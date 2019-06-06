The promotion for Miley Cyrus’ new EP is all over the map

wenn36307954

This post is a follow up to almost everything I brought up in Monday’s post about Miley Cyrus’ new EP, She is Coming. First off, I mentioned that the phone number she listed on the condom cut off when called and that I thought there was a missed opportunity for Miley to promote one of her many charities, like Planned Parenthood. Fortunately, Miley was one step ahead of me and her next merchandise partnership does, in fact, serve double duty as promotion and charity. On Tuesday, Miley announced her collaboration with Marc Jacobs on a hoodie, the proceeds of which will support Planned Parenthood:

I shouldn’t have doubted her, Miley is very committed to her causes. This is great. The sweatshirt itself is pink and has the slogan “Don’t F—k with My Freedom” over a photo of a topless Miley. Unfortunately, Miley had to use that same phrase, which is a lyric from her song, Mother’s Daughter, when she addressed being assaulted in Spain by a supposed fan:

Miley is exactly right, of course, and I fully support her on this. But not everyone felt that way and they reached into their Archaic Beliefs handbags to plaster this idiocy to Facebook:

Will we ever not blame the woman in her own attack? My word. And please understand that no matter what stance I take on the items below, I 100% back Miley on this response and am horrified at what happened to her in Spain.

That said, I was taken aback by her response to a negative review of her album by Sydney Gore at Highsnobiety. Sydney really did not care for the album, calling it, “a Directionless Hot Mess Express” in her article’s title. Harsh, yes, but I also agree in whole with her full review. But Miley didn’t and took the fight to Twitter. She called the review “sh—ty” and claimed it was the first bad one she’d seen. She corrected the reviewer on the spelling of her mom’s name and finished by calling the reviewer “out of touch” while thanking her for posting a link to the album. The whole thing was, to borrow Sydney’s phrase, a hot mess. The website stood by its reviewer, although they did apologize for misspelling Tish’s name, and Miley ended up deleting all her tweets about it.

And lastly, I mentioned Miley’s use of food in her promotion. I wanted to hand Miley a napkin but artist Stephanie Sarley’s might be handing her a cease and desist for plagiarizing her work. After being tipped off by a follower, Sarley thinks Miley didn’t even try to hide the theft, saying that it was, “very apparent that what they did to me was super deliberate.” Going by these NSFW videos of Miley’s and Sarley’s, I agree. And yes, I do mean NSFW because even though it’s food, these videos turned me on, which is going to make my relationship with my fruit salad lunch a little awkward.

wenn36504430

wenn36367880

Photo credit: Instagram, Twitter and WENN Photos

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “The promotion for Miley Cyrus’ new EP is all over the map”

  1. Kimma1216 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:13 am

    OMG, before I read the headline for this article, I just looked at the pic and thought it was Courtney Love

    Reply
  2. Wendy says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:22 am

    She definitely looks like her Mom here.

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:31 am

    She is a hot mess, but I hate that someone assaulted her like that, and like that she stands up for important causes.
    She definitely ripped off that artist though, and needs to make amends.

    Reply
  4. Alissa says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:38 am

    I agree that both the promotion and the EP have been a bit of a hot mess. I really hate the food videos but I’m one of those people that freaks out about this sound of people chewing so they were never going to be for me.

    Reply
  5. kellsbells82 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:41 am

    It appears that the cake photo was also stolen from another artist: https://www.instagram.com/p/BySxW8sBzfY/?igshid=1x4w6dv5lunij&fbclid=IwAR2HfghhjPhNcwE-indkFFb7k01DzEjCbE_3eNXk0I2Wetql0VhjsQMWKo0

    Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      June 6, 2019 at 7:49 am

      Ugh! Why do people feel this stealing is OK? Why not just contact the original artist and asked them to work with you?

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      June 6, 2019 at 8:01 am

      “It’s literally my exact handwriting”
      No. It’s not. I really wish people would learn how to use the word literally properly.

      While this may be stolen, it makes the person doing the accusing look like an idiot when it’s obviously not the same handwriting. Is it the same design? YES. That’s plenty to lean on, no need for them to make incorrect statements.

      Reply
  6. manda says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:46 am

    I agree with her stances on all of this. I really don’t like her though and the way she delivers her message grosses me out. I can’t stand her seeing her tongue all the time, and, yes, she totally ripped off the “fingering fruit” thing from some other artist. Stuff like that happens to artists all the time!! Mylie’s edginess just feels fake to me

    Reply
  7. CharliePenn says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Fruit looks like a vagina pretty often. I don’t think this other lady has a patent on that. That’s just my opinion.

    Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Whenever I hear, ‘She shouldn’t have worn……,’ or, ‘What’d she expect,’ my blood pressure soars. So the next time I see a man in a ‘wife beater,’ holding a beer I can kick him hard in the pelotas?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment