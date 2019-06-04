Fine, let’s talk about how terrible Ivanka Trump looks during the UK state visit

Something I think about all the time: early in the Trump administration, some newspaper or weekly did an article about how foreign diplomats think Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are raging morons, and one unnamed Saudi diplomat basically said (and I’m paraphrasing) that they should be compared to the idiots of the Saudi royal family, given fake jobs to flatter them and make them look important, but never given any real power. It’s true though? That’s what they are. The Trumps operate on cronyism, blind loyalty to the Don and mafia-like family connections. So, unsurprisingly, Ivanka and Jared have been “included” in everything about the Trumps’ state visit to the UK. Ivanka was at 10 Downing Street today with her father and step-mother. She attended the state banquet, and the lunch at the palace.
I didn’t want to write about Ivanka’s fashion choices, but it’s clear from the comments that you guys want to discuss, so here you go. My form is protest is that I’m not going to look up the IDs on any of Ivanka’s sh-t. F–k her and her fug clothes. Her outfit today for the 10 Downing visit was so inappropriate – a sheer blouse with animal print? Gross. She thought she looked amazing though. She did not.
This is what she wore for the day activities yesterday. THAT HAT. Gross. The whole ensemble is a trainwreck, if we’re being honest.
And finally, here’s Ivanka’s look for the state banquet, alongside Eric’s wife and Tiffany Trump. They looked horrible!
Expensive trainwreck.
and I just read on CNN that the queen invited only Trump and Melania. The rest of the grifters apparently just crashed the party.
The first pic…that dress….That was homecoming for Cruella I guess…
This might be a testament to my own bad taste, but I actually quite like the cruelly outfit 😍
I would like to predict that Ivanka will be pregnant again in the next year, so that she will be pregs/give birth during the election cycle. Nothing people like more than whitewashing history with a new baby.
honestly not hating the ‘cruella de vil does boozy brunch’ look, I’d wear it to the office. entirely inappropriate for such events though
Yeah, it’s not an awful look for the office. Not my style but I definitely know women who would do it and still look appropriate/tasteful. But to 10 Downing St? NO.
That hat though! It looks like it is made out of scuply!
Sculpy made me chuckle, it’s perfect. The hat left me thinking of uncooked white bread dough, alarmingly suited to this bunch. Awful.
Tiffany should sue, that last pic of her is SO unflattering.
It’s her best Queen Victoria. Ugly and unflattering, but more on point for the event than the other two.
I’m surprised Trump let Tiff come on the trip looking like that – I would have imagined he’d be a lot more shallow than that.
Tiff looks fine. They should all be totally embarrassed tho.
I wonder how much she gets for going along. Can it be worth it?! I’d try to change my identity, in her shoes.
Tiffany looks like Princess Fiona from Shrek, but the Ogre version…paint her green…
She is probably like a size 6 but having big shoulders and bad posture, then stuffed into a too-small, untailored dress… then add two barbies in front of you… not flattering. I hate to defend a Trump, but good for her for not surgery-ing herself into oblivion. The pressure is certainly there.
She has been going for the conservative school marm look ever since she married Jared. Zero sense of style.
I remember that one time I used to think Jared Kushner was attractive and it was embarrassing… but the more I see and hear him now I just can’t see it anymore. Thank goodness.
Grey – I admire your courage in admitting that. 😉😉😉
You are my hero of petty, Kaiser. Totally agree with you.
When they first got to DC the most well connected man in government, politics, and business held a reception for them at his amazing house, even though he owned one of the most prestigious office buildings in DC and regularly held receptions there. He was giving them a massive in to make the connections they needed to succeed and they basically stood around and talked about the weather.
