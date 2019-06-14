Duchess Meghan ‘hasn’t been hitting the gym… she’s being gentle to herself’

Omid Scobie and Katie Nicholl both have some interesting new pieces of information about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I really do believe that Meghan’s attendance at Trooping the Colour just reminded everyone that Meghan is fun, and she’s fun to cover, so now we’re getting some itty-bitty morsels of gossip. Of course Omid Scobie – who has some kind of inside track on Meghan – has the nicer gossip:
Frogmore Cottage is welcoming another new arrival. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have officially hired a nanny for baby Archie. Sources confirm to BAZAAR.com that the couple recently took on the extra pair of hands ahead of Harry’s busy summer schedule and Meghan planning a return to royal duties this fall. While the couple are hoping to keep personal details of the new staff member private, BAZAAR understands that the British-born female nanny is not permanently based at Frogmore Cottage or working weekends.
The additional support will come in particularly handy for the Sussexes when they tour Africa this October. Sources say it’s increasingly likely that Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will be joining them for the trip. Logistics for the overseas visit are still being ironed out, but if Archie joins, Prince Harry will take on a number of engagements by himself. Stops on the itinerary include Malawi, to focus on the expansion of his charity Sentebale, and Angola, where the government is about to provide $60 million to clear landmines from two national parks.
Buckingham Palace won’t release further details about the two-week trip until July, but engagements in Botswana and South Africa are also expected to be included on the schedule.
“Family life could not be more perfect for [Harry and Meghan],” a close friend of the couple has told BAZAAR. “Ever since Archie arrived they haven’t stopped smiling. The sleepless nights are totally worth it.”
So… Meghan and Harry have already hired a nanny who is not really full-time or live-in for now. And she’s a British woman! So much for all of that angst about how Feminist Diva Ballbuster Meghan was going to hire an American man as a nanny. As for Katie Nicholl’s exclusive, she heard they hired a nanny too, and she has some info about… Meghan’s body.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired a nanny for baby Archie, according to a royal biographer. Katie Nicholl, who has written a series of biographies on the royal family, has claimed that hands-on parents Prince Harry, 34 and Meghan, 37, have asked the royal childminder to sign an ‘extensive’ non-disclosure agreement. However the nanny is not said to be on call for night shifts, with maternal Meghan staying up to nurse the one-month-old baby – who is reportedly a ‘very hungry’ little boy.
Katie told Entertainment Online: ‘I’ve heard from very reliable sources that the new nanny who has been appointed by the Sussexes has had to sign quite an extensive non-disclosure agreement. Meghan’s been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours. Apparently he’s a hungry little baby.’
And speaking about how Meghan is letting her body heal naturally she added: ‘Meghan hasn’t been hitting the gym – she hasn’t been in any hurry to get back into shape. No hard training. No weights. She’s enjoying this time, she’s being gentle to herself.’
So, the nanny doesn’t work nights or weekends and doesn’t live with them. Granted, I’ve never even wanted a baby, but if I had a baby, I would get a night nurse or a night-nanny so fast, it would make your head spin. And it’s good that Archie is such a good eater! Healthy baby. As for Meghan not hitting the gym… obviously, every woman is different and some doctors give different advice about it, but it was my understanding that most doctors don’t want women to work out for six to eight weeks after childbirth anyway, so why is it particularly notable that Meghan hasn’t been to the gym? Who cares? We’re so judgy about postpartum women, my God.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Of course the nanny had to sign a NDA. Don’t all royal employees, or is that more just something that is understood? (that you don’t blab details about working for the royals.)
My guess is that the nanny is there right now on a relatively part-time basis, and will work more as Meghan gets closer to returning to full time royal work. But right now it means there is someone there who can help, but also if Meghan goes to Wimbledon or whatever, she can leave the baby with someone she trusts.
Exactly! Sorry for the repetition, I posted the same thing below before so saw your comment
I’m sure all royal employees have an extensive NDA. This seems like a subtle dig at them for no reason.
I think it’s good they have a nanny. They really need one. In their situation, they don’t have the kind of child care options most people have. They need to have someone reliable who has been vetted extensively for security purposes available whenever they need someone for an event. They can’t ask for recommendations on a moms’ FB group.
Of course the nanny signed a NDA. I don’t think that this is any surprise.
Also people often take on nannies months before they return to work so that they can be an extra pair of hands, learn the routines and generally be ready when Meghan decides to return to work. I expect there is a lot to learn about Royal routines – especially in BP.
You can still have a night nanny and nurse yourself. My cousin had a night nanny who used to bring the baby when the baby wanted to feed so she didn’t even have to get out of bed and therefore got more sleep.
And why the line about the non-disclosure agreement? I’ll bet everyone has to sign them when working for the royals, plus with all the crap they’ve been through I don’t blame them …
I can’t either. The sussexes are sending a huge message. No one is getting any exclusives and leaks won’t start trickling out.
My doctor banned serious exercise till 6 weeks post partum. I walked around my neighborhood, but waited to be signed off before exercise. I know some women do get back to it quickly, but your body really needs time to heal.
Was just going to say this. She’s only what – 5 weeks postpartum now. She wouldn’t be able to do much in the way of exercise yet. A friend has a difficult delivery that turned into a section and couldn’t do anything for months.
Thank you! A healthy body is more important than fitting into a size 0 dress. I hate how some people try to make women feel bad about their bodies. Nothing is ever good enough. You’re either insulted for being too big or too thin. There are women who are so self-conscious after giving birth that they refuse to be seen in public until they lose the baby weight. Makes me angry!
