Princess Beatrice & Eugenie have a hard time dealing with style & weight criticism

Here’s a better look at Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their ensembles at Royal Ascot this week. Both York princesses looked kind of terrible, to be honest. I sort of defend them and their style most of the time, because they experiment with “riskier” fashion choices and they sometimes wear more off-beat designers, but these looks were just bad for both of them. Beatrice’s dress was by Maje, and it looks super-cheap, from the fabric to the design to the fit. Eugenie’s bad darts ruined what could have been an okay look.
Eugenie and Beatrice tend to come out for Royal Ascot every year to support their grandmother. They do many of these “big events” on the social calendar, and they do some charity work too. But they’re not full-time working royals, and they’re supposed to have other jobs. Eugenie works for a gallery in London now, after several years working for an auction house in New York. Beatrice… well, I’m still not entirely sure what she does. Anyway, People Magazine ran this piece about Bea and Genie and how the criticism gets to them, especially when they’re criticized over their work lives.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have found their royal footing. As Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughters, the sisters have been in the spotlight since their births — and the public didn’t always treat them kindly. They were mocked for their style choices — most famously their whimsical fascinators at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 2011 royal wedding — and ridiculed for balancing their royal duties with their everyday careers. (Eugenie is an art gallery director in London, while Beatrice is vice president of a data and software firm in New York City.)
“Being role models has always been a hard one for them to deal with, and being criticized for their weight, fashion and work lives has always been hard for them to swallow,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But in the last couple of years both girls have come around to the fact they’re women now, and they can do a lot of good with their status.”
Despite glamorous appearances at events like Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot, the royal sisters want to make the most of their unique positions while maintaining normal lives.
“Yes, their grandmother is Queen, and they ride in carriages and live in this bubble,” a friend says of the princesses. “But they’re human beings who want to fall in love, have a good time, make a difference and just live.”
“They are independent, working women but are also aware of their position and where they can help,” says the family friend.
People Mag also notes that they do charity work often enough, and they come out to support the Queen at events throughout the year, and I agree – they have the right kind of public schedule for two princesses who are not considered full-time royals. Prince Charles doesn’t want Eugenie and Beatrice to contribute, so they basically just do whatever the Queen wants them to do, all while maintaining full-time jobs (or at least that’s the idea). I also feel like people unfairly bash the York princesses for… looking like normal young women. I find them relatable – they don’t always look perfect, they have tacky style, they have weight struggles. Why is that a bad thing? I thought royals were supposed to be Just Like Us? Also: Beatrice works for a software firm in New York now? Really?
I feel bad for them. They’re pretty ‘normal’ sized people. Not fat at all, but they don’t have a super petite body type. And they’re not the most stunning women in the world BUT THEY DON’T HAVE TO BE. I think they’re cute. You put them among other women in their/my age group, and they really don’t look that different. They’re incredibly relatable in that aspect.
I also thought the lace dress was really bad when I only saw the top portion of it – I like it a lot more when I see the whole thing. I love the color. The darting on the bust of the other dress is a bit unfortunate, though.
Yeah, I meant to add that – they seem pretty normal size to me. I just think its hard when you’re standing next to someone like Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle. I have some friends who are built like that – Kate and Meghan – super slim – and I feel so awkward and “huge” next to them (like not just heavy, I feel like I am towering over them like a giant lol.)
My tiniest friend is currently pregnant with her first. Her mom had said when she was picking out wedding dresses and having to have everything clipped that when she was a teen she was worried people thought she was starving her because she’s just always been a VERY lean, willowy kind of person. You can see a lot of bones – but her dad grew up the exact same way. But right now she’s just bumping into everything because she’s taking up so much space compared to normal (and I still don’t really love standing next to her! She’s a very cute pregnant lady).
I don’t have the problem with towering height (5’2″) haha. But even at my tiniest I was just someone who had a bigger bust and hip and when you’re short, it looks even more exaggerated. I’m built more like Bea and Eugenie – a bit shorter, a bit stockier and it really must be awful having to follow the Meghan’s and Kate’s of the world. There’s nothing WRONG with Bea/Eugenie’s shape – but the comparisons are always going to be there, and I can’t imagine how awful that must be.
