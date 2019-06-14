Rose Hanbury’s marriage is struggling in the wake of being Kate’s ‘rural rival’

If you’re like me, you sort of believe that Rose Hanbury was the original source for the “rural rivals” story. The Sun reported, back in March, that Rose (the Marchioness of Cholmondeley) had fallen out with the Duchess of Cambridge, that Kate saw Rose as her “rural rival” in Norfolk, and that Kate was trying to have Rose “phased out” of the Turnip Toff society. The theory goes that Rose and Prince William had an affair, Kate found out and tried to have Rose phased out and Rose basically went to The Sun and the Daily Mail to spill the tea, but she did it using that coded language the aristocrats use. If that was the case, she played it perfectly because William overreacted and basically outed himself and their affair by trying to shut down the rumors.
Anyway, the dust has mostly settled, and Rose made an appearance at the Trump state banquet at the palace last week. She didn’t wear her wedding ring, although she was only there because she’s the wife to the Lord Great Chamberlain. So now it’s time for The Sun to spread some rumors about the state of Rose’s marriage, I guess? And now that I believe that the British tabloids speak in code about the aristocrats, I kind of think that the Sun is insinuating that the Marquess of Cholmondeley (Rose’s husband) is gay?? Some highlights from this Sun article:
Rose’s rift with Duchess Kate: The usually unruffled duchess is said to have “phased out” her Norfolk neighbour. The row has meant many of the agricultural county’s blue bloods — known as the Turnip Toffs — have almost felt forced to choose between the royal couple, based on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, and Rose and husband David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, who live a few miles away at Houghton Hall.
Rose’s brother has spilled some tea: Now The Sun understands that the former model’s brother has been quizzed by pals over the rumours surrounding his sister’s friendship with William. A regular at the brother’s private members’ club, 5 Hertford Street, in Mayfair, said: “He let it slip when he had been drinking that Rose is aware of what people are saying about her and William. And it seems Rose’s marriage has less romance these days. He’s much older than her and they have different interests. Rose is up there in Norfolk in a nice stately pile. She’s a pretty girl and David is often a long way away in Paris or London.”
Rose is struggling: One of Rose’s friends told The Sun that she has been struggling to cope with the falling out. The pal revealed: “These are very, very trying times for Rose and she has not found it easy knowing that she is the subject of gossip simply because she happened to form a good friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”
Rose & David’s marriage is not great: Other sources also say that Rose and David spend time apart. While she is busy looking after their three children — ten-year-old twin boys and a three-year-old daughter — her husband’s business affairs keep him away for lengthy periods. As a major investor in various film projects, David is often in Paris, where he is said to have a close circle of old friends. And despite his relationships with several glamorous women — model and actress Lisa B, French film star Isabelle Adjani and heiress Sabrina Guinness — many people believed he would never marry as he so enjoyed being single.
David spent his bachelor days in Paris: He spent his bachelor days in Paris, where he bought a sumptuous house with his closest friend, Francois- Marie Banier, a bachelor photographer and novelist. There they entertained a cast of arty characters, including actors Johnny Depp, Faye Dunaway, Richard Burton and Liz Taylor. Francois-Marie remains extremely close to David and is godfather to his twin sons.
Houghton Hall is open to the public: Many of the rooms — which boast luxurious Chinese wallpaper and works of art by Gainsborough, Hogarth and Sargent — are open to the public from May 1 to September 29. Despite the couple’s immense wealth, it is a necessary measure to pay for the upkeep of the estate. So Rose and her family confine themselves to a relatively modest flat in the main house, away from the public rooms. The family also have use of a six-bedroom farmhouse on the Houghton land, safely tucked away from prying eyes.
What does it all mean? I think the Sun is using coded language and insinuation to say that David Rocksavage is gay or bisexual and he only married Rose because he needed heirs, and now their marriage is struggling because he’s always in Paris with his dude friends and she’s stuck in a farmhouse as their home is open to the public this summer. Are we supposed to feel sorry for Rose? Are we supposed to think that William is perhaps going to visit the farmhouse? Are we supposed to be appalled by this pretty typical arrangement in the aristocracy? I don’t know. But I think it’s interesting that the Sun is still doing some reporting on the Cholmondeleys. The Sun is being very careful about it too.
