have come out years ago but it’s not. Taylor is all about the money after all, she doesn’t care about substance and putting out quality work.
I find speculation about other people’s sexuality really inappropriate
well, well done on the political message after the actual video too. much respect to tay.
I love it.
Is this her coming out video? There’s been rumors about her and Karlie👀. I think Karlie and Taylor both have beards but in reality want to be with each other.
I agree with Taylor Hosking at Vice who basically summed up the song as “a failed attempt at advocacy”. I personally don’t think the video did any better..
You can find the article (which covers the song) here:
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/qv7nw7/taylor-swifts-lgbtq-anthem-you-need-to-calm-down-is-pretty-clueless
I liked it. But then I liked Paris Hilton’s album of a decade or so ago, so my musical opinions cannot be trusted.
Everytime Paris Hilton pops up in a conversation my friends and I always make a case to remember her music was actually great (in a guilty pleasure pop music kinda way).
Stars Are Blind was a genuinely fun pop song and I remember making people listen to it to prove my point.
Stars are Blind was a jam.
Nothing in This World is still a bop. I’m not even sorry.
It does feel a bit… appropiating. If she wanted to write a song about LGBT acceptance she should’ve written about that. By making it about it, but also about her own haters, it’s kinda… rude. Like, is she comparing the negative comments written about her, one of the most famous pop stars of our time and a mindblowingly rich woman, to the homophobia the LGBT community has to endure? Taylor can shut off twitter and live a life full of privileges ignoring her haters. The LGBT can’t just do that about homophobes.
Yes she is comparing. Basically she think she has such a hard life like gays. Delusional egoist. What next? Comparing Kanye incident to genoside?
While I no longer dislike Taylor Swift, I do not like her enough to watch this video. That being said I hope she is happy and I do think she means well in her own way. She just will never be my cup of tea
I feel like even though many of us may find it annoying or performative, I do think the message will really hit home to her target audience and fans, and I guess that’s the point. I think that’s probably why so many people agreed to be in the video. I can’t hate her, or them, for that.
Please the video is cute, she’s having fun and more important, she’s using her platform.
I agree. I just don’t see a problem here. If the message gets to her target audience, that’s a good thing.
yup totally agree
It’s a catchy little tune that a bunch of 10-yr olds will love. Exposure to acceptance, or being accepted, is always a good thing. Beyond that I really don’t care.
I find this PR shift a very odd move after “Reputation.” It feels…regressive compared to the more mature sound of the previous albums. Kind of a shame, honestly.
” I mean, Taylor clearly saw Ryan Reynolds murder a hobo and she’s been holding that over his head for years, that’s the only way to explain his continued involvement in the Tay narrative (I jest, Tay is friends with Blake Lively and Taylor would never tell anyone about the hobomurder).!”
Lol! He had an Aviation Gin bottle next to him in the video, so more publicity for his company, win win for everyone. All PR.
If this brings more acceptance to the world, so be it. Is it good? No. Is it weirdly phrased? Yes. But her demographic is little white girls, parties and shops so she’ll get where Rupaul won’t.
“She’ll get where RuPaul won’t”
You know, one of the biggest problems people have with Drag Race recently is they feel it panders to straight women more than it does to gay men.
Just saying. RuPaul already got there.
Hmmmmmkay?
The nice thing about this Taylor Swift video is that it doesn’t feature nothing but a steady stream of bdsm leather clad models and demonic imagery a la Beyonce, Rhianna, Gaga, et al.
At least this ones is watchable bubblegun fluff and not a mini horror epic with horns and chains and torture for no reason.
For that reason, I like this. Maybe it will help stem the tide of darkness that seems to have swept the imaginations of the highest paid pop stars in the land.
The song and the video are horrible 🤮
The part where her and Katy make up makes it seem like the media or haters pitted them against each other (cause they can all have crowns) when really it was Tay being competitive and petty with Katy.
