Donald Trump is redoing Air Force One so it will be less ‘Jackie O’ and more ‘Melania T’

Trumps Return from Europe

Donald Trump turned 73 years old today. Some 73-year-olds are sharp as tacks, and still capable, intelligent, active, interesting people. But with Trump, it feels like dementia creeps in more and more with each passing day. Should there be an age LIMIT on the presidency? I don’t know. I mean, it would never happen, but it’s an interesting debate. I do feel like no one over the age of 70-71 should be president, but again, I know that “age limits” are like term limits – it’s just not going to happen.

To celebrate his birthday, Bigly sat down for an interview on one of his favorite shows on the TEEVEE. Bigly called into Fox & Friends this morning and talked about how they’re redesigning Air Force One, because the iconic design created by Jackie Kennedy’s team was somehow not classy enough for the gold-plated turd pile Trumps. That’s when this happened:

I just… can’t. I’m so tired. Apparently, Trump’s call-in lasted for 50 minutes, because he literally had nothing better to do and it was so bad that even the sycophants at Fox News were trying to wind down the call. Trump also said that he’s not going to fire Kellyanne Conway, even though the US Office of Special Counsel made a special recommendation to Trump that he fire Conway for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act.

British D-Day Commemoration In Portsmouth

Trump Opioid Round Table

  1. Loretta says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Jackie O is turning in her grave

  2. minx says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:44 am

    We’re living in hell.

    • Darla says:
      June 14, 2019 at 9:45 am

      Yes.

    • Harryg says:
      June 14, 2019 at 9:47 am

      I can’t believe how hellish this hell really is.

    • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
      June 14, 2019 at 11:21 am

      It’s The Twilight Zone… totally surreal *still*!

      (And Kaiser, we DO have term limits (so far!) for President: two terms and you’re out. No reason why we can’t have age limits, too, but it would require a Constitutional amendment I would think. The ONLY president to serve more than two terms was Roosevelt, due to WWII. This could be the reason why they’re trying to start a war with Iran, besides helping the Saudis by doing their fighting).

      • Cindy says:
        June 14, 2019 at 11:39 am

        Term limits were established after FDR’s presidency. He was elected 4 times, but not because of the war, there just weren’t term limits. He died during his last term. I don’t think age limits are doable as some people are very capable into their 80′s and even 90′s. Perhaps a mental and psych evaluation should become a requirement. Trump would surely fail. It also annoys me that he has to waste taxpayer money redesigning Air Force 1. It’s symbolic and should be left alone. No one wants Melania T.

  3. Darla says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:45 am

    I have one word in response, but I can’t post it here and even if I could, feminists who allow themselves to be tools for the right, will tell me I can’t use that language in relation to her even though it’s absolutely what she is. So…

    Next.

    • Alex says:
      June 14, 2019 at 9:50 am

      I’m free next Tuesday as well.

    • Elkie says:
      June 14, 2019 at 9:58 am

      IDK. She admitted straight up to Vanity Fair(?) that she was only with him to dig for gold, so they couldn’t possibly fault you for telling it like it is.

      I mean, it’s not like the Right are hypocrites who are totally fine with non-working illegal immigrants who actually cost the country hundreds of millions of dollars and bring their non-working parents in through chain migration, just as long they’re white.

  4. Harryg says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:45 am

    It’ll look like Saudi gaudy vulgarity meets Russian oligarch’s plastic-sheet penthouse.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Well DT is ugly and old like Ari Onassis, so maybe Melania and Jackie aren’t that far apart.

    Lol…at least Jackie didn’t have “kidney” surgery.

  6. Harryg says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Leave it alone and STOP SPENDING MONEY on stuff no one needs! How many school meals would this pay? Thousands. I’m so furious.

  7. lowercaselila says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:51 am

    So this is how our president spends his time. Watching Fox News and looking at colors swatches for Airforce One. Please, please make it stop.

  8. Tiffany says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:51 am

    Not one real POTUS since Kennedy has made any substantial changes to AF1 during their terms. It’s almost like it was at the very bottom of their list of priorities.