She is a wannabe but her her genetic inferiority always shine through. So many people from nowhere reinvent themselves with money in New York.. as a native NYer she just couldn’t manage it
Hello fellow native NY’er! (We’re a rare breed these days…)
ITA with you
The pic of all the adult kids lined up was so bad. I tweeted a lyric from an old Joe Jackson song: They say that looks don’t count for much
If so, there goes your proof
I find it fascinating that trump’s fug genes are even staging a very successful battle against Ivanka’s extensive plastic surgery. The sons are next level fug, enough said there. And my gawd, what is with tiffany? Her mom is IMO the best (naturally) looking wife of his, and such sweet features. But look. This is what happens when you mate with trump.
Eerrrrrrrgh – “mate with trump”. I feel like I need to vomit.
Thanks, Darla, now I need to bleach my brain.
I cannot unsee this!
Is it just me or does Ivanka look like a female version of Eric, who is not attractive at all?
It’s all Monty Python level comedically good/terrible, with falling hats, bulging burger bellies& steve menuschkin lurking in every photo, but… just gonna immigrate to Canada out of unrequited shame…
Nah, come to Australia. Much warmer. Well, not today, because Winter has started, but it’s still warmer than Canada, and just wait until Spring arrives …! 🦘 🐨
You’re right about that, AnnaKist. I am in Toronto and even though it’s June 4th, it was 6 degrees when I left for work this morning – SIX FREAKING DEGREES. This weather is bullshit. And even though it gets warmer in the afternoon, it’s still not what I think of when I think of June weather. So, BchyYogi, take AnnaKist’s advice and move to Australia…or if you insist on Canada, go to the west coast.
Canada welcomes you! but, beware, we have our own Trump of the North and the federal elections are coming where he may very well become our next Prime Minister
I am so worried that THAT FOOL will actually win. Especially after the votes in Ontario and Alberta. We don’t learn …
At the State dinner she looks like a budget Hillary Rodham Clinton. The white suit is not just referencing Diana, it’s a straight up copy. Ivanka’s style is truly THE WORST; classic dressing is just not that hard.
Her hat looked like a maxi pad. Her stylist clearly hates her.
Tiffany is cosplaying Queen Victoria, right?
I got a Handmaids Tale vibe
First, she probably thinks her long, straight center-part hair helps hide her long alien neck and small head. It doesn’t, it accentuates it. So I hope she continues with that.
The worst outfit is the cheesy white suit. A peplum, pleated skirt, full sleeves, cheap-looking belt…and the waist doesn’t even fit right. Way too much. I have no words for the hat.
I saw an interview with Aubrey O’Day about her time on The Apprentice. She said that the producers told her she had to part her hair down the middle, wear it straight, and wear low cut clothes so that Trump would think she was pretty.
Eeewww 🤮
The hat is positioned about 2 inches (at least) too low on her forehead. Not sure why no one pulled her aside for quick pity re-adjustment before the pictures.
Minx, the hat looks like the crappy, white plastic mixing bowl I finally chucked out the other day, and is just as attractive. But she thinks she’s a posh lady now.
Ugh, mosie, that is very, very creepy! I cannot ponder on what this means any further.
The last picture of the Trump women. The bottom of Ivanka’s dress looks like she’s wearing a parachute. The US Army Airborne Rangers must be proud (not). And Tiffany looks like she is stress eating her way through law school. Having done law school myself years ago, I totally understand it. A classmate of mine got married, started law school at the same time and put on about 20 lbs. from the pressure of it all in the first year (or maybe it was the depression meds). I hope Tiffany is alright – especially since the Trumps seem to like their women to all have the same Barbie appearance.
You can bet that Tiffany’s dad body shames her at every opportunity. Trump values women’s looks over everything.
Oh, wow – the Kushners’ faces… What have they done to them? He looks like Mr Toosmooth, in the creepy, Ken-doll way, and she looks if someone made a dreadful error in unmoulding her plastic mask. And, yet, there they are, plying oh-so-very-posh, aren’t we grand… What a bunch of deluded fools. When do the protests begin?
Good question! I want to see that blimp!
