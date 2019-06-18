Duchess Kate wore blue Elie Saab to Royal Ascot: Edwardian cosplay or cute?

Embed from Getty Images

Well well, the Duchess of Cambridge has done two fancy events in two days’ time, make a note of it on your calendar. In truth, all of the royals are pretty active this time of year – May and June are big months on the calendar because of royal garden parties, Trooping the Colour, Order of the Garter, horse shows and of course, Royal Ascot. This year, Duchess Kate stepped out for the first day of Royal Ascot. She was joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen. Also in attendance: Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who are apparently enjoying a nice few days of British society.

Kate wore a new frock and my lord, I will never understand her choices for Royal Ascot. Remember when she wore two really similar white lace dresses in consecutive years, one more “doily” than the other? So, she deserves a golf clap for at least not wearing another white lace dress. But this Elie Saab look… well, it’s on-brand for Kate. I actually love the color, I just think the sheer with the lace with the bow with the polka dots with the high collar is all too much. It’s Edwardian cosplay. Maybe she’s just really excited about Downton Abbey. Her hat is by Philip Treacy.

Wow, everyone but Camilla wore blue this year. Did the Queen send a memo or something?