Good for her! She literally just gave birth, she doesnt need to be “hitting the gym” that’s ridiculous. We need to stop shaming women on what they decide to do with their bodies postpartum. When my sister had her first baby she opted to slowly let the weight come off over the next two years or so, her second child she immediately started working out and eventually got a breast lift. I support both decisions. It’s no ones business and I’m happy that Meg is taking time to just enjoy her baby.
Happy maternity leave Meg!
I have my doubts that they would take the baby with them because of the vaccination situation, but Omid seems to always have the inside information! For Angola alone they recommend: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, rabies, meningitis, polio, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis), chickenpox, shingles, pneumonia and influenza.
I think if they go it will be Harry doing most of the engagements. Meghan and Archie will probably show up to more safe and secure locations.
The press don’t know what Meghan is doing and I wouldn’t believe Katie unless she was Omid Scobie. The thirst for Meghan news is so in demand but most of the articles are just based on assumptions and common sense. There’s nothing important in them. I just find it funny that Meghan and Harry are the irrelevant, unimportant ones but they’re still reported on way more than Will and Kate. I really wonder what they press going to do until the fall because the other family members clearly aren’t worth clicking on articles. They’ll probably try to force her out of Maternity leave by beginning criticizing her for doing it. GMB and Loose Women can’t wait to attack. That’s how predictable they are.
Yep. I put Katie Nicholl in the same class as US weekly.
Interesting how Katie Nicholl took two things that are obvious and apply to anyone who is a royal employee or is a new mother and spun them as exclusive bits of royal gossip.
That pretty much sums up all of her “exclusive scoops” lol.
If they want to do a huge trip like that with a five month old, you do you Sussex family, but geez that sounds exhausting.
Good for her not every woman wants to starve themselves to be rail thin or hit the gym as soon as they are released from the hospital to show off their bounce back.
Can people stop acting like she’s gained 200 pounds when really she only went up a dress size or two.
I think they will leave Archie with Doria in the U.K. because he would have to get so many shots to travel there with them. Meghan will feel more comfortable leaving her baby with her mother for 2 weeks versus a nanny that she doesn’t know all that well. It’s different leaving your baby in their care for a few hours versus a full 2 weeks.
I honestly doubt they’ll leave Archie in the UK for two weeks, he’ll be just about 5-6 months old in October. Two weeks away from both of his parents is too long for such a young baby.
So no American man nanny? LMAO royal reporters are wrong every single time
What, are the Duke and Duchess supposed to find a babysitter for Trooping the Colour?! Of course they have a professional, vetted, person to care for the baby!
I have three older kids, but if I could go back to the baby stage, I would absolutely want a night nurse! With my second, I felt like I knew what I was doing, so took the toddler to the park on day 5 and ripped out my stitches (not c-section stitches, the other kind). Why we expect any new mom to hit the gym so soon is beyond me.
My friend was back to kickboxing after 3 weeks and I was like “but your episiotomy…”
Wow, what a scoop Katie Nicholl – Meghan isn’t killing herself at the gym mere weeks after giving birth. Duh. Meghan seems moderate in that she doesn’t seem the type to be overly concerned about getting her figure back ASAP. From what I understand she is more into yoga and probably walks around her grounds with the baby.
Her staff have no doubt signed nda’s and I can’t see them risking their jobs to feed tidbits to Katie Nicoll.
A night nanny can certainly help with the non-feeding stuff, but it’s not going to save Meghan on sleep. Unless they’ve gone seriously old school and gotten a wet nurse, Meghan is going to be up every few hours to nurse anyway.
Good, she should just enjoy these early months.
🙄 @ KN. So it’s technically not a lie to say they had a nanny sign a NDA cuz all royals do it but lets throw the word lengthy in there to subtly suggest the Harry and Meghan have things they want to hide beyond the norm. She doesn’t know anything about Meghan current exercise routine either.
Such a smug shady b***h that Katie Nicholl.
i just broke out in a sweat out thinking about doing anything other than walking a month after my level 2 tear that took 5 months and a 5oz tube of estrogen cream to heal. everyone heals different they said. it is a normal small tear. except – i heal very, very slowly. six weeks they said…HA! i didn’t remember it was there – until i squatted down to carry groceries up the stairs and then had to do a sitz bath for two days. didn’t feel that small after 5 months.
Good. NDAs are standard when working with the royals and extensive background checks are done before you even meet the actual royals.
But it’s Katie N so I’m a bit skeptical. But good on Meghan if she’s just enjoying her time.
A baby is hungry and nursing in the night? Wow. Next you’ll tell us that water is wet.
I heard if you’re breastfeeding you can’t be exercising strenuously either. It hasn’t even been 6 weeks, she really didn’t gain that much weight, and Nicholl’s article was truly just trying to find fault in anything. I bet the Cambridges staff also have to sign “extensive” NDA’s, she’s trying to be critical without reason and it’s honestly effed up that’s what her job is.
You can exercise, but you have to be careful to stay hydrated. Even with light exercise (like walking the dog) I would get leg cramps if I forgot to drink a lot of water.
The only times I got mastitis whole breastfeeding was when I bumped up my exercise. You have to be really careful!
I’m glad she’s not starving herself to get back to her pre baby weight. I hope she actually keeps some of the weight. She had amazing curves when she was on suits.
Who cares if she’s working out? It’s only been a month! I gave myself a few months of eating whatever I wanted after my last baby before I hit the gym and dieted. Let her chill and enjoy it! She looks great as is.
Aw I remember those night shifts very well – I still get to do them from time to time… If she’s exclusively breastfeeding, there’s not that much a night nanny could do.