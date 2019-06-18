Prince William ‘is quite controlling’ & he hates that he can’t control the Sussexes

Several weeks ago, we discussed the confirmation from The Sun that the Sussexes and Cambridges were pulling the plug on their jointly operated Royal Foundation. It wasn’t surprising at all and had in fact been largely expected for months. Prince William and Prince Harry have had a significant falling out and it doesn’t even appear that they’ve substantively buried the hatchet. Harry and Meghan want to do their own thing as well, and according to the Sun’s sources, William and Kate were basically like “you need to make your minds up right now about the future of the foundation” and the Sussexes were like “give us some time, we’re still figuring it out” and the Cambridges pulled the plug. Well, a new Sunday Times piece basically regurgitates the story with very few new pieces of information. I did find these quotes interesting though:
Now Harry and Meghan’s office is being moved to Buckingham Palace so the Queen can have more oversight over what they are up to, it is claimed. An insider who used to work for the Prince of Wales told the Sunday Times: “William’s quite controlling, and he was in control when it was just the three of them, but now he’s not. I personally wouldn’t overegg Meghan’s role in this because it’s unfair, but equally she knows what she’s doing as an actress from Hollywood.”
That came from a Charles-insider huh?? I don’t think William is “controlling” in the sense that he wants everything done a certain way and he has to micromanage everything. I think he’s too lazy for that. What he does want is to control Harry and Meghan though and that’s pretty awful. I also have no idea what this is about: “I personally wouldn’t overegg Meghan’s role in this because it’s unfair, but equally she knows what she’s doing as an actress from Hollywood.” Hollywood actresses being notorious for… like, royal Cain and Abel bullsh-t, I guess. Speaking of weird shade for Meghan’s “actress” career, the Sunday Times also included this:
Prince Philip warned Harry against tying the knot with Meghan Markle by telling him: ‘One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them’, it is claimed. The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, is believed to have made the outspoken remark to his grandson when it became clear the couple’s whirlwind romance got serious. But Harry, 34, ignored the advice and proposed and tied the knot with the former Suits actress, 37, in May last year.
It is also claimed that Prince William gave his own piece of relationship advice, asking his brother ‘Are you sure?’ shortly before the Duke of Sussex proposed in 2017.
If I’m being honest, this is the whole reason why I initially didn’t believe that Harry and Meghan were really serious about one another, when we first learned about their relationship. The royals have many “rules” about which girlfriends are appropriate and which girlfriends are not, and the Windsors have always been prejudiced against actresses. I thought that even if Harry cared for Meghan, it wouldn’t last because his family would put an end to it, or they would put pressure on Harry OR Meghan (or both) to break up. But yeah, Philip has known a lot of actresses in his day. He reportedly had a fondness for the blonde ones.
I’ve always though William was quite controlling just not in the “micromanaging” sense, more of his image sense. I always got this from how blatantly unhappy Kate looks when they are at events together. She looks happy with everyone else, Harry, TQ, Meghan, everyone except William. Then she puts on that fake hyena smile.
I never thought that the tensions between the cambridges and suxxes was because of Kate or Meg, it’s always boiled down to the brothers.
Are you mad William? Stay mad and pressed.
I don’t get the actress from Hollywood bit either. Did he maybe just mean that she understands appearances and knows how to control her image? I do think she played a role in the breaking up of the foundation, and not necessarily in a bad way. I think she prob was like, yeah we can do better than this.
Thats what I took from that comment, that she understands PR in a way the DoLittles do not – she views things from a ‘brand’ perspective, something W&K don’t seem to get.
Its not new that William is controlling, he is also very manipulative and a user. I’ve said on here before that the issue is that he no longer has control over Harry and can chuck Harry under the bus whenever he wants. William is jealous of his brother and jealousy is a nasty emotion, esp between siblings.
You know I kinda wonder if Harry is the one behind why the Rose story will just not go away – its him that is keeping it going as a way of pushing back on his brother. We know the Cambridges were behind the smear campaign against Meghan when she was pregnant – this could be Harry protecting his family by not allowing William to use them to hide his affair.
