Duchess Kate wore blue Elie Saab to Royal Ascot: Edwardian cosplay or cute?

Well well, the Duchess of Cambridge has done two fancy events in two days’ time, make a note of it on your calendar. In truth, all of the royals are pretty active this time of year – May and June are big months on the calendar because of royal garden parties, Trooping the Colour, Order of the Garter, horse shows and of course, Royal Ascot. This year, Duchess Kate stepped out for the first day of Royal Ascot. She was joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen. Also in attendance: Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who are apparently enjoying a nice few days of British society.

Kate wore a new frock and my lord, I will never understand her choices for Royal Ascot. Remember when she wore two really similar white lace dresses in consecutive years, one more “doily” than the other? So, she deserves a golf clap for at least not wearing another white lace dress. But this Elie Saab look… well, it’s on-brand for Kate. I actually love the color, I just think the sheer with the lace with the bow with the polka dots with the high collar is all too much. It’s Edwardian cosplay. Maybe she’s just really excited about Downton Abbey. Her hat is by Philip Treacy.

Wow, everyone but Camilla wore blue this year. Did the Queen send a memo or something?

34 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore blue Elie Saab to Royal Ascot: Edwardian cosplay or cute?”

  1. Kristen says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Awful dress

    Reply
    • runcmc says:
      June 18, 2019 at 10:19 am

      It’s funny how subjective fashion is! I usually hate everything Kate wears but I think this dress is lovely, season and event appropriate, and flatters her nicely.

      Reply
    • Mel M says:
      June 18, 2019 at 10:30 am

      My gosh yes this is the worst. I’m not as strongly against lace and the “doily” look as Kaiser and a lot of commenters here and most of Kate’s choices are not offensive to me, just boring, but this is just ugly IMO.

      Reply
  2. SuperStef says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Cosplay for sure!

    This dress is horrible, she looks like a grandmother (actually that’s insulting to grandmothers) Hate it.

    Reply
  3. HK9 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Oh no. No. No. This is ridiculously bad. While I like the colour and hem length, this does nothing for her. That’s it-I’m going to set up a go fund me for a new stylist.

    Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:06 am

    *sigh* I feel…I feel Kate is now doing this for attention. There is no way she thought this would not be a headline.

    If you wanna be known for your clothes and nothing else fine, but this, just…no.

    Reply
    • Tater tot says:
      June 18, 2019 at 10:15 am

      She’s wearing a blue lace full dress…for attention? To get headlines? OR maybe she likes the style because we all have different taste.

      Reply
  5. w1 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:06 am

    I wanted to hate Kate’s dress but I don’t. I like it, it’s very Downton Abbey-esque.

    Beatrice and Eugiene are the worst dress imo, you can see Eugiene’s nipples and the the outline of her bra!

    Reply
    • Chrissyms says:
      June 18, 2019 at 10:15 am

      She looks like a million bucks compared to the other royals who attended. Why is Eugenie wearing a yellow hat?

      Reply
  6. susannej says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:07 am

    … Buttons?

    Reply
  7. goofpuff says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:07 am

    I love the color and the lines look good on her lean body. However, it is really cos-play looking. I don’t hate the dress, but it does age her. I MUCH prefer this over her tween-skirts that fly up in the breeze so this is appropriate for the event for me!

    Reply
  8. Guest says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Omg….hahahahahahahahah 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  9. Malificent says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Will somebody please kill the pussy bow resurgence? They looked awful in 1978 and they still look awful.

    Reply
  10. LolaB says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Lady Mary wore it better!

    Reply
  11. goofpuff says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:10 am

    Hey Kate has been wearing all these pricey new designer outfits lately now with Megan on maternity leave – I don’t see the outrage over it like whenever Megan wears something new. Geez….(sarcastic obviously) I wonder why that is.

    Reply
  12. minx says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Really bad, and will someone please help Beatrice and Eugenie?!

    Reply
  13. LeaTheFrench says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:13 am

    This is so terribly dated.

    Reply
  14. Fanny says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:13 am

    LMAO tragic!

    Reply
  15. Amelia says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:14 am

    It was muuuch cuter before she altered it:

    https://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/resort-2019/elie-saab/slideshow/collection#49

    Reply
  16. ojulia123 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:16 am

    Kate is dressed like a very wealthy, very elegant octogenarian.

    Reply
  17. Neners says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:16 am

    I normally love Elie Saab but this….It doesn’t even feel like Elie Saab to me.

    Reply
  18. Lightpurple says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:19 am

    The Queen looks fabulous

    Reply
  19. Nico says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:19 am

    She looks so cute and so happy. I’m here for it.

    Reply
  20. Guest says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:21 am

    Its funny watching Kate and thumb “working” at fun events. Meanwhile the irrelevant harry is working on Diana’s charity of landmine clearance in Angola.

    Reply
  21. Becks1 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Oof. I hadn’t seen a pic before this post and Edwardian cosplay is right.

    I like the color, and the skirt is a good length and I think it’s pretty (the skirt). But no no no to that bow. It ruins what might have been an okay look. The whole thing ends up looking like a costume.

    I would take those white doily dresses over this any day.

    Reply
  22. MsIam says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:25 am

    It’s beyond awful. I hate when Kate wears those lace dresses, so unflattering. Lace looks nice as a detail on a dress but when it’s the whole dress, it can look like curtains unless the cut is streamlined, like a lace sheath dress. As for the rest of them, well the Queen looks nice.

    Reply
  23. Valiantly Varnished says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:26 am

    I don’t hate this – the skirt is actually lovely. But the top has a LOT going on. Why do her dresses always have five different design elements going on at once? They could have left the bow out of it and made a nice v-neckline.

    Reply
  24. Tai says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:28 am

    How does Beatrice have a job in New York yet she is always in London attending parties & doing minor royal stuff? Eugenie has a job in London but must have the most understanding boss in the world because she is always doing royal stuff on weekdays. I don’t get it.

    Reply
  25. koko says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Love the color, it’s the bow that’s throwing me off. Different neckline and maybe it would be better.

    Reply
  26. RoyalBlue says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Oh Kate. Umm, she looks comfortable. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply

