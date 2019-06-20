Princess Eugenie & Beatrice ‘had a stability’ which William & Harry found ‘lacking’

The more photos I see of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot, the angrier I get with their fashion choices. I know the Queen doesn’t necessarily like to micromanage her grandchildren, but I truly hope the Queen pulled Eugenie aside and told her to never wear a Boob Dart Dress ever again. Tragique. The thing about it is, I don’t even believe that the York princesses have these tragic, terrible lives. Sure, Beatrice seems rather aimless and unaccomplished, but she also seems to be doing okay in general. Eugenie married a nice guy who adores her, and she has a decent career in the art world. They don’t need to tell me that they’re fine – I already think that. But once they start talking about how they’re doing amazing, then I start to get suspicious. People Magazine is bizarrely running a series of exclusives about the York princesses and here’s the latest: Bea and Genie have always had a more stable family life than Harry and William.
Like their cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie experienced the pain and childhood upheaval of their parents’ very public divorce. But their family healed, and the young women and their parents — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — have developed a close family unit that has helped Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughters thrive.
Although Fergie and Andrew divorced in 1996, she still has rooms at the family home, Royal Lodge, and she has regularly said she and Andrew are the “happiest divorced couple” in the world.
“Beatrice and Eugenie have had a stability that William and Harry have found painfully lacking in their lives,” says Ingrid Seward in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “Although their early childhood was not good, those girls have had a very secure upbringing.”
Seward, who wrote a biography of Ferguson, adds, “The girls love that their parents get on so well.”
Of course, for William, who turns 37 on Friday, and Harry, 34, their sadness over their own parents’ divorce was compounded by the fact that their mother, Princess Diana, died in a 1997 car crash just as she was starting to create a new contentment in her post-divorce life. Unlike William and Harry, Beatrice, 30, and Eugenie, 29 — who joined the Queen at Royal Ascot on Tuesday — have made careers in the real world of business, while continuing to contribute to causes close to their heart and pitching in to support the Queen and their father’s royal duties.
“They are independent, working women but are also aware of their position and where they can help,” says a family friend.
I am… mystified by what point Seward and People Magazine think they’re making. Yes, it’s great that the York princesses had two divorced parents who always got along and were great friends. Yes, they didn’t have to deal with the screaming and drama of the Wales’ marriage. But… they’re not better people because their parents got along, just like William and Harry aren’t better OR worse because of their parents’ divorce. Also: the subtext seems to be “Bea and Genie are happier because their mom’s not dead.” Which… WTF?? Way to dunk on their cousins, “Haha, we’re more well-rounded than you because our mom didn’t die!” Who thinks like that?
That dress, good Lord. 🤦🏻♀️ And it’s not due to the Princesses being more average weight (as allowed to Kate and Megs). Look at Queen Maxima. She has curves and looks great in what she wears. Sure she has some misses, but more hits than misses. These poor girls have way way too many misses.
I don’t love their fashion, but I do love that they wear what they want. They’ve heard the criticisms, I’m sure, but they just carry on as they like. I like people who don’t change themselves due to irrelevant opinions.
I admit that I do always look forward to seeing what they wear. You cant say they are boring.
side note – I actually loved what Beatrice wore to W&Ks wedding. the awful hat overshadowed it, but her coatdress was lovely.
Oh hey Prince Andrew’s team, you’ve been talking to People magazine I see? 😏
Just a hunch. But I do know he will be forever pressed that his daughters aren’t full “working royals”. (Even though that was 100% the right call on Prince Charles’ part).
HM is not confrontational unless it’s a very dire situation….besides she wouldn’t risk upsetting her precious *gag* Andrew.
I’d say they’re almost guaranteed to be more well adjusted people if they didn’t have their parents using their kids as confidants and pawns. I know everyone just adores Diana and can’t stand William – but I don’t doubt for a second that some of his issues are a direct result of how the divorce was handled. That said – he’s an adult who has made his own choices, and if he’s still having side effects from that situation, he should be in therapy.
But let’s not pretend that parents that have the luxury (because in some cases it truly is a luxury) of being able to get along during a divorce are going to have kids who adjust easier than people who are waging a war and expecting their CHILDREN to listen to them vent about the problems in their marriage.
That said – a lot of this quoted article was just stupid.
Andrew drove through and wrecked a set of gates in a fit of anger and was friendly with people like Epstein. Fergie is a trainwreck who seems fine with Andrew’s shadiness.
Considering Eugenie’s Snow White costume with seven little people as props that she ordered around all night, I think there are valid questions there about how out of touch and dysfunctional the girls really are while trying to present as normal to the public. People tend to give them the benefit of the doubt and blame the parents but IDK.
I need to look up this Snow White costume, hadnt heard of it but yiiiiiikes
It does seem like overall, B&E had a more stable childhood than William and Harry. They also didn’t have as much of a spotlight on them.
The line about how the girls have made careers in the “real world of business while contributing to causes” close to their hearts and supporting the queen just seems kind of weird. Like its a dig at William and Harry but why? William was never going to be a businessman. And Harry was in the military and served in Afghanistan as well know. (that seems pretty “real” to me).
I don’t know. Its probably just a throwaway line that doesn’t mean anything (I know, I cant believe I’m saying that about People mag!) but it stood out to me as a strange thing to include.
Stability *cough*
I’m with Kaiser; what was the point of this article?
I’m in the minority here, but I don’t find the sisters particularly likeable or interesting. Their style is atrocious, but I do find that kind of endearing.