Duchess Kate in Catherine Walker for the Order of the Garter: twee & buttony?

As promised, here are some photos from the annual Order of the Garter event in Windsor Castle. This year was more hyped than previous years, because the Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance to support her husband (who is a Knight of the Garter), and Queen Maxima and Queen Leitizia were also in attendance because their husbands were being made Stranger Knights of the Garter. I did some coverage yesterday with the photos we had at the time. Thankfully, more pics came in throughout the day, so here we go.
Duchess Kate wore a new ensemble – a coatdress, shocking! – by Catherine Walker, and paired it with a Lock & Co hat which I’m sure we’ve seen before. I dislike the coat – the black piping plus the collar just makes this too cute, too dolly, too buttony. Like, Queen Letizia is almost a decade older than Kate, and Letizia looks so much better and more sophisticated in her Cherubina dress. Queen Maxima also looked amazing in her pink caped-sleeve look.
As for the body language, it genuinely seemed like Maxima and Kate got along quite well – Maxima couldn’t stop laughing out loud at her husband in that gaudy velvet ensemble required of all Knights of the Garter. Kate looked like she was giggling too. But Queen Letizia didn’t seem that amused. Maybe it was because Kate seemingly broke protocol and didn’t acnkowledge her with a courtesy curtsy? And before everyone starts yelling at me or each other, just pretend for a minute this was Meghan ignoring a foreign queen and refusing to curtsy in public. Imagine how many hateful essays Piers Morgan would write. Imagine all of the Protocol Police Officers flashing their badges and telling us how Meghan is WRONG and a DIVA.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and WENN.
All those women are older then Kate and still look better then her. 🤷♀️
Maxima is nailing the look Kate is going for. THAT is how you do a coatdress!
I also feel like this is something Melania would wear, but would look a lot…..cheaper, I guess…..on her. Can’t think of a better word.
I always say that Maxima is one of the best dressed royals out there. I LOVE seeing all these women together in one place because you see who is really doing it right. The only one missing is Mary of Denmark!
Yes! At first glance my knee jerk reaction to seeing all of them is that Maxima is my favorite, she looks amazing. Letizia is fine, the hat is the best part, and Kate is Kate.
So, at first glance I liked the outfit, minus the hat (have never liked the hat). Yes BUTTONS but they are white and not super obvious. I did notice that the fit seemed off.
But then I saw it from the side and just…..no. Flare skirt, slight peplum to the top, plus that collar…… too many competing elements that make it too “twee.”
When you compare her to maxima and Letizia, the difference is obvious IMO.
And yeah Letizia didn’t look happy. I don’t know if it was the lack of curtsy (that can easily be explained) but she did seem ticked after Kate walked past her.
Also will and Kate ONLY attended the service. They missed the ceremony and luncheon.
I honestly think Camilla is the only one who really looks great, here.
I hate that god awful 6″ wide pink belt of Maxima’s(?). Someone needs to take it away and burn it. She’s a beautiful lady, but it throws the outfit off. Between that and the darts at the bust – they looks bad in some lighting compared to others.
I also am not a fan of Letiza’s sleeves. I think they look frumpy. They’re fine from like the elbow up – the neckline and shoulders look lovely. But the portion of the sleeve that’s at her wrists really isn’t great – reminds me of something from Anne of Green Gables or Emily of New Moon.
Emily is so superior to Anne! Lol
I thought Letizia was fine. I think she def changes her fashion a bit when she comes to the UK. She prob doesn’t want to get criticized for…..whatever. Lol.
YES. Emily is the one I loved most – Anne kind of annoyed me haha. But I was also pro-Perry when it came to Emily.
Teddy was such a wimp. I did feel bad for his mom in the end though.
Camilla looks better than all if them.
Yup-like I said yesterday they were there for the parade outside and the church part. But they skipped all of the people getting knighted. Missed the group photo.
