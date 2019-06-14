Haircare and treatments including bestselling anti-thinning and dry shampoos



We haven’t had many haircare posts because, unlike skincare, I’m not experimental enough with it. Plus I need to learn more about different hair types and treatments. I definitely need advice in that department so please let me know what works for you and your hair. I can still recommend the best hairdryer I’ve ever used, the Babybliss Pro Nano Titanium. So many of you have bought it and love it. It’s not available at Amazon anymore, but you can get it for $60 on Walmart.com. I own two of these hair dryers and recommended them so highly. This cut my drying time by several minutes and make my hair look like I got a professional blowout. Here are some other products I’ve tried or found.

Hairspray with healing oil for hold you can run a brush through



My mom uses this hairspray. I tried it when I was visiting and was surprised how awesome it is. It holds your style in place without being stiff or sticky at all, which seems impossible but works somehow. Reviewers say this hairspray with keratin “holds fine hair in humid weather” without needing touch-ups, “smells great,” and leaves hair shiny. Some people dislike it and say it’s too stiff, which makes me wonder if they used the same product.

Healing shampoo and conditioner with apple cider vinegar and coconut oil



This set of shampoo and conditioner by Wow! is the number one seller in haircare on Amazon. When you read the reviews you can see why. Women rave about how soft it leaves their hair, one person said it reduced psoriasis on their scalp and others say it gives needed volume to thin hair while reducing static. A woman who said it helped her reduce hair loss wonders “where these products have been all of my life” and said she “received compliments” on her hair “all day long.” Guess I found my next product to try!

Anti-thinning shampoo with amazing reviews



This sulfate-free anti-thinning shampoo by pura d’or is among the top 20 bestsellers on Amazon. It has 4.3 stars, 9,600 reviews and an A from Fakespot. People share photos of the hair they lost during shampooing before and after using this product, and the difference is remarkable. Men and women write that they “have seen amazing improvement” in hair loss, that they love how their hair feels and that their hair “has much more volume and does not get as oily as before.” People also love the conditioner, which is available separately or as a set with the shampoo.

Argan oil for treatment, protection and conditioning



This deep penetrating argan oil by OGX is less than $6 for over 3 ounces of product. It has over 1,000 reviews, 4.5 stars and an A from Fakespot. It’s also a product I own! I use the regular OGX argan oil as a hair treatment after styling and it adds shine and smooths my hair without looking oily. A quarter-sized amount is all it takes. Reviewers call it “perfect for damaged hair,” say it’s just as good as the much pricier brands, that it “helps with frizzy hair” and “smells and feels so good.”

Smoothing shampoo and conditioner with keratin protein



Here’s another product my mom introduced me to. I can’t tell if my hair was so gorgeous after using it due to my parents’ water filter, this shampoo and conditioner, or both. This set by salon brand Hask is moderately priced at $15 for a full 12 ounces of both products. Reviewers call it the “best shampoo and conditioner I’ve ever used,” say it “revived my fried hair,” that their hair is “much easier to manage now” and is more shiny and soft.

The bestselling dry shampoo



I try to wash my hair every other day although I sometimes can’t stand it on the off days. I use a different dry shampoo than the one above, Clean Freak by Not Your Mother’s. It’s ok and I like that it’s unscented, but can leave my hair a little white-looking. This brand, Batiste, has more sales and reviews and now I want to try it. This has 4.3 stars, 912 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers call this the “best dry shampoo,” say it’s “amazing” and that it helps them “go a few days without washing.” I think I’ll stick to every other day. Oh and I have a good tip to preserve dyed hair. I saw Jonathan Van Ness on Busy Tonight (RIP) and he said not to stand under hot water when you’re taking a shower or it will make your color fade faster. I’ve stopped doing that and I do think it helps.

A hydrating argan oil mask that can revive damaged hair



I have tried so many hair packet treatments and masks that leave a film on my hair, don’t really detangle, or are just mediocre. This argan oil mask has almost 5,000 reviews, a 4.3 star rating and an A from Fakespot. It’s affordable at $12.30 for a full eight ounces of product. Reviewers call it the “hair saviour,” and a “miracle in a jar,” and say it “made my hair unbelievably soft and silky.”

Ooh and one of the best selling products in these posts from the past few months was this shampoo brush/scalp massager that people just love.

