The Sussexes posted a new photo of baby Archie for Father’s Day

People thought that we would get another Private Archie photo for Father’s Day and they were right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted this Instagram on Sunday and we can see how Archie has grown a bit since his debut photos (where we couldn’t really see his face). It seems like this baby is bald! Or he just has some peach fuzz hair. I love that we don’t even see Harry’s face, but we see Harry’s hand and ring. Beautiful, evocative photo. I’m not going to get into some debate about who Archie takes after – babies change and who even knows.

Meanwhile, there’s been SO MUCH talk about the Sussexes’ planned trip to Africa later this year. I don’t know why these stories are everywhere in the past week, other than the fact that reporters love to write headlines including “Meghan” and “Africa.” There’s a story about how Harry really did want to move to Africa but Mean, Diva Meghan kept him from his dream, which is horsesh-t. There’s also a lot of conversation about whether Harry and Meghan will bring Archie when they do take this trip:

The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to make quite a comeback when she returns to royal duties in October. Meghan is returning to work in the fall, when she and Harry will be traveling to southern Africa for an official overseas trip at the request of the British government. It is not known whether the couple will be taking baby Archie, who will be around six months old, but sources close to the couple say they are unlikely to leave their son behind. Harry and Meghan recently appointed a nanny to help look after Archie, as Vanity Fair reported recently. While Buckingham Palace has yet to release details of the Africa visit, it is understood that the couple will be visiting Angola and Malawi. It is also expected that Botswana, where the Duke is patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana, will be included in the itinerary. Harry has referred to the country as his second home, and it’s where he and Meghan fell in love; the couple camped in the bush for several nights in the summer of 2016 shortly after they were set up on a blind date. They traveled to Botswana again for Meghan’s 36th birthday in 2017, and spent several days in the bush working with leading conservationists. While the final itinerary for the fall tour is being pinned down by Buckingham Palace aides, the trip is at the request of the British Foreign Office and is expected to focus on youth empowerment, education and conservation causes close to the couple’s hearts. According to sources close to Harry and Meghan they hope to visit southern Africa “many times” over the coming years as they carve out new roles for themselves as “roving royals” working internationally, particularly in Africa.

[From Vanity Fair]

Ah, “the trip is at the request of the British Foreign Office.” A lot of royalists have said (or whispered) that Harry is one of the most-requested royals for overseas trips, and that he’s consistently more requested than William. This makes me wonder about William’s scheme to exile Harry and Meghan – was part of the scheme just a tantrum on William’s part because Harry was and is more popular outside of the UK (and perhaps inside of the UK)? As for whether they take Archie… my guess would be YES. My guess would be that they will not undertake the trip unless they get to bring Archie.