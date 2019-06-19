Fans think Duchess Kate might have had a small baby bump at Royal Ascot

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, which was Day 1. Kate decided to change up her usual “white doily” look for a periwinkle look by Elie Saab. As several of you pointed out (thank you!), the original Elie Saab look was short-sleeved and full-length. Kate had them add those dreadful long sleeves and she asked them to raise the skirt to this tea-length. It did change the whole vibe of the dress – a somewhat fancy-boho style was made to look fussy and like there were too many details competing with each other. So ends another bespoke adventure.
There were also several photos from Ascot where it looked like Kate was “cradling” or “touching” her abdomen, which of course led to speculation that Kate is pregnant. First of all, I do believe she’ll have a fourth child, but she’ll keep to the pregnancy schedule she usually has, which is getting pregnant in early autumn so she can have a late-spring baby/early summer baby. Second of all, if she was really early-preg, she would be sick as a dog, because that always happens in Kate’s first trimesters. She wouldn’t be smiley and happy at Ascot. She would be at home with her head in the toilet. Third of all, the “bump” is nothing more than the fabric of the skirt – Kate is super-thin these days and she does not have a “bump.” And she always touched her abdomen, for what it’s worth.
Also: her silver heels! I’ve always defended Kate for her lack of interest in shoes, and it feels like she’s been trying to mix up her footwear recently, to some strange results. Silver pumps probably weren’t the best choice here. But again, she’s not a Shoe Person. She’s a Button Person and a Lace Person.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The original dressed, as designed, was super cute. It looks totally different with the changes. And a huge part of the problem is her terrible posture. STAND UP STRAIGHT, KATE!
Yeah that’s how she always holds her hands/clutch at public events. As DigitalUnicorn pointed out on another post – she has had some botox done recently, and she wouldn’t do that if she were pregnant.
The more I keep looking at the dress the more I keep scratching my head. And I’m cracking up at “so ends another bespoke adventure.” I really like the skirt. It’s fun and pretty and a great length on her. (I really like when she wears that length.) I don’t feel like the skirt goes with the top though, even though its a dress, even without the pussybow.
BUT, if she just took off the pussybow, it would make such a difference. the dress would have been another adventure in doily-wear for Kate, and not so much “omg what is she wearing.”
Also, I know its Ascot and its all about the hats, but this hat looks so similar to the one she wore for Trooping. I wish she had gone with something REALLLY out there, and had fun with it.
Well I do not like the dress but I must give credit where credit is due: the dress is custom tailored to perfection and fits her perfectly. I do not always like Cathy’s style (most times I do not like her style) but she always looks nice and very Royal because her clothes fit properly.
First of all, I love the dress and shiny shoes but I hate all hats.
I wouldnt be surprised if she was pregnant we all know how much she loved children, and baby Archie had probably given her baby fever.
But it’s also like, I’ve been asked if I’m pregnant when I’m gassy or just ate and have that lil food or bloat baby.
I always felt really bad for first trimester Kate, poor girl with her head in the toilet, my sister was super sick like that during her second pregnancy we were constantly pulling over so she could dry heave.
I haven’t ever been asked if I was pregnant (thank goodness, because what business is it of anyone’s) but I get bigger bumps than what Kate supposedly has here after I’ve eaten a big meal, haha. Heck, I have one now but it’s just PMS bloat combined with my breakfast.
same! I’m a very slim person, and when I eat a meal I look like I’m well into my first trimester, maybe even the start of a second haha. I’ve luckily never been asked if I was pregnant, because that would make me feel really terribly about myself. I think it’sjust because of the design of the dress, I have dresses that do the same thing.
I have several food intolerances so if I accidentally digest one of these foods I bloat out like I’m 7 months pregnant and it embarrasses me – one of the many reasons I refuse to bump-watch women.
I’ve been asked a couple times in the past few years if I were pregnant. Well, not even asked, just had someone say to me “oh congratulations!!!!!” and I’m like….yeah that’s my chicken salad. And whenever I gain weight it goes straight to my belly. Sigh.
This keeps happening to me aswell. I find it mostly funny. Strangely those congratulations only ever came to me from middle aged asian women, all of which very very polite and cute, so I laughed it off.