Rose is fine. She did her duty, provided male heirs and for her reward she lives in relative comfort. No sympathy for that smart set at all, they know their role.
OK, this one will definitely get deleted, but, your opinion is that women are for breeding and should otherwise shut up and not be a distraction? I think she should be raising hell.
I don’t think that’s her opinion – not to put words in the duchess of hazard’s mouth but I think that’s the bargain you make when you’re social climbing and marry a guy that’s got a french boyfriend. What is Rose supposed to be raising hell for? You think she didn’t know what the deal was with her extremely rich husband who needed an heir? Or about the fact that she’s being frozen out by her former bff whose husband she was boinking?
Nothing in life comes free. You want something, you gotta pay for it. This is Rose’s bill.
I think raaising hell would be fine…but I can’t tell if people in that set actually do.
@dota – In the smart aristo set, that’s the deal, yes. You provide male heirs or else the seat/ property goes to a cousin or summat. It’s like this in London circles, and women know the score (to the point where, they’ll marry out of the aristo set and just marry rich, instead, or *gasp* work).
As a Briton, I just can’t feel sorry for them at all, because about 5% of those monied families own about 95% of the land here. And a big deal about owning lands and keeping them in the family is via male heirs (primogeniture).
Rose knows the game, and plays her part. She’s well provided for, so… *shrug emoji with blonde woman with palms turned upward* she’ll be fine.
“Women are for breeding “ where did you get that?..
“She should be raiding hell” ehhmmm due to what exactly??…
your comment seems so random.
Rose is from this set; she knows the rules, and sexist as they are, those are the rules (so glad we don’t have the patriarchal inheritance laws here in the US).
Rose is not about to be frozen out by the Toffs. They’ll never pick an outsider/royal over their own kind.
See, MY question is about the 10 year old twin boys. Is only one of them the heir and how is that fair?! I mean, I have 9 year old twin boys and although one was born 12 minutes before the other, it doesn’t mean he was conceived first (separate eggs) – birth order was determined by their positioning. And what if these posho’s twins are identical and literally conceived at the same moment from the same egg? Only one of them is heir?? Rough deal for twin 2! (Or maybe the other way round – not sure I’d like to inherit that ridiculous title). My 2 would be VERY unimpressed with this injustice!
Sorry – I’ll see myself out!!
Yes, only one is the heir. I think someone here said that the one who was bigger at birth got named the heir, but not sure if that’s true.
So I think right now one is a viscount and the other is “just” lord. Maybe?
They went by which was bigger?! Jeez – that’s even worse! And bigger how? One of mine was much longer, the other heavier (which, incidentally, hasn’t changed in 9 years). Seems completely arbitrary anyway
The one born first is their Heir.
The second born son is a Lord.
They’re identical twins. You don’t choose based on who’s bigger – order of primogeniture means “the one born first”
Does England still practice primogeniture? I that was abolished a long time ago…!
See, I’m reading between the lines there and it doesn’t sound to me like their marriage is struggling. It sounds like Rose overplayed her hand a bit and didn’t anticipate that she would become the focus as much as she is, but beyond that, it sounds like this is just their marriage. They spend a lot of time apart, he’s older, they have different interests, etc.
I did like the line about being good friends with the Cambridges. WHICH IS IT. They barely know each other or they are such good friends??
That line stuck out to me too! It’s so conflicting.
It seemed like it was maybe a way to justify the time spent with W&K. “We’re just friends – my husband has his friends in the city, and he and they are a lot older, so it’s nice to have people in my age group” kind of thing.
This whole story from start to now is just so strange.