The real issue isn’t so much their body type (imo), it’s that they don’t seem to have a clue how to dress for it. They need good, experienced stylists and if they already have stylists, they need to sack them and start again.
I have a couple of friends with similar body types and they have no problems looking very stylish because they know what suits them.
I think you’re right for the most part. It’s a shame though, because they would certainly be able to find someone capable of guiding them properly. They have the kind of connections that normal people could only dream of.
They would benefit greatly from someone who actually cared about dressing them in a way that played up their good traits and kind of tricked the eye with areas they’re more self conscious about.
They’re not thin, but so what? Why does anyone have to remark upon it? Their bodies are their own.
Style-wise, that’s another story! I’m also not digging the looks here. They’re very Easter egg-y.
I would have LOVED Eugenie’s dress if the darts weren’t there. It does seem a little simple for Ascot, but I love the teal color with the yellow accents. I wish she had done a bigger, more fun hat though. Beatrice looked okay to me, I liked her dress but not the tassels on her hat.
Anyway, they obviously get a lot of criticism for their weight. I imagine its hard growing up in the spotlight like they did, and having a hard time finding their footing in life, since they expected to be full time royals. So I do have a soft spot for them. I think it seems like they are handling things pretty well by this point.
I agree. I think the badly placed darts ruined the look, but if they weren’t there I don’t think the dress was that bad.
Yeah, I like E’s skirt, hate the top. Even without those terrible darts, that I can’t believe anyone let her leave the house wearing, the fit is too tight and clingy. B’s dress is bad all around except for the color and the tassels ha going off her hat are so strange, looks like an afterthought.
Hasn’t Bea been part of this NYC company for a while? Why is she ALWAYS in the UK?! That feels like a JINO – job in name only.
Considering her lack of experience … how many people (other than nepotism sprogs) walk into a VP slot in ANY firm, let alone one in NY. That, and the fact she’s *always* in the UK… when does she “work”?? You can comfortably bet everything you have she’s got the “job” only for connections she may provide. And before you all jump on me, yes, I know business = connections in many ways, but there isn’t even a pretense of her working at all.
As for “style”… it’s sad, but these women, just like dear old mum, don’t have any. You can count on one hand (with fingers left over) the times they got it “right”. And it is sad, because they don’t have bad figures, just not willowy. They need to learn to dress for it (ie: Eug should embrace a V neck, or a scoop; the high neck gives her a huge chest).
Also, I thought that tights/stockings were required around The Queen? Wasn’t that brought up for Meghan… gasp! She’s not wearing hose! TQ will stroke out! And here’s Bea, bare-legged. Another double standard it seems.
I always try to imagine the royals back when they were rulers, etc. How their beauty would be perceived. It makes me wonder if they would be considered ‘prettier’ than Kate for having thicker builds. Just curious…
Considering the resources at their disposal, I have higher expectations for their royal work look.
This is why I think it’s a great idea for Megan and Harry to keep Archie out of the HRH fold now, and in the long term. This half in half out existence has got to suck – Eugenie and Bea would have been better off if Andrew had taken the same path as Anne (almost all the perks of being the Queen’s grandchildren – Zara was married at Holyrood etc – without some of the unrelenting pressure and criticism of being a ‘part-time’ royal.)
Agreed but Andrew is a creep and is his mother’s favorite so he would have never made that decision. There was a period in the 1980s when everyone loved the guy – he was young, handsome, funny, and had a wife who seemed to be a love match, all in contrast to Charles, who seemed priggish and old for his age at the time. I think he still believes his own press from back then.
These girls are probably aware of the hell the press put their mom through (“Princess of Pork”), and that has to have scarred them.
Doesn’t that sound strikingly family’s to the two Wales’ brothers? The heir is stuffy, priggish and controlling – the spare is ‘fun’ and handsome with a beautiful vivacious wife he holds hands with in public…
All fingers crossed this spare turns out better than his gross uncle!!!
(Before you jump at me, I’m not saying Harry is anything like Andrew – just that the narratives sound awfully familiar).
I feel for them, but they just need someone to advise them. They’re both young and have nice curves and could look great.
All I can think of is what was Princess Eugenie thinking when she picked out that dress and decided to wear it to a formal event? I know there are darts in the chest, but they look like she is going braless with her nips showing. Shaking my head.