As for Phillip, well a comment like this is to be expected from him. For me the question would be who benefits the most from it being leaked? Maybe someone who’s wife is not an actress.
With every article the RF look more and more like garbage
And for second, I think the biggest concern for Meg and Harry’s marriage wont be because shes a controlling actress that narrative is just false, I think it’s because she will be genuinely unhappy. She is now more constricted than ever and so under the microscope so I couldn’t fault her for skipping out. I hope that doesnt happen, however because they seriously seem to love each other and could do amazing things for the causes they care about.
She is stuck now. Any chance for her to leave went out the window when she got pregnant now that Archie is here it’s out of the question. She can never leave the U.K. they would never allow her to take Archie to America to live if a divorce were to happen. I hope things work out between them.
I don’t think she is. Harry’s made pretty clear that he puts Meghan and her needs first, and as sixth in line he has more freedom to make his own choices, eg move away from the UK. Obviously the Cambridges can’t ever move away from the UK, but if Harry requested if they could easily find him some honorary position in some commonwealth country in Africa or elsewhere, and I doubt anyone would want to stop him. That’s if they wanted to, of course. They may not. But I think they’re exercising a lot of freedom and that both of them put their needs as a family first.
If they do happen to divorce in the future, I see no reason why Meghan wouldn’t be allowed custody of Archie because he’s really not ‘important’ as a royal. I guess if something terrible happens and things become really acrimonious that might change. But even Diana was allowed joint custody after she’d very actively worked to destroy the Royal Family and publicly defame Charles, and her son was future king.
” I don’t think William is “controlling” in the sense that he wants everything done a certain way and he has to micromanage everything. I think he’s too lazy for that.”
LOL. But most of us know someone who DOES try to micromanage like that. They want it done the way that they want it done – but then they’ll pull the “do what you think is best” before stepping back in and telling them how it should have been done. Laziness doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.
I’m still not super annoyed by the “are you sure?” comment. I mean, it’s possible it was meant in a snotty way. But at the same time – look at the way Meghan has been treated. Now imagine if he WASN’T sure and that their relationship/marriage was on the rocks. Just imagine the field day that the press would have had when they’re already having one. They’d both be drug through the mud even more than they already are.
Honestly, I hope to god someone on Meghan’s side asked HER “Are you sure?” beforehand. While I think she knew basically what she was signing up for, I doubt she expected the constant backlash and just how over the top it’s gotten.
I think it depends on context. I think saying “are you sure, do you want to date a bit longer first” is one thing. I think having a sit down and telling him he’s moving too fast and he should wait years before proposing etc is something else. And I think we have heard both versions.
Regardless, I don’t believe that is the reason for the falling out. Around the time of the wedding they looked happy and relaxed together. I’m thinking of that walkabout they did before the ceremony, greeting the people in Windsor. They seemed fine. They seemed fine after that. It really wasn’t until the tour that something seemed to fall apart between the brothers.
Yeah that’s the key. I mean, I don’t think he was probably being SUPER nefarious about it. But I think William lacks a certain kind of filter/common sense thing about how he comes off. He’s oblivious. While I think he probably thought he was coming off as a concerned older sibling, he probably messed it up in the delivery.
But I agree – the timeline of the falling out isn’t as simple as that. There was something else at play. Maybe it’s jealousy. Maybe it’s something we haven’t actually seen/heard about yet. But they seemed fine at multiple occasions when they could have been tense had it been as simple as a fallout surrounding the engagement/wedding.
The thumb with teeth seems like a prepatulant baby so I could see this. As for phillip he has his own demons that are a lot worse then actress…..cough…nazis….cough so he really has no room. But at least he seems to like Meghan now or at least he’s too old to give a crap.
Good for harry for sticking to his guns and sticking up for the women he loves. He might not be king (he’ll always be king in my heart ❤) but he’s the better brother hands down.
I am not surprised of the royal attitude of women in the entertainment industry as sidepiece and hook up material. I think William resents Harry’s marriage because Harry put a ring on Meghan the actress in under two years and William strung along Kate the more acceptable English rose for ten years. And it makes William look bad.
I knew Harry would marry Meghan when he called out the tabloids for their racist treatment of her.
