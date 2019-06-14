Jennifer Lawrence on her upcoming wedding: ‘I feel very honored to become a Maroney’

Jennifer Lawrence has not talked a lot about her fiance Cooke Maroney. They met last year, fell in love and got engaged several months ago, and they’re reportedly planning a summer wedding, probably in Kentucky but who knows. We know Cooke works for a New York art gallery and we know that Jennifer seems happy. While she was promoting X-Men: Dark Phoenix, she also said vague words about how Cooke is the “best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” which makes him sound like a firefighter or a brain surgeon or something. I mean, it’s possible he’s a really good guy, but also: from what little we know of him, he sounds like a dude who came from a wealthy family and now works in the art world. So I was interested in hearing how else Jennifer would describe this dude and… well, she keeps going on about how he’s the greatest guy she’s ever met. It’s very… weird. But at least her wedding plans sound no-drama.
Jennifer Lawrence isn’t sweating her wedding planning. The 28-year-old star opened up to friend and former E! News reporter Catt Sadler on this week’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler about organizing her wedding to fiancé Cooke Maroney. Lawrence revealed she wasn’t nervous about her wedding day — and that she’s already picked out a dress.
“I’ve been in a good place,” she said. “I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got a venue.’”
Though she’s been taking wedding planning in stride, Lawrence said she had one “bridezilla moment” recently, while organizing her bachelorette party. “I thought I didn’t want to have a bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did. Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.’ [Maroney] was like, ‘Oh my god, you don’t need to feel pathetic.’”
The Oscar-winning actress also gushed about Maroney, 34, saying, “He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”
She’s becoming a Maroney?? Jennifer… Maroney. JENNA MARONEY. Will she record “Muffin Top”? Will she utter the words “Listen up, fives, a ten is speaking”? HER WHOLE LIFE IS THUNDER. Ah, sometimes I miss 30 Rock so much. I feel like J-Law probably misses it too, and that’s why she went hunting for a dude with the last name Maroney. She just wants his name. She barely even knows him, that’s why she’s just reciting these vague bromides about how he’s the greatest guy ever. She’s keeping her eye on the prize: legally becoming Jenna Maroney.
Also: new name AND a new face, huh?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I can’t believe she would take his name. My gawd I thought so much better of her than that. Imagine becoming a world famous film star and….changing your name to some art dealer’s. Because you’re a woman. Come on Jen. Really?
Don’t be so judgy. Freedom of choice, completely up to her. I’m sure she’ll retain Jennifer Lawrence for branding purposes. And it may be just a case of her saying she’s looking forward to becoming one of his family as opposed to actually legally changing her name!
Yes, that’s the way I took it—that she’s glad to join his family, not that she will necessarily be changing her professional name. We’ll see. I happily took my husband’s name for aesthetic reasons…it went great with my first name. My “maiden” (ugh, that term) name was long, hard to spell and pronounce, and was my father’s name—no thanks. We had a terrible relationship.
I know it’s a cultural thing (I’m not American), but it really pisses me off. I know it’s none of my business, but I can’t…
(Emma Stone, please keep your name when you marry that McCary dude)
I think Cooke Lawrence sounds pretty good.
Uck at changing your name when you get married.
Her face….she’s so young, wtf. Why?
Her face really does look different. I know it’s been written about it before but I’ve just noticed it…. and not in a “losing baby fat” way. More Kardashian change. But whyyyy???? She’s so pretty naturally. I just rewatched the American Hustle and she looked so pretty there. Ugh, things I’ll never understand.
I think the judgement for changing her name is a little much… If a woman (or man) makes the decision and chooses to change their name to reflect the union/family, why not? Professionally, it could be a bit confusing at first but otherwise I don’t see why someone would be so disgusted by it?
I agree. My maiden name doesn’t mean much to me. With my husband, I’ve found the true love of a real family. I feel more accepted and safe with him than I ever did with my family of origin. I took his name as a tribute to our togetherness, and as a symbolic way for me to shed my old family and embrace my new, true, peaceful, soul family with him. And now we have two children and I am very happy that we all share the same name .
I reserve ZERO judgement for any woman who doesn’t take her husband’s name. Less than zero judgement, it’s whatever a woman wants. But women who choose to keep their maiden names should probably stop being so righteous about it. Like, good for you. But why are you judging a woman who chooses to make this change? You have no idea what this signifies to each woman. For me it was a very powerful, almost soul cleansing thing. There’s baggage with my family of origin obviously. My reasons for taking my husband’s name have nothing to do with subservience.
Since a lot of actors use pen names, she could legally change it but keep using Lawrence as her stage name. So not confusing for fans, but personally she’d use a different name.
@T – Thank you.👍👍👍👍👍
I personally will never explain, nor apologise, for making such a decision.
Is it her chin? I think it’s her chin that’s different. She is still beautiful but she didn’t need to do a thing to herself. Everyone is starting to look the same.
Enough of the judging her for changing her name (if she does at all, for all we know she could’ve been speaking about being part of ‘the family’.)
Feminism is about being able to make that choice for yourself, not having it foisted upon you. If that’s what she wants to do, then that’s what she wants to do.