My 5-year old told me last night that I looked like I was growing a baby, lol. It was gas.
The original dress was WAY BETTER than this bespoke rubbish – she has again ruined a perfectly lovely outfit with her terrible alternations. Why can’t these labels tell her where to shove her ‘ideas’ – she and her ‘stylist’ really have no fashion sense at all.
I genuinely love the skirt of the dress. I think it’s so pretty. If she lost the bow and made the sleeves short sleeved like in the original, it’d have been so much better.
I’ve decided I really like the dress. It grows in me the more I see it. And I don’t hate the silver pumps with it either. Any other color would have been either too heavy (black) or boring (nude or blue)
I’m actually shocked she did not wear nude heels with this dress. While I am not a fan of silver pumps, at least the girl is trying.
I don’t love the silver pumps – like, at all, lol – but I give her points for something different and not her normal nude heels.
May I sit with you ? I really like it as well and find it perfect for this event with all it’s archaic dress codes. It cries for an open toe shoe but I wonder if it’s allowed? Not that I can recall Kate in an open toe even if it were.
Sorry, the outfit is hideous and matronly. The hat is just so ugly. Epic fail.
Agree. It’s awful. Wtf is the bow? The bow Is terrible.
The dress is ugly and I blame the designer. Are the dots sequins on tulle, sheer top with lace and a pussy bow?! Wtf. There’s too much going on with that dress and none of it compliments the other.
Why would anyone crop out Queen Maxima from these photos! The most divine ray of sunshine that any royal watcher could hope for!? It’s looked like Maxima is beloved by the BRF and they all look like they have such a good time together. I stan.
I think Princess Eugenie is the one who is actually pregnant, not Kate. She just has that pregnancy glow happening.
I quite like the original. Why on earth would she alter it?
I like the original too. I think the belt makes it. Kate’s alterations are lame and she looks so prissy in this mess. I don’t mind the silver pumps but if I was going to be walking around on grass I wouldn’t wear spike heels. HER POSTURE IS HORRIBLE.
I just want to know how much it cost to alter a high end designer like Ellie Saab into a bespoke dress. If the tabs are doing totals for Megan on dresses keep it consistent.
All the royal ladies spend so much on clothes. Put it out there.
Given the price of the original dress (£1,275), I’d put the figure for this ‘bespoke’ outfit at around £6k (which is conservative). You have to take into consideration time with the designer as well as the efforts of the tailors etc.. She would have had at least 2 fittings in the design studio (or maybe the went to her). I guess it explains why she’s not around to have supper with William when he’s at Amner.
I worked in fashion years ago and the designer studios charge a fortune for bespoke, even when its altering off the shelf items.
God that’s one ugly outfit.
I’m going to double down and again say I really like that dress. The color is beautiful and it is appropriate for the occasion. The shoes are another story altogether….
For someone who has pretty much unlimited access to fashion, Kate really has the worst sense of style.
The dress is pretty, dunno about the shoes. In one of those pictures William looks like he has an artificial hand, just like the Secret Service guy at Trump’s innaugural parade. They use them to disguise their real hand holding a weapon in their pocket.
Maybe she just ate something for once?
Love the color, adore the hat and the way Kate’s hair is done under it, hate the shoes and hate the dress and pussy bow. A mixed review. I thought she looked fantastic at the Garter Ceremony, much more tailored (and another gorgeous hat with beautifully done hair under it), much better than at Ascot. I will say the “blue” theme was nice to see – it’s a color that only rarely doesn’t flatter no matter what skin tone you have. It’s fabulous on the Queen and one of Kate’s best colors.
The real tragedies of Ascot were Beatrice and Eugenie. Like, I just don’t know what to say.
No, it’s the bunched up curtains LOL
Most of the dresses from day one were frightful.
Beatrice was a true fashion nightmare parading a doily adorned bathrobe.
“Fans”?? No it’s just a slow news day for the RRs. Ironically Kate’s extremely thin frame makes this kind of speculation almost inevitable – all she has to do is eat a light snack and her concave belly will bulge until it’s digested
She probably finished a sandwich ffs!
This has me rolling today. You’re probably right!
I saw a little bump a few days ago, but she has had 3 babies…no matter how skinny you are, there will always be a bump right? That’s the way Jennifer Garner described it.