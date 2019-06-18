The Sussexes’ exit from the Royal Foundation will likely be announced this week

As we discussed earlier, this week there’s a lot of talk about the Royal Foundation, which is/was shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The ground-zero gossip for this round of rumors seems to have originated in the Sunday Times, the same publication which broke the “William wants to exile Meghan and Harry to Africa” story a few months ago. It’s not a tabloid, and I feel like someone important is leaking some interesting stuff to them. So, yeah, it feels like the Sunday Times got things moving and now other sites are picking up the story. It seems there are several gossip morsels which the tabloids have run with, like Prince Philip didn’t want Harry marrying an actress, and William was happiest when he could control Harry. But the big story is that the Sussexes will exit the Royal Foundation THIS WEEK.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the Royal Foundation — the charitable initiative they ran with Prince William and Kate Middleton — will come Wednesday, sources told Page Six. It was rumored that Harry and Meghan will exit the foundation after reports of a royal rift between the couples. The foundation will continue without them, and the news will be announced after a board meeting this week.
A source told us: “It’s not an easy time right now at the foundation . . . Everybody is massively stressed ahead of this meeting.”
A spokesperson said: “We announced earlier this year the Royal Foundation was reviewing its structures . . . Any announcement regarding this review will be made in due course.”
Just three weeks ago, the Sun broke the news about the Royal Foundation split, only their sources said at the time that William and Kate were basically pushing the Sussexes out. A source said at the time: “The couples have been given two options – the first is to leave things as they are and the second a complete split. Nothing has been formally ratified but all the mood music is suggesting the Sussexes will break away. The Sussexes weren’t in a rush to make any changes, but the Cambridges were.” Which means that the next month of reporting will be about how DIVA MEG and Hen-pecked Harry demanded to leave the Royal Foundation, I’m absolutely sure. Speaking of, the Sunday Times also had this item:
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed “the degree wife” by a senior royal, as they think her marriage to Prince Harry will “only last three years”. According to The Sunday Times, this is the latest unflattering moniker given to the Duchess of Sussex, 37, since she married Harry last May.
It was previously reported that Meghan was given the nickname “Me-Gain” at Kensington Palace due to rubbing staff up the wrong way. She has been called “Duchess Difficult” for sending emails in the early hours of the morning and for “yelling at someone for suggesting she wear ‘garbage’ tights from M&S”.
A palace source is also said to have commented on why Harry’s long-time pals – such as Eton pal Tom “Skippy” Inskip and PR guru Astrid Harbord – have been excluded from Harry’s circle. The insider told the publication: “Anybody who voiced any kind of reservation about Meghan has been sidelined.”
I laughed out loud at the idea of Meghan “yelling at someone for suggesting she wear ‘garbage’ tights from M&S.” I’m sorry, that’s one of the funniest quotes I’ve ever read. Clutch your pearls if you want, but I sort of hope Meghan has actually bitched out some staffer for daring to suggest she wear “garbage tights from M&S.” As for Meghan being a Degree Wife… well, here in America, it generally takes four years to get a degree. We won’t know until we know, but I think it continues to be really rude and nasty that all of these publications and “sources” continue to push this narrative that Meghan will eventually leave Harry, and all they have to do is bully her out of the country and out of her marriage.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Senior royals and Palce staff sound more and more racist. This is a bad thing for the Royal Family, not Meghan
Agreed. This type of story just makes the royal family and their staff look bad.
Latest royal update: So many Fleas, Cockroaches and Rats at the palace and not enough pesticide. Yawn.
If a senior royal really did say that, then I think it was Andrew. Anne, Charles, and the Queen all seem to genuinely like Meghan. As for me, if H&M ignore the criticism and put their marriage first, then they’ll be fine.
Well I’d wear that title proudly as she’s probably the most educated of them all.
Doubtful. William and Catherine both have degrees.
Not doubtful at all. Meghan has a bachelors in International studies and theater. Kate has an undergrad degree in History of Art. William has a master of arts.
So I would say that when it comes to global overview and understanding the world and it’s history Meghan has a leg up on both of them. Not to mention the fact that she actually studied abroad in Spain. She also interned in Argentina.
Ehm, Ehm… Waity Cathy barely managed to get out from Uni with a Degree in History of Art. Which itself doesn’t create a job position.
William was helped with private tutors all the university year. He was too busy boozing with his posh friends.
Harry at least knew that University was not for him and took the military.
Meghan went to a prestigious college, thanks to her marks and hard work, none was there to hire professional to help her to do an essay. She studied languages too and seems continue to educate herself. Lazy Bill is known for not reading briefing before make a tour and his equally lazy wife took 6years to see her make a coherent speech, between her fake posh accent and the veneers. Please give us a break!
