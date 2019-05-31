The Cambridges & Sussexes are splitting up their Royal Foundation

Back in November 2018, the British tabloid media was in a frenzied state about the “feud” between the Cambridges and Sussexes. The initial fixation was on the duchesses, and Meghan was cast as the intemperate American diva and Kate was cast as the tearful soon-to-be-queen who was enormously disturbed by all the divatude. It was a good soap opera, and it was likely a huge fiction to mask the reality of Harry and William’s huge falling out over the course of the year. Anyway, it was during that crazy time that the Sussexes announced that they were separating their office from the Cambridges, and eventually we learned that they would get their own communications office and dedicated staff based in Buckingham Palace.
At the time, I mentioned (along with other royal-watchers and reporters) that in addition to the separate offices, it was likely that the Royal Foundation would end up a victim of the Sussexes and Cambridges’ falling out. The Royal Foundation used to be for William, Harry and Kate. Meghan was added to the title and given a full seat at the table. But the writing was on the wall months ago: the Royal Foundation just couldn’t function with both couples aboard. So now they’re splitting up yet another thing.
The Fab Four of Kate, William, Harry and Meghan are set to split. In the latest development of the royal rift, the Sussexes are about to break away from the couples’ joint charity, the Royal Foundation. Just 15 months after their first and only joint appearance, the Sun can reveal the two couples will go their own way and pursue their charities separately. Royal aides have been quick to point out that it’s not the end for the four of them working on individual projects together. But it’s a major blow for the Royal Foundation, which Meghan only officially joined after her wedding last May, which had intended to harness the star power of all four.
A royal source said: “Things did get very bad between the brothers and they didn’t see each other privately for a number of months after the royal wedding. Certainly the animosity over status, money and Meghan meant that the split in their joint households had to be brought forward much more quickly than anticipated, so perhaps it was inevitable that their joint charity has to be split too. Meghan and Harry want to do things differently to William and Kate. William is the future king and so is sometimes restricted in what he can do. The Sussexes want the flexibility of more commercial decisions. But the brothers’ relationship has vastly improved since their working lives have separated.”
Another source said: “The couples have been given two options – the first is to leave things as they are and the second a complete split. Nothing has been formally ratified but all the mood music is suggesting the Sussexes will break away. The Sussexes weren’t in a rush to make any changes, but the Cambridges were. However it’s a complex procedure and very sensitive. The Cambridges have definite constitutionally-bound roots, and now the Sussexes have married and started a family, with the Duchess being American, they have more freedom. Nothing will be done quickly and it’ll be a phased untangling of many of the joint initiatives, not an overnight chop”
The next Royal Foundation board meeting on 19 June is expected to confirm the split. A charity source said: “At the start of last year, the plan was that all four would work together and I really believed in them as the power of four.”
I love the down-right INSISTENCE of dropping “William will be king!” into every story now. Yeah, we get it, William will *eventually* be king. Why can’t “William will be king!” ever be used as an excuse/answer to questions like “why doesn’t William work more?” Or “why did William use his sister-in-law as a human shield to deflect from the story about his affair?” If we’re holding William to such kingly standards, after all, surely he should behave more like a king.
As for the split of the foundation… there are so many other interesting little tidbits in there, right? The Sussexes were like “we’re not focused on this right now, we’ll make a decision about moving on from the foundation in a few months” and the Cambridges were like “NO you have to make a decision now or we’ll make it for you!” And God knows what all of the yammering about Meghan being American is all about. American, “more commercial decisions” versus “definite constitutionally-bound roots.” Uh-huh. I read that as Harry and Meghan wanting to be more involved in actual charity work and how the work is funded and putting together the financing for their own projects. And Will and Kate were like “don’t you know our foundation mostly just funds our Christmas parties?”
Diana must be really sad looking down from heaven to see her beloved sons fighting each other like this.
Her legacy has always been the love between her and her sons and now, they are like Abel & Cain.
I am a diehard Diane fan. And while she was no saint (because I know people will start talking about how she manipulated). But I agree with you, as a mom, I know I too would be highly disappointed if I saw my children fighting like this. How sad.
And Kaiser, you are spot on: Wills’ future king moniker is only used to excuse negative behavior. The courtiers enable him because they know he will be King and they need to keep kissing his rear so they don’t lose their perks. Until the public turns on him as king and makes him realize he isn’t as entitled as vile thinks, the spoiled entitled behavior will not stop.
