Duchess Kate wore white McQueen & a tiara for the Trump state dinner

Here are some photos from last night’s state dinner at Buckingham Palace. Of course the “money shots” are the ones of the Duchess of Cambridge, who walked into the dinner with Steve Mnuchin, and I was surprised to see them making friendly conversation about something. Probably not money, since only gauche Americans like to talk about money. Maybe they were talking about castles? Probably. Anyway, Kate wore a custom Alexander McQueen and maybe I’ve just gotten used to Kate’s style, but this isn’t too bad? The whole dress is just row after row of tiered ruffles, which sounds terrible but in reality, it looked okay-to-good. Kate also wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara. The only half-way mean thing I’ll say about this look is that it appears, to me, that Kate got some fresh Botox. She’s been known to dabble. Melania wore Dior, the Queen wore Angela Kelly and Camilla wore Bruce Oldfield. Here’s an uncomfortable photo:

I like how Melania centered herself and smiled like a game show hostess. The Queen’s prize was a fancy dinner with with a sexual assailant and racist. As for the dinner, it should have been whatever greasy fast food they have in the UK, but it wasn’t. I wonder if Trump even touched anything he was served, which was: “Steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears & chervil sauce; New season Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, spring vegetables, port sauce; Strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream; Assorted fresh fruits; Coffee & petit fours.” There were also about twenty wines offered, but Donald Trump doesn’t drink, so I assume he just sipped water or a Coke throughout the evening whilst daydreaming about a midnight Whopper.

What else? Prince Harry did not attend the state dinner, which was notable because pretty much everybody else did – the Cambridges, the Wessexes, Princess Anne, etc. Harry was around for lunch with the Trumps earlier in the day, and he also was around when the Queen showed the Trumps part of the Royal Collection. According to the Guardian, the Queen showed Trump the gift he had given her last year, which was a small pewter horse. She asked if he recognized it and he said “no.” Melania did though – she interrupted and properly identified it. The Queen also showed Trump a collection of tartans and he immediately recognized the one from his clan – his mother was from the MacLeod clan.

