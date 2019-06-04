Duchess Kate wore white McQueen & a tiara for the Trump state dinner

Here are some photos from last night’s state dinner at Buckingham Palace. Of course the “money shots” are the ones of the Duchess of Cambridge, who walked into the dinner with Steve Mnuchin, and I was surprised to see them making friendly conversation about something. Probably not money, since only gauche Americans like to talk about money. Maybe they were talking about castles? Probably. Anyway, Kate wore a custom Alexander McQueen and maybe I’ve just gotten used to Kate’s style, but this isn’t too bad? The whole dress is just row after row of tiered ruffles, which sounds terrible but in reality, it looked okay-to-good. Kate also wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara. The only half-way mean thing I’ll say about this look is that it appears, to me, that Kate got some fresh Botox. She’s been known to dabble. Melania wore Dior, the Queen wore Angela Kelly and Camilla wore Bruce Oldfield. Here’s an uncomfortable photo:
I like how Melania centered herself and smiled like a game show hostess. The Queen’s prize was a fancy dinner with with a sexual assailant and racist. As for the dinner, it should have been whatever greasy fast food they have in the UK, but it wasn’t. I wonder if Trump even touched anything he was served, which was: “Steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears & chervil sauce; New season Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, spring vegetables, port sauce; Strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream; Assorted fresh fruits; Coffee & petit fours.” There were also about twenty wines offered, but Donald Trump doesn’t drink, so I assume he just sipped water or a Coke throughout the evening whilst daydreaming about a midnight Whopper.
What else? Prince Harry did not attend the state dinner, which was notable because pretty much everybody else did – the Cambridges, the Wessexes, Princess Anne, etc. Harry was around for lunch with the Trumps earlier in the day, and he also was around when the Queen showed the Trumps part of the Royal Collection. According to the Guardian, the Queen showed Trump the gift he had given her last year, which was a small pewter horse. She asked if he recognized it and he said “no.” Melania did though – she interrupted and properly identified it. The Queen also showed Trump a collection of tartans and he immediately recognized the one from his clan – his mother was from the MacLeod clan.
I personally can’t believe how many damn grifters were apparently there. Conway?? Sanders?? I want a ticket to Mars.
Kate looks really good in this one, but I like a good ruffle.
WTF was May wearing?
Kate looked amazing and those sapphire earrings are absolutely stunning. I’d happily go to jail for a week for the chance to wear them for an evening. 😩😍
If she hadn’t “caught” Williams, she looks like she could have been happy with someone like Mnuchin. They look ‘good’ together.
I don’t know how much I love the dress, but I do think that overall Kate looked really good, and I agree that those earrings are to die for. I saw them and thought “I WANT!!!”
The jewels are to die for. But let’s also give a nod to Camilla and her tiara. Now that is one serious tiara and one not many can carry. It always looks great in her.
@seraphina – I love Camilla’s bling. She knows how to bring it. So does the queen, but she’s the queen, so its expected. I do feel like Camilla has worn the same tiara repeatedly the past few times we have seen her in one, so I hope she changes it up next time.
Miller and Scavino were also there. Good luck getting the stank out of the ballroom.
It makes me so irrationally angry to see the Trumps swanning about at Buckingham Palace. I bet he sat at dinner, chugging on his Diet Coke, not believing his luck.
Kate looks great! Trump in tails is the worst!
I saw quite a few shots where Camilla did not look amused, and I was seriously wondering if the mook said something offensive to her?
There’s a story going around that Camilla winked at her protection officer (or the camera man near him?) as she was walking away with the Trumps and the theories about that are all over the map. I would love it if it was a “what a farce!” wink. Although I guess that’s not polite…
I think that just requirement to stand next to him can be offensive. She does the “dead inside” look very well in that first photo. Which probably I would also make naturally just thinking I will have to eat next to this wreck that is President of the US. She probably figured it is safer to just leave her soul locked in some posh Palace closet for the night.
