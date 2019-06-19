Lena Headey explains what really happened with Cersei’s pregnancy

Every now and then, I’ll come across some Game of Thrones headline and I’ll still get so mad. By the old gods and the new, Dan Weiss and David Benioff really screwed up the final season. If only they had insisted on a full ten-episode season. If only George RR Martin had given them more guidance about certain characters and plot points. If only Disney hadn’t hired them to do some Star Wars movies. If only they gave a sh-t about writing for those amazing female characters. Instead, we get a conqueror queen being gaslighted by her advisors, we get the Queen of the North accepting her marital rape as a plot device to make her character “stronger,” and we got Arya doing some dumb sh-t with a horse (I’m still like ???? about the horse).
Obviously, there are still a million unanswered questions about the series and those characters and whether that ending was really how it should have happened. One of those questions which lingered throughout the final season was “wtf is happening with Cersei’s pregnancy?” Cersei got pregnant again by her brother, Jaime Lannister. That happened in the seventh season, and in Season 8, suddenly she was banging Euron and the creepy maester was confirming that she was pregnant in front of Euron. People thought that she was still preg with Jaime’s baby and she would try to pass it off as Euron’s kid. Turns out…not so much.
What could have been for Cersei Lannister…Game of Thrones star Lena Headey appeared at a comic book convention in Munich, Germany, where she revealed a key scene that was totally scrapped in the seventh season of Game of Thrones. This scene would’ve clued in viewers to a lot of Cersei’s decisions in the final season.
Headey said the scene, which was from season seven, showed Cersei “lose the baby.” She described it was “traumatic” and a “great moment for Cersei.”
“I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would’ve served her differently,” Headey said. Cersei said she was pregnant with her brother Jaime’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) baby in season seven. Then for the rest of season eight, she and others kept referencing the baby.
So was she genuinely preg with Euron’s baby when she died? Or did the creepy maester lie? And why was the scene cut? Because we needed five more scenes of Tyrion and Varys mansplaining why Dany is crazy? Or maybe we needed more dark AF scenes of mid-air dragon collisions which NO ONE COULD EVEN SEE. Or maybe we needed to spend more time with Jon Snow, who was literally a song of fire and ice, only to see him get sold out and shipped off north of the wall for NO REASON. I just can’t with any of this. But yes, it would have added something to Season 8 if we knew what happened to the All-Lannister pregnancy.
“If only they had insisted on a full ten-episode season” HBO wanted more seasons, or at least more episodes. D&D declined this. Everyone wanted to give the characters more time except for the show runners, Just had to add this! D&D wanted this to end so they could move on to the Mouse House.
D&D also wanted to move on to their new HBO show called Confederate. A show set in a world where the south stayed separate and slavery is still legal there. It’s a gross concept that shows what kind of people they really are.
Holy Hell, Confederate? No, under no circumstances, just No. what an awful concept for a show especially after all the madness of Charlottesville & the maga idiots marching around.
They ruined GOT. This plot twist with Cersei is just another example of how bad they truly are. God help them with the Star Wars faithful if they do the same to it.
That’s not right,a show about if slavery still existed is absolutely NOT what this country/world needs right now or ever.Historical documentary or historical fiction allows for us to hopefully learn from atrocities,but making a *what if * type of show or series sounds like more glorification of a terrible time and will also give the racist loonies more ideas…Just no effing way.
Head. Desk.
Wtf man? Why wouldn’t they develop that plot point? It would have given Cersei even more depth. Ugh
I’m in two minds about this. On the one hand, yes, it could have shown more behind Cersei’s machinations, but on the other, I’m fed up of women’s storyline being so intrinsically attached to motherhood and being little more than a vagina or a womb.
So yeah, it would probably be just as hit and miss as the rest of the female storylines.
When the entire S7 leaked, I remember this being part of the plot. And I was expecting it in the final episode, so I was curious as to why it was removed. Now, after seeing that mess of S8, I honestly think they decided to keep Ceris pregnant so Tyrion could keep repeating that she loved her children. Because that was his only bargaining chip when he met with her.
TL;DR – Basically Cersi’s pregnancy was just another sh*t plot point because D&D had no idea/didn’t care about ending the show. I honestly wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall in their writing session. Imagine how painful is would be to hear those two bros bouncing ideas off of each other and actually believing that they were good.