Sorry to go against the narrative here, but William got a 2:1 degree in Geography and Kate got a 2:1 in History of Arts – not quite “barely getting out with a degree.”
Harry didn’t go to Uni because he got very poor “A” level result.
People’s prejudices are showing again!
I agree, Meghan’s the best educated.
I just hope this is all worth it to her. What a miserable existence to be a woman married into that family, always under a microscope.
I don’t really terribly sorry for her, I remember Kate and Diana getting hammered too, it comes with the job and I am sure Meghan knew about it and thought she could handle it. But what progressive feminist would want to put up with this crap the rest of their life for any man?
Love is sometimes just not enough when your In-laws and an entire press is out to make you look bad.. What a horrible life, give me my commoners life ANY DAY!
Kate was not hammered like this by any means. On the contrary, she was given a glowing press makeover when she married in.
Yup. They tried to sell her like “the new Diana” LMAO
I have a great deal of empathy for her. I’ve never bought into the she knew what she signed up for with Kate and I don’t with Meghan either. She met and fell in love with a man that came with more baggage than most. Progressive feminists are still people who love and her choice of husband doesn’t diminish her feminist cred.
She really doesn’t deserve this.
Thank you! No one deserves this type of abuse just because they married into the royal family. These disgusting people are trying to destroy a woman and her marriage because they can’t stand seeing a biracial American enjoy privileges they think are only for white people.
I don’t buy she didn’t know what she was signing up for. Kate and Wills dated for 10 years and she was the girlfriend so even less protection from the palace. The fact that she hung in there despite the awful way Wills treated her and the crappy press – that’s a long time 10 years to understand what you’re getting into.
My gut is telling me that Harry and Meghan have an exit plan. They seem like the type of people who already have the next five years successfully mapped out.
Melissa, I agree.
I can definitely see this being the case. And it wouldn’t surprise me at all.
Diana and Kate totally had to deal with racism too. Plays a violin for the poor English roses. Wanting them to follow certain rules is one thing but they treat Meghan like she’s a subhuman.
I don’t think these Palace sources understand how horrible they sound. I know the intent is to harm Meghan, but they are actually making a lot of people feel protective of her. It’s been nonstop abuse and gossip since 2016, and most of us are disgusted at how poorly Meghan is being treated.
They truly live in a bubble of snobbery and sadness. It’s just plain abuse now. Poor Meghan!
Ugh at those staff comments. I would be so hurt and angry if I were Meghan and harry. Such bitchiness. I cut ties with a friend (former best friend) who told people she didn’t think my marriage would last a year. About to hit 10 years, thanks! But that was the end of that friendship.
As an American, I can’t recognize M&S tights. Maybe H&M tights? That makes no sense and sounds made up.
Marks and Spencer tights. They’re perfectly good tights, too!
Right, I know it’s Marks & Spencer, but I don’t know how you could tell!
I hate tights and pantyhose. I even sprung for ridiculously high end expensive ones, and still no go. I don’t like how they feel on me and how I feel in them, so they’re all garbage to me.
They mean Marks & Spencer.
Its Marks & Spencer. It is a popular department store. I’m not sure what “level” it is. We used to have it in Canada and it was considered “upper middle class” retail. So I wouldn’t have considered their tights garbage. And has Meghan lived in the UK long enough to have formed such an opinion of M&S?
Exactly Deezee!
Sounds like it was more someone was telling her she needs to wear tights to something and she told them no so they lost their shit. Someone below already said she wore M&S tights before so this is a non-story.
Listen, we can all put on rose colored shades and believe this treatment Meghan has received form, not only the press, but also the Courtiers has been done to Kate, Sophie and others. They picked at these women’s style, their families, and their manners. But they are trying to break Meghan. They are doing their most to get rid of her. To them, she isn’t just an American actress. They wouldn’t have been this awful to Elizabeth Olsen or some other white, blonde woman. The vitriol is at another level with Megan and it’s simply because of her mixed-raced status. Plain and simple.
Sadly this is true.
this exactly. is it always hard to be a royal woman? Sure. Is it this hard? not on your life. Bigoted trash, the lot of them.
Such nasty people.
Hello, William – we see your heavy handed and over the top PR fail once again. #Sheesh
Loool The press are trying to make her a degree wife,if they can abuse and abuse her they think she would likely get tired and want to go back to America/Canada
The Marks and Spencer tights doesnt sound believable.Its one of the very few British brands she actually wears,they should have picked a brand shes never been seen wearing.
As for her being rude,i think shes just a direct person and they dont like it
I don’t recall Astrid Harbord being that friendly with him. I do know Kate is friendly with her and she tried hard to get Astrid with Harry.