Like everyone says-can you imagine if Megan and Harry did that? Even yesterday Stan’s were chattering about how it was awful that Megan wasn’t there even though her husband isn’t a member and she’s on maternity leave *eye roll*
I just watched the video and that’s Letizias normal static face. She can appear cold if not interacting with people; that’s when she really warms up. As Kate rode with Maxima, and Maxima and Letizia were pictured with their husbands before the ceremony, it’s safe to say Kate arrived at Windsor for the car ride and curtseied to both Queens per protocol the 1st time she greeted them both.
Maxima looks great. Letizia is looking older than her age with those fillers. Kate looks like Kate.
The curtsey occurs one time, the first time you see someone that day. If she saw them inside or before the service she would have already curtseied. That’s why curtsey watch for Kate or Meghan is so inaccurate.
Letizia looked so much better with her old nose and without those fillers. Her nose job is bit like Jennifer Grey – her face lost what made her unique.
She is great style-wise but always looks so sad in pics. But she did smile and laugh with Camilla and Kate.
And yes Maxima looks great – but not because of her dress – she is just always a winner with her smile and person.
I agree, I really don’t remember seeing Queen Letizia being overly joyful in pictures, not that she’s upset, just not overwhelmingly happy, this looks normal for her
According to the sources of the palace William and Kate did not attend the whole ceremony but only on the parade, so normally Kate did not meet Letizia before. If she did not recognize Letizia, I think it ‘s because she follows Maxime, except that Maxime does not bow to Letizia because she herself is Queen of the Netherlands.
Kate looks like she belongs in the set of Mary Poppins. Out of all, Letizia looks great, then Maxima.
I don’t think the cut Kate likes to wear does anything for her figure. The outfit above is graceless. It looks like it was meant for someone else. I miss Tiara Thursday blog where I could be wowed by the ladies of Europe. And I finally understand my history books when writers would say certain queens were laughed at for their fashion sense in royal courts. I get it now.
The women who they should be comparing Kate to.
But the comparison does her no favors. Kate’s deficiencies are never more obvious than when she interacts with non-English royalty. She is still so uncomfortable and out of her depth, which I assume is why Sophie and Edward are sent to their events much more often.
She doesn’t look uncomfortable in the pictures
Maxima and Leitizia are both beautiful, stylish women. Love both their outfits. Camilla looked nice as well. I wish CB would do more coverage on Maxima and Leitizia.
Me too! They bring so much to the fashion table.
I agree. I love what they wear; the good, the bad and the ugly. A lot of fun to watch the ladies of Europe dress and then Kate. Poor Kate. But I don’t think she cares.
She looks very pretty. the outfit is well fitted. I like the black/white.
I cant believe I am saying this…but…I feel like Kate is starting to look more and more comfortable in her role. I don’t love the dress cot thing, but its fine, nothing inappropriate or offensively ugly. It’s like she and Will are FINALLY growing up.
Did you know she’s going to be queen?
Y’all remember that episode of The Simpsons, when Marge had that one expensive dress and kept altering it into new patterns so no one at the country club caught on it was the same dress… Well Kate looks like she’s wearing a Marge Bouvier original
On another note, Maxima is hands down the best dressed. And I loved Letizia’s poise…looking like a headmistress on a straight to DVD knockoff of the Littlest witch
Maxima looks incredible! Cam looks great too.
I’m not sure about the sleeves on Letizia’s dress, but she pulls it off.
And like you I don’t like the black piping on Kate’s coatdress. Like a lot of what she wears it’s somehow twee and stuffy at the same time. She’s been wearing her hair up more recently though, which is good.
I actually like Kate’s outfit, I think it looks smart (pointy collar would’ve been better). Maxima looks nice. Dislike Letizia’s ensemble, too fussy – billowy sleeves, foofy shoulders, buttony cuffs, pleats – and her Botox/filler use is getting out of hand…
I guess I am just not seeing what everyone else here sees. My first thought was; wow, she looks amazing. And that she stands out from everyone else in the picture. I guess there must be something wrong with me, but that’s okay, I like me anyway.
I think she looks amazing too, so something is wrong with me as well. Also I really wish this site would stop comparing Kate and Meghan, it does no favors to both women and just because other sites lambaste Meghan, doesn’t mean this site needs to with Kate, two wrongs don’t make a right.
