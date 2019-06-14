Kim Kardashian attends White House event for Second Chance Hiring & Re-entry

Kim Kardasian went to Washington again this week, and she was in the White House again. Much like the first time she went to the Trump White House, I believe Kim Kardashian has just made a series of transactional choices to give Trump what he wants – a photo-op with a celebrity, any kind of pop-cultural currency – in exchange for what she wants, which is more attention on justice reform, getting more pardons or commutations, and attention for the causes with which she is now aligned. I don’t love it or like it, but it doesn’t matter – Kim is doing it, and Kim has decided that these are the transactions she can live with. Her visit to the White House yesterday was to attend the Second Chance Hiring and Re-entry event.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian took Washington, D.C. by storm at the Second Chance Hiring and Re-entry event at the White House. She met with President Trump to discuss the recently passed First Step Act, which gives nonviolent offenders the chance to re-enter society as productive, law-abiding citizens. While at the White House, the 38-year-old beauty mogul gave a powerful speech about what she’s doing to help former inmates and her fight to do more. “After speaking to Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner], who really fought for me to get here,” she began her speech. “I plead the case of Alice Johnson, who the president granted clemency to, and after that I really spent so much time going to different prisons, because I really had no connection to anybody on the inside, and really, it just felt like for me, I’m at the place in my life where I wanted to make a difference… I wanted to do the right thing. But I didn’t know how or what to do. After going to visit so many different prisons and really sitting down with lifers with every situation you can possibly imagine, my heart just completely opened up, and I wanted to do more.” “I am so happy to be here today among people who want the same thing,” the reality TV personality shared. There, she revealed the big way she and others plan to help former inmates. “I’m so happy to announce today that we have a ride share partnership, where formally incarcerated people will be gifted gift cards so they can get rides to and from job interviews, jobs, family members. That is so important, so needed.”

One of the biggest issues with recidivism is ensuring that convicted felons can get jobs once they’re out of prison. It’s why there’s been a larger movement to take questions about “have you been convicted of a crime” off job applications in many states. Kim seems to be focusing on the unsexy minutiae of “how does someone without a driver’s license get to a job or a job interview.” It might seem like a small, basic thing, but it can make all the difference in the world to a convict trying to re-enter society.