I saw his video yesterday he is soooooooooo much more unattractive in video than in photos. I can see why ivanka gets so excited to be near Justin Trudeau (not my favourite but much more attractive than her husband!)
Those outfits are all awful, but I’m really surprised at how bad the state dinner dress was. That was REALLY bad.
I feel a bit bad for Tiffany because she clearly got Trump’s body type and that outfit is doing her no favors.
Did Melania pick Mary Poppins and Ivanka drew Cruella da Ville as their style inspiration for this trip? Am I the only one who feels a subliminal tingle from their all white outfits? Anyway, the aristo set must be snickering in plain sight at this disaster and for once I cannot be mad at their snobbery. 😂
Tiffany would look a lot better with a soft updo. Flat ironed and parted down the middle is not a flattering style for her.
Some Carolina Herrera is okay, but for the most part her dresses look like expensive shirt-dresses that Upper East Side matrons (from the 1950s) wear. That goes for that mess she wore to the dinner. You could get something more au courant and stylish at Marshall’s.
Is the hem a mess on that dress??? Egad. Though I notice now none of them are well tailored; they didn’t even attempt it on Tiffany’s dress. What a bunch of slobs.
My mom would definitely chose a shirt dress style gown because it is flattering on someone about to turn 80.
It makes me so happy that they all look so horrible.
I can’t help but feel sorry for Tiffany, I know she can’t help it that her whole look is “if Donald J. Trump was born a woman” in real life. I think Lara looked the best of this bunch. All the American men looked terrible in their formal wear.
Ivanka has a distorted view of her place in the world…. she really believes she’s important. Mark my word when Trump looses the election the Republicans and Fox News will turn on the Trump Family, it will be brutal!!!
What the hell happened to Tiffany…
A colleague thinks she’s stress-eating through law school. It happens. You bring junk food to every class. Pop M&Ms or Skittles. Late night studying with lots of caffeine and takeout.
For all of the money that they undoubtedly spent on these looks, they all managed to look trashy as hell. This family is walking proof that money can buy neither class nor style.
OMG! Above we see Cruella DeVille does parliament in her trashiest club outfit, and Princess Di 80′s cosplay with melted bird poop and pinworm hat. Ivanka literally looks like a flock of gulls just launched a coordinated attack on her, and one of them had worms. She put this on her own head! Glorious.
I don’t want this to come off as bodyshaming Tiffany, given that the average size of a US woman is 14/16, but given the way Trump especially enjoys mocking women for their weight (Rosie, beauty pageant contestants), I hope he now gives it a second thought. Eh, probably not, who am I kidding, look who I’m talking about.
I want to scream about that hat. Who the hell picked that, of all things? When I originally caught a glimpse of it, I thought it was a Phantom of the Opera-style masquerade mask fascinator. I don’t know why, but I was like “Ugh, typical classless idiots, probably tried to think of a movie with British accents and this is what they landed on’, but now I’m getting a good look at it, and I have to say, she is in the ugliest shit on this trip. She’s leaning into the skanky and tacky like she lost a bet.
I don’t even know what that hat is supposed to be, and I can’t think of a way that it should be positioned that would make it look any better. It truly does look like a pad with a tampon tail. Did they throw it together on the plane?
Also, the fact that they’re all there reminds me of that trashy ass family branch that finds out from the one cousin that is still on your Facebook that you’re having a barbecue, and only register that there’s gonna be food someone else is paying for, so they bring everyone they’ve ever known, make racist/sexist remarks constantly, regale your friends with that story of the time you peed your pants as a kid that they heard thirdhand with loads of embellishments, drink all the liquor, get in fights, break shit, and take leftovers home in your Tupperware. When you finally feel like the worst is over because they’re gone, you realize your medicine cabinet has been emptied out.
The first time in my life I have ever written words about someone’s fashion choices. Here goes…..”Dynasty” and “Dallas” got married and moved to “Knots Landing” and celebrated by throwing a Jackie Collin’s novel themed housewarming party.