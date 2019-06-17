“Gloria Vanderbilt has passed away at the age of 95″ links
  • June 17, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gloria Vanderbilt in attendance for A Co...

Gloria Vanderbilt has passed away at the age of 95. [Just Jared]
Men In Black: International opened with a paltry $28.5 million. Yikes. [Pajiba]
OJ Simpson is on Twitter, can we not. [Dlisted]
What the Toronto Raptors mean for Canada. [LaineyGossip]
Dan Stevens is barely recognizable these days. [Go Fug Yourself]
Beyonce spoke on behalf of Beyonce briefly on-camera. [Jezebel]
I feel the same as John Oliver: let’s impeach. Not because it will change anything (it won’t) but because it’s the right thing to do. [Towleroad]
This parody might be a little too next-level? [OMG Blog]
Courteney Cox spent her 55th birthday with Friends. [Seriously OMG]

HBO's 'Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper' Premiere

7 Responses to ““Gloria Vanderbilt has passed away at the age of 95″ links”

  1. Aims says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    I’m sorry to hear about Gloria. She had an intresting life since birth. My sympathy goes towards Anderson and her boys. She had a long life and she lived it well. RIP.

  2. Jerusha says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Condolences to Anderson Cooper and other family and friends. After a turbulent childhood Ms. Vanderbilt created a successful, apparently happy life for herself. RIP.

  3. Mia4s says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    I read the book about Gloria’s early life and family. Good.God. The definition of money does not but happiness. But she certainly persevered. RIP

    “Men In Black: International opened with a paltry $28.5 million.”

    Can we finally retire the fiction that Chris Hemsworth is a movie star? Please? Most people have, but Hollywood and media keeps pushing. It’s getting embarrassing. Oh and Tessa Thompson’s people need to be more careful. Levelling up with a second franchise takes major care and planning. This was a big mistake.

  4. Paige says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    She wrote 2 amazing books about her life and I love GV as much as the next guy-but WTF-her face??? You wouldn’t even know who it was…
    Sad that you can’t just be 95.

  5. FHMom says:
    June 17, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Poor Anderson. My condolences to him and his family.

