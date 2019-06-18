Household organizing products including a hanging handbag organizer & clear storage



I’m in purge and reorganize mode this summer and have been browsing products that can help with that. Here are some of the best things I found.

Reusable food and small item storage bags you’ll use so much



These reusable storage bags are just $10.98 for pack of five and they even come with their own drying rack. They’re BPA, chemical and color free and have so many uses including as snack and toiletry bags. They have 4.6 stars, 220 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Users call them “more durable than I expected,” “sturdy enough for liquids,” and say they’re great for using in the freezer too.

Storage bins that let you see what’s inside



These stackable sturdy storage bins have a clear zip-up window for easy access to clothing, linens, or anything you’d like to store. They come in five different colors and are two to a pack for less than $30. They have 4.8 stars, 360 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers call them “sturdy, attractive,” say they hold lots of stuff and are “awesome boxes” which are “a great solution for organizing and storing.”

Shelf dividers that will keep you organized



Sometimes I wish I could go the extra level from “sort of have my sh-t together” to “visibly organized” and things like shelf dividers could really help. These are another bestseller in organization products on Amazon, they come two to a pack for less than $13, have 4.3 stars, 406 reviews and an A from Fakespot. People call these “the perfect solution” for closets and say they’re “easy to install.”

A clear handbag organizer that has so many more uses



I have all my bags sitting on a shelf in the closet and I rarely remember to switch them out. With this clear handbag organizer I would definitely see and use my other purses. This hanging organizer fits eight purses and is said to be “sturdy” and “convenient.” It’s called “perfect for small closets” with “good size compartments.” One person even uses it to store bedsheets.

Honeycomb drawer dividers for socks, underwear and more



This set of honeycomb drawer dividers is just right for sorting small items, particularly underwear and socks. I have something similar to this in my drawers, but have used these type of dividers before and am considering going back to them. Users call them “easy to install,” “perfect” and a “great value.” One person even fixed them to the wall to display small toys.

A configurable, easy-to-install closet organization system



Here’s an entire closet organization system for under $150. It can be configured to span four to eight feet and comes with multiple shelves and hanging rods. Buyers call it “easy to install,” a “mind-blowing value” which “maximized storage space” and “the best money I’ve spent in a while.” Now I want this and am envisioning my well organized, well appointed closet.

A single serve coffee brew system that’s great for traveling and camping



This unique coffee brewer and travel cup is the number one bestseller in eco-friendly products on Amazon. It has over 1,100 reviews, 4.5 stars and an A from fakespot. You just put a little coffee in the reusable mesh filter, pour boiling water over it and your cup is ready in less than a minute! This would also make a great gift. Reviewers say it’s “perfect for backpacking,” “easy,” and “so much easier than using a regular paper filter” for pour-over coffee.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!