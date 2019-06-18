John Cusack tweeted some deeply anti-Semitic crap, then claimed a ‘bot’ got him

John Cusack attends the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo

During the Keanu Reeves Renaissance (the Keanaissance), I described him as the only unproblematic dude from his generation of actors. It’s true though. Name another actor between 45 and 55 who has such a great, unblemished reputation professionally and personally. Well, add another one to the Problematic Pile, because John Cusack insists on being the worst. Cusack used to have a Keanu-like reputation back in the day – great guy to work with, not a lot of drama in his personal life. But the years have not been kind to John Cusack. He’s one of those guys who used to be genuinely progressive and anti-Establishment and then the sh-t just got crazy and racist and anti-Semetic as he got older.

Yesterday was a new low for Cusack. He decided to retweet an anti-Semitic cartoon which looks like the kind of thing that would have been published in the Berlin Gazette in 1935. I’m not going to even publish it here, but you can see it on this thread. After Cusack retweeted the cartoon with the message “Follow the Money.” Because I guess the anti-Semitic image wasn’t enough, he had to go deep on the racist trope. After that, Cusack tweeted several defenses of his retweet, and then the sh-t continued to hit the fan, so he then claimed that a “bot” got him:

Which makes no sense, since he was literally defending his “follow the money” tweet anyway. Also: I just spent about three minutes on his Twitter feed and I seriously got a headache from it. I think I knew that he’s a Bernie Sanders supporter, but his feed really does look like one of those rando Russian-bot accounts made to stir division about race wars and sh-t. Could it be that a “bot” didn’t hack Cusack’s Twitter? Could it be that Cusack is himself a shadowy Russian bot?

2017 Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “John Cusack tweeted some deeply anti-Semitic crap, then claimed a ‘bot’ got him”

  1. Darla says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Cusack blocked me on twitter months ago. So I was honored to have missed this isht.

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      June 18, 2019 at 7:42 am

      same here – I only saw the whole thing because of Yashar Ali. Bernie bros are the biggest snowflakes on earth, even Dan Bongino has nothing on them. Cusack is among the worst, he and Sarandon should make a movie together.

      Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:40 am

    I’m overtired, and I’ve been sick to my stomach all morning. And this is…. just so strange. I’m not processing things all that quickly because of how sick I feel -but my god. What a mess.

    Reply
  3. SM says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Grandpa doesn’t understand a lot of things including what the word bot means.

    Reply
  4. Lucy2 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:47 am

    He’s terrible and has been for a long time.

    Reply
  5. Megan says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:53 am

    He just killed Lloyd Dobler for me.

    Reply
    • Jess says:
      June 18, 2019 at 8:28 am

      Totally. I loved Lloyd so much. Say Anything was my movie in high school (an ex even played In Your Eyes outside my window) and now he’s ruined it. I had no idea he was like this. Gross.

      Reply
  6. Lexilla says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:59 am

    This would be so upsetting to ‘90s me.

    Reply
  7. cannibell says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Guess you’re never too young to be old and bitter. {Sigh}

    Reply
  8. ChillyWilly says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:01 am

    Wow. He used to be so cute. Now he looks like an old woman and is a racist Nazi to boot. PItiful.

    Reply
  9. Adrien says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:08 am

    I hope Keannu Reeves will never join Twitter or FB because my heart cannot take it if he tweets some anti-vaxx crap, stuff like that. Let Dogstar be his past shame.

    Reply
  10. manda says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:09 am

    I just don’t even understand this or what he’s even talking about. What a crazy person. He has been this way for a few years now? Ugghh

    Reply
  11. Aenflex says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:10 am

    I wonder if I miss the old days when we could just enjoy celebrities and artists for their performance and art… And not have to learn much about who they are as people.

    Reply
  12. Yoyog says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:16 am

    Is he anti Semitic or anti Zionism? There’s a huge difference as the latter isn’t bigotry and that could be an Israeli reference. Israel doesn’t speak for the Jewish people, a lot of whom are anti Zionist or don’t see a nationalistic Jewish state – esp a genocidal one – as essential. This includes people whose parents and grandparents died in the holocaust. US gives Israel 9 million in defence aid A DAY or 3.3 billion a year!!!

    Reply
    • cannibell says:
      June 18, 2019 at 8:30 am

      Anti Zionism is a problematic construct. It’s possible to be a Zionist (the term, simply, is the belief in the right of the Jewish people to have self-determination in a state of their own) while not approving of the Israeli government and its policies while also advocating and working for Palestinian self-determination and rights. It’s a much longer and more nuanced discussion than is appropriate in this space (for so many reasons including thread-jacking) but the bottom line is that for Jewish Israelis and Palestinian nationals, the reality is that this land is their land, and they have to figure out a way to share it in a way that leaves all stakeholders with a safe place to live in dignity.

      Reply
  13. Lightpurple says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:21 am

    In addition to being disgusting yesterday, he also gave the alt-right bigoted incels something to swam over and distract from the meltdown that was their precious Kyle Kashuv getting bounced out of Harvard that went on all day. Cusack gave them the chance to scream: “look, liberals are as bad as we are!”

    Reply
    • Elkie says:
      June 18, 2019 at 8:33 am

      Conservatives – “Harvard is a marxistsocialistcommunist sh*thole of rampant liberalism for sheep-mentality-groupthink-soyboy-cucks!!”

      Also Conservatives – “Why won’t Harvard accept my application after I posted racist stuff all over my social media, like school students were specifically warned not to for, like, at least a decade now?!!!”

      Reply
  14. maya8 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:22 am

    For some reason i always thought he was nice but now i realize i was confusing him with someone else. I can’t remember who though 🤔

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment