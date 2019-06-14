Donald Trump is redoing Air Force One so it will be less ‘Jackie O’ and more ‘Melania T’

Donald Trump turned 73 years old today. Some 73-year-olds are sharp as tacks, and still capable, intelligent, active, interesting people. But with Trump, it feels like dementia creeps in more and more with each passing day. Should there be an age LIMIT on the presidency? I don’t know. I mean, it would never happen, but it’s an interesting debate. I do feel like no one over the age of 70-71 should be president, but again, I know that “age limits” are like term limits – it’s just not going to happen.

To celebrate his birthday, Bigly sat down for an interview on one of his favorite shows on the TEEVEE. Bigly called into Fox & Friends this morning and talked about how they’re redesigning Air Force One, because the iconic design created by Jackie Kennedy’s team was somehow not classy enough for the gold-plated turd pile Trumps. That’s when this happened:

Trump tells Fox he wants to redo Air Force One livery even though the iconic baby blue was “Jackie O.” He then says, “We have a new Jackie O. It’s called Melania.” — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 14, 2019

Trump: They support Melania because of her great high heels that she wore to the Flood pic.twitter.com/ZgAxR7O4fR — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) June 14, 2019

I just… can’t. I’m so tired. Apparently, Trump’s call-in lasted for 50 minutes, because he literally had nothing better to do and it was so bad that even the sycophants at Fox News were trying to wind down the call. Trump also said that he’s not going to fire Kellyanne Conway, even though the US Office of Special Counsel made a special recommendation to Trump that he fire Conway for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act.