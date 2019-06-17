So, Prince William had ‘one or two suppers’ with Rose Hanbury, huh?

Can I just suggest something to all of the royal-watching peeps out there? When there’s a particularly juicy angle on a story, feel free to tweet at me here at @KaiseratCB. You Celebitches sent me the link to the Sun story about Rose Hanbury’s marriage, but I didn’t see the whole “the Sun changed their online story after publication” angle until I had already finished writing it up and had already published it. So that’s my explanation – I really didn’t know. The Sun, the Daily Mail and other outlets will sometimes change, update or mysteriously edit their articles after publication – that’s nothing new and we do it here too, everything is always changing in the gossip world. But this story felt like something else happened.
The Sun’s story on Rose Hanbury read as some kind of bizarre coded message about how Rose’s life kind of sucks now because the Duchess of Cambridge successfully phased her out of their Norfolk “Turnip Toff” society, and maybe Rose’s husband is gay or bisexual and he’s never at home, he’s too busy partying in Paris with his dude friends. But this was edited out of the original online-published story:
Now Rose Hanbury's brother is being asked questions about her relationship with Prince William. Rose and William enjoyed some suppers together, while Kate was not there. Come on Sun, stop beating around the bush and report the full story. #PrinceWilliamAffair #FreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/xSRdF430dh
— Emma-Wickes (@WickesEmma) June 13, 2019
The edited version I read Friday morning was missing the last two paragraph/quotes:
“It seems to have started because she had one or two suppers with William in Norfolk when Kate was away.”
“But it was hardly as if they were meeting behind Kate’s back – of course she knew they were getting together. And Kate was grateful that a good friend and neighbour like Rose was there to entertain William.”
I mean… doesn’t it actually make it MORE of a thing that these two quotes were included in the original story and then later edited out? And again, who is this coming from? The whole piece is rather bizarre if it’s from Team Rose trying to make her seem sympathetic. It’s also bizarre if it’s coming from Team Cambridge as an attempt to dunk on Rose.
As for these quotes… if you take them at face value, I actually sort of believe them. As in, I believe that Kate “knew” that William was cheating on her, and maybe even knew that Rose was the other woman. But as I keep saying: Kate has ALWAYS turned a blind eye to William’s infidelities. I know that comes as huge news to people who thought Kate and William were the most perfect and keen couple ever, but throughout Kate’s Waity Decade, William was always running off with other women and Kate just accepted it. That’s what I keep getting stuck on: if Kate was so used to William’s infidelities, why did Kate make the move to phase out Rose so suddenly? Is it because Rose wasn’t just some meaningless one-nighter? That’s what I’m starting to wonder: if all of this happened because William and Rose actually had feelings for each other and the Cambridges’ marriage really was “under threat,” or at least Kate thought it was.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
It’s more and more clear that Rose and William were lovers.
I was shocked it made pages on Sunday again. Whatever William did to silence the press did not work, this is going to be a slow drip which is the worst type of scandal. Kate and Rose should have been seated closer to each other at dinner and interacted on camera. The optics were not good for shutting down the story.. Kate needs to get with royal program, unfortunately that’s how it’s done. Leaving Rose to hang with gossip journalist was silly too.
I suppose you can make the argument that it’s one thing to deal with his infidelity is when you’re in your 20s, and another one you’re married and have three children and he was cheating on you while you were pregnant.
in this digital age, news travels fast and once it’s out, one cannot not easily fix it. I’m sure back in the day these relationships were hush hush. Everyone knew and it was understood as well as excepted. Now you have a different generation with digital media at their hands. That too changes the rules. One slip up, and it if it gets out, it is out there. As I’ve said before, we don’t truly know what has happened but something has since this is still a story and how Wills reacted. Kate knows how Wills is. It’s nothing new. Maybe she thought settling down with kids would change that, since he saw what it did to him and Harry and wouldn’t want to do that to his own kids. BUT, I learned long ago you can’t change a man. Especially one how is entitled and spoiled like this one. Sad in all
Honesty, she can’t throw herself into charity work because that may set Wills off too (Kate being favored over him) so she focuses on the kids and renovations at the house.
All I can think when reading these articles is what would’ve happened if Wills had had the common sense and self-restraint to not run to Richard Kay when that first innocuous article was published. He totally showed his hand and now the hits keep coming.
I know This is not the point but I never get sick of seeing both of those dresses!
The dresses are beautiful but Rose looks haggard and Kate’s Cruella is showing. Makes me cringe. Only thing to look at are the dresses.
The heavy handed treatment of the press with this story is what’s most telling.
From Richard Kay’s story that started murmurings about an affair in the first place after what was a tiny piece about Kate and Rose falling out (no mention of William being involved), to journalists outright saying the whole thing has been blacklisted because of legal threats… It makes this look really serious.