    So, which Kennedy, past and present, told him he sucked for him to start in on this?

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      June 14, 2019 at 10:08 am

      Pretty much all of them including Jackie herself. Caroline has probably climbed out of windows at Lincoln Center to avoid being photographed with Nagini at Ballet galas

      Reply
  9. Mumbles says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:57 am

    PBS did a series called “The Dictators Playbook” where they looked at famous dictators of the past century to find patterns in how they operate. One dictator tactic is to say outrageous and crazy things so that everyone starts talking about it and gets worked up, with the dictator’s hope that they get distracted from the *real* crap going down. Idi Amin is a classic example of this kind of behavior.

    Anyway, this kind of stuff is awful for sure and people are right to get upset. BUT it is nothing compared to the fact that Trump has basically coopted the government to the Federalist Society freaks and human garbage like Kris Kobach. And now Bolton and Pompeo are trying to stir up a war (if Trump has ANY redeeming value it’s that he seems reluctant to engage).

    Moreover, George Bush’s policies (other than immigration) were as awful as Trump’s, and his administration has an insane body count due to the war he started up for Halliburton. Yet Bush gets a pass because he gives candy to Michelle Obama.

  10. adastraperaspera says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Wasting tax dollars on purpose. Destroying everything he can while he’s able to. Upsetting everyone so they won’t focus instead on his crimes. Distraction King. The media gins up these controversies because they sell papers and keep eyes on televisions.

  11. line says:
    June 14, 2019 at 10:00 am

    It’s really given as a mission to destroy all positive things that have other presidents do, so that no one forgets him.
    Knowing their taste of decoration “terrible and sticky” I’m afraid of the end result!

  12. Trillion says:
    June 14, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Does she have eyeballs?

  13. Lightpurple says:
    June 14, 2019 at 10:09 am

    “It’s”

    “It’s called Melania.”

    Because she’s a thing.

    ETA Congress is blocking funding for the new plane ✈️ paint job. That’s why he’s talking about it now. He wanted to change it when he first took office.

  14. Swack says:
    June 14, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Will there be golden toilets?

  15. Jerusha says:
    June 14, 2019 at 10:33 am

    We want melanie to be comfy on her travels.
    https://gq-images.condecdn.net/image/jvRL9DO5y93/crop/1020/f/Melania-Trump-02-GQ-7-Nov16_Antoine-Verglas_b.jpg

  16. JennyJenny says:
    June 14, 2019 at 10:41 am

    WHY???
    Of all the things that tax payer dollars could be used for, he chose this?

    Did someone along the way insult his Bigly plane?
    Why in the hell would he even care about this? And why would SHE?
    Is it going to be decorated like the “marvelous Christmas decor” she installed in the White House?

    Is he going to paint it black and have his name emblazoned on the side in bigly gold letters?

    Is it too soon to start drinking??

    • Molly says:
      June 14, 2019 at 10:52 am

      I honestly think his staff gives him projects like these to keep him busy and happy because he doesn’t have the capacity or attention to work on anything real. It’s like giving a needy toddler the “very important” job of moving a box of blocks one by one to keep them out of your way.

  17. Taylor says:
    June 14, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Laughing at the “It’s called Melania”. It. Nice.

  18. Rina says:
    June 14, 2019 at 10:54 am

    Does the interior of Air Force One – Trump Edition have the slogan “I really (really!) don’t care” as its theme? What a bloody waste of taxpayer money!

  19. Aang says:
    June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am

    I’m know this has been verboten recently but does she wear a wig? I’m looking for her hairline and I never see it.

    • Lightpurple says:
      June 14, 2019 at 11:04 am

      Yes. In their pictures with the Pope, it was sliding forward over her face. Other times, it has been slightly crooked.

  20. Capepopsie says:
    June 14, 2019 at 11:30 am

    Well it’s better he is busy painting AF1than playing with the CODES I suppose! 🤔

  21. Mego says:
    June 14, 2019 at 11:34 am

    Is that fake Melania in the top photo?

