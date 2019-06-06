Jennifer Lawrence: Cooke is ‘just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life’

Jennifer Lawrence and her new face (???) haven’t been giving many interviews to promote X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Dark Phoenix is actually the end of this particular era in the X-Men franchise, and everyone assumes that this is J-Law’s last outing as Mystique. Which is fine with me – after First Class, they had no clue what to do with the Mystique character and it felt like they were just so excited to have this Oscar-winning actress in the role that they just threw Mystique into increasingly stupid stories. Anyway. On the red carpet for the premiere, Jennifer did speak to Entertainment Tonight. She chatted about her engagement and the end of (her) Mystique.
Getting engaged to Cooke Maroney was an “easy decision” for Jennifer Lawrence. ET’s Nischelle Turner spoke with the 28-year-old actress at the premiere of her movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, where she opened up about her new relationship status and why Maroney was the one.
“Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” Lawrence said of her fiance. “It was a very, very easy decision.”
Lawrence walked the red carpet solo at Tuesday’s premiere, celebrating what is likely her last movie for the X-Men franchise.
“[Sophie Turner] absolutely did [give Mystique a good ending],” she shared. “That’s not a lie. That’s true. She really did.” The actress has played Mystique since 2011′s X-Men: First Class, and joked to ET that all that blue has made her ready to take a break from full-body makeup for a while. “I don’t even think I’ll do aging makeup ever — just nothing. Stop painting my face, except for this,” she said. “I was blown away, really. They did not hold back with the ending of this movie, and it was quite emotional. If you watch the series of the movies, you’ll see there’s like, writing around my blue. The first movie I ended like, ‘Mutant and proud!’ And then the second movie, I was like, ‘I changed my mind.’ It’s tough. It’s a long time in the makeup chair.”
Re: “It’s a long time in the makeup chair” – I heard some kind of weird rumor that Rebecca Romijn had to spend much more time in the makeup chair for Mystique, and by the time J-Law took the role, they had worked out several shortcuts, like what is basically a skintight blue bodysuit rather than makeup. But whatever, I bet it still sucks to get blue’d. Re: Cooke Maroney being an “easy decision”… I mean… sure. I want to hope for the best here. This is her first engagement, and I hope that they’ll be very happy.
She looks so different from a few years ago
She does look different! I can’t tell exactly what it is but it looks like she lightened her eyebrows and pumped up her upper lip. She’s young still but she does look a little Botox-y, filler-ish all of a sudden … hmmm.
One commenter said yesterday that it looked like maybe veneers? Now I can’t unsee it. It’s like a combo of veneers/nose refinement plus a little filler/botox. I mean…she has idolized & spent time with the Kardashians so it’s not far fetched to think they may have recommended their good ol face doc lol.
I don’t find she really looks different at all? Her hair is lighter, and her brows are fuller and lighter. But that’s the biggest difference as far as I can tell. Your face does change a bit in your 20s, though, so who knows. I think makeup and hair are going to make a big difference.
The only thing different I see is her upper lip. And she totally could have gotten veneers. But I don’t see anything drastic, just a face changing slightly as she gets older.
JLaw reminds me of my friends who seemed super edgy and about whom I assumed that the last thing they’d want was a conventional life. And who surprised me by getting the biggest engagement ring, going all in for a big marriage and who cannot stop talking about every aspect of married and parental life. Just an impression, we’ll see.
(I am against engagement rings only for women and although I have 4 kids and my guy I am not a big fan of whole afternoons talking about childcare, school, nannies and honey-moons, so those friends puzzle me because I thought they were like me).
Back when Rebecca played that role women we hardly allowed to complain about their work environment or they risked to appear difficult to work with. So this is changing and it is good. As for the quote about her future husband, I know she did not intend it like that, but I read that as shade towards Darren Aronofsky, because I am sure he thinks he is a pure gift to humanity and certainly to all the women he dated
She’s been pretty complimentary towards Darren after they split. Maybe she’s just really happy and in love?
I love her and she looks so happy.
I think she’s losing her baby fat on her face. Stunning.
See…THAT’S what I think also..
Me too. She lost a ton of weight.
She really has- I just watched the Kimmel clip and she’s very thin.
I think she maybe had a few tiny tweaks here and there, but not to the extent of a “new face”.
Scrolling through that timeline link yesterday too, she is someone who can look very different from changing makeup too.
That’s really nice. I want the same for her. Also, I saw some lovely pictures of her hanging out with Nicholas Hoult at the premiere. I’ve never believed the rumours about him feeling “insecure” next to her. Both of them have always had nothing but good things to say about each other, during and after their relationship.
Well, she’s marrying him, so I would hope he’s her favorite person in the world.
I know some of her face change is age and weight loss, but it’s her mouth that looks different, too, now that I’m looking at her. I honestly wonder if she picked up veneers, which is a shame if she did. I feel like few people actually need them.
Is your spouse automatically meant to be your favourite person?
@Lex I think the person you’re committing the rest of your life to, that you plan to live with and possibly have children with, should definitely be your favorite person! At least in the beginning. Why marry someone you don’t find to be one of the best people in your life?
I love that she seems so happy and in love. I have always thought that she has a relatively good head on her shoulder and a really supportive family. That can be helpful in staying grounded and making good decisions.
I do wonder though about how challenging marriage and a career will be for her. I mean, she met Cooke during a period when she was deliberately slowing down work. She has had plenty of time to focus on them and building that relationship. What happens if/when she goes back to filming projects back to back at an insane pace? I mean, her partner has never been with her as JLaw full movie star. It will be interesting to see how they navigate that if it happens.
I wonder if she will permanently work less like Julia Roberts? However, Julia was older when she settled down. Anyway, she looks fantastic and really happy!
I honestly think that was part of the reason that Lawrence left CAA- because she wanted to get off the treadmill of blockbuster after blockbuster and focus on smaller/ prestige films, in a pace that is conducive to marriage/ planning a family.
CAA would have kept her on that fast pace forever and that seems exhausting. Now, Lawrence is in the driver’s seat and in control of her projects in a pace that suits her life with Cooke Maroney.
Oh, she looks gorgeous!…and so happy!.
She used to have very distinctive eyes and a very distinctive, gorgeous smile. I think an eyelift and lip fillers have smoothed her out into generically pretty, rather than the natural knock-out she was. Not that she looks bad, at all – she just doesn’t look like JLaw, looks like any model I’d scroll past on instagram.