Harry and William are hardly Cain and Abel.
My dad passed away and I know he wanted his kids to get a long.
The problem is my two siblings are not willing to have a healthy relationship with me so I dont have anything to do with them.
I’m sure my dad is disappointed but like most parents should understand that you can’t be with people who mistreat you.
They were probably fighting when she was living, so this would be nothing new to her.
Apparently there was always “a tension” because Wililam was the future king and Harry wasn’t – so I can imagine that she would be disappointed but not surprised if that dynamic developed into what we see today.
Am not a parent but I know my dad is sadden by the fact that there is tension amongst his children – primarily driven by the eldest against us younger siblings and his attitude that he is better and more important within the family unit than the rest of us.
Sibling relationships change as people grow up and lead their own lives. Harry has shown a maturity in the past few years that William doesn’t have. Harry seems like he’s more secure and happy, whereas William has become more insecure and unhappy who reacted negatively to his brother finding someone he loves to share his life with. Something like that is always going to sour a relationship between family members. I think William is unhappy with his life and is jealous of his brother.
Harry married for love, William married because he was pressured into it.
Digital Unicorn – couldn’t agree more.
The idea that everything would change if William fell in love with someone the way Harry did is undoubtedly true but I don’t think William has the emotional maturity to really fall in love with someone that way. I think he probably doesn’t treat Kate all that well but really, he’s lucky to have her in terms of interpersonal relationships in the sense she is quiet, supportive, and won’t rock the boat (well, too hard, anyway – she and her family might leak things but nothing to destroy the image of their marriage), which I’m assuming are the main things he cares about, and as for the rest, he finds it elsewhere.
Diana was known for being very vindictive and mean at times. You can’t model this for your children and then be sad when that’s how they turn out.
Interesting but not surprised.
Just wondering……if things are really this bad, then I think it was a smart decision to keep their son completely private and to ensure he’s never in a position to depend on William’s benevolence which is what would have happened had they accepted a role/title for him.
Refusing a title for him on the basis of deflecting publicity never made sense to me (he will be as famous as his father, for most of his life whether he likes it or not), but if circumventing Williams control was the reason, then I finally get it.
“why did William use his sister-in-law as a human shield to deflect from the story about his affair?” You got it, Kaiser.
Re using Meghan as a human shield, I agree. William is showing a pretty sinister side to his personality. And it’s becoming increasingly more and more difficult to hide it.
And then speaking of this new hunger for attention, that intimate family garden video, while incredibly sweet to watch, to me smacked of a new kind of desperation from them. Pre-Meghan, they would have been loath to give the press/public such an unguarded glimpse into their children’s lives. I always had the impression that they’d imagine such a video far beneath them.
It’ll be interesting to see where this all ends.
Splitting up the foundation is a good idea.
Helps define the separate directions both couples are going on.
As someone who has watched Harry grow up I am so happy Harry found a wife in Meghan.
Happy for Harry and Meghan. They really want to work so this will be great for them.
I’m here for them splitting the foundation, if for no other reason than the name was getting ridiculous and clunky to say. Lol. But seriously, if they don’t have a shared vision among them, splitting it up is the way to go.
Splitting up the foundation was inevitable; if not now, then when William becomes PoW so I’m not especially surprised at that news itself.
but I am surprised at the fact that it seems fairly sudden, and there is so much shade in that article, that I don’t think Emily Andrews intended lol. Its the kind of article that tries so hard to make Harry and Meghan look bad (“commercial decisions,” wtf does that mean) but ends up making Kate and William look petty (the Cambridges are the ones pushing for the change right now, not the sussexes?)
I loved how one of the first responses on twitter was something about Will and Kate’s lack of work ethic, lol. Someone else mentioned the Rose Hanbury story and the response was – and I kid you not – “get your facts straight, Rose and Kate were not that close!!!!!” That’s the argument now? lol.
Anyway, in my mind it seems that the most logical thing is for Will and Kate to start getting more involved in The Prince’s Trust, and taking over that more and more, making it more their own if they want, and then when Charles becomes king the trust can be fully theirs and it can go on helping various charities etc. But I don’t think that they are up for that workload.
