Dolly Parton: ‘I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning’

Dolly Parton is actually touring now, at 73, which is my mom’s age. My mom is a fit 73 but she’s retired. So many entertainers work late into their 70s, 80s and even 90s, which is impressive and surely contributes to longevity. I’m thinking of Betty White (and imagining a protective shield around her, she’s 97!), Bob Hope and George Burns. Dolly has a cute short interview with the New York Times in which she talks about her tour bus, her theme park, Dollywood, which has a new addition called Wildwood Grove, and her routines. I know about this interview thanks to Mieka at Dlisted, who points out that Dolly doesn’t take off her makeup at night! That sounds like a recipe for bad skin to me, but Dolly has nice skin so whatever she’s doing works for her. Here’s some of what she said:
Do you have any good travel skin care tips?
I clean my face in the mornings. You never know if you’re going to wreck the bus, you never know if you’re going to be somewhere in a hotel and there’s going to be a fire. So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning.
Do you fly a lot?
I fly when I have to. I don’t like to fly. But when I tour we make it part of the deal. I don’t like to spend tons of money, just flying here and there to say I’m flying private jets, because I’d much prefer my bus
No matter where in the world you go, you always come home and contribute here. Can you talk to me about that?
I think you should be able to be proud of where you’re from. I didn’t leave here to get away from my people. I wanted to do other things, I wanted to go see the world, but I was always proud to be a country girl.
I knew this would be a wonderful business venture, but I also knew it would really bring a lot of joy and happiness and a lot of jobs, too. That was important to me. Growing up poor, I know how important it is to make a living. And take pride in it.
I really liked what she said about making an honest living, and how she wanted to create that for people in her home state with Dollywood. She also said she doesn’t go on the rides there because she gets motion sickness and doesn’t want to mess up her wigs. As for not taking off her makeup, I just listened to Zendaya’s 73 questions with Vogue and one of her main recommendations was to remove your makeup and wash your face every night no matter what. We’ve seen Zendaya without makeup though, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Dolly without makeup. I’m like Dolly, I don’t feel like myself without makeup, but I always wash my face at night and just redo it in the morning. Other celebrities who don’t wash their faces at night include Lady Gaga (although I bet that’s changed since A Star is Born came out) and I’ve heard that Loni Anderson didn’t wash her face because she didn’t want her ex Burt Reynolds to see her without makeup. Honestly I’ve done that with guys I’ve only dated a few months. I wait a few months before I let them see me without makeup. It helps me not give a sh-t if I have to dump them. (Ok I’ve done this like maybe twice. I’m not that hardcore.) Also, can we get the 9 to 5 remake already? What is taking so long?
RIP her poor pillowcases
I put my eye makeup on night and sleep in it so that it settles…however, if I didn’t wash my face at night…my acne would move in on a permanent basis!
Lala do you sleep on your back? I am a side sleeper and wake up with kinked lashes if I sleep in mascara.
I do love that Dolly is camera ready at all times. She is such a hoot.
I don’t wear mascara…as I don’t have any lashes to speak of…but I do eyeliner and eye shadow every day….and I’m a WILD sleeper too…
Dolly said, “You never know if you’re going to wreck the bus, you never know if you’re going to be somewhere in a hotel and there’s going to be a fire. So I leave my makeup on at night…”
ok very stupid question … if you sleep with your makeup on, doesn’t it just make a mess on the pillow? I don’t wear much make up (mostly lazy, to be honest), but I always make sure I wash my face and moisturize before bed, just to give my skin a chance to breathe heal from the day..
yeahhhh, leaving your make-up on at night is really bad for your skin…
not any worse than having it on all day.
Sorry but if I didn’t take off my makeup at night I would wake up looking like the Joker as played by Heath Ledger.
My acne-prone skin just started itching, after I read this words about sleeping in make-up.
My best memory of my mother was when I was about five years old and before she got seriously ill (she died when I was eleven) she was in our kitchen with a record on signing along to “Coat of many colours” and from that point on Dolly has always been associated with my happiest memory. She is a bright spot in an often dark world.
I’m so sorry you lost her Zapp and that’s a beautiful story.
Thank you, Dolly always makes me laugh and cry because of that one memory, I am a sap!
Zapp, that’s a wonderfully bittersweet story. Although I had my mother longer, I remember us singing into wooden spoons belting out Jolene. Music has always been my life’s soundtrack, and it’s how I remember loved ones more oft than not.
I love ya Dolly, but that’s just gross. My skin would feel terrible if I did that and you might as well use disposable pillow cases.
I like how practical her advice is! She doesn’t try to sell it as the secret to her great skin or a beauty tip, just some advice so you’ll Never be caught not made up… gwen stefani take note lol
Ok , just nope, but I think that she was referring to her routine while touring so I’m giving her a pass.
I’ve never had acne or skin problems – maybe because I don’t wear make-up to bed – but I couldn’t.
I can’t even wear socks or gloves with creams to bed without removing them in my sleep and I wish I could.
When I was a teen, I slept on my back which would help but I would wash and dry my long hair at night and put it up in a ponytail with a roller like Pebbles Flinstone and that kept me on my back pretty well.
A few times in my previous life I would wear minimal make-up if I knew I was going to be recalled during the night.
You have 30 minutes to get there and it looked like crap complete with puffy eyes, so, I finally just reported with no make-up and my folks said I looked 16 (I was 38) and should never wear make-up and I said, “Thanks but teenager is not exactly the look I’m going for in my line of work.”
She’s different. She’s an Entertainer and has a look to keep up but I remember seeing her back in her younger days (Porter Wagoner if you know who that is.) and she was having a smoke out back pre hair and make-up and you probably wouldn’t have recognized her.
Dolly is a character and a national treasure.
