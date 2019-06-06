Jennifer Lawrence: Cooke is ‘just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life’

Jennifer Lawrence and her new face (???) haven’t been giving many interviews to promote X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Dark Phoenix is actually the end of this particular era in the X-Men franchise, and everyone assumes that this is J-Law’s last outing as Mystique. Which is fine with me – after First Class, they had no clue what to do with the Mystique character and it felt like they were just so excited to have this Oscar-winning actress in the role that they just threw Mystique into increasingly stupid stories. Anyway. On the red carpet for the premiere, Jennifer did speak to Entertainment Tonight. She chatted about her engagement and the end of (her) Mystique.

Getting engaged to Cooke Maroney was an “easy decision” for Jennifer Lawrence. ET’s Nischelle Turner spoke with the 28-year-old actress at the premiere of her movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, where she opened up about her new relationship status and why Maroney was the one. “Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” Lawrence said of her fiance. “It was a very, very easy decision.” Lawrence walked the red carpet solo at Tuesday’s premiere, celebrating what is likely her last movie for the X-Men franchise. “[Sophie Turner] absolutely did [give Mystique a good ending],” she shared. “That’s not a lie. That’s true. She really did.” The actress has played Mystique since 2011′s X-Men: First Class, and joked to ET that all that blue has made her ready to take a break from full-body makeup for a while. “I don’t even think I’ll do aging makeup ever — just nothing. Stop painting my face, except for this,” she said. “I was blown away, really. They did not hold back with the ending of this movie, and it was quite emotional. If you watch the series of the movies, you’ll see there’s like, writing around my blue. The first movie I ended like, ‘Mutant and proud!’ And then the second movie, I was like, ‘I changed my mind.’ It’s tough. It’s a long time in the makeup chair.”

Re: “It’s a long time in the makeup chair” – I heard some kind of weird rumor that Rebecca Romijn had to spend much more time in the makeup chair for Mystique, and by the time J-Law took the role, they had worked out several shortcuts, like what is basically a skintight blue bodysuit rather than makeup. But whatever, I bet it still sucks to get blue’d. Re: Cooke Maroney being an “easy decision”… I mean… sure. I want to hope for the best here. This is her first engagement, and I hope that they’ll be very happy.