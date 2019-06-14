“The North Remembers: congrats to the Toronto Raptors!” links

Congrats to the kingslayers/franchise-slayers, the Toronto Raptors. The North Remembers, and the North won the NBA Championship! [LaineyGossip]

Boris Johnson is a complete tool, right? [Pajiba]

Joe Jonas’ bachelor party sounds like it was pretty epic. [Dlisted]

Congrats to the St. Louis Blues for winning the Stanley Cup! [Go Fug Yourself]

The Emmy Awards might go hostless too. [Jezebel]

There’s a Grindr Killer preying on men in London. [Towleroad]

Rachel Leigh Cook & Daniel Gillies split after 14 years of marriage. [Just Jared]

RHOA’s Apollo Nida got arrested again. [Starcasm]

Natalia Vodianova’s dress looks like “apron fashion.” [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

kawhi dancing is everything i didnt know i needed #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/HCHvTnFunm — ☼ (@rpahall) June 14, 2019