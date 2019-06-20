The Duke & Duchess of Sussex will start their own foundation by the end of the year

Much like the split of the Sussexes and Cambridges’ households, the split of the Royal Foundation was telegraphed for months before it actually happened. And much like the household split, I expect that royal reporters and British tabloids will use the foundation split as a jumping-off point for weeks of stories about the Sussex-Cambridge “feud.” If we’re really lucky, we’ll get to hear about how Meghan made Kate cry again and how Kate Will Be Queen and Meghan is a DIVA. Or, you know, the tabloids could actually focus on the brothers’ falling out, but whatever. As we’ve been previewing all week, the split for the Royal Foundation happened this week. William and Harry formalized it yesterday in a meeting for the foundation. And here’s the confirmation:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to formally split from their joint charity with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and set up their own foundation. The Royal Foundation confirmed the news on Thursday, explaining that the split marks the final step in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s division of the couples’ public duties. Prince William and the Duchess of Sussex will remain with the original charity, which will be renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Foundation stated that the decision was made following the conclusion of a review into its structure. It continued, adding that both couples will continue to work together in the future, including on the Heads Together mental health campaign. The decision was taken to “better align” their charitable activities, it said.

Again, all of this was widely assumed for months, basically as soon as the Sussexes announced that they were leaving Kensington Palace and getting their own “household” (meaning their own dedicated communications office), we all said that the Royal Foundation would be next, and that it couldn’t function with both couples. So the Royal Foundation becomes dedicated solely to the Cambridges and now the Sussexes will begin their own charity/foundation/banner. Which was always how it was going to be, honestly, but again – tabloids gonna ‘bloid, and I expect a new round of rumors about all of this sh-t.

Richard Palmer says that the Sussexes will likely launch their own foundation later this year, and that the official explanation of “well, the brothers just have different positions because William Will Be King” doesn’t really tell the whole story:

Royal sources say this is a natural consequence of the two couples creating separate households and having “divergent” paths ahead of them with the Cambridges more restricted in what they can do. It’s not an argument that has convinced everyone. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) June 20, 2019

Rebecca English’s take:

It’s certainly NOT what was being briefed 14 months or so ago (although, to be fair, the Fab Four wasn’t a palace creation). And it’s clear something fundamental has changed. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 20, 2019

Here’s the full palace statement. You know what sucks? That all of this had to happen during Meghan’s maternity leave. I really do feel like the Cambridges were the ones pushing for this split to happen NOW, and the Sussexes wanted to just focus on the baby right now.

The full palace statement on why William and Kate, Harry and Meghan are going separate ways when it comes to the Royal Foundation pic.twitter.com/cfEi1heowT — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) June 20, 2019