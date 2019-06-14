Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House, she will not be missed

From what I remember – and it all blends together – Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced last year that she was leaving the White House. She ended up staying up until now, probably because she’s incompetant and terrible but no one could come up with anyone better to replace her as White House press secretary. Was that even her real job title? At one point, she was just, like, assistant Communications, but as White House turnover increased, Sanders “fell up.” And good God, was she terrible at all of it. She hasn’t given a briefing in the White House press room in 94 days. In the past 300 days, she’s only given 8 briefings. Instead of doing her job, she would gather a small group of reporters in the parking lot and hee-haw shout her lies at whoever was around. You think I’m joking. I am not.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her position at the end of the month, capping a tumultuous tenure as the President’s chief spokeswoman in which she largely redefined the role. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Sanders will return to her home state of Arkansas and floated the possibility of a gubernatorial run for the White House press secretary. Speaking at an event later Thursday afternoon, Trump praised her as a “warrior.” The announcement of her exit, which coincided with the 94th day since she last appeared at the podium, also cast a spotlight on the scope of change she ushered in, offering a vanishing degree of accountability to the position. Speaking at an event shortly after the announcement, Sanders called her role “the honor of a lifetime” and an experience she “will treasure forever.” “I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this President,” Sanders said after Trump asked her to join him at the lectern. “I’ve loved every minute — even the hard minutes.” Sanders chose her date of departure “well in advance” of Thursday’s announcement, one White House official told CNN’s Jim Acosta. In private conversations in recent weeks, Sanders has floated running for Arkansas governor, according to two people familiar with the talks. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was re-elected just last year, so unless he steps down early — or is appointed to something — the governor’s office in Little Rock isn’t open until January 2023. She has told colleagues and friends that she thinks running for office would be a good next move for her, instead of taking a television job upon her departure.

[From CNN]

She should have just said that she was resigning to spend more time with her lies and her sh-tty cheap makeup. I feel nothing about this – Sanders was a Nazi a–hole, and one of the worst liars ever in the political sphere. She got confused easily, she was dumb as a f–king box of hair, and nothing she ever said was the truth. She tried to adopt the same bullying, bitchy Mean Girl tactics as Trump but she was even terrible at that. Reporters openly laughed at her. She actually believed the dumb sh-t Trump would say or tweet. And no, this Nazi bitch won’t run for office. She can’t even convince restaurants to serve her. Good riddance to her.

I won’t believe Sarah Sanders is really leaving till she denies it — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 13, 2019

I don’t know who needs to hear this but you do not need to hire Sarah Sanders as a cable news commentator or politics editor — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) June 13, 2019

Anybody who writes anything rehabilitating Sarah Sanders should be forced to sleep in a cage. — keep golgotha weird (@Mobute) June 13, 2019

Possible Sarah Sanders replacements:

- the boy who cried wolf

- a polygraph machine with a bullet in it

- a rug

- a text from an old friend that says “let’s hang out soon”

- her dog-murdering brother

- an actual pair of pants on fire — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 13, 2019

There's something quite beautiful about Trump bidding farewell to Sarah Sanders with a false statement about her length of service — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 13, 2019