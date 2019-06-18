“Ansel Elgort is in the ‘West Side Story’ remake, just FYI” links
  • June 18, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Guests pose as they arrive to the Dior Mens fashion show during Paris Fashion Week

OMG, Ansel Elgort is in the West Side Story remake and I can’t. [Dlisted]
Jenelle Eason’s sister called Jenelle “trailer trash.” [Starcasm]
Gabrielle Union looked amazing in Monte Carlo. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers keep quitting, lol. [The Blemish]
Yes, Taylor Swift’s whole message these days is a mess. [LaineyGossip]
Green Book didn’t win any MTV Movie Awards, so there. [Pajiba]
I can’t even follow this train of thought, it gave me a headache. [Towleroad]
Zendaya is so much more dressed-up than Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Holland. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Kirsten Dunst’s new show looks amazing & weird. [Jezebel]

2018 Tribeca Film Festival - Jonathan - Premiere

  1. Snazzy says:
    June 18, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Zendaya’s outfit is amazing in those pics. If I could I would dress like that every day.

    • Erinn says:
      June 18, 2019 at 1:02 pm

      It’s not my style, but she’s just the cutest. Everything I’ve seen her in just looks GOOD. I’d look ridiculous in that outfit, but on her I appreciate it.

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      June 18, 2019 at 1:50 pm

      She’s really cute, but the outfit would look better without the hideous jacket (there are 10 buttons on the cuffs alone!). Maybe just have a white shirt and keep the black checked pattern only on a vest. But SHE always looks cute.

  2. WyoGirl says:
    June 18, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    He’s too tall for the leading lady.

  3. Becks1 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Omg THATS who is playing Tony????? Eek.

  4. maya8 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    He looks like a douchebag 🤷

  5. lucy2 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Zendaya and Jake and Tom all look good to me. Not drastically different levels of dressiness. I love her outfit, and she is just so pretty.

    Why must West Side Story be remade, and why is Steven Spielberg the person to do it?

  6. HelloSunshine says:
    June 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Well, there goes any trace of excitement I might’ve had about a West side story movie 🙄

  7. manta says:
    June 18, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Well, Elgort isn’t my favorite but it’s not like the original Tony was a brilliant thespian/dancer to begin with.
    There’ s a reason the only 3 actors people are able to associate with this movie are Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno and Chakiris.
    Theirs are bigger shoes to fill.
    I doubt anyone could name the guy who played Tony without an internet search.
    I’m not sure Elgort will be the weakest link here.

  8. Amaryis says:
    June 18, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    I can’t either with Ansel Egore
    🤮

  9. Jem says:
    June 18, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Ansel Elgort always looks high, or just spaced out, or sleepy, or…dumb.

  10. Usedtobe says:
    June 18, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    In the featured links there is a post of Avril Lavigne shopping with her rich Texan boyfriend and is it strange that as a Canadian, I am overjoyed that he is wearing a Tragically Hip t-shirt with a maple leaf on it???!! LOL!