This is all so sad and ugly. Diana had many flaws of her own, but she was telling us the truth when she told us how brutally cold and unloving this family is. Meghan is now living it. I saw on another site a comment that the Mail’s article about Harry allegedly telling her to ‘turn around’ during Trooping the Colour had 9000 comments. I was flabbergasted so I decided to look for myself even though I typically avoid that cesspool like the plague. By the time I looked, it was up to 14,000 comments, the overwhelming majority full of hate and bile. If I were her, this level of irrational, vitriolic hatred would have me weeping.
I hope Harry and Meghan succeed and have a healthy, mutually supportive marriage that proves all these ghastly people wrong…but if not, I hope she leaves. They’ll isolate her and inflict anguish and humiliation on her just like they did Diana.
Well, Senior Royal, I guess we’ll just let facts speak for themselves. Harry and Meghan just welcomed a baby, who is clearly adored by his parents. Does not look like a marriage with a close expiry date to me.
Someone needs to call out the courtiers publicly. They are a liability and making the royal family look bad. What happened to stiff upper lip? Smile and keep your thoughts amongst yourselves? I can’t imagine what kind of shit Meghan is getting to her face if this is what they say behind her back? Don’t the courtiers realize they’re playing with fire? Imagine a sympathetic interview with Meghan and Harry with Oprah about how they were bullied out of the royal family. That wouldn’t just play well in the Us. That would be a global embarrassment on the lines of the Diana interview, if not worse. Lots of changes could be afloat in the U.K. no deal Brexit might lead to Scotland independence, death of the Queen could start the breakup of the commonwealth. It’s hard to justify hereditary royalty in the 21st century anyway. The thing about racism that I just don’t understand is how utterly irrational it is. Here in the US, we see racist white people who will sacrifice their own prosperity and that of their children to racism. Will these idiot courtiers sacrifice their own raison d’être to racism as well?
I usually took the position that Meghan knew what she was stepping into with the BRF but those comments are awful. Degree wife? I doubt she is getting much said to her face because people who leak stuff like this are never open to your face – merely “helpful” in a condescending way. No wonder it’s so hard to find a royal bride – who would volunteer for this crap?
If harry and Meghan left the royal family it would be disaster for the family. Harry is extremely popular and beloved. I think the queen knows that which is one of the reasons why I think she gave her approval for his marriage. I think Charles knows that as well. Meghan has done wonders for his image. William is just too stupid too see that he needs his brother. If something happened to William, Andrew is going to be the one to guide George. Yikes… but I think he would more concerned about archie at this point.
The Royals are racist. They have always been. Prince William has skeletons, a typical Windsor. He must talk about his illegitimate child, Wolf, with Jecca Craig who lived in Kenya. A serial cheater. His brother is a better man and husband. Kenya is ready to blow that charade.
Wut? Any links for any of that? That is bonkers!
Sad
What!? Goggle eyes!!!
This is quite a current rumor, that the “Jecca Craig is my Best Friend” is more that what the Uk press wrote about.
@Royalist, do you have any Kenyan Press about it?
🤷🏽♀️ That was the gossip… apparently the writer retracted
Harry has a history of racism too.
Nasty, nasty, nasty business. And I suspect we haven’t seen the worst of this yet.
The way the UK press and Royal family have treated Meghan makes them look like complete garbage. Good luck to England because they have backed themselves into a corner with Brexit and their royal family treats the half black woman who could actually help them move into the 21st century like garbage.
I hope one day harry and Meghan completely leave the royal family. Let them sink of their own because William is going to be a joke of a king.
I have always been indifferent to the Royals and didnt mind them but now I’m actively rooting against them. They and the courtiers are just a vile institution that needs dismantling. Once the Queen is no longer here to shield them all bets are off.
At that point or some point during Charles reign Harry should take his family and leave.
I think harry would pick his wife and child over the royal family. If they treat his wife like this I can’t imagine what they will do to archie. I want to know who the senior royal is. They all look bad at this point. I dont think they realize that harry and Meghan are very popular across the globe. I hope they continue to build their connections and if worse came to worse use them and let the royal family deal with the fallout.
What kind of nickname is “the degree wife”? That’s just stupid.
“Waity Katy” was clever and quippy. Terrible sentiment, but it’s objectively a very good nickname. Be more creative, racist royal couriers!
I agree Harry and Meghan are taking the long view and the sabateurs are not. I expect house Sussex will continue to build their brand globally and by the time William takes the crown they will have the option of becoming successfully independent or will already have exercised that option. The monarchy will reduce in size and influence and if William is king it will be of a much smaller entity. This right now is a fork in the road for the monarchy and they are not looking past the Queen’s reign by embracing Meghan and her global popularity and reach.