I thought Princess Margaret Son was being groomed to take over since William and Harry was not interested.
Maybe Meghan wanted all the funds from the cookbook to be used at the Hub, and the foundation, told her she had to share them with other Charities under the umbrella.
@Peg – I think you are right, I think I have heard that. but you would think it would be an easy thing, relatively, for William to take over, a well run charitable organization that he could take over and then do his own thing with. But I guess not.
And also good point about the cookbook funds. I wonder if Meghan wants to raise funds/awareness for specific causes (like the Hubb community kitchen) and the foundation is preventing that.
Running the Princes Trust would be too much like hard work for William. As others have said William and Harry have both declined to be involved and David Linley appears to be in line to take it over.
Does David Linley = David Snowdon?
BayTampa- Correct. It’s David, the current Earl of Snowdon and former Viscount Linley.
@Bay – Yes and no. His birth name is David Armstrong-Jones, his title is Viscount Linley and he is also knows as the 2nd Earl of Snowdon. He is known professionally as David Linley as that’s his homeware/furniture brand name.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Armstrong-Jones,_2nd_Earl_of_Snowdon
As a royal he is someone of many names.
Thanks guys. This is just like David, Marquess of Cholmondeley is know professionally as David Rocksavage because his former courtesy title was Earl of Rocksavage.
I love that ‘get your facts straight!’ “denial.” As if it makes William a much better man that he cheated on his then pregnant wife and kinda got caught with someone that isn’t a close friend of his wife. Grasping at straws to make it all okay.
When Bill Cambridge becomes PoW, will he take over as head of the the Prince’s Trust?
If so, splitting up now makes sense as it gives them a couple of years to handle the transition from one to two charity foundations.
@Bay I’m pretty sure I read that William told Charles he has no interest in taking over the Prince’s Trust, and that Charles was disappointed. What I don’t understand is why this was presented as optional to William — it should be his responsibility as Prince of Wales. He’s such a lazy, useless ass. No respect for his father’s legacy.
@Lorelai William doesn’t seem to have much respect for anything or anybody. He’s made that clear since he went to Uni, if not earlier.
“Someone else mentioned the Rose Hanbury story”.
Someone other than BayTampaBay!!!
Thank god I am not the only person keeping this story alive!
@Bay – I admit, I’m disappointed. I thought I was teeing you up pretty well for a good “rose who???” response lol
“Commercial Decisions” isn’t shade. It’s a description and not a bad one. If Harry and Meghan want to work with organizations like Apple/Oprah, raise money, and funnel said money into charitable causes, they have to separate from the Royal Foundation, an organization where doing such things is not on. From a Sussex point of view, it’s purely good business.
May as well rip the bandaid off and separate everything now. When William is POW their lives will be entirely different, so maybe that’s why it’s reported the Cambridge duo are the instigators. And as much as people don’t want to hear it, that day is nearer rather than further away. Of course, this is entire story could be bull. Or part of it could be bull. We’ll see.
It is a pity that no one (cough William cough) is queueing up to take over The Princes Trust, an excellent and worthy organization. Maybe it will still be lingering around when Louis is old enough. Of course, the princes let the Princess Diana Memorial fund fold so they could focus on their own foundation – and look how that is going! – so I shouldn’t be surprised.
The thing with the Royal Foundation is that it always came across like it was a Cambridge thing with Harry being the add on who did all the work. The only big thing the Foundation did was Heads Together which has fallen by the side of the road as they don’t seem to do anything for it anymore.
I personally don’t see Meghan through a veil of perfection, but I will absolutely credit her with helping Harry see the business aspect of charitable work in a clearer light. I think she has shown a good head for it. She probably saw how hamstrung they were by the constraints of the Royal Foundation and said, “let’s evaluate this and how it works going forward.” It’s possible the Cambridges said, “Ok, you’re in or out, make a decision now.” All that is speculation on my part, of course.
This move is actually less than scandalous in my eyes and extremely practical.
Can you elaborate on the comment that when William is PoW their lives will be completely different?
Is there a reason Beatrice or Eugenie or even one of Ann’s kid’s can’t take it over? B or E seem like the natural next choice.
I realize it’s called the Prince’s Trust, but David isn’t a prince, either.
