Princess Beatrice & Eugenie have a hard time dealing with style & weight criticism

Here’s a better look at Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their ensembles at Royal Ascot this week. Both York princesses looked kind of terrible, to be honest. I sort of defend them and their style most of the time, because they experiment with “riskier” fashion choices and they sometimes wear more off-beat designers, but these looks were just bad for both of them. Beatrice’s dress was by Maje, and it looks super-cheap, from the fabric to the design to the fit. Eugenie’s bad darts ruined what could have been an okay look.

Eugenie and Beatrice tend to come out for Royal Ascot every year to support their grandmother. They do many of these “big events” on the social calendar, and they do some charity work too. But they’re not full-time working royals, and they’re supposed to have other jobs. Eugenie works for a gallery in London now, after several years working for an auction house in New York. Beatrice… well, I’m still not entirely sure what she does. Anyway, People Magazine ran this piece about Bea and Genie and how the criticism gets to them, especially when they’re criticized over their work lives.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have found their royal footing. As Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughters, the sisters have been in the spotlight since their births — and the public didn’t always treat them kindly. They were mocked for their style choices — most famously their whimsical fascinators at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 2011 royal wedding — and ridiculed for balancing their royal duties with their everyday careers. (Eugenie is an art gallery director in London, while Beatrice is vice president of a data and software firm in New York City.) “Being role models has always been a hard one for them to deal with, and being criticized for their weight, fashion and work lives has always been hard for them to swallow,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But in the last couple of years both girls have come around to the fact they’re women now, and they can do a lot of good with their status.” Despite glamorous appearances at events like Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot, the royal sisters want to make the most of their unique positions while maintaining normal lives. “Yes, their grandmother is Queen, and they ride in carriages and live in this bubble,” a friend says of the princesses. “But they’re human beings who want to fall in love, have a good time, make a difference and just live.” “They are independent, working women but are also aware of their position and where they can help,” says the family friend.

[From People]

People Mag also notes that they do charity work often enough, and they come out to support the Queen at events throughout the year, and I agree – they have the right kind of public schedule for two princesses who are not considered full-time royals. Prince Charles doesn’t want Eugenie and Beatrice to contribute, so they basically just do whatever the Queen wants them to do, all while maintaining full-time jobs (or at least that’s the idea). I also feel like people unfairly bash the York princesses for… looking like normal young women. I find them relatable – they don’t always look perfect, they have tacky style, they have weight struggles. Why is that a bad thing? I thought royals were supposed to be Just Like Us? Also: Beatrice works for a software firm in New York now? Really?