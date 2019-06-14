Taylor Swift releases ‘Lover’ album cover & new single ‘You Need to Calm Down’

Well, finally! Taylor Swift has finally released the name of her new album. She swore that she dropped a million clues in the video for “ME!” and I thought the album title was Kaleidoscope, because that’s what a group of butterflies is called, and there were butterflies in the video. Kaleidoscope would have been a better album title, honestly. She’s calling this album Lover. There were clues in “ME!” – you can see them here. She also confirmed that the album will have 18 tracks/songs, which is more than she’s ever done on an album before. The release date for the album is August 23, 2019. 8 + 2 + 3 = 13, her lucky number.

What do you think of the imagery? I mean… as we saw with “ME!” the imagery seems to be devolving and getting more juvenile. Pink clouds, glitter-heart around her eye, glittery “Lover,” and dip-dye hair. Taylor turns 30 later this year, and I understand that one can embrace “girl culture” at any age, but this feels less like an embrace of girl culture and more like an attempt to manufacture girlishness to sell music to tweens.

Taylor also released a new song called “You Need to Calm Down.” This one is for all the haters, obviously. The actual music sounds… like five other Taylor songs. Lyrically… well…

“Snakes and stones never broke my bones”… I just – JKFKHKHFEHF – I won’t. The Snake Fam online believes that this is Taylor’s big Pride Month song, especially with references like “you could be GLAAD” and “Cause shade never made anybody less gay,” which honestly made me sit back and think about what she was actually trying to say.

Check out this imagery… the snake dissolving into dozens of butterflies. As Taylor looks out on a trailer park.