The Duke & Duchess of Sussex will start their own foundation by the end of the year

Much like the split of the Sussexes and Cambridges’ households, the split of the Royal Foundation was telegraphed for months before it actually happened. And much like the household split, I expect that royal reporters and British tabloids will use the foundation split as a jumping-off point for weeks of stories about the Sussex-Cambridge “feud.” If we’re really lucky, we’ll get to hear about how Meghan made Kate cry again and how Kate Will Be Queen and Meghan is a DIVA. Or, you know, the tabloids could actually focus on the brothers’ falling out, but whatever. As we’ve been previewing all week, the split for the Royal Foundation happened this week. William and Harry formalized it yesterday in a meeting for the foundation. And here’s the confirmation:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to formally split from their joint charity with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and set up their own foundation. The Royal Foundation confirmed the news on Thursday, explaining that the split marks the final step in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s division of the couples’ public duties.
Prince William and the Duchess of Sussex will remain with the original charity, which will be renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Foundation stated that the decision was made following the conclusion of a review into its structure. It continued, adding that both couples will continue to work together in the future, including on the Heads Together mental health campaign.
The decision was taken to “better align” their charitable activities, it said.
Again, all of this was widely assumed for months, basically as soon as the Sussexes announced that they were leaving Kensington Palace and getting their own “household” (meaning their own dedicated communications office), we all said that the Royal Foundation would be next, and that it couldn’t function with both couples. So the Royal Foundation becomes dedicated solely to the Cambridges and now the Sussexes will begin their own charity/foundation/banner. Which was always how it was going to be, honestly, but again – tabloids gonna ‘bloid, and I expect a new round of rumors about all of this sh-t.
Richard Palmer says that the Sussexes will likely launch their own foundation later this year, and that the official explanation of “well, the brothers just have different positions because William Will Be King” doesn’t really tell the whole story:
Royal sources say this is a natural consequence of the two couples creating separate households and having “divergent” paths ahead of them with the Cambridges more restricted in what they can do. It’s not an argument that has convinced everyone.
Rebecca English’s take:
It’s certainly NOT what was being briefed 14 months or so ago (although, to be fair, the Fab Four wasn’t a palace creation). And it’s clear something fundamental has changed.
Here’s the full palace statement. You know what sucks? That all of this had to happen during Meghan’s maternity leave. I really do feel like the Cambridges were the ones pushing for this split to happen NOW, and the Sussexes wanted to just focus on the baby right now.
The full palace statement on why William and Kate, Harry and Meghan are going separate ways when it comes to the Royal Foundation pic.twitter.com/cfEi1heowT
Whether they work together or work separately, I will be completely amazed if either the Cambridge’s or Sussex’s did much real work.
None of them, with the exception of Meghan, has any idea what “real” work is, let’s be honest. A case could be made the brothers know a bit of it due their military service.
I think that’s why it was easy for Meghan to surprise everyone and “hit the ground running.” She probably looked at her schedule, raised an eyebrow and thought to herself, all this charity work is what I managed to do around my actual job.
We’ll see if that remains the case as she settles into the royal family and motherhood.
Seriously! Meghan’s pre-engagement schedule would have had me keeling over at 3 pm. 14 hour shoots, blogging, networking, doing charity and philanthropic work – not to mention when she was dating Harry doing a transatlantic flight every two weeks (which take a lot out of me, I can’t imagine doing that so frequently). Kate would be in hospital in intensive care by the end of a single week at this pace.
I’m hoping Meghan will continue.
I’m surprised you don’t consider 10 years of active military service (including 2 tours) real work. That’s quite harsh.
Signing off on something that has been in the works for a year is not taking Meghan away from her maternity leave. She didn’t even have to go to the meeting.
Let’s not act like having a baby renders an intelligent, capable woman unable to think about anything other than feeding her baby. She’s taking time out from work, not from all rational thought and decision-making.
It’s basically just a big scam at this point – they live in palaces, live in incredible luxury off the public purse, and do some charity work to appease the public…and we too often fall for it.
I don’t believe the “living in incredible luxury” claim. Only on official events do they wear expensive clothes. The cars are hired and I doubt that they use the complete palaces they are living in. They have a certain amount of rooms and that is about it. They do not use that expensive china or the old and precious furniture. These are the rooms for receptions and interviews, but they do not live in these rooms. Outside of official events they dress in cheaper clothes. I saw Prince Charles with patched up suits and remember Harry’s hole in the sole. The Queen wears old skirts and blouses and also Meghan wears jeans and T-Shirts.
