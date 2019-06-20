VF has a first look at Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ adaptation and… OMG?!?!

When Greta Gerwig announced that she would adapt and direct a new version of Little Women, I was partly intrigued and partly aghast. Obviously, a classic piece of American literature will be adapted many times over, especially a story as film-friendly as Little Women. And it’s not like every film version has been perfect or even good – I despise the Katherine Hepburn version, where she plays Jo March. I also despise the Winona Ryder-Susan Sarandon version completely, because it was utterly miscast from top to bottom. The only excellent version is the 1949 film with June Allyson (as Jo), Elizabeth Taylor as Amy and Kim Novak as Meg. It really is the best version.

But still, I’m intrigued with Greta’s version. Vanity Fair got the exclusive first look of the film, which will be out later this year. You can some of VF’s exclusive photos above, and the rest of the photos here at VF. I wasn’t into the image of the four sisters together, but the shot of Saoirse Ronan’s Jo standing in front of Timothee Chalamet’s Laurie… it took my breath away. Even if the rest of the film is garbage, they got THAT right. I feel strongly that Saoirse will be a fantastic tomboy Jo and that Timothee will bring that Pale Rich Boy Realness to Laurie.

In case you’re wondering about the rest of the cast, here we go: Florence Pugh is Amy, Eliza Scanlen as Beth and Emma Watson is Meg. Laura Dern is Marmee and Meryl Streep is… Aunt March. I’m not a fan of Laura Dern (I know, I know, I’m alone with that) so I couldn’t really care less. And Aunt March is more of a cameo role anyway. I’m intrigued most of all with Florence Pugh as Amy. That could be very interesting. Casting Emma Watson as Meg though… seems like an odd choice.

The Vanity Fair piece includes a nice interview with Gerwig and some interesting details about the production and Gerwig’s research into Louisa May Alcott and her family. Go here to read.

This photo, my lord.

“It wouldn’t be wrong to call Saoirse handsome and Timothée beautiful. Both have a slightly androgynous quality that makes them perfect for these characters.” – Greta Gerwig pic.twitter.com/0IWh2fixna — Manuela (@manueladb) June 19, 2019