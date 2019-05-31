“Moby canceled his book tour, says he’s going away for a while” links
  • May 31, 2019

  • By Kaiser
Kim Kardashian West at arrivals for Camp...

Moby canceled his book tour and he announced: “I’m going to go away for awhile. But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault.” It’s true. [Jezebel]
You don’t even know how happy I am about Elementary coming back! [Pajiba]
The cat from Pet Sematary recently died. *sob* [Dlisted]
I love Julia Roberts’ haircut but I wish the color was better. [LaineyGossip]
Sarah Jessica Parker does sort of look like a shiny witch. [Go Fug Yourself]
Billie Ellish scares Melissa McCarthy. [Towleroad]
Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler were on Kimmel last night. [Just Jared]
Janelle & David Eason no longer want custody of one of their kids. [Starcasm]
I like Hilary Duff’s boots, but not with this dress. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

13 Responses to ““Moby canceled his book tour, says he’s going away for a while” links”

  1. Eleonor says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Did his pr team locked him away?

    Reply
  2. Jaded says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Good f*cking riddance Moby. Stay away. Permanently.

    Reply
  3. Shirurusu says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Good riddance to Moby, what a creepy old man! And I think his music is shit, how he managed to get where he is is beyond me. Mediocer man baby

    Reply
  4. tealily says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    It’s always best to announce when you’re going away for a while instead of just going away for a while.

    Also re: the Pet Sematary cat… obvious answer here…

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Bye Moby. As a fan of techno (I was a teenager during the rave scene of the 90s), I like his music but never took to him as a person – he always came across as a creep. Even at the height of his success the stories about him and his creepiness for young ladies was well known – no one bothered to hide it.

    Also, for the US CB’s this is a photo of the new Trump blimp that is going to be flying over London next week for the US state visit. It will fly along side the other one of him in a nappy. Enjoy!!! Also, Prince Andrew is being foisted on him. Full details of the visit have been released.

    https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2019/05/31/14/14193366-7090907-A_giant_robot_of_Donald_Trump_sitting_on_a_gold_toilet_is_on_its-a-15_1559309287813.jpg

    Sorry to threadjack :)

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Bye, creep.

    Reply
  7. Amaryis says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Try going away permanently, Perv.
    Doubt anyone would care.

    Reply
  8. Jess says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    Back in the day, Joe Strummer became an awful jerk, firing his own bandmates in drug-fueled assholery, making an awful Clash album (Cut the Crap) and just generally making Clash fans embarrassed to even know his name. Then he disappeared for a number of years, barely doing anything beyond a couple of films and recording a few songs. When he resurfaced with the Mescaleros, an interviewer asked him why he disappeared off most people’s radars. He said (I paraphrase from a 20+ year old memory) that he came to the realization that people were sick of him and that he just needed to go away. I had been a Clash fan while Joe was busy burning down everything Clash fans loved about the Clash, and reading that in the late 90s made me respect him again. I doubt I’ll ever have that kind of respect for Moby, but I can definitely say people are sick of him and he needs to go away.

    Reply
  9. Cee says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    LOL!!!!!
    (that’s all I’ve got for Moby)

    Reply
  10. adastraperaspera says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    I wonder if he knows a lawsuit of some kind is coming his way.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 31, 2019 at 2:07 pm

      I would not be surprised if Natalie got her lawyers involved – she was pissed and rightly so. I would have if I were her. Lana del Ray never commented publicly about the claims he made about her but either way he and his publishers lack of fact checking is going to bite them on the ass.

      Reply

