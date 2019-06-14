Jessica Biel spouted anti-Vaxx talking points in meetings with CA legislators

View this post on Instagram
This week I went to Sacramento to talk to legislators in California about a proposed bill. I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians. My concern with #SB276 is solely regarding medical exemptions. My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state. That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment. I encourage everyone to read more on this issue and to learn about the intricacies of #SB276. Thank you to everyone who met with me this week to engage in this important discussion!
As we learned this week, Jessica Biel is an anti-Vaxxer who associates with anti-Vaxx people and advocates against vaccine legislation. Biel was in Sacramento this week with Robert Kennedy Jr, who has moved from environmentalism to anti-Vaxxism. When Biel got called out for being anti-Vaxx, she made a vague statement on Instagram about how she wasn’t against vaccines, she just something something maybe fewer kids should be vaccinated. As an ABC reporter pointed out, Biel was actually spouting the anti-Vaxx party line:
Important for those not versed in anti-vaxx talking points: anti-vaxx activists say "I am not against vaccines," preferring language like "pro-choice" or "skeptic" etc etc. Biel's Insta post isn't a walk back and it isn't "setting the record straight." It's a basic confirmation. https://t.co/vAXBq6OdVE
And that’s not all – Jezebel was one of the outlets to break the news about Biel’s work with Robert Kennedy Jr, and why they were in Sacramento, which was to lobby against SB 276, which would make it harder for parents to doctor-shop until they find a doctor who will give their kid a medical exemption for vaccines. Jezebel did an excellent follow-up about what Biel and Kennedy were actually saying in those meetings:
On Wednesday, a series of photos posted by activist and vaccine “skeptic” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. showed him and actress Jessica Biel lobbying California state lawmakers. Those lawmakers later confirmed that the duo were there to advocate against SB 276, a bill seeking to introduce more oversight into the process that allows parents to get medical exemptions from vaccines for their children. The same day, we were contacted by a legislative staffer who sat in on one of those meetings. The staffer says that both Biel and Kennedy spent some of the meeting talking about their personal belief that vaccines are both dangerous and ineffective, a belief that goes against the overwhelming weight of medical and scientific evidence.
“I’m a legislative staffer in the CA State Capitol, and I was in a meeting with Jessica Biel and her crew yesterday,” the person wrote. The legislative staffer wrote that, in the meeting, Biel said she personally didn’t go by the regular vaccine schedule for her child, due to a perception that a friend’s child had suffered negative health consequences from a vaccine. The legislative staffer we spoke to…says that some of what Biel discussed did center around her own personal concerns regarding vaccines.
“Jessica said that her doctor recommended the regular vaccine schedule for her kid and she refused,” the staffer wrote, saying that Biel claimed that her friend’s child had an adverse reaction to a vaccine. The staffer also said that Biel seemed to indicate she’d then visited multiple doctors to find one who was comfortable with her preference: “She practically admitted to doctor shopping, which SB 276 is trying to prevent. She said she wants safe vaccines and mentioned ‘corporations’ a lot.”
At that point, the rest of the group Biel was with, the staffer wrote, including RFK Jr., “tried to pivot away from the doctor shopping piece, talking about how vaccines are both dangerous and ineffective at the same time. They kept mentioning these people who don’t develop antibodies from vaccines. They also mentioned a gene associated with vaccine injuries, and when I looked it up, I could only find it on these anti-vax sites.”
Jezebel has a lot more in that piece, including the background on Jessica’s half-assed denial that she’s not “against vaccines,” but merely worried about a “friend.” So now we know Jessica was sitting in legislators’ offices, openly spouting anti-Vaxx talking points and talking about how she refused to put her son on the regular vaccine schedule, and that she doctor-shopped until she found someone who agreed with her. Canceled. Totally and completely canceled.
Also: a couple of other celebrities outed themselves as anti-Vaxxers in this whole controversy too – both Rosanna Arquette and Kimberly Van Der Beek (married to James VDB) commented on Kennedy’s IG that he and Biel were doing amazing work.
