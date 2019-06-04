Duchess Kate wore white McQueen & a tiara for the Trump state dinner

President Trump state visit to UK - Day One

Here are some photos from last night’s state dinner at Buckingham Palace. Of course the “money shots” are the ones of the Duchess of Cambridge, who walked into the dinner with Steve Mnuchin, and I was surprised to see them making friendly conversation about something. Probably not money, since only gauche Americans like to talk about money. Maybe they were talking about castles? Probably. Anyway, Kate wore a custom Alexander McQueen and maybe I’ve just gotten used to Kate’s style, but this isn’t too bad? The whole dress is just row after row of tiered ruffles, which sounds terrible but in reality, it looked okay-to-good. Kate also wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara. The only half-way mean thing I’ll say about this look is that it appears, to me, that Kate got some fresh Botox. She’s been known to dabble. Melania wore Dior, the Queen wore Angela Kelly and Camilla wore Bruce Oldfield. Here’s an uncomfortable photo:

I like how Melania centered herself and smiled like a game show hostess. The Queen’s prize was a fancy dinner with with a sexual assailant and racist. As for the dinner, it should have been whatever greasy fast food they have in the UK, but it wasn’t. I wonder if Trump even touched anything he was served, which was: “Steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears & chervil sauce; New season Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, spring vegetables, port sauce; Strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream; Assorted fresh fruits; Coffee & petit fours.” There were also about twenty wines offered, but Donald Trump doesn’t drink, so I assume he just sipped water or a Coke throughout the evening whilst daydreaming about a midnight Whopper.

What else? Prince Harry did not attend the state dinner, which was notable because pretty much everybody else did – the Cambridges, the Wessexes, Princess Anne, etc. Harry was around for lunch with the Trumps earlier in the day, and he also was around when the Queen showed the Trumps part of the Royal Collection. According to the Guardian, the Queen showed Trump the gift he had given her last year, which was a small pewter horse. She asked if he recognized it and he said “no.” Melania did though – she interrupted and properly identified it. The Queen also showed Trump a collection of tartans and he immediately recognized the one from his clan – his mother was from the MacLeod clan.

78 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore white McQueen & a tiara for the Trump state dinner”

  Enn says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:29 am

    I personally can’t believe how many damn grifters were apparently there. Conway?? Sanders?? I want a ticket to Mars.

    Kate looks really good in this one, but I like a good ruffle.

    WTF was May wearing?

    Reply
    Bella DuPont says:
      June 4, 2019 at 7:56 am

      Kate looked amazing and those sapphire earrings are absolutely stunning. I’d happily go to jail for a week for the chance to wear them for an evening. 😩😍

      If she hadn’t “caught” Williams, she looks like she could have been happy with someone like Mnuchin. They look ‘good’ together.

      Reply
      Becks1 says:
        June 4, 2019 at 8:06 am

        I don’t know how much I love the dress, but I do think that overall Kate looked really good, and I agree that those earrings are to die for. I saw them and thought “I WANT!!!”

      Seraphina says:
        June 4, 2019 at 8:14 am

        The jewels are to die for. But let’s also give a nod to Camilla and her tiara. Now that is one serious tiara and one not many can carry. It always looks great in her.

      Becks1 says:
        June 4, 2019 at 8:32 am

        @seraphina – I love Camilla’s bling. She knows how to bring it. So does the queen, but she’s the queen, so its expected. I do feel like Camilla has worn the same tiara repeatedly the past few times we have seen her in one, so I hope she changes it up next time.

    Megan says:
      June 4, 2019 at 8:10 am

      Miller and Scavino were also there. Good luck getting the stank out of the ballroom.

      Reply
  Aidevee says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:30 am

    It makes me so irrationally angry to see the Trumps swanning about at Buckingham Palace. I bet he sat at dinner, chugging on his Diet Coke, not believing his luck.

    Reply
  Esmerelda says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Kate looks great! Trump in tails is the worst!

