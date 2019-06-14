Jennifer Lawrence on her upcoming wedding: ‘I feel very honored to become a Maroney’

Jennifer Lawrence has not talked a lot about her fiance Cooke Maroney. They met last year, fell in love and got engaged several months ago, and they’re reportedly planning a summer wedding, probably in Kentucky but who knows. We know Cooke works for a New York art gallery and we know that Jennifer seems happy. While she was promoting X-Men: Dark Phoenix, she also said vague words about how Cooke is the “best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” which makes him sound like a firefighter or a brain surgeon or something. I mean, it’s possible he’s a really good guy, but also: from what little we know of him, he sounds like a dude who came from a wealthy family and now works in the art world. So I was interested in hearing how else Jennifer would describe this dude and… well, she keeps going on about how he’s the greatest guy she’s ever met. It’s very… weird. But at least her wedding plans sound no-drama.

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t sweating her wedding planning. The 28-year-old star opened up to friend and former E! News reporter Catt Sadler on this week’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler about organizing her wedding to fiancé Cooke Maroney. Lawrence revealed she wasn’t nervous about her wedding day — and that she’s already picked out a dress. “I’ve been in a good place,” she said. “I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got a venue.’” Though she’s been taking wedding planning in stride, Lawrence said she had one “bridezilla moment” recently, while organizing her bachelorette party. “I thought I didn’t want to have a bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did. Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.’ [Maroney] was like, ‘Oh my god, you don’t need to feel pathetic.’” The Oscar-winning actress also gushed about Maroney, 34, saying, “He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

[From People]

She’s becoming a Maroney?? Jennifer… Maroney. JENNA MARONEY. Will she record “Muffin Top”? Will she utter the words “Listen up, fives, a ten is speaking”? HER WHOLE LIFE IS THUNDER. Ah, sometimes I miss 30 Rock so much. I feel like J-Law probably misses it too, and that’s why she went hunting for a dude with the last name Maroney. She just wants his name. She barely even knows him, that’s why she’s just reciting these vague bromides about how he’s the greatest guy ever. She’s keeping her eye on the prize: legally becoming Jenna Maroney.

Also: new name AND a new face, huh?