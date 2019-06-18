Duchess Kate in Catherine Walker for the Order of the Garter: twee & buttony?

As promised, here are some photos from the annual Order of the Garter event in Windsor Castle. This year was more hyped than previous years, because the Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance to support her husband (who is a Knight of the Garter), and Queen Maxima and Queen Leitizia were also in attendance because their husbands were being made Stranger Knights of the Garter. I did some coverage yesterday with the photos we had at the time. Thankfully, more pics came in throughout the day, so here we go.

Duchess Kate wore a new ensemble – a coatdress, shocking! – by Catherine Walker, and paired it with a Lock & Co hat which I’m sure we’ve seen before. I dislike the coat – the black piping plus the collar just makes this too cute, too dolly, too buttony. Like, Queen Letizia is almost a decade older than Kate, and Letizia looks so much better and more sophisticated in her Cherubina dress. Queen Maxima also looked amazing in her pink caped-sleeve look.

As for the body language, it genuinely seemed like Maxima and Kate got along quite well – Maxima couldn’t stop laughing out loud at her husband in that gaudy velvet ensemble required of all Knights of the Garter. Kate looked like she was giggling too. But Queen Letizia didn’t seem that amused. Maybe it was because Kate seemingly broke protocol and didn’t acnkowledge her with a courtesy curtsy? And before everyone starts yelling at me or each other, just pretend for a minute this was Meghan ignoring a foreign queen and refusing to curtsy in public. Imagine how many hateful essays Piers Morgan would write. Imagine all of the Protocol Police Officers flashing their badges and telling us how Meghan is WRONG and a DIVA.