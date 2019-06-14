Taylor Swift releases ‘Lover’ album cover & new single ‘You Need to Calm Down’

Well, finally! Taylor Swift has finally released the name of her new album. She swore that she dropped a million clues in the video for “ME!” and I thought the album title was Kaleidoscope, because that’s what a group of butterflies is called, and there were butterflies in the video. Kaleidoscope would have been a better album title, honestly. She’s calling this album Lover. There were clues in “ME!” – you can see them here. She also confirmed that the album will have 18 tracks/songs, which is more than she’s ever done on an album before. The release date for the album is August 23, 2019. 8 + 2 + 3 = 13, her lucky number.
What do you think of the imagery? I mean… as we saw with “ME!” the imagery seems to be devolving and getting more juvenile. Pink clouds, glitter-heart around her eye, glittery “Lover,” and dip-dye hair. Taylor turns 30 later this year, and I understand that one can embrace “girl culture” at any age, but this feels less like an embrace of girl culture and more like an attempt to manufacture girlishness to sell music to tweens.
Taylor also released a new song called “You Need to Calm Down.” This one is for all the haters, obviously. The actual music sounds… like five other Taylor songs. Lyrically… well…
“Snakes and stones never broke my bones”… I just – JKFKHKHFEHF – I won’t. The Snake Fam online believes that this is Taylor’s big Pride Month song, especially with references like “you could be GLAAD” and “Cause shade never made anybody less gay,” which honestly made me sit back and think about what she was actually trying to say.
Check out this imagery… the snake dissolving into dozens of butterflies. As Taylor looks out on a trailer park.
I love the name of the album and this single’s melody. but her lyrics became quite lazy. she used to be brilliant at that. her songs were stories, they had many interesting and unexpected metaphors, I used to be like ‘wow, I wish I’d made that up’. I’m disappointed in her lyrics lately.
as soon as she decided she wanted to switch to full pop, her lyrics got a lot less complicated and intricate. I think they’ve suffered for it.
Yeah, Taylor reminds me of Avril Lavigne in that her music was most mature when she was youngest, and that it only seems to get more childish as she gets older.
These are my exact feelings about this era, too. Lazy songwriting. I’m hoping the album has some better tracks, and she’s just picking crappy pop singles.
She picked truly awful singles for reputation – I pretty much never listen to those songs, but really liked the album. So I’m hoping this is the same. Although I think this song and ME! are better, marginally so.
I personally think that the imagery is just fun. I think it would have made more sense for her 1989 phase since it’s infinitely more ’80s than what she ended up going for. The song is fine. I can’t decide whether I think it’s pandering or not. but a lot of people seems to be pleased with the message on Twitter this morning.
I’m very frustrated that Taylor seems to be making money of the LGBTQ community in this era. Yes, I get she’s done great things recently, but she had been hiding for like a decade (and calling people gay in her song as an insult). Now, she’s using the platform to sell. If this was any other straight pop star, they’d be called out.
Otherwise, her recent songs feel very phoned in. Cheesy, simple. I can’t help but laugh that she’s selling four versions of her album, just to make sure to gets that #1.
She wrote that song and like 2005 when she was still in high school, I’ll cut her a little slack. I said stupid stuff at that age too. besides, Katy Perry had that you’re so gay song and she’s considered to be very supportive of the LGBT.
I don’t consider Katy perry to be the best representative either, but she has been supportive for years. I mean, sure cut Taylor slack for it, I still don’t find these recent actions to be enough to be a LGBTQ icon, which is what her fans/PR are calling her. I’ll wait a few years and see if she continues to walk the walk.
I agree that just about everybody will show themselves to be ignorant or insensitive over some issue in life. Men do get more chances too- that’s seen with liberals’ treatment of guys like Howard Stern, Prince Harry/William, Eminem, etc, At the same time though, even though Taylor Swift doesn’t exactly have male privilege, she does have a Classy Girl image working in her favor.
