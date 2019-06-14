Jessica Biel spouted anti-Vaxx talking points in meetings with CA legislators

As we learned this week, Jessica Biel is an anti-Vaxxer who associates with anti-Vaxx people and advocates against vaccine legislation. Biel was in Sacramento this week with Robert Kennedy Jr, who has moved from environmentalism to anti-Vaxxism. When Biel got called out for being anti-Vaxx, she made a vague statement on Instagram about how she wasn’t against vaccines, she just something something maybe fewer kids should be vaccinated. As an ABC reporter pointed out, Biel was actually spouting the anti-Vaxx party line:

Important for those not versed in anti-vaxx talking points: anti-vaxx activists say "I am not against vaccines," preferring language like "pro-choice" or "skeptic" etc etc. Biel's Insta post isn't a walk back and it isn't "setting the record straight." It's a basic confirmation. https://t.co/vAXBq6OdVE — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 13, 2019

And that’s not all – Jezebel was one of the outlets to break the news about Biel’s work with Robert Kennedy Jr, and why they were in Sacramento, which was to lobby against SB 276, which would make it harder for parents to doctor-shop until they find a doctor who will give their kid a medical exemption for vaccines. Jezebel did an excellent follow-up about what Biel and Kennedy were actually saying in those meetings:

On Wednesday, a series of photos posted by activist and vaccine “skeptic” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. showed him and actress Jessica Biel lobbying California state lawmakers. Those lawmakers later confirmed that the duo were there to advocate against SB 276, a bill seeking to introduce more oversight into the process that allows parents to get medical exemptions from vaccines for their children. The same day, we were contacted by a legislative staffer who sat in on one of those meetings. The staffer says that both Biel and Kennedy spent some of the meeting talking about their personal belief that vaccines are both dangerous and ineffective, a belief that goes against the overwhelming weight of medical and scientific evidence. “I’m a legislative staffer in the CA State Capitol, and I was in a meeting with Jessica Biel and her crew yesterday,” the person wrote. The legislative staffer wrote that, in the meeting, Biel said she personally didn’t go by the regular vaccine schedule for her child, due to a perception that a friend’s child had suffered negative health consequences from a vaccine. The legislative staffer we spoke to…says that some of what Biel discussed did center around her own personal concerns regarding vaccines. “Jessica said that her doctor recommended the regular vaccine schedule for her kid and she refused,” the staffer wrote, saying that Biel claimed that her friend’s child had an adverse reaction to a vaccine. The staffer also said that Biel seemed to indicate she’d then visited multiple doctors to find one who was comfortable with her preference: “She practically admitted to doctor shopping, which SB 276 is trying to prevent. She said she wants safe vaccines and mentioned ‘corporations’ a lot.” At that point, the rest of the group Biel was with, the staffer wrote, including RFK Jr., “tried to pivot away from the doctor shopping piece, talking about how vaccines are both dangerous and ineffective at the same time. They kept mentioning these people who don’t develop antibodies from vaccines. They also mentioned a gene associated with vaccine injuries, and when I looked it up, I could only find it on these anti-vax sites.”

[From Jezebel]

Jezebel has a lot more in that piece, including the background on Jessica’s half-assed denial that she’s not “against vaccines,” but merely worried about a “friend.” So now we know Jessica was sitting in legislators’ offices, openly spouting anti-Vaxx talking points and talking about how she refused to put her son on the regular vaccine schedule, and that she doctor-shopped until she found someone who agreed with her. Canceled. Totally and completely canceled.

Also: a couple of other celebrities outed themselves as anti-Vaxxers in this whole controversy too – both Rosanna Arquette and Kimberly Van Der Beek (married to James VDB) commented on Kennedy’s IG that he and Biel were doing amazing work.