Rose Hanbury’s marriage is struggling in the wake of being Kate’s ‘rural rival’

If you’re like me, you sort of believe that Rose Hanbury was the original source for the “rural rivals” story. The Sun reported, back in March, that Rose (the Marchioness of Cholmondeley) had fallen out with the Duchess of Cambridge, that Kate saw Rose as her “rural rival” in Norfolk, and that Kate was trying to have Rose “phased out” of the Turnip Toff society. The theory goes that Rose and Prince William had an affair, Kate found out and tried to have Rose phased out and Rose basically went to The Sun and the Daily Mail to spill the tea, but she did it using that coded language the aristocrats use. If that was the case, she played it perfectly because William overreacted and basically outed himself and their affair by trying to shut down the rumors.

Anyway, the dust has mostly settled, and Rose made an appearance at the Trump state banquet at the palace last week. She didn’t wear her wedding ring, although she was only there because she’s the wife to the Lord Great Chamberlain. So now it’s time for The Sun to spread some rumors about the state of Rose’s marriage, I guess? And now that I believe that the British tabloids speak in code about the aristocrats, I kind of think that the Sun is insinuating that the Marquess of Cholmondeley (Rose’s husband) is gay?? Some highlights from this Sun article:

Rose’s rift with Duchess Kate: The usually unruffled duchess is said to have “phased out” her Norfolk neighbour. The row has meant many of the agricultural county’s blue bloods — known as the Turnip Toffs — have almost felt forced to choose between the royal couple, based on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, and Rose and husband David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, who live a few miles away at Houghton Hall. Rose’s brother has spilled some tea: Now The Sun understands that the former model’s brother has been quizzed by pals over the rumours surrounding his sister’s friendship with William. A regular at the brother’s private members’ club, 5 Hertford Street, in Mayfair, said: “He let it slip when he had been drinking that Rose is aware of what people are saying about her and William. And it seems Rose’s marriage has less romance these days. He’s much older than her and they have different interests. Rose is up there in Norfolk in a nice stately pile. She’s a pretty girl and David is often a long way away in Paris or London.” Rose is struggling: One of Rose’s friends told The Sun that she has been struggling to cope with the falling out. The pal revealed: “These are very, very trying times for Rose and she has not found it easy knowing that she is the subject of gossip simply because she happened to form a good friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.” Rose & David’s marriage is not great: Other sources also say that Rose and David spend time apart. While she is busy looking after their three children — ten-year-old twin boys and a three-year-old daughter — her husband’s business affairs keep him away for lengthy periods. As a major investor in various film projects, David is often in Paris, where he is said to have a close circle of old friends. And despite his relationships with several glamorous women — model and actress Lisa B, French film star Isabelle Adjani and heiress Sabrina Guinness — many people believed he would never marry as he so enjoyed being single. David spent his bachelor days in Paris: He spent his bachelor days in Paris, where he bought a sumptuous house with his closest friend, Francois- Marie Banier, a bachelor photographer and novelist. There they entertained a cast of arty characters, including actors Johnny Depp, Faye Dunaway, Richard Burton and Liz Taylor. Francois-Marie remains extremely close to David and is godfather to his twin sons. Houghton Hall is open to the public: Many of the rooms — which boast luxurious Chinese wallpaper and works of art by Gainsborough, Hogarth and Sargent — are open to the public from May 1 to September 29. Despite the couple’s immense wealth, it is a necessary measure to pay for the upkeep of the estate. So Rose and her family confine themselves to a relatively modest flat in the main house, away from the public rooms. The family also have use of a six-bedroom farmhouse on the Houghton land, safely tucked away from prying eyes.

[From The Sun]

What does it all mean? I think the Sun is using coded language and insinuation to say that David Rocksavage is gay or bisexual and he only married Rose because he needed heirs, and now their marriage is struggling because he’s always in Paris with his dude friends and she’s stuck in a farmhouse as their home is open to the public this summer. Are we supposed to feel sorry for Rose? Are we supposed to think that William is perhaps going to visit the farmhouse? Are we supposed to be appalled by this pretty typical arrangement in the aristocracy? I don’t know. But I think it’s interesting that the Sun is still doing some reporting on the Cholmondeleys. The Sun is being very careful about it too.

Embed from Getty Images