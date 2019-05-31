The Cambridges & Sussexes are splitting up their Royal Foundation

Back in November 2018, the British tabloid media was in a frenzied state about the “feud” between the Cambridges and Sussexes. The initial fixation was on the duchesses, and Meghan was cast as the intemperate American diva and Kate was cast as the tearful soon-to-be-queen who was enormously disturbed by all the divatude. It was a good soap opera, and it was likely a huge fiction to mask the reality of Harry and William’s huge falling out over the course of the year. Anyway, it was during that crazy time that the Sussexes announced that they were separating their office from the Cambridges, and eventually we learned that they would get their own communications office and dedicated staff based in Buckingham Palace.

At the time, I mentioned (along with other royal-watchers and reporters) that in addition to the separate offices, it was likely that the Royal Foundation would end up a victim of the Sussexes and Cambridges’ falling out. The Royal Foundation used to be for William, Harry and Kate. Meghan was added to the title and given a full seat at the table. But the writing was on the wall months ago: the Royal Foundation just couldn’t function with both couples aboard. So now they’re splitting up yet another thing.

The Fab Four of Kate, William, Harry and Meghan are set to split. In the latest development of the royal rift, the Sussexes are about to break away from the couples’ joint charity, the Royal Foundation. Just 15 months after their first and only joint appearance, the Sun can reveal the two couples will go their own way and pursue their charities separately. Royal aides have been quick to point out that it’s not the end for the four of them working on individual projects together. But it’s a major blow for the Royal Foundation, which Meghan only officially joined after her wedding last May, which had intended to harness the star power of all four. A royal source said: “Things did get very bad between the brothers and they didn’t see each other privately for a number of months after the royal wedding. Certainly the animosity over status, money and Meghan meant that the split in their joint households had to be brought forward much more quickly than anticipated, so perhaps it was inevitable that their joint charity has to be split too. Meghan and Harry want to do things differently to William and Kate. William is the future king and so is sometimes restricted in what he can do. The Sussexes want the flexibility of more commercial decisions. But the brothers’ relationship has vastly improved since their working lives have separated.” Another source said: “The couples have been given two options – the first is to leave things as they are and the second a complete split. Nothing has been formally ratified but all the mood music is suggesting the Sussexes will break away. The Sussexes weren’t in a rush to make any changes, but the Cambridges were. However it’s a complex procedure and very sensitive. The Cambridges have definite constitutionally-bound roots, and now the Sussexes have married and started a family, with the Duchess being American, they have more freedom. Nothing will be done quickly and it’ll be a phased untangling of many of the joint initiatives, not an overnight chop” The next Royal Foundation board meeting on 19 June is expected to confirm the split. A charity source said: “At the start of last year, the plan was that all four would work together and I really believed in them as the power of four.”

[From The Sun]

I love the down-right INSISTENCE of dropping “William will be king!” into every story now. Yeah, we get it, William will *eventually* be king. Why can’t “William will be king!” ever be used as an excuse/answer to questions like “why doesn’t William work more?” Or “why did William use his sister-in-law as a human shield to deflect from the story about his affair?” If we’re holding William to such kingly standards, after all, surely he should behave more like a king.

As for the split of the foundation… there are so many other interesting little tidbits in there, right? The Sussexes were like “we’re not focused on this right now, we’ll make a decision about moving on from the foundation in a few months” and the Cambridges were like “NO you have to make a decision now or we’ll make it for you!” And God knows what all of the yammering about Meghan being American is all about. American, “more commercial decisions” versus “definite constitutionally-bound roots.” Uh-huh. I read that as Harry and Meghan wanting to be more involved in actual charity work and how the work is funded and putting together the financing for their own projects. And Will and Kate were like “don’t you know our foundation mostly just funds our Christmas parties?”