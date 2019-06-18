John Cusack tweeted some deeply anti-Semitic crap, then claimed a ‘bot’ got him

During the Keanu Reeves Renaissance (the Keanaissance), I described him as the only unproblematic dude from his generation of actors. It’s true though. Name another actor between 45 and 55 who has such a great, unblemished reputation professionally and personally. Well, add another one to the Problematic Pile, because John Cusack insists on being the worst. Cusack used to have a Keanu-like reputation back in the day – great guy to work with, not a lot of drama in his personal life. But the years have not been kind to John Cusack. He’s one of those guys who used to be genuinely progressive and anti-Establishment and then the sh-t just got crazy and racist and anti-Semetic as he got older.
Yesterday was a new low for Cusack. He decided to retweet an anti-Semitic cartoon which looks like the kind of thing that would have been published in the Berlin Gazette in 1935. I’m not going to even publish it here, but you can see it on this thread. After Cusack retweeted the cartoon with the message “Follow the Money.” Because I guess the anti-Semitic image wasn’t enough, he had to go deep on the racist trope. After that, Cusack tweeted several defenses of his retweet, and then the sh-t continued to hit the fan, so he then claimed that a “bot” got him:
4. See what I mean? Why do his tweets look this way? pic.twitter.com/iBC4TNvPPy
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 18, 2019
Which makes no sense, since he was literally defending his “follow the money” tweet anyway. Also: I just spent about three minutes on his Twitter feed and I seriously got a headache from it. I think I knew that he’s a Bernie Sanders supporter, but his feed really does look like one of those rando Russian-bot accounts made to stir division about race wars and sh-t. Could it be that a “bot” didn’t hack Cusack’s Twitter? Could it be that Cusack is himself a shadowy Russian bot?
Cusack blocked me on twitter months ago. So I was honored to have missed this isht.
same here – I only saw the whole thing because of Yashar Ali. Bernie bros are the biggest snowflakes on earth, even Dan Bongino has nothing on them. Cusack is among the worst, he and Sarandon should make a movie together.
I’m overtired, and I’ve been sick to my stomach all morning. And this is…. just so strange. I’m not processing things all that quickly because of how sick I feel -but my god. What a mess.
Grandpa doesn’t understand a lot of things including what the word bot means.
He’s terrible and has been for a long time.
He just killed Lloyd Dobler for me.
Totally. I loved Lloyd so much. Say Anything was my movie in high school (an ex even played In Your Eyes outside my window) and now he’s ruined it. I had no idea he was like this. Gross.
This would be so upsetting to ‘90s me.
Guess you’re never too young to be old and bitter. {Sigh}
Wow. He used to be so cute. Now he looks like an old woman and is a racist Nazi to boot. PItiful.
Why do you use the term “old woman” as an insult? Asking for an old woman friend.
I hope Keannu Reeves will never join Twitter or FB because my heart cannot take it if he tweets some anti-vaxx crap, stuff like that. Let Dogstar be his past shame.
I just don’t even understand this or what he’s even talking about. What a crazy person. He has been this way for a few years now? Ugghh
I wonder if I miss the old days when we could just enjoy celebrities and artists for their performance and art… And not have to learn much about who they are as people.
Is he anti Semitic or anti Zionism? There’s a huge difference as the latter isn’t bigotry and that could be an Israeli reference. Israel doesn’t speak for the Jewish people, a lot of whom are anti Zionist or don’t see a nationalistic Jewish state – esp a genocidal one – as essential. This includes people whose parents and grandparents died in the holocaust. US gives Israel 9 million in defence aid A DAY or 3.3 billion a year!!!
Anti Zionism is a problematic construct. It’s possible to be a Zionist (the term, simply, is the belief in the right of the Jewish people to have self-determination in a state of their own) while not approving of the Israeli government and its policies while also advocating and working for Palestinian self-determination and rights. It’s a much longer and more nuanced discussion than is appropriate in this space (for so many reasons including thread-jacking) but the bottom line is that for Jewish Israelis and Palestinian nationals, the reality is that this land is their land, and they have to figure out a way to share it in a way that leaves all stakeholders with a safe place to live in dignity.
In addition to being disgusting yesterday, he also gave the alt-right bigoted incels something to swam over and distract from the meltdown that was their precious Kyle Kashuv getting bounced out of Harvard that went on all day. Cusack gave them the chance to scream: “look, liberals are as bad as we are!”
Conservatives – “Harvard is a marxistsocialistcommunist sh*thole of rampant liberalism for sheep-mentality-groupthink-soyboy-cucks!!”
Also Conservatives – “Why won’t Harvard accept my application after I posted racist stuff all over my social media, like school students were specifically warned not to for, like, at least a decade now?!!!”
For some reason i always thought he was nice but now i realize i was confusing him with someone else. I can’t remember who though 🤔