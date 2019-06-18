The Sussexes’ exit from the Royal Foundation will likely be announced this week

As we discussed earlier, this week there’s a lot of talk about the Royal Foundation, which is/was shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The ground-zero gossip for this round of rumors seems to have originated in the Sunday Times, the same publication which broke the “William wants to exile Meghan and Harry to Africa” story a few months ago. It’s not a tabloid, and I feel like someone important is leaking some interesting stuff to them. So, yeah, it feels like the Sunday Times got things moving and now other sites are picking up the story. It seems there are several gossip morsels which the tabloids have run with, like Prince Philip didn’t want Harry marrying an actress, and William was happiest when he could control Harry. But the big story is that the Sussexes will exit the Royal Foundation THIS WEEK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the Royal Foundation — the charitable initiative they ran with Prince William and Kate Middleton — will come Wednesday, sources told Page Six. It was rumored that Harry and Meghan will exit the foundation after reports of a royal rift between the couples. The foundation will continue without them, and the news will be announced after a board meeting this week. A source told us: “It’s not an easy time right now at the foundation . . . Everybody is massively stressed ahead of this meeting.” A spokesperson said: “We announced earlier this year the Royal Foundation was reviewing its structures . . . Any announcement regarding this review will be made in due course.”

[From Page Six]

Just three weeks ago, the Sun broke the news about the Royal Foundation split, only their sources said at the time that William and Kate were basically pushing the Sussexes out. A source said at the time: “The couples have been given two options – the first is to leave things as they are and the second a complete split. Nothing has been formally ratified but all the mood music is suggesting the Sussexes will break away. The Sussexes weren’t in a rush to make any changes, but the Cambridges were.” Which means that the next month of reporting will be about how DIVA MEG and Hen-pecked Harry demanded to leave the Royal Foundation, I’m absolutely sure. Speaking of, the Sunday Times also had this item:

Meghan Markle has been nicknamed “the degree wife” by a senior royal, as they think her marriage to Prince Harry will “only last three years”. According to The Sunday Times, this is the latest unflattering moniker given to the Duchess of Sussex, 37, since she married Harry last May. It was previously reported that Meghan was given the nickname “Me-Gain” at Kensington Palace due to rubbing staff up the wrong way. She has been called “Duchess Difficult” for sending emails in the early hours of the morning and for “yelling at someone for suggesting she wear ‘garbage’ tights from M&S”. A palace source is also said to have commented on why Harry’s long-time pals – such as Eton pal Tom “Skippy” Inskip and PR guru Astrid Harbord – have been excluded from Harry’s circle. The insider told the publication: “Anybody who voiced any kind of reservation about Meghan has been sidelined.”

[From The Sun]

I laughed out loud at the idea of Meghan “yelling at someone for suggesting she wear ‘garbage’ tights from M&S.” I’m sorry, that’s one of the funniest quotes I’ve ever read. Clutch your pearls if you want, but I sort of hope Meghan has actually bitched out some staffer for daring to suggest she wear “garbage tights from M&S.” As for Meghan being a Degree Wife… well, here in America, it generally takes four years to get a degree. We won’t know until we know, but I think it continues to be really rude and nasty that all of these publications and “sources” continue to push this narrative that Meghan will eventually leave Harry, and all they have to do is bully her out of the country and out of her marriage.