Rose Hanbury & her husband also attended the Trump state dinner, interesting!

It’s not surprising that Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, would attend last night’s state dinner/banquet for Donald Trump. Her husband David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley is a regular guest of the Queen at these kinds of formal state events, and of course he brings his wife. He’s the Lord Great Chamberlain and I believe that means he has “constitutional duties” within these kinds of events. So, it wasn’t surprising. And yet it was interesting to see Rose walk in towards the end of the procession into the banquet hall. Rose wore white, which was the color of the evening – the Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall and Melania Trump also wore white.
There were internet rumors that Rose was seated somewhere close to Kate, but I can’t verify that and I don’t see why she would be. What I find fascinating though is… how few media outlets are even talking about it. Prince William’s legal threats came down like a hammer and now The Sun, the Daily Mail, all of the tabloids, they’re all scared to even utter the name Rose Hanbury. Hello was one of the few outlets to mention it, and they did not even reference why Rose’s presence could be shady.
A total of 170 people attended Buckingham Palace’s glittering State Banquet on Monday night in honour of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and among the many royal and known faces was the Duchess of Cambridge’s Norforlk neighbour, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.
Rose’s attendance is no surprise as the 35-year-old is the wife of David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and Lord Great Chamberlain and they are regular guests at State Banquets. In his ceremonial role he has charge over the Palace of Westminster and he also has a major part to play in grand royal events, such as coronations, having the right to dress the monarch on coronation day and to serve the monarch water before and after the coronation banquet, and also being involved in investing the monarch with the insignia of rule.
On the night, the Marchioness of Cholmondely was sat between Jeremy Fleming and Professor Ralph Speth while her husband sat next to the Duchess of Gloucester.
A total of sixteen members of the royal family attended the dinner – the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
Hello is just going to sit there and mention the royals attending the event and they expect their readers to put it together. Such palace intrigue! I wonder if Kate shot eye-daggers at Rose while William swallowed hard and stared at his plate. I wonder if Rose was especially vivacious last night, throwing back her wine and laughing so loudly so everyone in the banquet hall could hear her. I wonder if Donald Trump and his staff were briefed on the Rose situation. So many questions. But honestly, this is why I believe that Rose leaked the “rural rival” story – she was mad because Kate was trying to phase her out, and Rose was like “no honey, that’s not how this works.” And it’s not how it works – Rose and David are clearly still in the royal fold.
Update: We just got a tip that the woman walking into the banquet with Rose is Sarah Vine, gossip columnist for the Daily Mail. Wow. That’s a big power move by Rose, huh?
Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, was at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace tonight — and it looks like she was at the VERY end of the procession into the ballroom.
(📸 @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/kvySFML6al
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 3, 2019
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
I kind of think that’s how it SHOULD work. Like her or not, if what we think happened actually happened, she should at least have the right to freeze the woman out. Yikes.
Except that’s unfortunately ‘not how it’s done’ in those circles.
The Lord Great Chamberlain is a lifetime position iirc, and to cast his wife out of the main social circle of the Norfolk set (and by extension, him) indefinitely just isn’t done.
Especially when you take into account the snobbery surrounding these family legacies and ‘breeding’; Rose’s family and the Marquess have been blue bloods for generations upon generations, and suddenly the middle class girl who clung on for dear life and got the ring no-one else wanted thinks she can cast out linchpins of the society set because she’ll be consort one day?
I’m not saying it’s right, but this is the life Kate married into. Affairs and mistresses are an unspoken aspect of this life.
I’m sorry, I said this last time and got in trouble, but his wife is much better looking. Oh right, it’s not all about looks, beauty is on the inside.
Right. And if she’s f’ing someone’s husband publicly enough to humiliate the woman, what does that say about her inside? So I will stick with outward appearances and…his wife is much better looking.
Rose sounds like piece of work. Seriously… is William that irresistible? Was she bored? Was it some kind of power trip to have sex with a future king?
That is the question we are all asking because Bill Cambridge does not seem to me to be Rose type based on her previous boyfriends.
It’s why I sort of go more with the theory that Rose wasn’t the one having the affair, but she knew about it, helped to facilitate it? something like that – or she knew about it and gossiped with the wrong person, so it started to leak out, and Kate got mad and THAT was when she tried to phase out Rose. Not for the affair, but for spreading word of the affair.
Ha! Ahh this makes a lot of sense. I saw a picture of Will and Kate in their car, Kate had turned towards Will and he looked particularly barfy. He’s been looking constipated for months now, but this was straight up, doubled over pain. And now I know why. Hahahaha. I also find it interesting that there are hardly any good photos of Will when there usually are at these events. Hmmmmm.
Google pictures of William arriving in a limo for these type of events, it’s his normal demeanor and his constipated and sour demeanor often gets discussed.
