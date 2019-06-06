Skincare products recommended by a reader who sent so many reviews



I wanted to thank all of you who comment and who have emailed and tweeted me about the Amazon posts. Becks1, Launica Angelina, Mari Shala, Mabs, Manda and so many more of you are helping me find products and giving feedback on the stuff you bought from the posts. Many of you already have the stuff we talk about and comment on whether you like it. This week I got the motherload of skincare recommendations from Claire B. I ran her stuff through fakespot and they check out. Here’s what she wrote “I’m a terrible anxiety shopper and I’d love for all my trial and error to inform someone else. I’ve been reading CB for years and, some days, it’s the only place I can handle being on the internet.” I asked her if I could promote anything for her but she just thanked us for our political coverage, which was so nice. Thank you Claire! I’m including some more skincare which I found. I know fakes are a problem on Amazon, so I’ve been looking out for those in the reviews and am not including some of her favorites for that reason. (She likes Cerave, but there’s a problem with counterfeit products in their cleanser line sold on Amazon. That does not seem to be an issue with the other products or with their moisturizer listed below.)

A gentle anti-aging cleanser for all skin types



This daily foaming face wash from TruSkin has vitamin C, aloe vera, MSM & rosehip oil. It has over 1,000 reviews, a 4.3 star rating and an A from Fakespot. It’s free of parabens, sulfates and alcohol. Reviewers say a little goes a long way and that it makes a difference on older skin. One woman writes “The dark areas on my cheeks and neck have lightened considerably, my overall skin texture is healthier and the constant little whiteheads I’ve always had on my chin are gone.” Another woman said “my skin has never felt so soft and clean before” and a third says it’s the best her skin has looked in 16 years.

A acne-clearing cleanser that works for sensitive skin



I looked through so many skincare bestsellers and this gentle fragrance free foaming cleanser from First Aid Beauty stood out. It has 4.5 stars, over 400 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers call it “the best facial wash I have ever used,” say it helps reduce acne, is the “holy grail face wash for sensitive combination skin” and that it’s “helped my skin so much.” Some people say it doesn’t get mascara and eye makeup off and that you don’t want to get it in your eyes, but others claim that it does remove makeup without a problem.

A light all-around moisturizer for day and night



Claire recommended this light moisturizer from Cerave, which women love. It has almost 1,700 reviews, 4.5 stars and a B from Fakespot. This is said to be “lightweight, non-greasy” and to be quickly absorbed. Several reviewers mention that it’s just as good if not better than more expensive products and call it an “amazing product for the price.” It can be layered with serums and face oils.

A 2.5% retinol cream with hyaluronic acid



This is a recommendation from Claire, who writes “I restarted my retinol usage with this cream. It’s very moisturizing and not as irritating as some retinol creams.” This has over 1,000 reviews, a 4.4 star rating and a B from Fakespot. Women rave about how it cleared up their cystic acne and write that “my skin tone is even and the texture is smooth.” People with sensitive skin say it’s very gentle and not irritating at all and that it “made a noticeable difference in how my skin felt after about 3 days and how it looked in about 10 days.”

Organic argan oil for your hair and face



This organic argan oil from Eve Hanson, a brand many of you recommend, has 4.5 stars, over 1,600 reviews and an A from Fakespot. I need to be better at using my face oils, and I have a few after featuring them on these posts. I think I need the argan oil now. Claire writes “I like how smoothly processed this oil is. 5 drops is more than enough to cover my face and neck after my other moisturizers.” One woman writes “this oil smells wonderful and absorbs into the skin quickly” and says she also uses it for a weekly treatment on her hair and scalp. Other women use it on their hands and cuticles, and say that it’s the same as pricier brands. It’s also said to hydrate “without leaving an oily film.”

A deep k-beauty moisturizer with snail mucin



Claire explains “This stuff is so weird, but I love it. It’s got a nice citrusy scent and whatever the snail mucus has, it softens my skin like crazy. The feeling is still there even after I wake up, so it’s definitely acting on the skin and not getting rubbed off on my pillowcase.” I’ve used other snail mucus moisturizer and I actually liked it. The good news is that this is “ethically harvested in a cruelty free environment” where snails have room to move. This has 4.1 stars, 495 reviews and a B from Fakespot. Users say it dramatically reduces dryness and flaking and one woman calls it a “life-saver moisturizer for me since I started using Retin-A.” A 50 year-old man said it reduces his under-eye bags and a woman writes that it “helped make a noticeable difference in the fine lines across my forehead and around the corners of my eyes.”

Microfiber face cleaning cloths to exfoliate and clean deeply



Here’s another great product from Claire, a two-in-one cleansing cloth called MojaFiber with one side for exfoliating and another to clean. Claire writes “I wash my face (gently) with these every night. The constant exfoliation is great for my skin. They pick up any leftover makeup or tinted sunscreen.” I didn’t know these existed and now I want them! They have almost 500 reviews, 4.5 stars and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers say these are better than other microfiber face cloths as they’re not as abrasive and will not irritate sensitive skin. They’re called the “best facial washcloths ever” and are said to be “incredibly soft” and to “remove makeup like a dream.” Here’s a link to a YouTube video, a screenshot of which is at the top of this page, about the MojaFiber cloth.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! Also I wanted to add that Amazon is usually great with their return policy and that they have a very good phone support staff, which I have used many times.