Odds are, she’s going to keep Lawrence as her stage/professional name since that’s what all her filmography is under.
yeah, I wouldn’t change my name mostly because I have certain hate for the idea of a woman entering man’s family and leaving her former self behind in a way. The whole dowry thing as well, it bothers me. Like a purchase of a bride. I know it’s all traditions but still I never liked the sound of it. But I don’t judge women who do it, nor do I think it’s a no-no. I love the idea of partners choosing their new family names though, that seems cool, but I didn’t look into it yet. Like, you make a whole new family tree. So, to each their own.
Yeah, I don’t understand the drama around it, either. I wouldn’t change my last name because I’m heading into medical school and that would mean updating a ton of licensing, but otherwise? We can talk about the philosophy behind women’s identity in marriage all we want, but nearly all Western last names are patronyms at this point. Young women who get married are likely trading their *father’s* name for their husband’s, so there’s nothing particularly feminist in keeping it. Even taking your mother’s maiden name is essentially taking her father’s name. It’s not really an issue I worry about too much.
@veronica This touches a particular nerve for me as I kept my own last name when I got married and I got a fair amount of pushback from family on both sides saying ‘well it’s your dad’s name and he’s a man so what’s the big deal?’
NO. It’s mine. My surname is not on loan to me from my dad until I get married. Just like my partner’s last name belongs to him and not his father or his grandfather. I also heard about how the mailman would be confused (as if I should care about that) and how would anyone know we were a family if we had kids? Strangely enough when I suggested to those same folks that he could change HIS last name to match mine that it was 100% out of the question because something something reasons.
Change it, don’t change it. It’s a decision for every person. But it frustrates me that this always seems to be a debate for women and never men.
I do judge them. Don’t judge me for judging them if being non-judgmental is so important to you.
I agree with Darla! You can judge people and still be a feminist. I can accept that it’s her right to change her name but still disagree.
I think she got her eyelids raised? She had deepset eyes, and looks like thats been a bit reversed –> eyes look a bit more open
why does she feel “very honored” to become a Maroney? who the hell are they?
Like I said the other day, she is far more conservative than she wanted us to believe… She even sounds a bit robotic here…? It saddens me a bit because I equate this change with women falling for the patriarchal structure of erasing themselves (and changing their face) for the “greatest person in the world”.
Yup. In a patriarchal culture, men very rarely make the “choice” to lose their family name.
Exactly. It’s not really taking the name of the husband but the attitude that comes with it. My kids have a bunch of names (cause we’re Portuguese) that end with my surname and them my husband’s because sound wise it works better. But we did discuss have my name last (which my husband wanted) and I made the decision of not doing it because it sounded bad.
I did not take his name for myself and now I regret it. I would have liked to have our names associated but never to give up mine.
I thought it odd that she was kidding with Amy Schumer how she was going to ‘die alone’ after the split from Aronoksfy (sp), at the grand old age of 27??😕😕
Then I remembered she’s from Kentucky.
I 100% can see her wanting to be a Mrs & mother, before she’s 30.
I would never change my name for a man. Haven’t. Won’t. Ever.
The judgment for her changing her name is gross.
We should be empowering women to make their own choices, not judging them for making different choices than we would have.
+100000
If that means suspending the analytical thinking necessary to spot patriarchy no, thanks.
Jennas-side.com
I’m not hearing it, Liz!
thank you for focusing on what’s important, Nina!!
OMG I miss 30 Rock.
This is gonna end well.
Definitely something with her eyes. And I don’t she had anything done to her chin structurally, but I think she had some fat removed to sculpt her jawline more.
She had that Renee Zellweger eyes thing going on. Her famous hooded lids are gone. The change isn’t drastic but it’s noticeable. Maybe she had Thermage done on her eyes.
Y’all do realize that a maiden name is a patronymal name, too, right? A child’s last name comes from their father in most cases, and even if they take their mother’s name, that came from HER father. There’s no way to separate female identity from patriarchy in that regard at this point and time. If you want to examine it from a more meaningful perspective, I’d do it professionally – women changing their names and possibly losing industry recognition for it. But it’s very likely Jennifer won’t do that. She’ll still go by the stage name Lawrence and may just change her legal name to Maroney.
That’s not true in Portugal. We have names from both sides of the family, only the last name – traditionally – is the husband’s or the father’s. But it’s changing. My family broke that cycle for instance.
I saw nothing weird or wrong about what she said, as I listened to the full podcast where bits were about Cooke and her personal life. It’s awesome by the way, if you like her and Catt sadler, you should check it out by googling it. She discussed other very important aspects of her recent break, what she learned from it among other things.
Also Cooke does seem like a nice and supportive partner. It seems that since she met him during her break and got to be with each other all the time as opposed to her being off on set for months helped build their relationship quickly. Unlike other ordinary couples who have to both work at the same time and rarely see each other to fully know about one another. It was different in her case because of the circumstances of her life at the time and how much time she had to build what they have. His line of job as a gallery director helps too..Also she explained that she will obviously keep her maiden name for her work.
I don’t understand the comments about her new face? Her chin is the same, her eyes are the same and yes she lost a lot of baby fat and her cheeks aren’t as big as they used to. Check her recent no make up pictures, I saw them on The Daily mail like less than a month ago. She looked the same and even gorgeous without any make up on. Her eyelids are still droopy and there is no change. The recent make up artist she works with is the difference here, he is known for fully altering one’s appearance in a good way, because she looked amazing at the premiere. Plus she got some veeners, that’s the one thing I noticed.
I can’t believe she’s only 28.., she looks 35