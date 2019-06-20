VF has a first look at Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ adaptation and… OMG?!?!

View this post on Instagram
#LittleWomen exclusive: See Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, and Laura Dern in your first look at Greta Gerwig's follow up film to Lady Bird. Get more of the iconic March sisters at the link in bio. 📷 By Wilson Webb/© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. @littlewomenmovie.
When Greta Gerwig announced that she would adapt and direct a new version of Little Women, I was partly intrigued and partly aghast. Obviously, a classic piece of American literature will be adapted many times over, especially a story as film-friendly as Little Women. And it’s not like every film version has been perfect or even good – I despise the Katherine Hepburn version, where she plays Jo March. I also despise the Winona Ryder-Susan Sarandon version completely, because it was utterly miscast from top to bottom. The only excellent version is the 1949 film with June Allyson (as Jo), Elizabeth Taylor as Amy and Kim Novak as Meg. It really is the best version.
But still, I’m intrigued with Greta’s version. Vanity Fair got the exclusive first look of the film, which will be out later this year. You can some of VF’s exclusive photos above, and the rest of the photos here at VF. I wasn’t into the image of the four sisters together, but the shot of Saoirse Ronan’s Jo standing in front of Timothee Chalamet’s Laurie… it took my breath away. Even if the rest of the film is garbage, they got THAT right. I feel strongly that Saoirse will be a fantastic tomboy Jo and that Timothee will bring that Pale Rich Boy Realness to Laurie.
In case you’re wondering about the rest of the cast, here we go: Florence Pugh is Amy, Eliza Scanlen as Beth and Emma Watson is Meg. Laura Dern is Marmee and Meryl Streep is… Aunt March. I’m not a fan of Laura Dern (I know, I know, I’m alone with that) so I couldn’t really care less. And Aunt March is more of a cameo role anyway. I’m intrigued most of all with Florence Pugh as Amy. That could be very interesting. Casting Emma Watson as Meg though… seems like an odd choice.
The Vanity Fair piece includes a nice interview with Gerwig and some interesting details about the production and Gerwig’s research into Louisa May Alcott and her family. Go here to read.
This photo, my lord.
“It wouldn’t be wrong to call Saoirse handsome and Timothée beautiful. Both have a slightly androgynous quality that makes them perfect for these characters.” – Greta Gerwig pic.twitter.com/0IWh2fixna
— Manuela (@manueladb) June 19, 2019
Photos courtesy of Vanity Fair.
Amy is the WORST. Ugh.
I know I’m in the minority here, but I don’t like Little Women. I actually re-read it last year as part of a book club and realized how much I don’t like it. An Old Fashioned Girl was so much better.
It’s funny, Amy was always my favorite 😂
I so agree! An Old Fashioned Girl is a special book from my childhood. I read Little Women around the same time and much preferred Polly’s story.
@becks you are not alone! I read little women in 5th grade and never liked any of it. Jo was such a complainer to me. I reread it as a adult to see if it was just because I was a kid, and nope.
Wuthering Heights is another one that all my friends love and I’ve never enjoyed.
Me three. I also didn’t like Little Women or Wuthering Heights. I studied the latter for A-level and found all the characters deeply annoying! Jane Eyre was so much better to me.
I also hate Little Woman because for a book considered as a great classic, the story awfully poorly looks through the years.Then I think that theme of book is tooo American, not universal, so it’s difficult to cling to the novel when your not American.
That bottom photo, wow.
It’s breathtaking.
Ngl, it looks like Emma is struggling to keep up with the rest of the cast even in pictures.
Supposedly Greta was pressured by the studios to get a household name cast after Emma Stone dropped out.
The preview screenings seem to indicate that that was a Bad Idea.
She sticks out like a sore thumb. I think Emma Stone would have been miscast as well but at least she’s a decent actress…
I think Emma Stone is a terrible actress. I have never understood why she is a thing.
I’m so disappointed they replaced Emma Stone with Emma Watson. With Stone it would have been one of the best young casts assembled in recent times. Watson on the other hand struggles to rise above serviceable. Surrounded by this cast I think she’s going to stick out like a sore thumb.
Watson has her one wry expression and that’s about it.
Yeah, it’s either wry, smug or melodramatic sadness. Apparently they cut scenes with Laura Dern because Emma was so bad in them and I’m so bummed about that
Weird, I don’t find Emma Stone a better actress than Watson.
I’m intrigued and definitely will see it. The cast line-up sounds amazing, even though I haven’t heard of 2 of the actresses (Beth & Amy). On a side note, I really love the Winona Ryder version of LW and don’t consider it miscast at all (with the exception of Samantha Mathis as adult Amy). To each his own I guess.
I think Florence Pugh (who plays Amy) is going to be a Big Deal over the next few years. She was in Outlaw King with Chris Pine, and when I saw that I looked her up on IMDB and was like, “huh, she’s really working with some big names” even though I had never heard of her before.
Continuing on my theme of not particularly liking things, I couldn’t really get into the Little Drummer Girl but I thought Florence Pugh was amazing in it. That was the first time I’d seen her in anything.
I love Little Women so I am looking forward to this but I really wish filmmakers would move on to some of Alcott’s other books. She wrote sequels to Little Women. She also created several other great female characters. I particularly love Rose from Eight Cousins and Rose in Bloom, which would require a large cast but would provide some great opportunities to the middle-aged and older actresses who got to play the aunts (there’s 5 or 6 of them.)
Also, if you’re visiting Boston, a trip out to Concord to visit the Alcott home is well worth it. It’s not far from all the Revolutionary War stuff. The house is charming, May (Amy) was allowed to draw on the walls. The sisters were expected to keep journals and read from those journals every night at dinner, where dinner guests often included the likes of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathaniel Hawthorne, and Thoreau.
And the last time I was out there, I got to see Chris Evans running with his dog.
I visited the Alcott home and you’re right, it’s quite charming. They had an idyllic childhood – not perfect – but, full of love and creative nurturing.
There was also the 2017 BBC three episode version with Emily Watson as Marmee and Maya Hawke (Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter) as Jo. It was pretty good!
And James “Hot Vicar” Norton as John Brook! He has chemistry with brick walls, so hopefully Emma Watson’s Meg won’t have a problem in those scenes.
I loved the most recent Masterpiece Theatre version!
And no matter the version, Amy remains the absolute worst.
i CAN’T wait
Alright. This is the first time I’ve ever really paid attention to the Timothée kid – and breath = taken. He is a beautiful beautiful guy. And I love Saoirse Ronan – she’s so stunning and it always seems like it’s effortless.
I’ll be honest – I’ve never read or watched Little Women. I know there’s a sad death, and I just can’t do sad stuff. I miss out on a ton of movies and literature because I just can’t deal with weepy kinds of situations. I’ll get too engrossed in it, and feel awful afterwards. It’s rare for me to find a cry cathartic, and I generally will trigger a migraine if I get too upset watching or reading something ahha.
Also in the trend of honesty – I really am not much of a fan of Emma Watson. I liked her well enough as Hermoine but I just can’t see her as much of anything else. She’s always just kind of a wistful, slightly huffy version of herself in the things I’ve seen.
Emma Watson has a VERY hard time acting naturally on camera. You can tell even in photos. Saoirse is gonna act circles around her. She’d really be better off focusing on her causes full time. I think she seems smart and lovely, just a bad actress.