    Reply
  Darla says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:30 am

    I saw quite a few shots where Camilla did not look amused, and I was seriously wondering if the mook said something offensive to her?

    Reply
    Redgrl says:
      June 4, 2019 at 7:37 am

      There’s a story going around that Camilla winked at her protection officer (or the camera man near him?) as she was walking away with the Trumps and the theories about that are all over the map. I would love it if it was a “what a farce!” wink. Although I guess that’s not polite…

      Reply
    SM says:
      June 4, 2019 at 7:41 am

      I think that just requirement to stand next to him can be offensive. She does the “dead inside” look very well in that first photo. Which probably I would also make naturally just thinking I will have to eat next to this wreck that is President of the US. She probably figured it is safer to just leave her soul locked in some posh Palace closet for the night.

      Reply
    Megan says:
      June 4, 2019 at 8:01 am

      I watched the video of the toasts and the cut always to members of the BRF were priceless. They clearly did not want to be there.

      Reply
      IlsaLund says:
        June 4, 2019 at 8:36 am

        And sadly, idiot Trump & clan, probably think, they love us, see, now we’re all BFFS.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        Digital Unicorn says:

        Yes esp when Trump was giving his – it was cringeworthy and TQ did well to keep a straight face.

  The Crumpled Horn says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:30 am

    She looks like she ripped the feathers off a baby owl and stuck them hastily to a slip. Its too fussy and ill-fitting on her very slender frame.

    Kate could look a million bucks if she wore very tailored, very well fitting garments in jewel tones ONLY – amethyst, emerald, plum and navy really suit her complexion and colouring.

    Reply
    Mego says:
      June 4, 2019 at 8:36 am

      Very apt description of Kate’s gown! I really dislike it for that reason.

      Reply
    Lulu says:
      June 4, 2019 at 8:55 am

      @thecrumpledhorn yep. I wore a dress JUST LIKE THAT in a highschool play where I was the Edwardian grandma. No lie. I even have the pics still. It’s awful dated and boring. Kate is 37. Hopefully she’s got another 40 years minimum as a royal. If this is what we’re getting now I can only imagine 20 years from now. I wish we’d get more fashion from other royals bc her style makes me mad every time I click.
      And yes she’s too thin. Forget body shaming this is health shaming. I’ve seen enough celebs in person to know that they’re almost always 10-15 lbs lighter than on camera. She must look ghastly in person…. like death warmed over.

      Reply
  Alexandria says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:31 am

    I like her makeup but not the dress. She still looks nice. Is it uncool to talk about her weight? I feel uncomfortable. Hope she is ok.

    Glad Harry did not attend.

    Reply
    Gigi La Moore says:
      June 4, 2019 at 7:38 am

      Her weight is the elephant in the room that no one mentions as some consider it body shaming, but I agree with you. It is concerning.

      Reply
    Diana says:
      June 4, 2019 at 7:51 am

      I agree. I know I stop eating when under emotional stress…

      Reply
    Megan says:
      June 4, 2019 at 8:03 am

      Based on her muscle definition, I’d say she is thin from exercise and a healthy diet. The perks of a private chef and home gym.

      Reply
    sunny says:
      June 4, 2019 at 8:08 am

      I agree. He face has looked especially beautiful of late. I try not to comment on her weight but she is looking very slender. I can’t imagine the stress and pressure of the last few months dealing with this situation.

      The dress is terrible though. Her formal style is a strange mix of boring and overly girly.

      Reply
    sabrina says:
      June 4, 2019 at 8:56 am

      I wonder what it’s like for her to eat at dinners like this – surrounded by so many people and on display….

      Reply
  Aidevee says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:32 am

    I asked my husband what he’d have done if he was Prince Charles and wanted to make some kind of protest.

    He said that he would say nothing, but style his hair exactly like Trump’s and see if anyone noticed.

    I imagine the chat between Prince Phillip and Jared Kushner was sparkling 😬.