She was already cancelled in that I never cared about her but I’ll bring her to life just to get the satisfaction of cancelling her on purpose.
This anti-science, anti-medical evidence group all need to just go away and live by themselves, on a remote island where they can all live together, happily ever after in their rarified, non-vaccinated world.
@ Kate: Best post ever.
Why are the California legislators listening to an actress with no medical or scientific knowledge? I really don’t understand what information or value she is bringing? How does she get credentials to present her uninformed views?
Her friend’s child got sick and it happened around the time he got a vaccine (he also was exposed to about a thousand germy people and ate new foods and breathed different allergens) but it was definitely the vaccine that caused a health issue. She needed to report this rock-solid information to the legislature. /s
It’s all fun and games until her kid gets whooping cough and measles.
Not surprised about KVB- she gave birth to all six of her children at home in a pool with her husband’s assistance. A home birth doesn’t mean a person is anti-Vax, but I’ve often seen in my own life that people who don’t trust hospitals to deliver babies also don’t trust doctors and vaccines.
I had no idea he has six kids. I had to look the name up to make sure it wasn’t some reality show I didn’t know about. But nope, you mean Dawson. Wow
“Vaccines are ineffective”. Obviously, which is why the US was deemed measles-free until enough parents stopped vaccinating!
Why are so many actors anti-vaxx? How is this spreading? I mean Kennedy I was shocked about, but I am used to it now and I can’t stand him because of this. But what is up with the acting community??
They think they are special. Their children are too precious for vaccines. Vaccines are for peasants.
So many celebrities are anti-vaxx because they are ignorant, think they know better than others, and they live in a bubble of pseudo-scientific quakery (Colonics, Jade eggs and Vadge steaming anyone?) It’s horrifying how many of them with such huge platforms spout this dangerous nonsense.
I hope she gets a lot of blowback on this.
Gawd these people with this nonsense. It must be nice to live in a protected bubble where you have the wealth and means to have the best health care at your fingertips. The rest of us live in the real world where many have NO health care or the bare minimum. Vaccines were a game changer. Devastating childhood diseases were practically eradicated. And now these morons are helping to spread these illnesses again. But they don’t have to worry if their child gets sick, they have the means to provide for their children, while so many others don’t. There are just so many stupid f@#king people in this world.
This all day. Being in the healthcare profession, I have given vaccines to both kids and seniors. Vaccines save lives. She is using her platform to spread lies and anti-science. Biel is the kinda client Goop loves-dumb, gullible, and willing to spend money on things that have no scientific basis whatsoever.
But all those celebrities were vaccinated right? And they are all here? And just fine?
This is like those turkeys that say measles aren’t a big deal because of a episode of the brady bunch and how it’s just a bad rash. My dad was nearly blinded by measles as a child (it got into his corneas) -so I’d think he’d disagree.
Very disappointed with her. Cancelled
I’ve known this for years. She talked about it when she gave birth. It really knocked JT down a peg for me. I know everyone here hates him, but he’s been my forever crush since I was 12. Not after that. Vaccinate 👏🏾 Your 👏🏾 Kids 👏🏾
And this is stupid anyway. If your kid qualifies for a medical exemption, any doctor would give one. If you have to shop…they don’t qualify.
The “medical exemptions” issue is a red herring. They are notoriously misused and one cause of rising epidemics.
Can anyone please tell me what your issue is with having a child’s DOCTOR make the call on whether or not a child should have a medical exemption? No, JB doesn’t have medical background. But you know who does? Doctors. The California Medical Board- does NOT support medical vaccine exemptions being taken over by the Public Health Department. What she is saying isn’t anti vaccine. It is anti-taking the decisions of discerning physicians away and anti- limiting who can get a legitimate medical exemption. (IE children who had a seizure as a vaccine reaction would NOT qualify for a medical exemption under the new bill). The rallying cry of pro-Vaxxers is “trust your doctor! They went to medical school!” And this bill takes away the choice of the doctor and turns it over to the health department. It’s ridiculous. Should there be oversight? Yes. But those decisions should be left up to the doctor who knows the patient and their history best- not the Health Department.