“The North Remembers: congrats to the Toronto Raptors!” links

🏆🏆 2x NBA champion, 1x champ with the @Raptors … @kawhileonard ! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/ks06U3xu8F
— NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2019
Congrats to the kingslayers/franchise-slayers, the Toronto Raptors. The North Remembers, and the North won the NBA Championship! [LaineyGossip]
Boris Johnson is a complete tool, right? [Pajiba]
Joe Jonas’ bachelor party sounds like it was pretty epic. [Dlisted]
Congrats to the St. Louis Blues for winning the Stanley Cup! [Go Fug Yourself]
The Emmy Awards might go hostless too. [Jezebel]
There’s a Grindr Killer preying on men in London. [Towleroad]
Rachel Leigh Cook & Daniel Gillies split after 14 years of marriage. [Just Jared]
RHOA’s Apollo Nida got arrested again. [Starcasm]
Natalia Vodianova’s dress looks like “apron fashion.” [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
kawhi dancing is everything i didnt know i needed #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/HCHvTnFunm
— ☼ (@rpahall) June 14, 2019
CANADA, THE @NBA TITLE IS YOURS! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/QaCvuX5bsK
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 14, 2019
The king in the NOrth!!!!!!
If anyone here follows the Royal Ontario Museum on IG – its been hilarious with the victory. I love it.
The Warrior Dust! ha ha ha ha
Not a basketball fan but as a Canadian it was fun to see this happen, especially with all of Jimmy Kimmel’s badmouthing (ahem “it’s like watching the Avengers, you know who’s going to win but you have to watch the movie anyway” ahem ahem)
Down goes golden state. Congrats raptors
There’s this amazing video of the Blues and this 14 year old super fan who is very ill who they invited to game 7 in Boston and even onto the ice and let her hold the cup. It was very moving.
Oh that was so sweet, I cried and so did my hubby.
It’s a good day in Canada! The Raptors won and the Conservatives are down in the polls. We the North!!!!!!
As a native St Louisian, the Blues win really did just bring me joy. That team was the true underdogs throughout the entire run. Sports writers and commentators have to contort them selves to get that egg off their face with the Bruins losing. They were talking before hand about veterans (which the Blues also have) and experiences ( again, the Blues have it, not past the third round, but they have it) was gonna win in all and they were gonna go down in flames in 5 games. But yet, they did not want to speak about the Bruins holding the NHL record for the most losses in the SC finals. So, yes, they have lost a hell of a lot more than they have won, but sure, just etched their names on the Cup and expect the Blues, who had one of the best if not the best road record in 2019, were just gonna roll over.
And the Raptors were just great. I know that the Warriors had a ton of injuries, but that reason truly in a insult to how well the Raptors played. This was no fluke and congrats to them.
Congrats Raptors, WE THE NORTH
Awww I like them together. I hope no drama was involved because Rachel Lee Cook will always be Lainey to me!! Sad
Me as well. But looking at both of their resumes, they were never in the same city at the same time on projects. Daniel at one time was doing two shows at the same time and both filmed in Canada.
Toronto was partying hard last night. Yonge Street (the main North-South drag of the city) was full of people from Front St to Steeles Ave (25 km/15 miles). Some damage to cars but zero arrests!