LIke father like son it seems. Shame too if this is true. I like Kate. I think she is someone who understands how to do this Royal thing. She seems like a sweet person to me. Hope this is not true.
This story won’t go away.
Honestly it shouldn’t go away if it’s true. The whole “I’m royal and I can do whatever I want” bs won’t work anymore in the era of social media. I have no sympathy for Will, who’s a petulant spoiled brat who feels entitled to his privileges. He refuses to see how truly precarious his future could be once the Queen dies. Perhaps no one would care about discreet affairs if he didn’t have the habit of throwing other people under the bus to hide his own behavior. That’s the turnoff for me. Kate can’t even make a name for herself due to his jealousy. To me, Will is the epitome of the entitled mediocre white man who feels threatened by anyone with more ability than he has, and will actively work to bring someone else down, even if it will ultimately hurt him too. Thank goodness he’s not in the corporate work force.
So now the story is that Kate successfully pushed Rose out? I thought that wasn’t how it worked and Kate was going to find out just what a nobody she is? That’s what everyone here said. Very difficult story to follow.
I don’t think Kate pushed Rose out. I think she tried, but failed. I don’t buy that Rose is sitting at Houghton Hall crying into her teacup because the Turnip Toffs wont talk to her bc of Kate.
The only thing I CAN think is that TTs may be ticked that this is bringing the spotlight on them, if they have reporters and such asking them questions, calling them up, etc.
Curiouser and curiouser. So now we know why the Duke of Cambridge has not had time to work as hard as the older royals. Certainly it’s not been parental duties keeping him away. It appears to be dinner with friends and other such distractions. I wonder how much of this rosy image of the perfect Cambridge family is a lie.
The perfect Cambridge marriage has always been a lie – William was not around for the first 6 months of George’s life (Kate let that one slip at an engagement), when they lived in Wales after they were married she spent most of her time with her parents and he was off living the life of a single man with his friends, they even had friends join them on their honeymoon (the stories reported in the European and Australian press said that they mingled with other ‘guests’ on an island where they hired out all the villas for ‘privacy and security’ reasons – the owner of the villa they stayed in blabbed. I believe there was even pap photos published of them with said other ‘guests’ but it all got wiped when William sued over honeymoon photo’s of Kate in a bikini were published).
IMO the Cambridges don’t have a marriage, they have an arrangement.
The fact that this story is just not going away even though William sic’d his lawyers on the press speaks volumes, Kate has always only reacted to his affairs if it has been a threat to her position. There is/was something about the story that made her feel threatened and why she tried to phase Rose out. As much as I said he wasn’t having an affair with Rose, am beginning to change my mind. Its obvs it was more than a shag here and there, maybe William has found his Camilla.
I now think the reason this story is not going away is because its not only true but is still going on.
William is his fathers son and he is behaving in the same way his father did, right down to the press games.
@DU, 100% agreement. And I believe Rose very well may be his Camilla because she is probably more relaxed and carefree. Kate has to deal with him and Lord only knows what baggage plus her royal duties (ok or lack there of) but there is pressure. But Rose has none of that and if her husband leaves her be to do what she wants, yeah I bet she is more relaxed and fun than the wife who has to deal with his shenanigans.
the more I thought about that Sun story after we discussed it here, the more bizarre it seems to me. Like what is the point of it?
As we said on Friday, it could have been a PR move by the Chumleys. “Rose is so wrecked over these rumors that she just stays in her 6 bedroom farmhouse because her house is so beautiful and she opens it to the public” etc. I also could see it as a PR move by the Cambridges – “William and Rose had dinner a few nights but it was NBD.” That screams “William” to me because it is so inept lol.
I guess that I just don’t buy that Rose is wrecked over these rumors. The article kind of tries to make it sound like David Rocksavage is staying away bc their marriage is on the rocks, but also then makes it sound like this is just their life – she is in Norfolk, he splits his time between Norfolk, London and Paris; he has his “extracurricular activities” and she has hers. It’s like the Sun couldn’t decide how to spin it. Or, they asked someone about their marriage, someone gave them this info, and the Sun tried to make it into a “poor Rose” piece, when Rose is just shrugging and doing her thing.
What IS clear is that the deleted info about the dinners is inconsistent with the Richard Kay piece about how they actually aren’t really that good of friends anyway, there’s no falling out because there is nothing to fall out “From,” so to speak. and like I said on Friday, it makes me wonder if there is some evidence of these dinners (like pics of them getting into a car together or something) and this was intended to head that off. IDK.
“Supper” is code for “shag”. Simples.
What happens in their marriage is their business. If they have an arrangement I won’t judge that. Marriage has been a transactional relationship forever. But if this happens behind Kate’s back then William is a jerk and the gossip only further injures Kate. My main problem with this is the implication that mixed gender friendships are impossible outside of a sexual relationship.