I do like that they were seemingly trying to make people pity Rose for having to take care of their children (with staff helping, I’m sure) and that they have to stay in the private area of the estate, or alternatively their super modest SIX BEDROOM home. I’m sure it’s lonely, and raising kids isn’t easy, but it was just funny because they tried to make the very privileged aspects sound so sad.
The original article also stated that Will and Rose had dinner a few times in Norfolk while Kate was away. But Kate knew about it and was fine with Rose entertaining Will in her absence. I think this tidbit has been removed from the original article but there are screenshots on Twitter. I think this is the beginning of the PR spin for the Chumley’s impending divorce.
Hello L84MYTEA, I’m L84Tea…
I use your handle on Twitter but saw it was already taken here so I made a slight change. Hope it doesn’t cause confusion 😬
That’s so funny because I have been using this handle for years (like back to the AOL days…). I’m an Earl Gray gal…
Oh I’m def going to get the names confused lol.
That same article said that the brother let slip that William and Rose had a couple of “suppers” as platonic friends that Kate was totally fine with. Kate was supposedly happy that Rose could “entertain” Will.
My question is, why would Will need to have any kind of supper with Rose without Kate being there, and if Kate was so fine with it, why was she supposedly trying to get Rose out the circle.?
This latest Sun article just added more fuel to the affair fire.
How interesting that the article was updated from yesterday. The following passage is now gone:
“It seems to have started because she had one or two suppers with William in Norfolk when Kate was away.”
“But it was hardly as if they were meeting behind Kate’s back – of course she knew they were getting together.”
“And Kate was grateful that a good friend and neighbour like Rose was there to entertain William – as a platonic friend.”
Someone on Twitter took screenshots of the original. Here’s the part with that passage (it *was* right before the section where details on David’s past love life were discussed): https://mobile.twitter.com/klue_bear/status/1139321332452249602
This is interesting. I wonder why the edit??
I wonder if there ARE, in fact, pictures or something of Rose and William – not like scandalous pictures, but pictures of Rose and William at dinner or something – something that would add fuel to the fire – and this story is trying to head that off. “of course there are pictures, they were friends!”
I read that part about the suppers with Will when Kate was not there. Very interesting that it was removed because, why is Will in Norfolk but Kate is not?
@Nid – yes! DigitalU mentioned that below – where is Kate? I thought she supposedly holed up in Norfolk as much as possible. Is she in London? At her parents? Why would will be alone in Norfolk and need someone to “entertain” him? It’s a weird detail to include and makes it sound like there are issues in the Cambridge marriage, which is probably why it was edited out since this article is trying to tell us the Chumleys are having issues lol
The Sun trying to get those circulation numbers up with fodder.
Well, well, well. I’ve seen so much glee about Kate thinking she had any power, and laughing at her, because she has none! Some even said that Rose does have power! Looks like Kate maybe wasn’t the one who overplayed her hand.
That’s how I see it too, if affairs are the norm but to be kept quiet, Kate was quiet, it was Rose who may have blabbed to get back at Kate for the phasing out, but the blabbing to tabloids isn’t done in their circles
I don’t think Rose anticipated William going to Richard Kay. That was really when this whole thing blew up. Rose leaked the “rural rival” thing* and thought that would be it and then William was an idiot, lol.
*as the current theory here goes, we don’t actually know who leaked what obviously.
No insinuations about sexuality there. Basically he’s a playboy and she didn’t realize that the job of a trophy wife is to stay home and raise the kids
I think she realized it. that was part of the deal and I think she knew it.
I got the impression he’s a playboy too. I didn’t think I was seeing any insinuations about sexuality either.
Oh wait — he owns a house with another guy. Okay, that does seem a little…so, er, never mind, maybe I’ve changed my opinion.
I don’t believe the Sun knows much of anything about these people so I take this with a huge grain of salt. I guess the Sun is losing traction publishing lies about Meghan so they are trying to make some hay with the turnip toff story.
I agree. The Sun doesn’t know anything. But they are definitely playing a weird little game in that they keep trying to keep this story alive.