What struck me is she was basically right at the end, stark difference from the Spanish Banquet where she was sat next to Prince Harry, she isn’t wearing her tiara or WEDDING RING……this just says something to me
I’ve seen a picture from a previous state banquet where she wasn’t sat next to a royal. I honestly think it varies. From what I understand her husband has an official role but she doesn’t, therefore she doesn’t automatically feature prominently every time.
And going by some of the pictures I’ve seen on her social media she seems to favor wearing her wedding ring on her right hand. If you zoom closely you can see it.
She wore a repeated gown and no tiara. I think she was purposely trying to stay out of the focus.
You know, I’m not sure she was even in the procession! In some screen caps of the procession walking into the room, it appears that Rose was already at a table with the other guests….
Btw, the woman she’s walking next to is Sarah Vine, awful DM writer that enjoyed roasting Kate then inevitably moved onto insulting Meghan.
@Beachdreams, oooooooohhhhh, thanks for pointing out. It gets even better. Now that’s some meat to chew on.
And Vine’s the wife of the potential new Prime Minister – she’s married to Michael Gove who is currently switching around the top 3 of the Tory leadership contest.
Why was Sarah Vine at a state dinner?
She s Michael Gove equally worse half
Married to Michael Gove.
Well, if all of Trump’s adult children are there along with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kelly Ann Conway, then why not.
She looks amazing though. Great dress, her hair is so beautifully styled.
It looks like a nightie, tho!
I’m not a Kate fan but I think she knocked it out of the park here. Her look is totally fashionable, elegant, and appropriately demure.
Rose looks like she just rolled out of bed… which, perhaps, is the point.
I got no dog in this race. But walking in with a DF reporter isn’t a great look.
If she doesn’t show up it means the rumors are true, and if she does show up it means the rumors are true. If she walks in the procession people will have something to say, and if she doesn’t walk in the procession people will have something to say. If she’s pictured talking with Kate it is pr, and if they’re sat apart she’s been banished. Honestly this is a no win situation cause people are just going to come up with their own narrative anyway.
If this is just vicious gossip then I’m glad she attended cause she shouldn’t be driven into hiding.
Rose who???
Georgiamay, you are so correct! No matter what happens we will have something to talk about regarding Rose cultivation for years to come. This is as good as gossip gets.
I think part of the problem is that us Yanks do not understand the “phasing out” problem. This problem is social and hierarchical.
This is a bad analogy but put on your tinfoil hat and try to imagine if Hillary Clinton had a fling with Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Once Bill Clinton found out about this fling he wanted to have Nancy Pelosi’s husband “phased-out” of the Democratic Party inner circle. Not gonna happen. It does not work like that. Nancy Pelosi’s husband is not going anywhere.
FYI: I hope Nancy Pelosi has a husband. If not please pretend that she does.
Everything is possible and we also can’t assume that the ‘phased out’ story is true in the first place. How many times have we read about Meghan or Harry supposedly banishing one of their friends only for it not to be true. This could also be made up. If Kate & Rose were to be at an event together looking friendly then people will scream that it is pr. Like I said it’s a no win situation.
But William got lawyers involved on the Rose story and not for libel but for human rights violation. That is a big tell.
Rose was styled just right. Sophisticated and polished not frumpy and frilly!
Agreed. She looks so much better than Kate I almost feel sorry for Kate. And don’t nobody come for me about the comparison: It is absolutely legit to compare fashion at a public event. I just think that Rose hit the nail on the head while Kate missed again. Imagine Kate in Rose’s gown. It would have worked SO much better with all the bling too. Kate’s look is simply too busy.
I didn’t like the fabric fluffy look of Kates dress at all.
It looks like a cross between my grandmas bedspread and feathers.
I also didn’t like Ivankas dress much either for a State Banquet, the dress although nice, it seemed more suited for something else, a fundraiser, a luncheon, a garden party maybe.
Both women look gorgeous (at this event!), to me. Rose looks more sultry and Kate looks more chaste. Both dressed with their caricatures as inspiration.
Kate was dressed like a dowdy future Queen Consort she will become. IMHO, Diana dressed very dowdy too until she divorced then she turned up the glamour to “high”. Rose Cholmondeley can dress with high glamour or any way she chooses . Cathy Cambridge cannot.
I sold that dress at David’s Bridal in the aughts. It’s a definite miss for me. Slinky Hollywood glam has a place and it’s not a state dinner.
Hmmm… Rose is not wearing her wedding ring (or so it seems in that pic…)
Terrible night for Kate. Rose and Trump in the same room. I’m sure she will take a month off for being put in that position!