Beatrice or Eugenie would be excellent choices and I have no idea why that hasn’t been considered. Or maybe it has and has been rejected – who knows? David Linley will be retirement age when the Queen dies and Beatrice and Eugenie will be relatively young women.
Look at the difference in the lives of Charles and Andrew, and you’ll get an idea of how the lives of William and Harry will differ. Charles/William will take on more ceremonial type duties, and Harry/Andrew have more freedom to make their own way in the world.
At some point the British people will get that the interest in Meghan and Harry has nothing to do with William the Future King. The world is interested in how and what this couple impact will be on world. William and Kate are not a substitute…..they had 8 years and did ZERO. William has nothing to show for it, no Invictus/Sentabale projects NOTHING and Kate is known for dressing like a 50 year old! Recently Harry and Meghan was named as a top 50 Influencer by Fortune 500. Included on the list Bill/Melinda Gates. When William/Kate can appear on the same list with the Gate’s we can talk, otherwise…BYE!!!
The Sussex’s have become popular with the younger generation and I think as time goes on it will only grow.
I doesn’t help that the Cambridges have created this image as a frumpy boring middle aged couple, they pushed the ‘normal middle class family’ narrative a bit too hard. They reek of privilege.
The Sussex’s however have a dynamic young vibe to them that appeals to a wide range of people and backgrounds.
@Digital – that’s a good analysis. I think the Cambridges have leaned in so hard to their “normal family” image, and Kate has leaned in so hard to her image as a “royal” that they now come across as frumpy and boring.
Sure, they still have lots of fans, but you can tell there is a different excitement around Harry and Meghan.
Ok but that’s not the image at all in the U.K. regarding the Cambridges. Half of the country could not care less about ANY of the royals besides the Queen (and that includes H&M). Polls have shown W&K are actually more popular than H&M. Will that change in the future? Maybe! But this frumpy fantasy you have is not accurate at all.
Not surprised by this or the b!tchy tone of the story; the Cambridges, esp William, really are threatened by Meghan. The status and money thing is interesting – someone clearly wasn’t happy that the spare and his wife were getting better opportunities (read: Oprah) than the actual heir and his wife. I think the whole Oprah MH story opened a massive can of worms as the Cambridges were clearly pissed about NOT being involved in it, esp as a few months later William announces something similar. William has already whinged about how celebrities don’t want to work with him on MH. I would not be surprised if there was tension about who’s projects were getting all the money.
It will be interesting to see where things go with both couples and the work on Mental Health. Will they work together on it? I don’t know as both have different ideas about how to approach it and area’s of interest. I can see conflicts arising over it as I think the Cambridges will try and stake a claim and demand that the Sussex’s back away from it.
The question is will the Cambridges step up and actually DO MORE for their causes or will they continue to tear the Sussex’s down to embiggen themselves? William might but am not sure about Kate, we’ve already heard from one of her patronages that she’s going to be ‘selective’ about what engagements/work she does and who she supports – which to me read that she’s going to do less. Its not as if she has a lot of patronages as it is.
Cambridge supporters on twitter are already insisting that HT go to the Cambridges because that’s Kate’s!!!!!
My take on it (not that they are asking me, but if they were), is that “mental health” is a really broad term and a really big cause, and it may be better if they split it up a bit. Let Kate focus on childhood, let William focus on anti-bullying (LOL for days) and let Harry and Meghan tackle some of the less “glamorous” aspects of it – PTSD, depression, schizophrenia, etc. Some of the really stigmatized aspects of MH that I don’t think HT has really touched yet.
I agree, hopefully it makes them all become a bit more focused on the different area’s of MH.
I’m hoping to see Meghan work with Cams on FGM, esp as Cams doesn’t get enough press and credit for it.
Obviously Kate’s Garden was not the PR bonanza they thought it would be. Meghan has been on leave for 6+ weeks and they are now reduced to rewriting and embellishing old gossip. W and K seem to be in a rut and they are blaming their lackluster performance on H and M. What has been revealed is that KP is a den of bumbling incompetents who leak like a sieve. Kate is not the style icon we were led to believe. Instead, the only person to compare her to was HM whose style is perfect for a matron 70+ years old. No one bothered to look at the other contemporary monarchs of Europe to see that she is in need of fashion advice. Those coat dresses hide how painfully thin Kate is and the Botox leaves her with an expressionless startled look on her face. I hope Kate and Meghan are pregnant at the same time. The stress of Kate being pregnant at the same time as Meghan would turn KP upside down and inside out. If Meghan marrying into this family is causing this much havoc just means the problem run way deeper that who Harry married. Charles had better think long and hard about who he selects to manage the Prince’s Trust.