Prince Philip probably thought Harry would marry a nice English Rose.
William controlling????? This is the reason why I have always felt very uneasy criticizing Cathy Cambridge for her “laziness”. I think Cathy has always held back as to not upset Wandering Willy by attracting more positive public attention than he does. There is no doubt that Cathy does not work as hard as Meghan(and probably never would) but I think left to her devices (which she will never be) Cathy would do much more work and be a much greater influence.
I agree with this sentiment wholeheartedly.
I sort of agree, sort of disagree. I think William is happy with Kate’s laziness. I think if he wanted her to work more, she would. But I think if she was left to her own devices, she would carry on much as she does now – shopping, exercising, hanging out with her kids. I don’t think she has a burning desire to do more. I think that’s something William likes about her.
I agree! It’s a bad look that she seems okay with being lazy, and she did absolutely nothing with her life during the waity years, but she also has to take care not to arouse her husband’s jealousy. She’s living the “fairy tale” bs that western women are raised on, and people wanted to see her and get to know her. I wonder if she’ll wake up one day and think, “I’ve never done ANYTHING for myself my whole life. I’ve lived to please my mother and then my husband. “I have a feeling she’ll raise Charlotte differently. Luckily for her, Charlotte will “belong” in a way she never can, as Charlotte is a blood princess. I hope for her sake, now that she’s a mother of the heir and spares, that she can assert herself and tell off William when necessary.
Every time I see Prince Phillip I think Yo mama is definitely the Crypt Keeper. You look just like her. LOL
This was from Sophia Money Coutts, she’s very well connected before people try to claim she’s lying lol. It’s not surprising, though. The actress bit seems to imply Meghan had a role in the kerfuffle; good or bad, I don’t know. But she knows how to control and project a certain image of herself to the public because she comes from a celeb background. So I can see heads butting if one set wanted to do something one way and the other set didn’t like it.
William thinks he’s a PR genius – he is not. Meghan knows how the play the PR game and she is good at it. Someone doesn’t like that.
If Meghan is so good at the PR then she would have been well known in her own right instead of as the actress that snagged a prince.
I don’t think William and Harry’s beef is over Meghan, otherwise Harry would be pissed at His grandfather also.
Harry may have years of built of frustration with William, and reach his breaking point.
The tv presenter who said she was Harry’s (confident) drinking buddy and didn’t get an invitation to the wedding, is saying that he cut off most of his old friends.
When will people learn, that if you tell a man something about his girlfriend, most likely they will tell the girlfriend, what you said.
So the chances are likely you’re not going to be invited to dinner.
I’m not white and even I was thrown aback by Harry not choosing the English rose route. So I’m not surprised both William and Prince Phillip asked if Harry was sure. I would also ask the same thing because it was a short romance and looked what happened to Charles. Marrying an actress IS a different ball game. A non-aristocrat but not quite a commoner. Both Meghan and the BRF would have to adapt. So I don’t think asking means they are prejudiced towards Meghan but it makes a difference if they still don’t accept Meghan AFTER the engagement. If they still don’t accept Meghan, then that’s just straight up prejudiced against her former profession and likely race.
As for William being petulant and controlling, yea sorry it’s not hard to disbelieve.
Will has s nice English Rose. Or so they say….
Not surprising if Phillip made those comments to Harry about Meghan. But obviously, the only person whose opinion mattered most gave her permission for the marriage to take place. The Queen approved the marriage. It’s sad to see so much energy and hate directed at a young couple with the sole purpose of breaking up their marriage.
There have been stories for years about William being very controlling with household staff, so I can believe that he doesn’t want to micromanage but he still wants final say in everything.
Tells me that right from the beginning,they were prepared not to like and accept her,thats why she getting treated this way.
Not cause shes done something wrong (let be real,the royal family are not ones to talk about anything) but because they are a bunch of snobs(the courtiers especially) that cant stand the idea of someone like her in the family.
William is controlling in that he wants things his way. Which I see would be an issue for Harry who finally grew a pair in the past few years.
All this is began after the huge successful Australian tour. I think William and Kate didn’t expect a such huge success and love for the Sussex.