    Reply
  Scal says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:32 am

    Ugh Steve Mnuchin. Can’t look at that picture without throwing up in my mouth a little. I picture his horrible gold digging wife and then I remember it was a greatest hits of the deplorables out for the banquet.

    I usually love state dinner pictures and videos and the fashion, but I just can’t with these. How to sit and dine with evil people like it’s normal.

    Reply
    Darla says:
      June 4, 2019 at 7:36 am

      I felt this way yesterday. But then I saw someone very late yesterday post here that Americans have a lot of nerve blaming the royals. We are the ones who put them and the world in this position by making him president. And you know…that’s true.

      Reply
      Scal says:
        June 4, 2019 at 7:40 am

        Oh I don’t blame the royals. I just hate having to see at the trump and trump adjacent grifters and lackeys swanning around like they are winners.

        2020 can not get here soon enough.

      • Darla says:
        Darla says:

        I hate it too Scal.

  9. Seraphina says:
    Seraphina says:

    All the women wore white, not sure about Princess Ivanka, but was it planned or by accident?

    Kate looks fine. I never expect to be wowed by her. Set expectations low and be happily surprised if and when it happens.

    I find it in very poor taste he didn’t recognize his own gift to the Queen. Maybe he had Whopper on the brain.

    Reply
  Solidgolddancer says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:33 am

    Grifters gonna grift….what an embarrassment.

    Love Kate’s jewelry…the dress has too many ruffles for my taste.

    Reply
  Erinn says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:34 am

    “she asked if he recognized it and he said “no.” Melania did though – she interrupted and properly identified it. The Queen also showed Trump a collection of tartans and he immediately recognized the one from his clan – his mother was from the MacLeod clan.”

    Of COURSE he didn’t recognize it. He probably didn’t even look at it, other than MAYBE a quick glance.

    The bar is set SO incredibly low, but at least Melania was able to recognize the gift – which I assume lines up with her normal trophy wife type activities.

    I am slightly surprised that he was able to recognize the MacLeod tartan. My husband’s ancestors have a tartan, and a line of mine do as well. I AM able to recognize the Nova Scotia tartan with relative ease, but not either of our ancestors.

    The queen looked lovely, though.

    Reply
    Becks1 says:
      June 4, 2019 at 7:57 am

      I wonder how much the MacLeod tartan is a fixture at the Trump course in Scotland. That may be why he recognized it?

      Reply
  cannibell says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:34 am

    Ick. Those people anywhere near where I eat would be the best diet plan ever.

    Reply
  Gigi La Moore says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:36 am

    That dress is doing nothing for her.

    Reply
  CrystalBall says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:38 am

    The sash, broaches, medal, bracelet tiara and droopy earrings all overpower the delicate ruffled bridal gown Kate chose to wear. She either enjoyed her wedding day so much she wants to look like a bride again OR she felt it came up short and is now getting to do it her way again. (Yes, I know its a white evening gown but it could easily be worn by a bride)

    Reply
  Redgrl says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:39 am

    That menu sounds amazing. Orange cheeto fascist was probably wondering where the well done steak with ketchup was…

    Reply
  mm11 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:40 am

    I will never understand why Kate chose McQueen as her go to brand when she’s the least person I would never imagine wearing something that Lee created. The brand image is always bold clothes and different and she’s like nothing like that at all. At least Meghan and Givenchy you can see that they fit together well even though I don’t like everything Meghan wears.

    Reply
  Meghan says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Did the Clintons, Bushes or Obama’s have so many randoms at the state dinners they attended? Did everyone think “this is probably our only chance, let’s go?”

    In one picture Kate clearly has the “please let a large object fall on this man and release me from this boredom” look.

    I’m on Medicaid and have to take my son to the heart doctor today (yearly checkup) and I am worried that our insurance will be cut off, but apparently I can pay for all these randoms to hang out with royals. Cool. Cool.

