The Trumps gave Queen Elizabeth a special poppy brooch from Tiffany’s

There’s a long history of gift-giving between the royal family and American presidents. I mean, every world leader who visits the Queen is expected to bring a gift, and they can expect to receive a gift as well. The Queen is surprisingly thoughtful gift-giver, and by that I mean that her staff does good research and there’s likely a huge meeting to figure out which gifts should be given and received. The best gift for the Queen is likely jewelry, right? The Obamas gave her a small brooch during one of their visits, and she wears it often enough. So the Trumps decided to do the same: they gave the Queen a brooch. Here’s more about the gift exchange:
The Trumps came bearing a Tiffany & Co. silver and silk poppy brooch in a custom White House wood jewelry box in a red leather box for Queen Elizabeth II, according to the White House. For her husband, Prince Philip, they brought a personalized Air Force One jacket and signed autobiography by American General and famed World War II air commander James Doolittle, “I Could Never Be So Lucky Again.”
Though Prince Philip left active duty naval service when he married then-Princess Elizabeth, he holds a number of military appointments, including as Marshal of the Royal Air Force.
The first lady was “very involved with the gift selection,” her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said. “Working with the State Department, Mrs. Trump takes great care in selecting meaningful gifts,” she added.
Likewise, the Trumps were presented with thoughtful gifts of their own in keeping with longstanding tradition. For the President, the Queen gifted a 1959 first edition copy of Winston Churchill’s “The Second World War” bound in full crimson goatskin with gold tooling and a three-piece Duofold pen set. Trump has a known affinity for Churchill; in one of his first notable acts as President, he restored the bust of Winston Churchill, which had been moved during the Obama administration, to the Oval Office. For the first lady, a specially commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid.
Well, what could the Queen do? Giving Trump a special book on Churchill was never going to be ideal, because Trump is illiterate and he really doesn’t know anything about Churchill, truly. But I’m sure he liked the pen set. She could have given him Sharpies and a big Mac and he would have been happy. I’m sure Melania liked her silver box. “But it’s not gold, Donald?” As for the poppy pin… yes, I guess credit to Melania – that was thoughtful.
ughhhhh. I know everyone is doing what they’re supposed to, but ugggghhhhh.
Credit to the White House account manager at Tiffany’s.
Who gets to tell Melania and Orange Voldemort that they don’t get to keep these things?
Yeah, no way in hell that Melania had anything to do with the selection of the gifts. I guffawed when I read that.
I tend to think they’re pretty indifferent to the gifts from the Queen so won’t have a problem leaving them behind. I mean they’re not gold or cash so…
At least he brought the real Melania
Guarantee that Melania had nothing to do with choosing those gifts.
No doubt, especially given how much it was emphasized how much she was involved.
None of them look happy in the pictures.
Trump looks like a bloated penguin in that tux. My apologies to penguins everywhere.
Someone called him “Enrico Pa-Fatso” online (a riff on the Naked Gun character) and now I cannot unsee it.
No, and when contrasted with a photo of Obama and the Queen in the same situation, both lit up with smiles and easy body language, it’s really telling.
Anyone else think these gifts are massive trolls?
The give a book to a man who famously doesn’t read.
They gave a silver box to the wife to said man, who famously is obsessed with gold.
I love it.
I can’t stand these people.
But a poppy brooch right before the 75th anniversary of D-Day is kind of nice – so good job on the staff that picked it out.
The Tiffany manager of the White House account would be the responsible person.
They’re probably hoping the Queen wears it as often as she wears the broach the Obamas gave her so they can say, “anything Obama does we can do better.”
Whatever, I’d graciously publicly accept a gift like that from him then go home and flush it down the toilet. As if he cares anything about veterans.
Is there a picture of the poppy pin anywhere? I like the poppy thing. That was a very good gift.
Possibly this one? It’s nice, but cheap.
https://www.tiffany.co.uk/jewelry/brooches/elsa-peretti-amapola-brooch-10778433/
How does Melania not get crotch wrinkles in her skirts/dresses? It bewilders me. Do they just move her around on a dolly and never let her sit?
Please, no more articles on the Trumps. I can’t take it! Total shit show and the Brits know it!!! Now he’s claiming he wants to do trade but we all know it’s a LIE! Trump will hold this leverage over the Brits until we vote his Orange Ass out of office!!! Note to the British people…Trump only deals with countries that will make him rich when he is voted out of office. The shit show yesterday was a check on his bucket list..A-hole!!
The Brits I gather are desperate because of this brexit disaster, but if they are depending on this guy to make and keep a deal, then they are well and truly doomed and for that I do feel very badly.
I think Melania’s gloves are tragic-that’s all I got.
I find it weird though that the gift is a brooch. It’s lazy. They obviously read that she wore the Obama’s brooch often.
They gave her a vacant box lol
Did anyone see the photo of the Trump kids? Truly a horror show, especially Don Junior. This tweet made me laugh, even as I wanted to weep and rage at their presence there:
https://twitter.com/ProudResister/status/1135713175322497024
Dear God, that’s a dumpster fire of fashion.
Tiffany looks like she’s stuffed in the top of her dress. Maybe it’s just the style, I don’t know.
Sorry, Brits. Most of us DIDN’T vote for Dolt 45!
I have to say tho that it’s TIFFANY and not TIFFANY’S! No S!
I want a ring from Tiffany. I want a bracelet from Tiffany. (Actually I want one of those “love” bracelets from Cartier, but I’d be perfectly happy with a Tiffany bracelet, lol.)