Re Kate’s fashion style: like she just stepped out of Call the Midwife.
Personally, I always think of Kate’s fashion style as “inappropriate pants” or “Hyacinth Bucket”, she vacillates between the two.
“William will be king!”
Hopefully not.
Keeping my fingers crossed the UK will have done away with monarchy by then.
First they’ll have to survive the war they’re waging on themselves, aka Brexit, though.
I’m a total history nut, and the inner workings of monarchies past and present fascinate me. But I too agree that Britain is better off without the royal family. They’re given insane wealth and privelege and an amazing platform for good works, but some of them have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the family business. Plus the whole curtsying and referring to people as “highness” thing. No one person is better than everyone else based on an accident of birth.
I found this sentence to be the most interesting.
“Certainly the animosity over status, money and Meghan…”
Now I wonder if it isn’t more to do with Meghan and Harry’s (popular) status globally than anything…
A *very* charitable view of “Meghan being an issue between the brothers” is that William thought that Harry was rushing into the relationship/marriage too quickly. This from a man who let his girlfriend wait for 10 years before marrying her. And I believe Harry’s relationship with Chelsy had been quite long (I forget how long the Cressida relationship was). But even assuming this was all that it was, as people get older they know themselves better and they can recognize a soulmate faster.
I know the less charitable view is that William is racist but I don’t think that’s a fair assumption to make without more information. But who knows. That whole crowd those brothers run with from Eton etc seem like obnoxious bros. Not a lot of diversity there.
As for the separation of the foundations, I agree that this is good for the Sussexes. Let’s see what happens. Harry’s numbers aren’t great either. Meghan came out of the gate impressively with the Grenfell Fire cookbook. Let’s see if she’s a good influence on her husband.
I really don’t understand how young people with loads of money and privilege and time and no other job don’t jump in and do this very rewarding work. Looking at you, Cambridges.
Even though they are royal they are no different to a lot of families and the competition that happens between brothers and sisters in laws or sisters and brother in laws after marriage.
I’m reading this much differently than the majority, I think.
Re: the future king aspect – William will have to mind his Ps and Qs more because of the role, where Harry has more freedom to pursue interests that are near and dear to his heart, like Sentebale. That’s a good thing for H&M. They can focus on more outside of the UK. Let’s face it, the monarch is more in a box when it comes to protocol, whether it’s HM, Charles, or William.
I don’t think the Cambridges forced the decision. It reads to me like the work situation was fraught as hell with all the tension between the brothers and it made more sense to start the split now for the good of everyone, likely including the staff.
What happens to Heads Together?
Well, the article says that the Cambridges are the ones in a hurry to make the changes, which is why I think many of us are getting the vibe that the Cambridges are forcing this at this moment.
Re: William being king – logically what you are saying is true, that William does have a different role than Harry and that William is bound more by “protocol.” But at this point its kind of a joke since EVERY mention of William or Kate mentions that they are the future monarch and consort. Like, we get it, lol.
I swear I read the article 3 times before commenting, but missed the line where the Cambs pushed to do it now. Thanks Becks!
“The Sussexes weren’t in a rush to make any changes, but the Cambridges were.”
This is so, so telling.
Well I’m with the Cambridge’s on this one. Cut the cord now !
So William and Kate were so desperate to get away from any affiliation with H&M beyond being family members they would inititiate doing this at the possible expense of the Royal Foundation? Sad.
I mean, if they really are at each others throats then this is the best idea. I will always believe that the rift and the fighting has more to do with the boys than the women. If this makes then work more productively then split it up.
Oh, just commenting yet again to say that I think this goes along so nicely with what someone said a few days ago/last week about how “competition” is code for Harry and Meghan getting requested more. I can see it really bothering William and Kate if people are reaching out for more visits/attention/etc from Harry and Meghan and Will and Kate are starting to lose some of their star power. Just split the whole thing up and let Will and Kate handle their thing their way, and harry and Meghan will do their thing, and that will be that.
