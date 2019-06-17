The Sussexes posted a new photo of baby Archie for Father’s Day

People thought that we would get another Private Archie photo for Father’s Day and they were right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted this Instagram on Sunday and we can see how Archie has grown a bit since his debut photos (where we couldn’t really see his face). It seems like this baby is bald! Or he just has some peach fuzz hair. I love that we don’t even see Harry’s face, but we see Harry’s hand and ring. Beautiful, evocative photo. I’m not going to get into some debate about who Archie takes after – babies change and who even knows.
Meanwhile, there’s been SO MUCH talk about the Sussexes’ planned trip to Africa later this year. I don’t know why these stories are everywhere in the past week, other than the fact that reporters love to write headlines including “Meghan” and “Africa.” There’s a story about how Harry really did want to move to Africa but Mean, Diva Meghan kept him from his dream, which is horsesh-t. There’s also a lot of conversation about whether Harry and Meghan will bring Archie when they do take this trip:
The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to make quite a comeback when she returns to royal duties in October. Meghan is returning to work in the fall, when she and Harry will be traveling to southern Africa for an official overseas trip at the request of the British government. It is not known whether the couple will be taking baby Archie, who will be around six months old, but sources close to the couple say they are unlikely to leave their son behind. Harry and Meghan recently appointed a nanny to help look after Archie, as Vanity Fair reported recently.
While Buckingham Palace has yet to release details of the Africa visit, it is understood that the couple will be visiting Angola and Malawi. It is also expected that Botswana, where the Duke is patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana, will be included in the itinerary. Harry has referred to the country as his second home, and it’s where he and Meghan fell in love; the couple camped in the bush for several nights in the summer of 2016 shortly after they were set up on a blind date. They traveled to Botswana again for Meghan’s 36th birthday in 2017, and spent several days in the bush working with leading conservationists.
While the final itinerary for the fall tour is being pinned down by Buckingham Palace aides, the trip is at the request of the British Foreign Office and is expected to focus on youth empowerment, education and conservation causes close to the couple’s hearts. According to sources close to Harry and Meghan they hope to visit southern Africa “many times” over the coming years as they carve out new roles for themselves as “roving royals” working internationally, particularly in Africa.
Ah, “the trip is at the request of the British Foreign Office.” A lot of royalists have said (or whispered) that Harry is one of the most-requested royals for overseas trips, and that he’s consistently more requested than William. This makes me wonder about William’s scheme to exile Harry and Meghan – was part of the scheme just a tantrum on William’s part because Harry was and is more popular outside of the UK (and perhaps inside of the UK)? As for whether they take Archie… my guess would be YES. My guess would be that they will not undertake the trip unless they get to bring Archie.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, WENN.
I think he looks like Harry. The eyes (since that’s really all we can see) and the hair from his uncle Wills. (Ok I jest. I needed to get that in). I read that a lot of people think it’s “unroyal” and very Hollywood to tease this way and not show the baby. Not sure about that and I’m not a royal expert. The picture is stunning and very modern. Maybe that’s what has their tail feathers all in a disarray.
And I can see why Harry is more requested. It comes through in the pictures, imagine the charisma in person. And Wills doesn’t have it. No matter how hard he tries or no matter how much he’d like it to assist in his royal duties, charisma is something you are born with. Sorry Wills. BUT, a smile every now and then and not looking like you are at a funeral would help too.
I squealed way more than is socially acceptable when I saw this picture yesterday. SN: I love that Harry wears a wedding band. It’s not necessary of course (and in his family in particular most people don’t) but I think it’s really sweet.
It is wonderful to see Archie. What amazing eyes he has! Wow.
I have to admit that I don’t like the photo itself. Baby hand on dad’s ring finger is just so cliche and insta-predictable…
And he’s looking at the camera…how did they do that!!
Maybe Meghan is holding the camera, and he can smell his food. 😋
Archie is adorable. Early stages in looks but I think Harry thus far. I’m not sure who’s taking their photos but the Sussex’s should introduce him/her to the Cambridge’s. Their photos are stunning!
Different strokes for different folks.
Archie is a boy so it’s “him” cut the crap! The gender neutral story was shot down by the palace months ago.
You don’t have to like the parents but leave kids out of your nonsense.