I am glad she is doing this, I guess. It feels performative, absolutely, but maybe it will help someone somewhere be more engaged in gay and civil rights? Every vote counts.
I thought it was gearing up to be about Kim K and rewriting the events of her snake phase as more TS victimization now that enough time has passed. So when she tried to then make the song a gay rights/support/pride anthem, it felt even more squidgy to me but maybe she is not doing that… surely she would never.
I like the song and the video was fun. It does seem slightly pandering but she also seems to be putting her money where her mouth is regarding the Equality Act and donations to GLAAD, so I’m not going to smack talk her.
To those in the comments wondering if this is Taylor’s coming out album and bringing up supposed beards: You do realise that bi and pan people exist, right? Even if it was a coming out album of sorts, it doesn’t mean her relationships with men were bearding situations. And the fact that you’re assuming she’s using beards at all is so effing vile.
Her coming out as gay would be strategically weird, turning all her past boyfriends into a lie/beards/confused moments, so I find this suggestion a bit ludicrous – merely from a PR perspective which is how the real world works.
Should she come out as bi or pan then super, great. Apparently there is a rumour that she’ll do just that.
But knowing Tay she’ll probably just suggest something a bit vague which is her prerogative after all.
I’m all for simplifying re: allies. She is donating, she is trying to put out a message of openness and queerness. I’m the opposite of cancel culture. Even if clumsily done, being supportive is a good thing, especially in these times of advanced bigotry.
I appreciate her GLAAD involvement and her promotion of the Equality Act, so I hate to be like this, BUT…this feels like Bad Blood part 2. Instead of parading fake friends around because feminism!, she’s parading fake friends around because gay rights!
After the whole thing about how her Reputation songs were inspired by GOT episodes that weren’t even released when her album came out, I’ve gone from being a “skeptical Swiftie” to just being downright skeptical, lol. She’s so disingenuous. We used to know that because she’d date whatever “It” guy there was at the moment, but now it’s showing itself in other ways.
Taylor Swift will by all means be okay and continue to have wealth and influence but it does seem a bit like people are having a tepid reaction to this new era. But it’s kind of inevitable by the time most artists release their sixth and seventh albums they’ve commercially already had their biggest wave. I think it’ll be interesting to see if people start to drop off on her like Katy Perry for seeming contrived or if people are taking a break from her for now and will get interested again next album cycle.
eh, idc if she’s pandering. from what I’ve heard, she’s donated and raised awareness/money for the lgbtq community as well, so she’s walking the talk at least. she’s also making a very public stand, and no matter what she won’t go back to sitting on the fence again, which I like.
cut her some slack. granted, her music is not as great anymore, and she may not be 100% on top of all things at all times, but shes alright. so what if she’s a bit childish, Id say many more celebs are more problematic.
this site has a very jarring narrative of putting some women up and bashing some women like theres no tomorrow. everytime I see a tswift post, op is always pretty harsh, which baffles me. like, the hate for her pink, glittery aesthetic??? what??? let her enjoy things, damn it.
Is the tracklist real ? Gosh it looks like it was written by a 12yo kid.
…No. It’s a joke.
I like it. I like the video, I actually like the song. IDK, I see it as a much mire clear messaging than, for example, Katy Perry’s awful songs from that album around Hillary campaign. Bon apetit, right? That was atrocius pandering at it’s finest…
I have to admit, I like what Swift is doing. Ok, yes, it’s her career and of course the choice of topics in her songs is never “just” altruism, but as far as activist songs go, I think this hits it’s mark. She’s using her platform for increasingly nedeed messages: yes, diversity is beautiful; yes, you can get even and you don’t have to forgive (especially women); it’s ok to be young, growing up and having years before you decide on your definite life-path; it’s ok to demand someone to love you fully (end game)….just, IDK, I think she covers a range of topics which are interesting and that she doeas send a good message, even compared to her not so feminist or “woke” songs of her past.