    Reply
    Lightpurple says:
      June 4, 2019 at 7:44 am

      No. They did not bring their whole families and they left nonessential staffers at home. Laura brought daughter Barbara on a trip with her, the family paid for Barbara, but Barbara was not invited to lunch with the Queen. She ate with the press pool while her mother attended the luncheon.

      Reply
      IlsaLund says:
        June 4, 2019 at 8:44 am

        Yes, I believe that if additional family members are brought along, then the cost is paid for privately. But we know these grifters found a way to use tax dollars to pay for the whole entourage. And of course, no one in Congress will do their duty and call them out on misuse of taxpayer funds. But damn those “takers” who don’t deserve health insurance or food stamps.

  18. Flying fish says:
    Flying fish says:

    Sorry, but I think Kate’s dress is just ok.
    I agree she had her face touched up.

    Reply
  19. Flying fish says:
    Flying fish says:

    Sorry, but I think Kate’s dress is just ok.
    I agree she had her face touched up.

    Reply
  20. Other Renee says:
    Other Renee says:

    Kate looks ok. I’m not a fan of ruffles and these look like feathers. The dress looks like a giant feather duster.

    I am really kicking myself for saying this but Melania does look stunning. 🙄 Why isn’t the Queen standing in the center of that photo??

    Asking Trump if he recognized the gift while knowing he would likely say no was a nice touch.

    Reply
    Jerusha says:
      June 4, 2019 at 7:56 am

      melania looks like she was borrowed from Madame Tussaud’s for the night.

      Reply
    ADS says:
      June 4, 2019 at 8:10 am

      “Asking Trump if he recognized the gift while knowing he would likely say no was a nice touch.”

      Yes i wondered if that was done on purpose too. If so, kudos to Her Maj!

      Reply
      10KTurtle says:
        June 4, 2019 at 8:18 am

        I didn’t think that was so terrible (relative to every other terrible thing about him). I think that’s probably pretty common among normal couples, one partner not knowing what the other gave as a gift from “both.”

  21. aquarius64 says:
    aquarius64 says:

    Did William and Kate interact with the Trumps?

    Reply
  22. Bethany Karger says:
    Bethany Karger says:

    I think Kate looks like a Q tip,

    Reply
  23. mycomment says:
    mycomment says:

    i bet princess complicit was pissed she didn’t get to wear a tiara and had to suffice with a wonky hat plopped on her forehead.

    Reply
  24. Lightpurple says:
    Lightpurple says:

    Kate could have worn a shower curtain and she would have looked lovely in comparison to the Trump women. Kudos to her for managing a smile while being forced to converse with that toad Mnuchin. She was probably happy she didn’t have to sit with any actual Trumps.

    My deepest condolences to Sophie, who was stuck with Nagini, and Anne, who pulled supervision of Tom Riddle. No idea who got stuck with the rest of the Trump filth.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      Megan says:

      I doubt Kate had ever heard of Mnuchin before the visit (most Americans haven’t). It makes it easier to make small talk when you don’t know Mnuchin was responsible for countless foreclosures and is married to a thirsty gold digger.

      Reply
  25. Becks1 says:
    Becks1 says:

    I am back and forth on Kate’s dress. On the one hand, I like the neckline; so often for state dinners she goes for those high neck dresses with the same silhouette time and again, so I’m glad to see something different(although her Marchesa gown from last year and the McQueen gown from the fall were different.) I actually don’t mind the ruffles I don’t think? The dress is a little “much” but I don’t dislike it. I don’t love it, but I def don’t hate it like I hated the other McQueen and the Marchesa. I do think there is a bride-like quality to the dress, but I think the tiara adds to that. I don’t think the Lotus tiara would make it so bride-like.

    I love the earrings she is wearing.

    And I guess overall white was the color of the evening, so Kate is on theme.

    Reply
  26. t says:
    t says:

    ” The Queen’s prize was a fancy dinner with with a sexual assailant and racist.”

    I’m sure she did fine, considering she’s got some of those in her family too.