Extremely wealthy and dull people have problems. It must be terrible for them
The rumours about him have been around for years, by all accounts she is fine with it as she’s a bit of a social climber. Both have reps for being a bit bohemian and she is no stranger to tabloid gossip.
To me this reeks of payback from the Cambridge camp for the original story being leaked as well the press finding a new angle to keep the affair story going. Esp on the heels of the US story about how the Cambridges are working on their marriage and now we get a story that the Chumley marriage is on the rocks. Something doesn’t pass the smell test. Its PR spin to take things away from the Cambridges.
Ooh, I think you are onto something!
No i think its the other way around. The is a Chumley PR article. This article has #PoorRose vibes all over it like we are meant to feel sorry that her husband is always away and that she has been misunderstood. The Chumley’s are trying to imply she’s not a homewrecker and she didn’t stab her friend in the back all she did was have dinner with William as platonic friends with Kate’s agreement nothing more.
I can see it either way – as a Cambridge PR piece or a Chumley. It is kind of inept though which always makes me think its William, ha. But its sort of saying that Rose’s marriage is on the rocks (why, though, if she didn’t have an affair? That’s similar to what we said yesterday about the Us Weekly article.) And its sort of playing up the lonelier aspects of her life, but Rose seems to have a good life in Norfolk. Its not like shes out there all by herself. She has the Toffs!
Maybe her husband created the rumor to cover something shady of his own.
But if the Chumley’s divorce she won’t have the Toffs the Toffs will side with her husband as he has the ‘power’ and wealth.
Rose comes from aristocracy herself (grandfather was an Earl and her family has connections to the BRF), although not quite the level as her husband so she’ll be fine in those circles. Her husband is worth around £60/80mill so she’ll still be fine in the event of a divorce.
EDIT: To add I think the removal of the lines in the other article stating they she and Big Willy had suppers when Kate wasn’t around are the biggest hints that there are serious problems in the Cambridge marriage. It says they met up when Kate is not there – where is Kate, she’s not away from home working hard now is she? Me thinks the Cambridges are basically living separate lives and she’s in Middleton Manor with the kids and her parents while he’s living it up as a single man in Amner.
But see, I don’t think they’re going to divorce. This article is trying to make it sound like their marriage is on the rocks but the reasons behind it would just be their marriage. Like David spending a lot of time in Paris and London – it doesn’t sound like he’s doing that to avoid Rose. He’s doing that for work and it sounds like that’s always been what he’s done.
If Rose is actually struggling it is due to the sudden interest and intrusion in her life. Rose was always the one in this story who had the most to lose.
You’d never think Rose was a former model based on her posture – first photo with Kate especially.
they can’t help to remind us that she is a beautiful former model….perhaps because it is not evident.
The way the article describes him as being good friends with Richard Burton and Liz Taylor makes him seem positively ancient rather than in his 50s.
for all the money and power these people have, it doesn’t seem to make them any happier does it?
Francois-Marie Banier? He s not unknown …
The guy is indeed a jet-setter and a photograph to the stars who managed to swindle billions (literally!!) from Liliane Bettencourt (now deceased, she was the heiress to L’Oreal).
Her daughter took Banier to court when she realized how much her old, ailing mother was abused.
The case made a big splash, also when they realized some politicians were also taking advantage of the confused old lady for cash donations, a butler recording conversations … it was a big scandal in France.
Odd company.
I agree – The Sun is totally implying the Marquess is gay.
No wonder she looks a little depressed…..
Part of me didn’t believe the ” William is having an affair with her” story because if you’re going to cheat I’d figure you’d pick a livelier looking person. (I don’t think Camilla is pretty but you can tell she has a lively personality).
Oh baby!!! I knew the name Francois- Marie Banier rang a bell!! He had “romance” with Lilian’s Bettencourt and she left him $1Billion dollars in her will. The daughter – in a controversial move -sued. It was a headline grabbing court case.
Questions still remain: if the issue is about Rose’s marriage why did Kate try to phase her out and why did William threatened to sue?