In the song “Picture to a Burn” she says “so go and tell your friends that I’m obsessive and crazy, that’s fine, I’ll tell mine you’re gay”, she meant that she’ll tell her girlfriends that the guy turned gay so that her girlfriends wouldn’t see him as a dating option. Not really an anti-gay statement. Not a big deal, just pointing it out.
That….is not what she meant and you know it. Like Alissa said we can cut her slack because she was so young, but let’s not pretend her song meant something otherwise.
Good point. Honestly, I’m not one of the ones who feels that people are obligated to come out before they can use imagery associated with the LGBT+ movement or play a gay/bisexual character. But it must be noted that women typically get treated like shit by both sides when owning the fact that they’re not either 100% into men or 100% into women, especially if they also embrace sex positive feminism. Young bisexual and pansexual women in particular seem take a lot of crap and ignorance, and are held to ridiculous standards of respectability by both gays and straights. So the fact that Traylor Swift can get away with things like this without being accused of ‘queerbaiting’, ‘Rachel Dolezal’, or being compared to a lying drunk male gaze wh*re basically, despite having only ever publicly dated guys in her teens and 20′s, does seem like more of that ‘Good Girl’ privilege that seems to invade every aspect of women’s lives- including feminism and the LGBT movement.
Oh Lady have mercy. That last pic of the trailer park looks a lot like the cesspool park up the road from us. It is filled with trump trash.
Such a bummer, I really liked her music, but I can’t anymore with all the repetitions of the same freaking note, where is the melody?! There is no melody, there are 3 different notes in the whole score
And she is no Beethoven, Beatles or Dave Grohl to make genius music out of 3 tones!!
This ”new Taylor” feels super lazy & uninspired. This is Instagram aesthetic from 2016.
She is going to ride this victim narrative until the end. Let’s all remember that this whole “snake” thing came about because she lied about Kanye West, victimized herself (as usual) was caught in a lie, tried to use semantics to get out of it, never apologized for trying to smear someone, and then vanished.
I like her enough, and her music, but everything you stayed in your comment is so accurate and it will never stop irritating me that she’s been allowed to keep spinning the victim narrative and just went away for awhile to escape it.
this!!! also, the thing that’s always struck me is how hard it seems to be for her to hold onto friendships- if she’s this dead-set on the victim narrative in public, i can’t imagine what it’s like to be her friend. she strikes me as someone who doesn’t know how to genuinely apologize.
She’s still super good friends with two girls she grew up with, and her and Selena Gomez have been best friends for a long time too. I think like most people, she’s had friends move in and out of her life but has a couple core friends.
I enjoyed it. And with the constant waking nightmare of daily news, politics and intolerance everywhere, I’ll take rainbows and butterflies please.
+1, it`s easy fun pop music and it cheers me up, so…I like it.
Is anyone going to call her out for her cultural appropriation? “Take several seats, “like damn,” “shade” all of that? First, yes, it’s embarrassing that she’s talking like a teenager and that she’s devolved lyrically and her music now can only appeal to 11-year-olds (whereas on parts of 1989 and some lyrics on Reputation, she obviously was trying to evolve into more “adult” themes, which is where she should be right now,) but she’s doing it by adopting hip hop phrases and slang and she is not doing it well at all. Like girl, you’re not Halsey. It’s cringeworthy.
I was literally listening to Style last night-I mean, that song is amazing. Artists evolve their style and sound all the time, I’m not expecting it to never change, and even like some of the sound, but her lyrics and themes-like what happened?? Is Someone on her team is telling her “ha, yes, Taylor, people love the snake stuff. Ooh snap, that is some good “clap back” to the “haters!””
Also, she must realize these songs will not age well, right? They’re not timeless like a great deal of her other work. In twenty years, this is not going to be the songs anyone will regard as her “good stuff.”
cultural appropriation lol. she’s just trying to sound cool and stuff. and it’s not working in my opinion.
It’s not hip hop culture anymore, it’s just culture. This is just how people are talking in general these days.
White people adopt AAVE faster than you can say “shook”. Then everyone else starts using it, and finally white people start complaining they’re getting tired of hearing those phrases and the cycle continues. It is what it is.