    Reply
    • GR says:
      GR says:

      “I’m sure she did fine, considering she’s got some of those in her family too.”
      T – excellent point! They should have seated him with Princess Michael.

      Reply
  27. Hyacinth Bucket says:
    Hyacinth Bucket says:

    The menu sounds AMAZING but I enjoy the subtle shade of picking foods Trump would clearly despise.

    All the Royals except the Queen were making no effort to hide how much they didn’t want to be there.

    Hey you know how the RF does gag gifts at Christmas? I wonder if any of them will get one of the many making fun of Trump items? I can imagine them having a good laugh over Trump toilet paper or something.

    Reply
  28. Lala11_7 says:
    Lala11_7 says:

    Melania wore a dress with a FLAME DESIGN TO BUCKINGHAM PALACE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    TACKY!!!!!!!

    Reply
  29. 10KTurtle says:
    10KTurtle says:

    The American men all looked like clowns in their formal wear! Why did none of it seem to fit properly? Melania was suffering from a tragic case of Wonkyboob in most pictures. Side note: I don’t think Prince Harry has ever attended a state dinner, and he was never projected to attend this one. It isn’t his “position” within the family (yet).

    Reply
    • Kylie says:
      Kylie says:

      Harry attended the Spanish state dinner two years ago. It is the only one he has attended.

      Reply
      • 10KTurtle says:
        10KTurtle says:

        Ah, state dinner with royals he is distantly related to, makes sense. So it’s no big deal, but the press have to make it something. Another side note: I googled it, and the first headline that pops up is “Prince Harry seated with Kate’s model friend at Spanish state banquet.” Which model friend, you ask? ROSE HANBURY. Thank you for steering me to vintage gossip!

  30. Kylie says:
    Kylie says:

    I have mixed feelings about Kate’s dress. It has a nice silhouette but the lace ruffles might be too much. It is one of the dresses I think I would need to see in person to really see if I like it or not. I’m guessing she wore white for the same reason that the Queen and Camilla usually do, it is easier to coordinate with the sash.

    Reply
  31. Seraphina says:
    Seraphina says:

    I think bringing his whole family along and parading them around is just too much. Classless and shows that he thinks he and his family should all be there. I bet they will be laughed at today while the aristos are lunching and having tea.

    Reply
  32. L84Tea says:
    L84Tea says:

    I think Kate does look beautiful–the jewels are to die for–but I think the real winner of the evening is good old Cams. She looks gorgeous in white and the cut of her gown is perfect on her.

    Also, to add, this is the first time Kate is getting to parade out in her new “thanks for being a good wife” sash! It actually does look nice on her.

    Reply
  33. Enn says:
    Enn says:

    Also what on earth is going on with the pelvic area of Malaria’s dress???

    Reply
  34. Lizzie says:
    Lizzie says:

    she looks like frenchy at the hand jive contest

    Reply
  35. Sam says:
    Sam says:

    Why has the media not blasted trump for brining all of his kids even the second daughter?? I remember when Obama brought his MIL on a trip the media went mental.

    Kate looks ok, but she need to wear more jewel tones she always looks amazing when she does.

    Reply
  36. RoyalBlue says:
    RoyalBlue says:

    First thing I noticed was the Botox touchup.

    And I am so proud of Harry for avoiding the deplorables. You just know Ivanka was tasked with flirting with him and becoming familiar like she did with Trudeau and he is having none of that nonsense.

    Reply
  37. Digital Unicorn says:
    Digital Unicorn says:

    Yeah she’s def touched up on the botox, that and the photo’s have clearly been photoshopped. I watched the footage and she did not look as young or smooth as she does in the photo’s.

    The dress looks like something you’d wear to a prom – too many ruffles esp as it will have been bespoke.

    Reply
  38. Maria says:
    Maria says:

    I enjoyed seeing the necklace from Princess Alexandra of Denmark’s engagement parure on Kate at the last state event. I’m sorry she’s not wearing another historic piece this time. Does anyone know what/where the earrings are from?

    Reply