All I’ll say is, if I were running a charity, I know which pair I’d want in my corner.
Harry has always been popular, I recall reading a story a few years ago (pre Meghan) that one country in particular had requested Harry for a visit but were disappointed when they got the Cambridges instead. Apparently Harry is popular in the country. I can’t for the life of me remember which country it was, in fact am not sure it was mentioned in the article but I think the article came out around the time of one of the Cambridge tours so I took it that it was one of the countries they were visiting.
I honestly think that this ALL stems from William and Kate’s jealousy over Harry and Meghan’s popularity. I just don’t think they ever expected H&M to take off like they did, and it was crystal clear during the tour in October that their popularity was absolutely soaring worldwide. Since W&K are the heirs, they were surprised and angered by this, and everything since has been a reaction to that. JMO, of course.
@Lorelei I think you are right. Things seemed fine until the tour, and at that point it became clear that they were huge stars, AND that they could put in the work. That combination was a disaster in the eyes of Will and Kate. That was the point when the smear campaign really picked up steam, when we got all the stories about Kate as Future Queen Consort, etc.
You nailed it!
Lorelei I totally agree with you
IMHO Bill & Cathy never had any star-power.
Well, they were hugely popular for a while. People “wanted” them to have star power. I think now that we see what it actually means for a royal to have star power and charisma (something that I don’t think we’ve seen since Diana, for better or worse), people realize that Will and Kate have always been fairly dull.
W&K cutting off their nose to spite their faces yet again. Who’s going to do the work for this initiative once H&M are out of it?
These two have 10-15 years before they are on a throne so I wish these articles would chill on the future monarch shit.
I dunno, given how long people in that family live I’d say it would be another 25-30 years before Big Willy gets the throne. William is going to be like his father, he’s going to have to wait a long time – the difference is Charles did something with his time and position. The Princes Trust, which is a HUGELY successful and respected organisation. Not to mention his work on climate change, sustainability etc..
Yeah, I agree. It’s 10-15 at minimum.
These two really need to get off their asses and do something. But I bet she gets pregnant again instead.
@DS9, I think a fourth Cambridge baby would be very bad optics as the UK benefit restrictions have been changed to only allow for families to draw on 2 children.
@baytampabay, but which would bother Kate more? Some bad press over the pregnancy announcement which will fade once she does the Lindo stroll or having no excuse against working more?
@DS9, I have no doubt she will gets preggers again if she can get William to agree.
I think the “Shout” rollout was the last straw for the Sussexes. Kensington Royal posted about the launch on insta completely diminishing the Sussexes involvement. SussexRoyal had had make their own Instagram post with receipts showing their involvement.
I think it’s clear the Sussexes were expected to do the heavy lifting while the Cambridges would swoop in at the last minute to take credit.
I would have to disagree with the ‘Shout’ rollout thing as the KP press releases/SM posts mentioned the Sussex’s and vice versa. William also mentioned them in the video he did – it was the press who made it all about William/the Cambridges. Their initial reporting didn’t included the Sussex’s which I believe was corrected later on in the day but by then it was too late.
Superficial comment – Kate looks great in the first photo (blue dress)! 10 years younger!
She was pregnant here and smiling. She does look great. She looks happier and better when not under William’s scrutiny or as his “plus one” as he treats her on his own. Seems like that press conference she was able to come out in her own more. And of course I think her face would look great with a few more pounds, but she’s lovely either way.
I don’t know why there’s this automatic assumption that Kate is “innocent” when it comes to the alleged “Meghan feud.” As many of us have pointed out on this site: many, many white women have a tendency to label black women “divas” or “uppity” or “arrogant” for behaving…normally. Researchers have uncovered that this practice is exceptionally common and that many white women (and other races) see black women through distorting, racialized lenses (and don’t even realize it). So why is the assumption that Kate couldn’t POSSIBLY have had anything to do with the unfair smearing of Meghan and that it all must have been a fight between the brothers?
White Woman are always giving the benefit of the doubt everyone is really quick to place the blame all on William and the courtiers. To me Kate is just as guilty because she stood by and allow this to happen she also benefits for the Meghan diva stories . Kate went for work shy Kate to regal queen in the span of months all of sudden Kate is see as the perfect future queen .