This site has always been fairly critical of Kate. It’s nothing new and not related to Meghan at all.
Letizia always looks fab. She has by far the best style of European monarchs IMO. And Max is def the most fun!
Kate does look a decade older than the other women but I guess the middle aged matron look is her uniform now.
Also, Kate completely ignored King Felipe a few years ago – can’t remember the event but she was sat down and he was standing around near her and she made no move to acknowledge him considering he outranks her. Q all the stans shrieking about how Kate IS THE FUTURE QUEEN CONSORT SO SHE DOESN’T HAVE TO. Cause you know, just in case we forget or something.
Maxima is a legend, she rocks all the looks and then some.
Future queen compared to actual king and queen lol
A decade older? I don’t see that in any way… face (or expression/vibe ) body, hair or clothes … no idea where you got that. I do think maximas style kind of ages her or maybe I just don’t know her age but her ensemble is the least youthful here to me . (Other than Camilla)
like someone else said it’s not the most flattering shape for Kate’s body but gosh her body is still really healthy and her face is pretty so even if it’s not the MOST flattering she still looks elegant and professional. Do women always have to wear what’s most flattering for our body types? We shouldn’t. (sorry that’s not for this reply.) I’d rather wear what L is wearing but Camilla Kate and Maxima look super appropriate and respectful.
Kate looks like Maxima and Letizia’s grandma LOL
Ludicrous. Letizia especially looks much older.
The dress does age her. Does her no favors.
Kate looks pretty – the dress is a bit Mary Poppins, which is probably why I like it! Letizia’s dress is nice but stuffy and makes her look older. Too high of a neck, too puffy of a sleeve. She looks hard too. Maxima is elegant and looks like she’s having fun.
Also re the curtsy – it’s not that Kate actually broke protocol. She may have been perfectly fine. But just imagine this was Meghan. Imagine the headlines. That’s the hypocrisy Kaiser is referring to.
Also it doesn’t seem like she really even acknowledges her. She gets out of the car and sidles by Letizia with her back to her. It was kind of odd.
Maxima and Letiza look amazing! Maxima has such a warm, friendly demeanor. She’s really wonderful. Kate… sigh…. looks like she’s on a high school field tripe.
Kate looks like Kate but I’m not mad at it, I kind of like it on her. She has a style that she likes and while it is a bit dated it has been worse.
However she does look pretty happy here. She does look much younger when she is smiling and laughing and generally having a good time, is William here? I didnt see him but he easily could have blended in with the rest of the old white guys. She always seems happier when he isnt at the events with her.
Lol, Will is there. I like the way she’s getting on with Max and Leti; it looks like Kate is admiring Letizia, which is cute. Camilla doesn’t seem too happy in some pics when the other Queens and future Queen are happily grinning.
Maxima wins hands down! My mum has been wearing similar cape dresses over the past year, I love the way they flow with elegance. Kate looks like Kate with her go to uniform, the blah coat dress. They do nothing for her tall, lean figure, but she lovesss them! Why? She can pull off classic, modern pieces with her figure & height, yet the coat dress is pulled out year after year. Snooze fest. Letizia looks like Sheikah Mozah and that isn’t a good thing lol. Lay off the fillers, girl!
I think Kate looks nice . She looks pretty in white and it’s a flattering silhouette. The black detailing is an eye catching element. I rarely care for hats and I actually like Kate’s hat on this occasion . She knows what works on her figure and this works. She looked happy and comfortable.
Latizia is also gorgeous.
These photos look like they were taken in the 1980′s. They all look like Nancy Reagan with silly hats. Blah.
Is there such a thing as too prim? It’s lovely from the neck up but this outfit is a no for me. The other ladies look so elegant and Kate looks outdated next to them. I do want to acknowledge Sophie though, I really like her style here.
They all look great imo.
I don’t know much about Letizia, but she looks like she’d have a coat made out of puppies.
The look is fine, but Kate looks out of place among these women, who all are comfortable in their skin and their roles. These women are also mothers, too, before anyone brings that up.