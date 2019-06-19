Fans think Duchess Kate might have had a small baby bump at Royal Ascot

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, which was Day 1. Kate decided to change up her usual “white doily” look for a periwinkle look by Elie Saab. As several of you pointed out (thank you!), the original Elie Saab look was short-sleeved and full-length. Kate had them add those dreadful long sleeves and she asked them to raise the skirt to this tea-length. It did change the whole vibe of the dress – a somewhat fancy-boho style was made to look fussy and like there were too many details competing with each other. So ends another bespoke adventure.

There were also several photos from Ascot where it looked like Kate was “cradling” or “touching” her abdomen, which of course led to speculation that Kate is pregnant. First of all, I do believe she’ll have a fourth child, but she’ll keep to the pregnancy schedule she usually has, which is getting pregnant in early autumn so she can have a late-spring baby/early summer baby. Second of all, if she was really early-preg, she would be sick as a dog, because that always happens in Kate’s first trimesters. She wouldn’t be smiley and happy at Ascot. She would be at home with her head in the toilet. Third of all, the “bump” is nothing more than the fabric of the skirt – Kate is super-thin these days and she does not have a “bump.” And she always touched her abdomen, for what it’s worth.

Also: her silver heels! I’ve always defended Kate for her lack of interest in shoes, and it feels like she’s been trying to mix up her footwear recently, to some strange results. Silver pumps probably weren’t the best choice here. But again, she’s not a Shoe Person. She’s a Button Person and a Lace Person.