@ader, This is just my gut feeling but I do not see Cathy driving the smear campaign. It is true she is probably doing nothing to stop it but I do not see her in the driver’s seat. Cathy has her hands full with the wandering well-traveled scepter and cultivation of the famous Norfolk Rose.
I hear ya Tampa. But, I wonder…only because Kate has been dealing with Willy stepping out since St. Andrews, and still said, “yes.” You’d think she’d be used to it by now, ya know?
I think both of those Cambridges are to blame.
I dunno, Kate has never handled female competition well and I think she enjoyed being the centre of attention as the only SIL/DIL when it came to the Wales’s family.
Kate had a mean girl reputation during uni and the waity years. Lets not forget how she treated, in public and in front of the paps, Williams cousins the York Princesses. There were many stories about how she and Pippa would bully and run off any woman William showed an interest in.
Kate may not be leading on it but she’s certainly not doing anything to stop it, in fact I’d say she was subtly/passive aggressively encouraging it. She has started to copy Meghan’s style – Kate never wore loose trousers until Meghan did. Being the future Princess of Wales is EVERYTHING to Kate, esp as she’s been cosplaying Diana for years.
My theory is that Kate got unfavourably compared to Meghan, got upset, made some snowballs and had Carole throw them via her tabloid connections. William likely was in on it too via Jason. I don’t think Kate is the innocent that many would like to believe. I think she is very competitive and can be ruthless in ensuring her status and reputation. That smear campaign in the Fall of 2018 didn’t materialize out of thin air.
Kate will be Princess of Wales. Kate will be Queen Consort. It is is a done deal and nothing can effect her status. She may lose the popularity contest with the rest of the world (minus the UK Daily Fail readers) but she will be the top female HRH dog.
Divorce could effect her status but Bill & Cathy will never divorce.
I think Kate is definitely involved in the smear campaign. Or, maybe not the direct smear campaign, but I think she is definitely making an effort to embiggen herself, so to speak, lol. Those Middleton puff pieces didn’t come out of nowhere. Even the one last summer about how Carole isn’t as involved seemed in response to the praise Meghan and Doria were getting in some quarters for being close but not inseparable. And there have been a few other stories that make me think, “ohhh Kate is feeling the pressure.” I also have always maintained that stories that make Kate look like the poor white frail British rose, who is the Future Queen Consort, victimized by the black American duchess, come from Camp Cambridge, and that includes Kate (ie the “Meghan made Kate cry at a dress fitting” story.) Maybe shes not the who leaked it, but she knows what is going on.
But, for some reason they still seem to get along, which is why I think there has to be a lot happening behind the scenes. Kate is not that good an actress, and when we see her and Meghan, they seem to get along fine. Maybe its the kind of thing where Meghan knows what Kate is doing, but Kate doesn’t realize that Meghan knows, and they both just smile and fake it in person.
It’s like that episode of Friends – “but they don’t know that we know that they know we know!!!!”
I don’t know. I’m overthinking it. Harry and Kate don’t seem to have any bad blood, but maybe Harry just feels that William deserves the blame and not Kate? IDK.
I don’t think Kate or Meghan are particularly innocent in a so called “feud” (which is probably just a straining of family relations that happens to everyone eventually, royal, american , polka dotted or not). I think the key difference is with the men in this equation. I don’t think, and just my opinion, that either William or Harry are particularly adept at a long game, they have had lives of near instant gratification given their status and wealth. The breakdown of the royal foundation that has to happen now darn it or someone (William) is going to be very upset! is a point of evidence for me.
Kate and Meghan seem to be better at the long game (no where near as good as the Queen though! she’s a master, though I think her main strategy is to just outlive everyone), if either had had any real input, the offices would still have been separated but it wouldn’t have been the disorganized disaster it’s been so far.
It’s unfortunate that Meghan is being cast as the Yoko Ono when this split should have happened the year Will married. They need to split everything up ASAP and move on!
How many times has the press and the royals reporters have said over and over how irrelevant Meghan and Harry are . Yet the press is always reporting on them more than William and Kate .
Wow both Meghan and Kate’s outfits were terrible at that service. Buttony mess + really bad nurse hat 😆
If it’s going to be more productive just split up now.
I second that as a charity I’d rather ask Harry and Meghan for help, IMHO.