“Jay-Z is hip-hop’s first billionaire, according to Forbes” links

Jay-Z is hip-hop’s first billionaire (I thought Puffy was the first?). [Dlisted]
Don’t ruin the beauty & grace of Keanu Reeves. [LaineyGossip]
James Holzhauer finally lost on Jeopardy. [Pajiba]
Bristol Palin has been replaced on Teen Mom OG. [Starcasm]
This Jason Wu look on Diane Kruger is so bad. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Hulu & Netflix celebrate Pride Month with tons of musicals. [Towleroad]
Jennifer Lopez’s CFDA look is so… late ‘90s. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Harrison Ford is beardy these days. [GFY]
The Trump Blimp is gassy. [Seriously OMG]