I actually do feel badly for her. We all focused on how he insulted Meghan (which he did!) I actually forgot trump commented on Kate’s nude pics, and she had to sit there knowing he looked at them, and omg I can’t even go on
That was the British press goal and agenda, to put focus on Meghan and not remind people that Trump basically called Kate out for being in her positions and sunbathing topless. Even though Melania has photos m well before marriage anyway.
The U.K. Press are hypocrites and Trump is a hypocrite
Ugh, yeah, that grosses me out for her.
Yeah, I thought that was pretty gross (that she had to attend.) I said yesterday that it just struck me as mean. I know the royal family has to do these types of events, but considering the personal nature of Trump’s comments, it must have been tough for Kate and Will.
The press is waiting for William to slip up, then they’ll run with it.
IMO Only the American press will run with it, when, if he slips up. The British media will protect him until it’s absolutely impossible to and something official emerges,until then IMO the British media will ignore it.
It is interesting that Rose walked in with the lady who is a columnist from the Daily Mail.
American press already running with it! Get a load of In Touch magazine for the week of June 10, 2019. It’s the entire front cover. I saw it in the shops yesterday. I don’t think it’ll get much attention in the US on account of the State Visit – we’re more freaking about about what Turnip and Nagini and the whole sick entourage of racist grifters are getting up to.
Pretty sure Ma Middleton is not behind this one, she’d have picked a more flattering photo of her Darling Daughter for the front cover. It’s slightly cringeworthy.
The mag is claiming they’re sleeping in separate bedrooms and are undergoing couple’s therapy.
http://rlsbb.to/in-touch-weekly-june-10-2019/
I think the only way the British press will run with it is if he’s blatantly been caught out (pictures, videos, texts, etc.). I doubt he’ll slip up a la Swiss ski trip in 2017, he and his team are likely still on edge about the turnip toff rumors. I find it interesting that some of the media have been rehashing old stories about the difficulties in Will and Kate’s dating years. I’ve seen at least three of those in the past month. To me it signals that some of the press are dying to cover the Rose story but can’t for obvious reasons.
Yes suddenly there are Andrew Morton stories featured in a couple of UK newspapers about how many times William and Kate actually broke up, it’s a lot more than most suspected. Also suddenly Morton stories on how he treated her like a servent basically.
The US America press is still printing stories at a slow trickle waiting for the sprint.
I wonder where Rose’s cuckholded husband sat?
Her husband is Lord Chamberlain and leads the official festivities, he works for HM The Queen.
Yes. That’s been made quite clear. It doesn’t make him any less cuckholded. I was curious where he was seated.
Ok, I’m not sure where he was seated.
He sat beside HRH The Duchess of Gloucester at a “Royal” table.
What in the world is she wearing. Looks like a dress you’d wear out to a party not to dinner with the Queen and dignitaries. And if I were Rose, I would have put on a tiara just for fun. I’m sure they may have one lurking in a family vault somewhere.
You enjoy humiliating women then? Is it your dream to become a man’s mistress and then show up and humiliate his wife?
Wills humiliated his wife. Rose humiliated her husband. Let’s place blame where it should be placed – IF the rumors are true. And no one but those four know the truth. Everything else is hear say UNLESS they were seen together.
Secondly, I was having fun. Relax, It’s a GOSSIP blog. Rose should be there due to her husband’s rank and status. And yes, I would put in a tiara and waltz in. They don’t play by the same rule book as the other 98% of the population.
She wore a tiara with that same dress at the State dinner for Spain. So I think she was purposely trying to be low-key this time.
Rose has been know to re-wear her very expensive evening gowns many times over, Just like The Princess Royal does with all her clothes.
Kate looked more stoned faced than I’ve ever seen her on the news footage. I assumed it was because of Trump, but who knows?
It is odd Rose has stopped wearing her wedding ring.
I think its the botox, TBH.
I LOVE Rose’s dress, it’ has a Caroline Bessette vibe.
Roses skin looks great.
I just read that the woman walking in with Rose is a Daily Mail columnist. It gets more and more interesting by the moment,
William looked miserable all night, but he usually looks like that on the way to State dinners and at State dinners for some reason.
I didn’t like Kates dress much at all. I think McQueen fashion house is not even close to what Alexander McQueen represented and designed.
My skin looks at least as good and I am 52, much older than her. You know how? I make a lot of money and I get an expensive oxygen lift facial weekly. The same way other women get their nails done. I also have very subtle fillers, also very expensive, done by the best.
What does this tell you about me? How is this an admirable quality? It makes me feel good, but it is in no way an admirable quality.
She didn’t say it was an admirable quality? She said her skin looks great. Is that not an acceptable comment anymore?
Thank you Becks1
Her skin looks great.
I love her dress.
I love the Caroline Bessette vibe of it.
It’s the overall stanning of this side piece for being a side piece. It is quite fascinating, please proceed.