She does look braless but I also seem to be able to see the lines of her bra in every picture? It was a bad choice.
It looks like the dress rode up a bit and her bra fell down a bit, leading to the darts being in an awkward position.
Darts are hard when you’re large busted. They add a bit of structure and can make a top or dress look really polished and elegant (not always easy to achieve when you have big boobs), but then they can also look awful if the fabric moves just a little.
Eugenie looked ok despite the nipple darts. I think she’s pregnant.
It appeared she told her family at Ascot.
Beatrice has good shoes, I like her shoes a lot but her dresses are frumpy, ugly or just plain unusual.
bea seems like she would havebeen attractive in 1600s and eugenie seems like she would have been attractive in the late 1800s like victorian era
True. Right. Well analysed and well summed-up.
But a different perspective is required:
Who declared that women shaped like Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t attractive? And why can’t we just declare them to be attractive and shut down everybody who disagrees?
Is everyone wearing those plastic disks on their shoes so the heels don’t dig into the grass? I was wondering that looking through every picture.
Good question, heels + grass = no bueno!
Oh, my gosh- I was just wondering the same thing.
They do charity work that’s largely unreported. Both have founded their own charities and are focused in anti-slavery (Eugenie) and children’s welfare and education (Beatrice). They seem to be more focused and KEEN than Kate and her non existent Broken Britain thing.
Honestly I think that Royals do much unreported charity work. Because they need to be seen and therefore they need to be photographed. And those pics are somewhere. Always. I mean when they do charity work and they don’t get papped then their “work” is useless for the charity. Every charity needs the pictures of visiting Royals, too.
Last but not least: They could simply instagram their royal duty charity pics.
@Gia – they do put their charity pics on IG. At least Eugenie does (I’m not sure if Bea is on IG.) I like her IG account, she doesn’t post anything private but there are some behind the scenes pics that I like seeing (like she posted a cute one of her and her father from her wedding day on Father’s Day.) But anyway yeah, Eugenie does post pics from her charity work. I like seeing it. But she doesn’t get the level of press that other royal members get, but that’s true for Anne, Duchess of Gloucester, etc.
I agree that these girls are not overweight at all. They look healthy to me. Most (not all)/women who are as thin as Meghan and Kate are on very restrictive diets that are not easy or fun to maintain.
Their style does need help. I mean those nipple darts on Eugenie are unforgivable.
It looks like that dress was made for a slimmer woman than Eugenie who is a beautiful woman!
Or at least the upper half of the dress was intended for somebody with less balcony.
Why that particular party line from Charles? He doesn’t want them to contribute because of cost/ benefit ratio? Politics?
I think its an overall effort to slim down the monarchy and the costs associated with it. If the girls were working royals, I think they would get funds from the sovereign grant. (I think. Someone who is more knowledgeable should chime in lol.)
They do both look very nice.
Eugenie has that modern simple look about her: modern coloured monochrome-coloured dress and a hat in a different colour. Intense colours and clean lines.
Beatrice has that doily romantic thing going on in her dress and she looks way nicer than Kate who couldn’t decide if she wanted the main topic to be Cinderella’s star-spangled ankle-lenght shortened ball gown or granny’s folksy see-through blouse.
The York sisters wear such different styles that both of them standing next to each other makes each dress look odd.
I think the biggest issue for these women style-wise, is that they are young, but choose (or have chosen for them) incredibly matronly styles which age them ridiculously. They need to dress their ages, and a bit more fun, while conforming to norms.
There’s nothing wrong with their weight but they’re styling does nothing for them, nothing ever seems to suit them or fit properly and they’ve made so many bad choices.
The best thing about not been born in Europe or US is that skinny is definitely out of our goals (but we do have a lame beauty standard to call our own). Yesterday I was reading about Beyonce and the writer said “she’s never been gifted with a slim body”, and I wanted to punch whoever wrote that shit. Other atrocity is the thigh gaps, that was never a thing here.
In other words, the princesses are like the rest of us: they have feelings!!!
I’ve never been able to just shrug off negative comments about my appearance from people I love. Strangers? Who gives a f*ck. But friends and relatives negative comments cut me to the bone.