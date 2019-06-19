Prince William & Kate’s police motorcade hit an elderly woman on the way to Windsor

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle. William is a Knight of the Garter, and Kate was there to support him. Apparently, they did get to the activities a bit late, and some reporters wondered why. This might be a reason: as their motorcade made its way to Windsor Castle, one of the policemen on motorbikes HIT an elderly woman. She’s been in the hospital ever since.
A widow of 83 was serious but stable in hospital on Tuesday after she was knocked down by a police motorbike escorting William and Kate. Witnesses said the bike was on the wrong side of the road clearing traffic when it hit Irene Mayor in East Sheen, West London. William and Kate have sent flowers to the elderly widow — and hope to visit her in hospital to apologise.
Irene Mayor, 83, was thrown into the air by the impact and landed awkwardly. She was taken to hospital by air ambulance and was on Tuesday night serious but stable with a broken pelvis and other injuries. The bike that hit Irene was a police outrider clearing traffic in front of the couple’s motorcade as it headed to Windsor for a Knights of the Garter ceremony.
A witness said: “His bike hit her and she spun round, off her feet and fell badly on the floor. The officer was devastated. But he was going on the wrong side of the road. It could have been so much worse.”
It is understood the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also “devastated” when told of the crash. They did not learn of it until after arriving at Windsor. They sent flowers to Mrs Mayor on Tuesday with a handwritten note expressing their sorrow. They have told her daughter Fiona they would like to visit her if she feels up to it. Fiona, who lives with her mum 300 yards from the accident scene in East Sheen, West London, said: “She’s got lots of injuries. They are just keeping her stable at the moment.”
A member of Kate and William’s staff visited Fiona on Tuesday.
This is not William and Kate’s fault. They can’t control which policemen are doing what maneuvers on the road, just like they can’t control whether or not elderly people accidentally walk into the road at the exact same time. I just would like to point out that if this complete accident had happened with a Sussex motorcade, the headlines would be so much different though.
As for the Cambridges’ lateness and how they skipped out on the Order of the Garter luncheon, Rebecca English was being very cryptic for no real reason – she tweeted that the accident was NOT the reason why Will and Kate were late, and it’s also not the reason why they skipped out on some of the Garter stuff. They had a “private” event or meeting Monday and they got the Queen’s approval to skip some of the Garter stuff, so English says. But she won’t say what it was. Hm.
And finally, since I’m repeating these Order of the Garter photos, did you see Camilla ordering Kate to turn around as the Knights came down the street? Camilla was bossing everybody!
oh my gosh. That is horrible. I hope the woman recovers quickly.
Question – what do we mean by “motorcade”? just their car and a few police motorbikes? Or do they travel with more than that on a normal basis? I can imagine the queen having a motorcade similar to what POTUS has, but I cant imagine all the royals traveling like that on regular basis. I’m just thinking of the traffic. What about when they go to pick up their kids at school?
I remember reading somewhere a few years back that Sophie (and Edward presumably?) no longer have RPOs unless they are doing official work, this article specifically mentioned how happy Sophie was doing the school run in her Jaguar without any officers lol. I just am not sure what the standard is.
Regardless, the accident was by no means W&K’s fault – sounds like it was just a really unfortunate situation all around.
Not sure how comparable but I live a couple blocks from the Obamas and Kushners and when it’s just the kids/a parent and kid it’s usually 2 (maybe 3) SUVs. No aombulances, additional police, etc.
I hope the lady makes a full recovery, it sounds like it was a complete accident.
To my knowledge they are only really supposed to get outriders (police on motorbikes) for official engagements, which this was. Its the outriders responsibility to clear traffic for the motorcade and yes they are allowed to go on the wrong side of the road. It sounds like he was going to stop to clear the way when the accident occurred.
Regardless their lateness, when they do engagements together they are ALWAYS late so this is nothing new. I recall one occasion when they are at an event at the Royal Albert Hall and they were almost an hour late – William was reported to have been annoyed blaming Kate and her nightmare hair. Bear in mind that the Royal Albert Hall is a few min drive from KP – its literally down the road from their home. For solo events Kate is always late, William however is not (he might not read the briefing notes but he turns up on time).
That’s an upsetting thing to have your name attached to. Honestly, I’m just so glad it wasn’t Meghan and Harry’s motorcade. Not that it’s something I’d wish on anyone else, but my god it’d be an even bigger mess. Hopefully the elderly woman recovers – I wonder if she had a bit of a spell and stepped into the road because of it. It must be awful for the officer involved as well.
Re: Camilla – I really enjoy that woman. I think she’d be a bucket of fun most of the time – but she clearly turns on the serious when she needs to.
Agreed on Camilla.
Speedy recovery for the lady and hoping no long term complications for her.
I hope the lady is doing okay. No the Cambridges are not at fault but they blew it when they didn’t visit the daughter and sent the help.
As for Camilla bossing Kate – way to go. Remind Kate who outranks her and she is proof that Kate can be replaced.
If mom were in the hospital like this I would not want to bothered with a Royal visit. I think by waiting they are being sensitive because they will creat a ruckus wherever they go.
I agree, who wants the Royal circus intruding when a family member is in serious condition in hospital? not me. William and Kate want to visit but are leaving it up to the injured lady to decide if and when.
I hope the lady makes a full recovery. Must also be upsetting for the police officer involved. From what I understand the motorcycle was ahead of the motorcade to control the traffic ahead. W&K didn’t actually see the accident happen.
Also royals schedule lots of private meetings. Or it could also easily be something they had to attend for one of the kids schools or something for Kate’s family.
Oh my gosh. that Daily Mail headline re: Camilla and Kate. THIS is what we mean when we talk about the double standard. THIS is what we mean when we say “imagine if this were Meghan.”
“Duchess of Cornwall helpfully guided Kate and Queen Maxima to face forward…days after Harry ordered Meghan to turn around.”
so one is being ordered, and the other is being helpfully guided.
That story convinces me more that the Cambridge marriage is in trouble. Claim the Sussexes are practically fighting on the balcony.
Hope she recovers! Definitely agree that it’s a bad thing to have your name attached to.
RE’s cryptic comment has people on Twitter exclaiming Kate is pregnant again, and they were late due to morning sickness. Which is amusing to me, less than 2 years after Prince William said people in Africa were having too many kids and taxing the environment, etc.
They’ll announce it soon enough if she is. I would not be surprised. Many of us on here have said they would go for a fourth.
I hope the poor woman recovers.
That photo of Kate and Camilla: the look in Kate’s eye says “dont boss me around old dragon lady.’
Yup Kate has definitely stepped up her game – she is future Queen after all.
She’s future queen AFTER Camilla. why do people keep forgetting that?
“I just would like to point out that if this complete accident had happened with a Sussex motorcade, the headlines would be so much different though”
Doubtful, but if so, the American Meghan-stans would be screaming in comments section about how it was that elderly woman’s fault.