Also, for a song that’s about how “we need to calm down, I don’t even care,” it sort of seems like she really really cares? Because it’s like all she writes about now is herself and what people say about her?
I like the beat, and it is so much better than ME. That said, it isn’t particularly noteworthy. Sounds like it is dedicated to negative Instagram commentators or the gossip blogs of the world?
Well, I think she’s trying to appeal to teen audience, that’s why she writes song about she believes is subject between teens. Me! was kinda self-empowering (that’s how she sold it), this song is about online trolls and LGBT (because Pride month), so she can even sell it as “political themes in an album”.
But, it doesn’t feel natural, more likely Taylor made a list of themes, and wrote a song to every of them. It’s the most manufactured from everything she did before. And while Me! flopped (comparing to Taylor’s lead singles from the past, it’s 11th at billboard chart, and didn’t gain 1st place), I don’t think she will be rising, whatever she says. She tries to be relevant hardly, that’s why she releases album before this year’s calendar for Grammy will close. Previously she did it right after calendar had closed, because she was able to make a longer cycle, but with reputation it didn’t work, so she’s making more hype around her persona and her music, especially when today everything should have a social commentary. Unfortunately her music suffers the most, and we’re getting stuff like “Cause shade never made anybody less gay” – what does it even mean?
she had to make up with katy perry b/c she wanted to rip off her decade long aesthetic with no push-back…
OK I *think* the song makes more sense if it’s interpreted as gay people talking to homophobic people, not just Taylor Swift complaining about people who write mean stuff about her on the internet. That “shade never made anybody less gay” line makes zero sense if it’s about people picking on Taylor Swift, but if it’s about people who would come and picket a gay pride parade, (Sunshine on the street at the parade/ but you’d rather be in the dark age/ making that sign/ must’ve taken all night) then it kind of does, as an insinuation that really OTT homophobic protestors are getting so worked up because they are themselves gay and trying not to accept that about themselves. Looking at the song through that lens works better for me – I like her, but a whole song about people writing snake emoji tweets about her is pretty eyeroll-inducing. Branching out from that to something that’s a wider problem/issue works better for me. (Although I still miss her earlier song lyrics, and I hope she’s got some songs on this new album that get back to that)
“protestors are getting so worked up because they are themselves gay and trying not to accept that about themselves”
Honestly speaking this interpretation makes this line even worse, because it sounds like blaming someone for not accepting themselves, imo.
I get that, the whole ‘homophobic people are really gay’ trope makes me a bit uncomfortable, mainly because it can skirt close to the line of ‘well, you’re just saying that because *you’re* gay’ as an insult or sort of outing people (although, to be clear, I don’t think that’s what she means here). But it’s also a pretty common trope that a lot of openly gay people themselves point out, probably because it’s true for a lot of people – like some Republican politicians. I would hope that Swift would say she intends the line to be interpreted not as ‘I blame you for not accepting yourself’ but as ‘I think you should calm down and stop lashing out at people in an attempt to run away from yourself. Wouldn’t you rather be happy?’ Or, I guess as she’d put it (in the most twee way humanly possible since that’s her current aesthetic), why be mad when you can be glaad. I am having a really hard time typing that with a straight face XD.
This sing-talking trend is getting tiresome. Also, this aesthetic is starting to look like a rip-off of Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream era. That cover for this latest single? Totally TD, bright and bubbly font included.
The songs about her being gay/queer and struggling with her homophobic fan base. Her fan base was intensely homophobic for a long time. This song isn’t about any of the other dramas. The reason people here don’t get it is because they’re straight and not in the closest. This song isn’t about anything other then her homophobic fan base which she’s been trying to shake off for the past year.
I like the production a whole lot more than the kidz bop that was ME! But the lyrics… still harping on about snakes and haters, and the fact that she equates people saying shit about her online to fundies wanting to deny basic rights to the LGBT community – well, it’s not a good look.
Also, I wouldn’t call what anti-gay demonstrators are doing “Shade”. “Shade” is campy, gossipy, bitchy, artful and passive-aggressive. What those people are doing is pure hate.
Cute song if you are 12 years old.