It’s all an illusion.
They *literally* live in palaces….
As a practical matter, what does this mean? I am not that familiar with how charitable organizations like this are run in general. I assume the foundation raises money for various charities, right? So does this mostly mean that the couples will have more control over how to raise money and where it goes?
Good question! I was wondering the same thing …
Question for British readers/other royal experts: Where does a royal charitable foundation get its funding from – gov’t, public fundraising, royal coffers…? I’m just curious because it’s clear where other foundations like Gates, Bloomberg et. al. get their money but how do the royals fund their charitable initiatives?
This was perfect timing it will give Prince Harry and his wife time to reflect on everything and let the RF continue w/o them so they can get a clearer picture of what they should focus on before creating their own foundation. Side note: Prince William looks dapper in that photo and I think the blue in Kates dress pops even more than in previous photos and it’s gorgeous.
“His wife” has a name. Meghan. Meghan is her name. She is an individual with her own agency outside of her marriage to Harry. I notice you didn’t refer to Kate as “William’s wife.”
The Sussexes already have their defined roles and topics that they’ve been focusing on. It’s certainly been clearer with them than with Harry’s brother and his wife, who’ve had 8 years to get their act together and still seem to be flailing a bit.
Exactly, Harry and Meghan have more freedom and know their roles. They’re honestly in a better position.
The fact that all of this is happening during Meg’s maternity leave really bothers me. None of it is surprising or unexpected, but they can’t just leave this poor woman alone during her maternity leave to enjoy her first born child? Its messed up.
Oh, enough. They split their households officially over six months ago and whether people like to admit it or not, there is a lot of $$ tied up in the royal foundation plus joint initiatives and charities they can’t just leave twisting in the wind with uncertainty. Given all of that, it shouldn’t be that surprising that the H&M argument, “we just don’t feel like dealing with this right now” didn’t work. The world doesn’t stop turning because one woman has a baby. Honestly.
About time this happened. Hopefully Harry and Meghan’s charities/projects are smoothly phased over to their new foundation.
I do love that people on Twitter are calling out the asinine explanation that the Cambridges “have a more restrictive path” in comparison to the Sussexes “working with brands like Apple TV”. William is working with Netflix. Charles has done decades of unique work as the heir.
I’m wondering about the restrictive path thing, too. Does The Prince’s Trust receive money from international sources or form partnerships with international companies? I’ve seen a few RR imply the Sussexes want to look to America for donations and partnerships, and they do seem to be highlighting a number of US companies and charities on Instagram. Maybe the restrictions are in the form of where the money comes from and how it’s collected—that it’s not acceptable for the Cambridges to take a ton of money from international sources that could be looking to influence them down the line, or collect speaking fees, or work with certain companies or people who could cause them PR embarrassments down the line?
I find that super odd, too. Like, I think it means Will and Kate don’t want to touch the more “hot button” topics.
It seems like the crap Kate said when she skipped the Irish Guards. She doesn’t want there to be any “expectation” that she’ll consistently show up. This “restrictive” nonsense is just so they don’t have to give any kind of explanation for the work they’re not going to do.
Why are Will and Kate so limited/restricted in what they focus on when Charles and Camila don’t seem to be?
Charles isn’t, William just choose to be
Exactly. Just more excuse making for W&K.
Charles was criticized for years for his meddling and funding of vanity projects.
This is very much needed and I’m dying at the panic of RR’s. The foundation was only thing linking the Sussexes to KP and the Cambridge’s, basically their gossip sources and now the Sussexes are totally in control and the gossip chain is broken. Leaving KP, getting their Instagram, PR team and starting their own Foundation was the best thing for them. Keep thriving and moving forward because it’s clear that many are against them or intimidated by them.
This split may highlight W&K’s lack of involvement and commitment to their claimed charities.
I think it very much will.
This was a bit strategic by Prince William- push for the split when energies are split due to major life changes. Keep everything except the restricted funds for the other initiatives. Almost like a modern day blitz. Why else expedite the split when everyone else wants to take time to make a decision?
I think the Royal Foundation has a lot of potential to do great things and I’m curious about the things they want to announce next. 2020 seems to be interesting for them, with the results of Kate’s task force, the Netflix special on Tusk, Shout, etc. Plus, 2020 marks the end of the Nursing Now campaign Kate helped launch a few years ago. So, there seems like there is a lot set up in order to have a good breakout year in terms of their charity work.