I watched the video of the toasts and the cut always to members of the BRF were priceless. They clearly did not want to be there.
And sadly, idiot Trump & clan, probably think, they love us, see, now we’re all BFFS.
Yes esp when Trump was giving his – it was cringeworthy and TQ did well to keep a straight face.
She looks like she ripped the feathers off a baby owl and stuck them hastily to a slip. Its too fussy and ill-fitting on her very slender frame.
Kate could look a million bucks if she wore very tailored, very well fitting garments in jewel tones ONLY – amethyst, emerald, plum and navy really suit her complexion and colouring.
Very apt description of Kate’s gown! I really dislike it for that reason.
@thecrumpledhorn yep. I wore a dress JUST LIKE THAT in a highschool play where I was the Edwardian grandma. No lie. I even have the pics still. It’s awful dated and boring. Kate is 37. Hopefully she’s got another 40 years minimum as a royal. If this is what we’re getting now I can only imagine 20 years from now. I wish we’d get more fashion from other royals bc her style makes me mad every time I click.
And yes she’s too thin. Forget body shaming this is health shaming. I’ve seen enough celebs in person to know that they’re almost always 10-15 lbs lighter than on camera. She must look ghastly in person…. like death warmed over.
I like her makeup but not the dress. She still looks nice. Is it uncool to talk about her weight? I feel uncomfortable. Hope she is ok.
Glad Harry did not attend.
Her weight is the elephant in the room that no one mentions as some consider it body shaming, but I agree with you. It is concerning.
I agree. I know I stop eating when under emotional stress…
Based on her muscle definition, I’d say she is thin from exercise and a healthy diet. The perks of a private chef and home gym.
I agree. He face has looked especially beautiful of late. I try not to comment on her weight but she is looking very slender. I can’t imagine the stress and pressure of the last few months dealing with this situation.
The dress is terrible though. Her formal style is a strange mix of boring and overly girly.
I wonder what it’s like for her to eat at dinners like this – surrounded by so many people and on display….
I asked my husband what he’d have done if he was Prince Charles and wanted to make some kind of protest.
He said that he would say nothing, but style his hair exactly like Trump’s and see if anyone noticed.
I imagine the chat between Prince Phillip and Jared Kushner was sparkling 😬.
Jared was seated with Princess Anne. Who did NOT look amused.
Poor Princess Anne. She’s known not to suffer fools gladly.
Ugh Steve Mnuchin. Can’t look at that picture without throwing up in my mouth a little. I picture his horrible gold digging wife and then I remember it was a greatest hits of the deplorables out for the banquet.
I usually love state dinner pictures and videos and the fashion, but I just can’t with these. How to sit and dine with evil people like it’s normal.
I felt this way yesterday. But then I saw someone very late yesterday post here that Americans have a lot of nerve blaming the royals. We are the ones who put them and the world in this position by making him president. And you know…that’s true.
Oh I don’t blame the royals. I just hate having to see at the trump and trump adjacent grifters and lackeys swanning around like they are winners.
2020 can not get here soon enough.
I hate it too Scal.
All the women wore white, not sure about Princess Ivanka, but was it planned or by accident?
Kate looks fine. I never expect to be wowed by her. Set expectations low and be happily surprised if and when it happens.
I find it in very poor taste he didn’t recognize his own gift to the Queen. Maybe he had Whopper on the brain.
Rapidly advancing dementia, I hope.
Ivanka wore a bejeweled blue picnic tablecloth. Tiffany wore dark red and Lara wore a beauty pageant dress from a decade ago.
Haha!
Ivanka’s dress was awful. AWFUL. And I will admit that I often like what she wears, even though I cant stand her – but last night was really bad.
Ditto
Grifters gonna grift….what an embarrassment.
Love Kate’s jewelry…the dress has too many ruffles for my taste.