It’s a beautiful photo and I wish them all the best. But now we can stop pretending that they want TOTAL privacy for the kid? They just want to present him when it’s convenient which is fine. It’s their kid, their life. But this privacy/normalcy obsession is ridiculous.
Why is it ridiculous to want privacy for your child, when there are these racist nut jobs out there. SMFH at this comment.
I think Emmy is trying to say that if they wanted total privacy for Archie, they wouldn’t be putting pics out there of him.
I’m not sure if they ever stated point blank: total privacy. And that would be so difficult considering he is Harry’s first born. Let’s throw in his American mom and all bets are off.
Agree, Gingerbee. I don’t recall seeing anything in print or video where Harry /or Meghan stated they wanted TOTAL privacy for their child. This “privacy” narrative is often repeated by anti-Sussex followers and RRs but, with the exception of the actual birth plans, I don’t recall it being announced or inferred by them or their PR.
How about they know they are public figures so they release pictures every now and then to quench the thirst for them so they don’t have paparazzi flying drones outside their kitchen window?
Harry knows all too well that the media will never let he and his family will never be fully private, so they open the valve just enough to release the pressure and stop the whole thing exploding.
Have they ever said they wanted total privacy? He’s going to be a public figure. His grandfather will be king. But they want him to have as private a life AS POSSIBLE, especially since they know he wont be a working royal.
I didn’t ever think they ever came out and voiced a need for total privacy, I think they would prefer more control over the privacy of their child, which is exactly what they have exerted with the management publicity around his birth and subsequent exposure to the public via Instagram.
They are getting the privacy they want and I commend them for it. They wanted privacy about the birth and they got it. They know that more than 8 million persons on social media are interested in their family and they will release photos in their own terms. The next time we see Archie will be at his christening I bet.
Don’t believe the Sussex’s ever claimed to want total privacy for little Archie. Given who they are they both realize that’s impossible. But as others have said, they’re going to manage things to allow as much privacy as possible while also acknowledging the public’s interest in their son.
I have to laugh at all these comments. Really guys? As much as they ever actually state these things themselves and don’t let their staff talk to the press (as most royals do), they have.
Stop trolling
Baby Archie is such a cutie! I think he has Meghan’s nose and Harry’s eyes. What a beautiful little boy!
Ha! I love that after another week of news and social media ripping Meghan’s balcony appearance they post a pic of Archie helping his father give the critics the middle finger! LOL.
@hudsongirl OMG! The royal middle finger! Now I can’t unsee it! AND I LOVE it, if it were indeed true 😆 go team Sussex!
Right! You know first time parents of newborns have about 20,000 pics to choose from (rough estimate) yet they chose THIS one… Given the circumstances, my favorite baby pic yet. The ROYAL MIDDLE FINGER.
Yes, the photo is interesting and artistic and is meant to focus on the bond between father and child. Nevertheless, I still would have preferred to see the baby’s face. Everyone wants to see his cute little face.
I’d like to see his face too, but I am smiling at how Megs and Harry are playing this game. Already breaking royal protocol with everything involving this child. I would too. So tired of hearing people say that the Cambridge Kids are all that matter. Well, since they are all that matter (royally speaking) we will not follow the protocol needed. Good for them.
What protocol are they breaking?
I only ask because (for once!) I’m not seeing any headlines screaming about them breaking protocol and given the press’s tendency to just make protocol up, if they were actually breaking some rule you can bet there would be stories in the papers.
Protocol implies official, and I don’t believe there are official BRF rules or guidelines for releasing baby photos to the press. The Cambridges do as they please, releasing and even copyrighting some of their photos, so I’m not sure what that has to do protocol in any sense either.
We may want to see his face, but we’re not really entitled to see his face and we shouldn’t feel that we are either. All in good time. His parents know what’s right.
I love the photo and think they want to do the countries of Africa tour with Archie. Of course they are more popular than the Cambridges, polls be damned. Harry’s father’s day post got over 2 million IG likes vs William’s post. Regardless what Piers, the Sun and the whole lot of them want you to think. Harry is the people’s prince and his mother’s son.
I’m sure harry is more popular than william but i don’t think we can use these two instagram posts as reference.
