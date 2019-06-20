Princess Eugenie & Beatrice ‘had a stability’ which William & Harry found ‘lacking’

The more photos I see of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot, the angrier I get with their fashion choices. I know the Queen doesn’t necessarily like to micromanage her grandchildren, but I truly hope the Queen pulled Eugenie aside and told her to never wear a Boob Dart Dress ever again. Tragique. The thing about it is, I don’t even believe that the York princesses have these tragic, terrible lives. Sure, Beatrice seems rather aimless and unaccomplished, but she also seems to be doing okay in general. Eugenie married a nice guy who adores her, and she has a decent career in the art world. They don’t need to tell me that they’re fine – I already think that. But once they start talking about how they’re doing amazing, then I start to get suspicious. People Magazine is bizarrely running a series of exclusives about the York princesses and here’s the latest: Bea and Genie have always had a more stable family life than Harry and William.

Like their cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie experienced the pain and childhood upheaval of their parents’ very public divorce. But their family healed, and the young women and their parents — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — have developed a close family unit that has helped Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughters thrive. Although Fergie and Andrew divorced in 1996, she still has rooms at the family home, Royal Lodge, and she has regularly said she and Andrew are the “happiest divorced couple” in the world. “Beatrice and Eugenie have had a stability that William and Harry have found painfully lacking in their lives,” says Ingrid Seward in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “Although their early childhood was not good, those girls have had a very secure upbringing.” Seward, who wrote a biography of Ferguson, adds, “The girls love that their parents get on so well.” Of course, for William, who turns 37 on Friday, and Harry, 34, their sadness over their own parents’ divorce was compounded by the fact that their mother, Princess Diana, died in a 1997 car crash just as she was starting to create a new contentment in her post-divorce life. Unlike William and Harry, Beatrice, 30, and Eugenie, 29 — who joined the Queen at Royal Ascot on Tuesday — have made careers in the real world of business, while continuing to contribute to causes close to their heart and pitching in to support the Queen and their father’s royal duties. “They are independent, working women but are also aware of their position and where they can help,” says a family friend.

[From People]

I am… mystified by what point Seward and People Magazine think they’re making. Yes, it’s great that the York princesses had two divorced parents who always got along and were great friends. Yes, they didn’t have to deal with the screaming and drama of the Wales’ marriage. But… they’re not better people because their parents got along, just like William and Harry aren’t better OR worse because of their parents’ divorce. Also: the subtext seems to be “Bea and Genie are happier because their mom’s not dead.” Which… WTF?? Way to dunk on their cousins, “Haha, we’re more well-rounded than you because our mom didn’t die!” Who thinks like that?