Of COURSE he didn’t recognize it. He probably didn’t even look at it, other than MAYBE a quick glance.
The bar is set SO incredibly low, but at least Melania was able to recognize the gift – which I assume lines up with her normal trophy wife type activities.
I am slightly surprised that he was able to recognize the MacLeod tartan. My husband’s ancestors have a tartan, and a line of mine do as well. I AM able to recognize the Nova Scotia tartan with relative ease, but not either of our ancestors.
The queen looked lovely, though.
I wonder how much the MacLeod tartan is a fixture at the Trump course in Scotland. That may be why he recognized it?
Ick. Those people anywhere near where I eat would be the best diet plan ever.
For real.
That dress is doing nothing for her.
The sash, broaches, medal, bracelet tiara and droopy earrings all overpower the delicate ruffled bridal gown Kate chose to wear. She either enjoyed her wedding day so much she wants to look like a bride again OR she felt it came up short and is now getting to do it her way again. (Yes, I know its a white evening gown but it could easily be worn by a bride)
That menu sounds amazing. Orange cheeto fascist was probably wondering where the well done steak with ketchup was…
I will never understand why Kate chose McQueen as her go to brand when she’s the least person I would never imagine wearing something that Lee created. The brand image is always bold clothes and different and she’s like nothing like that at all. At least Meghan and Givenchy you can see that they fit together well even though I don’t like everything Meghan wears.
Did the Clintons, Bushes or Obama’s have so many randoms at the state dinners they attended? Did everyone think “this is probably our only chance, let’s go?”
In one picture Kate clearly has the “please let a large object fall on this man and release me from this boredom” look.
I’m on Medicaid and have to take my son to the heart doctor today (yearly checkup) and I am worried that our insurance will be cut off, but apparently I can pay for all these randoms to hang out with royals. Cool. Cool.
No. They did not bring their whole families and they left nonessential staffers at home. Laura brought daughter Barbara on a trip with her, the family paid for Barbara, but Barbara was not invited to lunch with the Queen. She ate with the press pool while her mother attended the luncheon.
Yes, I believe that if additional family members are brought along, then the cost is paid for privately. But we know these grifters found a way to use tax dollars to pay for the whole entourage. And of course, no one in Congress will do their duty and call them out on misuse of taxpayer funds. But damn those “takers” who don’t deserve health insurance or food stamps.
Sorry, but I think Kate’s dress is just ok.
I agree she had her face touched up.
Kate looks ok. I’m not a fan of ruffles and these look like feathers. The dress looks like a giant feather duster.
I am really kicking myself for saying this but Melania does look stunning. 🙄 Why isn’t the Queen standing in the center of that photo??
Asking Trump if he recognized the gift while knowing he would likely say no was a nice touch.
melania looks like she was borrowed from Madame Tussaud’s for the night.
Yes i wondered if that was done on purpose too. If so, kudos to Her Maj!
I didn’t think that was so terrible (relative to every other terrible thing about him). I think that’s probably pretty common among normal couples, one partner not knowing what the other gave as a gift from “both.”
Did William and Kate interact with the Trumps?
I think Kate looks like a Q tip,
While I got quite a chuckle form the Q tip reference, I think she looks like that Barbie birthday cake that was all the rage years back. Just rows and rows of squiggly frosting.
https://m.fnp.com/gift/pink-dress-barbie-cake-3kg-butterscotch#/product-page
Now I can’t unsee that.
i bet princess complicit was pissed she didn’t get to wear a tiara and had to suffice with a wonky hat plopped on her forehead.
Kate could have worn a shower curtain and she would have looked lovely in comparison to the Trump women. Kudos to her for managing a smile while being forced to converse with that toad Mnuchin. She was probably happy she didn’t have to sit with any actual Trumps.
My deepest condolences to Sophie, who was stuck with Nagini, and Anne, who pulled supervision of Tom Riddle. No idea who got stuck with the rest of the Trump filth.