I don’t think D & D thought that far ahead or even cared. It was obvious in season 8 that they just wanted the show over with. Like that cryptic shit Qyburn said to Bronn about Cersei having different plans for the dragon queen, which turned out to be no plan. Also i think the scene was cut off as a way to mess with the fans and keep them guessing considering the whole season, basically scene to scene, had leaked. Honestly that was my only way of dealing with the clusterfuck of the last 2 seasons. I read all the spoilers so i was prepared.
Yup. It was bad storytelling. Without GRR Martins books to guide them, D&D went off track. It sucks for the cast and crew who worked their butts off and especially for the fans. We deserved better.
I totally agree that they wanted it over and done with. And I also think their egos prevented them from pushing some of their workload off to Bryan Cogman and other writers.
But I truly wonder if their egos also told them that what they had put together in S7 & S8 was good. Or deep down did they know it was a mess, but neither one wanted to say it out loud, so they just put that mess on paper and hoped for the best.
Either way, they’re just two mediocre bros who blew it.
I totally agree. I am still mad!
It’s been a month since the finale. All I know is that, in my own happy place, either Gendry is in that ship, or Arya is heading to Storm’s End after being done with her exploring of the Far West.
Wait, what did Arya do with a horse??? Or are you talking about Gendry? I’m lost lol.
I think she means Arya and the white horse at the end of “the bells.”
Yeah what about a horse??????
I don’t even want to re watch any of the episodes knowing the shit ending ! Pisses me off how they ruined daenerys character
Yep. Just keep watching that video of Emilia Clarke at the Houston rockets playoff game. It’s so great.
I am kind of glad they cut out her losing the baby – it seems it would have been another tragic event happening to a woman that changed her character (made her stronger? or made her crazier? hard to tell with D&D). But the pregnancy was such a weird plot point in S8. Like it got mentioned at random times and pretty much seemed to serve only so Tyrion could keep bringing it up.
I think maintaining the pregnancy, maintained the suspense. The “oh no, if she dont die, there’ll be many more generations of freakin LANNISTERS running the world” and it also cued more human empathy for her vile character. It was the one human thing about her, or at least, the characters on the show kept sayin that.
Ughh. It would have made her little time left on the show make more sense if they put that scene of her losing the baby and then spending the rest of the season desperately trying to get pregnant. It is not as if they had a problem killing a pregant woman before. They made it a point to show Robb’s wife getting stabbed in the abdomen before she died.
I wonder if the rumors are true that Dany was also supposed to be pregnant but they ended up scrapping that too because they didn’t want Jon to look bad after he killed her. I am not sure how he could look worse since he killed a twelve year old.
Jon and Dany are the same age in the books and on the show, though. Jon was born a few months before the sack of KL. Dany was born right after when her mother and Viserys fled the Capital.
Between this revelation and also watching the YouTuber “Emergency Awesome” showing clips of a Miguel Sapochnik interview, talking about all of the deleted scenes and ideas he had for s8 eps 3 and 5 and how much more epic and amazing it would have been and how much more sense everything would have made, ugh! I just get soo frustrated.
I made my peace with the final season but having this info is making me bonkers, and I hope when they release the full feature blue ray, they include these deleted scenes. I don’t care if they are unfinished or have no CGI applied to them. I’ll take it.
I did figure she had lost the baby when I saw promos of her drinking in S8 and that it didn’t make sense when in S7 they made it a point to show Tyrion wondering why she wasn’t drinking and then tying that to him figuring out she was pregnant. I knew something was missing there.
But before she and Jamie die, Cersei says “I want to live. I want my baby to live ” so D&D totally scrapped the miscarriage plot point, not just the actual scene from S7. I don’t think Cercei drinking had.anything to do with her being pregnant or not. She was a drunk and probably didn’t stop just because she was pregnant.
We want that scene, obviously!!! It is missing. When I saw Cersei drinking wine in that last season I thought that she can’t be pregnant any more. Cersei is a not very nice person but she always loved her children and did anything to protect them.
The star of Season 8 was Drogon.
Episode 1 of Season 1 the thing Jon wanted most in life was to be a ranger North of the wall. The final scene of Season 8, Jon is a ranger North of the Wall. He got exactly what he wanted.