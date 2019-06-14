Duchess Meghan ‘hasn’t been hitting the gym… she’s being gentle to herself’

Omid Scobie and Katie Nicholl both have some interesting new pieces of information about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I really do believe that Meghan’s attendance at Trooping the Colour just reminded everyone that Meghan is fun, and she’s fun to cover, so now we’re getting some itty-bitty morsels of gossip. Of course Omid Scobie – who has some kind of inside track on Meghan – has the nicer gossip:

Frogmore Cottage is welcoming another new arrival. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have officially hired a nanny for baby Archie. Sources confirm to BAZAAR.com that the couple recently took on the extra pair of hands ahead of Harry’s busy summer schedule and Meghan planning a return to royal duties this fall. While the couple are hoping to keep personal details of the new staff member private, BAZAAR understands that the British-born female nanny is not permanently based at Frogmore Cottage or working weekends. The additional support will come in particularly handy for the Sussexes when they tour Africa this October. Sources say it’s increasingly likely that Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will be joining them for the trip. Logistics for the overseas visit are still being ironed out, but if Archie joins, Prince Harry will take on a number of engagements by himself. Stops on the itinerary include Malawi, to focus on the expansion of his charity Sentebale, and Angola, where the government is about to provide $60 million to clear landmines from two national parks. Buckingham Palace won’t release further details about the two-week trip until July, but engagements in Botswana and South Africa are also expected to be included on the schedule. “Family life could not be more perfect for [Harry and Meghan],” a close friend of the couple has told BAZAAR. “Ever since Archie arrived they haven’t stopped smiling. The sleepless nights are totally worth it.”

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

So… Meghan and Harry have already hired a nanny who is not really full-time or live-in for now. And she’s a British woman! So much for all of that angst about how Feminist Diva Ballbuster Meghan was going to hire an American man as a nanny. As for Katie Nicholl’s exclusive, she heard they hired a nanny too, and she has some info about… Meghan’s body.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired a nanny for baby Archie, according to a royal biographer. Katie Nicholl, who has written a series of biographies on the royal family, has claimed that hands-on parents Prince Harry, 34 and Meghan, 37, have asked the royal childminder to sign an ‘extensive’ non-disclosure agreement. However the nanny is not said to be on call for night shifts, with maternal Meghan staying up to nurse the one-month-old baby – who is reportedly a ‘very hungry’ little boy. Katie told Entertainment Online: ‘I’ve heard from very reliable sources that the new nanny who has been appointed by the Sussexes has had to sign quite an extensive non-disclosure agreement. Meghan’s been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours. Apparently he’s a hungry little baby.’ And speaking about how Meghan is letting her body heal naturally she added: ‘Meghan hasn’t been hitting the gym – she hasn’t been in any hurry to get back into shape. No hard training. No weights. She’s enjoying this time, she’s being gentle to herself.’

[From The Daily Mail]

So, the nanny doesn’t work nights or weekends and doesn’t live with them. Granted, I’ve never even wanted a baby, but if I had a baby, I would get a night nurse or a night-nanny so fast, it would make your head spin. And it’s good that Archie is such a good eater! Healthy baby. As for Meghan not hitting the gym… obviously, every woman is different and some doctors give different advice about it, but it was my understanding that most doctors don’t want women to work out for six to eight weeks after childbirth anyway, so why is it particularly notable that Meghan hasn’t been to the gym? Who cares? We’re so judgy about postpartum women, my God.