I feel ya, Darla..it’s because no one likes Kate here. So of course, people are going to stan for the rumored side piece. If it was anyone else, she’d be vilified. But she’s being compared to Kate, who celebitchy readers don’t like.
@Darla, who is stanning???? Her skin was commented on. That it looks good. No one is exalting Rose. And like I’ve said before, no one really knows if she and Wills did have an affair. We are all speculating and assuming. Obviously you have issue by calling her a side piece.
Purplehaze, I sincerely totally forgot that this is a very antikate place. I rarely read the royal threads here or anywhere. Today I am because of trump. I actually have nothing bad to say about either kate or meghan.
If people think that CBers are “stanning” Rose Hanbury (if I never hear that word again, it will be too soon) because we are gleeful that William cheated on Kate, then you haven’t been following the comments closely enough.
Almost everyone has said they feel bad for Kate if the rumors are true, and William is an ass to cheat on Kate with one of her friends (however close they actually were.) Many have questioned what motivated Rose Hanbury. No one has said she is perfect.
Kate is not my favorite but I do not dislike her. I can honestly say that I like Kate. If I were the Duchess of Cambridge, I would do things very differently but that’s me.
Kate has make to her own choices and live with them. None of knows what is really going on and what drives her to make the choices that she makes. We only speculate for entertainment and I intend to be entertained by continuing to speculating on the BRF for years to come.
I am in no way a prude, and probably have a more varied sexual history than most here, but I will tell you never have I seen such stanning of side pieces. It’s very interesting and I have to admit I am curious what it means.
The Rose-stanning speakes volumes about the stans.
I don’t see anyone “stanning” Rose. That’s just my observation, though. Seems like people just like her dress and styling.
But, just as a hypothetical question: What if the rumors are truly false and Rose has never slept with William? What if they’re actually just friends? Heck, what if it wasn’t Rose having the affair with William, but Rose’s husband?
My point is that we don’t know the real deal. She may not be his “side piece.”
@Ader, THIS!!!
We all are assuming. And no one but those four know the truth. Sure we can speculate and play detective. And we are here on a gossip blog, so yeah we jump to the most obvious but it may not be the case. What was the quote on Victoria when she tried to reveal a scandal??? Lord M told her: be careful because the mud doesn’t always stick to the right people. TRUTH.
Agreed Seraphina.
And, looking back at the original Rose gossip, the story was that Kate allegedly tried to phase rose out from being a “close confidant.” To me, that suggests that the supposed offense involved revealing some sort of secret, not an affair with Rose, per say.
I think Rose looks great. You have all these women in these really almost overdone formal gowns, and then Rose with minimal jewelry, this minimalist dress with a definite vintage vibe, and I think she looks the best.
I am intrigued by her lack of wedding ring, but not really. If she and her husband are on the outs, she’s not going to start the tongues wagging by not wearing it to such a prominent function.
I think her style is great too, I love her dress.
I wonder if she wore her ring at the precious State dinner?
I think she’s wearing it on her right hand. Well, she’s wearing *a* ring on it, wedding or otherwise.
there was not a chin in sight at that dinner
Hahahahahahaha
This sucks and no one deserves to be so blatantly disrespected, but this is what Kate signed up for, so I don’t necessarily feel bad for Kate. She knew what Will was like before they married. There are trade offs to get the crown and this is one of them. Her husband will cheat, but the trade off is the crown and the likelihood that they will likely never get divorced. This won’t be a Charles, Diana, Camilla situation which probably played a huge role in helping Kate to get her GCVO. Like Royal Foibles said a while back, the mistake here was made by Kate when she approached her husband’s supposed infidelity like a commoner and tried to banish Rose. We wouldn’t have been none the wiser had she understood how these things work in aristocratic circles. It seems Kate learned her lesson, because Rose looks like the cat that got the cream in these pics.
What is a GCVO?
Sarah Vine is married to Conservative MP, pro-Brexiteer and one of the contenders for PM of UK. His wife is literally a british version Ann Coulter: extremely misogynistic and rascist.
Welp…am I surprised that the sidepiece strolled in with her then? Nope.
Not surprising at all; Rose interned for Michael Gove when she was younger.
I feel it would be more noteworthy if Rose wasn’t there since she is often there because of her husband’s position.
Hmm, I saw a pic of where Rose was seated, and she was directly down the line on Will’s sight. He was looking straight ahead and you could see her.
Anyway, it’s more interesting that she walked in with a nasty gossip writer from Dailymail.
Rose looks gorgeous and it is noted that she came in last. Please someone spill the tea!!!!
I love Rose’s dress, she is stylish and doesn’t dress like a frumpy old matron.
As for the woman she’s walking in with – the DM gossip columnist and Michael Gove’s wife, just goes to prove how connected she and her husband are. The Middleton’s like to think they are connected but they’re not really.