I doubt Kate had ever heard of Mnuchin before the visit (most Americans haven’t). It makes it easier to make small talk when you don’t know Mnuchin was responsible for countless foreclosures and is married to a thirsty gold digger.
I am back and forth on Kate’s dress. On the one hand, I like the neckline; so often for state dinners she goes for those high neck dresses with the same silhouette time and again, so I’m glad to see something different(although her Marchesa gown from last year and the McQueen gown from the fall were different.) I actually don’t mind the ruffles I don’t think? The dress is a little “much” but I don’t dislike it. I don’t love it, but I def don’t hate it like I hated the other McQueen and the Marchesa. I do think there is a bride-like quality to the dress, but I think the tiara adds to that. I don’t think the Lotus tiara would make it so bride-like.
I love the earrings she is wearing.
And I guess overall white was the color of the evening, so Kate is on theme.
I’m sure she did fine, considering she’s got some of those in her family too.
T – excellent point! They should have seated him with Princess Michael.
The menu sounds AMAZING but I enjoy the subtle shade of picking foods Trump would clearly despise.
All the Royals except the Queen were making no effort to hide how much they didn’t want to be there.
Hey you know how the RF does gag gifts at Christmas? I wonder if any of them will get one of the many making fun of Trump items? I can imagine them having a good laugh over Trump toilet paper or something.
Melania wore a dress with a FLAME DESIGN TO BUCKINGHAM PALACE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
TACKY!!!!!!!
The American men all looked like clowns in their formal wear! Why did none of it seem to fit properly? Melania was suffering from a tragic case of Wonkyboob in most pictures. Side note: I don’t think Prince Harry has ever attended a state dinner, and he was never projected to attend this one. It isn’t his “position” within the family (yet).
Harry attended the Spanish state dinner two years ago. It is the only one he has attended.
Ah, state dinner with royals he is distantly related to, makes sense. So it’s no big deal, but the press have to make it something. Another side note: I googled it, and the first headline that pops up is “Prince Harry seated with Kate’s model friend at Spanish state banquet.” Which model friend, you ask? ROSE HANBURY. Thank you for steering me to vintage gossip!
I have mixed feelings about Kate’s dress. It has a nice silhouette but the lace ruffles might be too much. It is one of the dresses I think I would need to see in person to really see if I like it or not. I’m guessing she wore white for the same reason that the Queen and Camilla usually do, it is easier to coordinate with the sash.
I think bringing his whole family along and parading them around is just too much. Classless and shows that he thinks he and his family should all be there. I bet they will be laughed at today while the aristos are lunching and having tea.
I think Kate does look beautiful–the jewels are to die for–but I think the real winner of the evening is good old Cams. She looks gorgeous in white and the cut of her gown is perfect on her.
Also, to add, this is the first time Kate is getting to parade out in her new “thanks for being a good wife” sash! It actually does look nice on her.
Also what on earth is going on with the pelvic area of Malaria’s dress???
she looks like frenchy at the hand jive contest
Why has the media not blasted trump for brining all of his kids even the second daughter?? I remember when Obama brought his MIL on a trip the media went mental.
Kate looks ok, but she need to wear more jewel tones she always looks amazing when she does.
It’s OK If You’re Republican.
First thing I noticed was the Botox touchup.
And I am so proud of Harry for avoiding the deplorables. You just know Ivanka was tasked with flirting with him and becoming familiar like she did with Trudeau and he is having none of that nonsense.
Yeah she’s def touched up on the botox, that and the photo’s have clearly been photoshopped. I watched the footage and she did not look as young or smooth as she does in the photo’s.
The dress looks like something you’d wear to a prom – too many ruffles esp as it will have been bespoke.
I enjoyed seeing the necklace from Princess Alexandra of Denmark’s engagement parure on Kate at the last state event. I’m sorry she’s not wearing another historic piece this time. Does anyone know what/where the earrings are from?