Meghan is teasing out pics of Archie, she knows how to play the instagram game for likes. The kensington account went with a picture that we’d already seen from an event that happened not to long ago.
So of course the sussex posts had more likes. It’s just common sense.
Daddy I can’t see.
People took pictures like these before Instagram. Spare us the install insults.
From what we can see at the moment, little Archie looks just like Meghan’s dad.
Bless your heart.
I wish you guys were better at trolling because this is pathetic.
You think he looks like Meghan’s dad? Every comment I’ve seen says he looks just like Harry (from what little we can see) and I agree.
I had a feeling we would be seeing Archie hands on Father’s Day, but lo and behold his face is in the picture.
It’s their child and their choice, how to photograph him and when to show his picture.
Funny seeing every media outlet using the same picture.
Peg the Sussexes are controlling the narrative surrounding Archie. So they release a couple private pictures and those are the only ones circulating.
I think he looks more like Meghan here? But I am notoriously bad at that (determining who someone looks like.)
I think its a sweet picture. I kind of like that his face is hidden, because it puts the focus more on Harry and the bond between Harry and Archie, which is appropriate for Father’s Day.
I don’t really care about not seeing his face, because he’s 5 weeks old and he’s going to change so much. In a year if we are still seeing pics with his face blocked I’ll be more annoyed lol.
Have any of you seen video from the last royal event – Harry and Megan on the balcony, where it seems like Harry is being mean to Megan?
Baby Archie is mega cute ))))
Hi, I keep hearing that if you zoom back at that moment, the same thing happened between Prince Charles and Cam. I’m wondering if that is true, and if so, why aren’t we hearing about that? Hmmm…
Please stop with that nonsense. The anti Meghan crowd has been beating that horse since Trooping. It didn’t happen so please don’t come to CB trying to stir things up. If people paid attention, Charles had the same interaction with Camilla. She was facing the wrong way and he told her to turn around. But of course that gets overlooked and the only thing people want to make up crap up on is Harry yelled at Meghan.
That was an edited video.
Running from site to site posting this garbage, no one is falling for your lie, back to the dailymail with your ilk.
Meghan is a big girl.
I was at the nail salon and picked up a copy of OK magazine. They had some stupid article in there saying meghan and the queen got into a screaming match and the queen banished them to Africa for 4 years. According to an “insider.” I couldn’t believe they were publishing some b.s. like that. I wonder who gave them that story or if the insider part was made up. I don’t believe meghan would yell at the queen. Then they threw a sentence in at the end about how Meghan wants what’s best for her child. Trying to make it seem like they weren’t trying to throw under the bus! Obvious smear job! 😕
Now there’s a story about the queen planning a birthday party for Meghan at Balmoral this summer. Any “screaming” stories are likely fiction. I can’t imagine the Queen screaming. Why would she? People do what she says. Why would Meghan scream at anyone, much less the queen? How many women go around screaming anyway? I don’t, and I teach high school kids! Stories about women screaming are misogynistic tripe, playing on the “women are emotional messes” bs.
OK Magazine = In Touch magazine = National Enquirer = US Weekly = Daily Mail = The Sun = Royal Reporters. None of them are credible sources and make up crap all the time. None have “insider information” from actual real sources. It’s basically fanfiction.
First of all I don’t think Meghan is a screamer, I think she goes silent.
OK magazine, is giving the Queen more power than she possesses.
There is another story out there, that the Queen throwing Meghan a birthday party at Balmoral.
He’s too adorable and I love that they’re controlling his images and likeness and not giving the media what they want. Oh and the person who said that Meghan is keeping Harry from his dream is Angela Levin. She has a serious dislike for Meghan for some reason and every time she speaks of her it reaks of bitterness. I don’t know if these people are afraid of her but they keep blaming her for Harry actually growing up and rightfully blacking out the Media, who for some reason have no self awareness as to why he his protective and angry at them. They don’t want to take any responsibility at all.
If Archie skip the Trooping of the Colors next year, it will be because he can stay at home watch the planes fly over all day.
No need to be on an overcrowded balcony.
Super cute photo, but the sepia tint definitely reminded me of the “old west saloon” pics we would take on the boardwalk in the 1980s. Kids with guns in their garters (dressed as ladies of the night, no less)! 😂 Do they even still do those?