“Moby canceled his book tour, says he’s going away for a while” links

Moby canceled his book tour and he announced: “I’m going to go away for awhile. But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault.” It’s true. [Jezebel]
You don’t even know how happy I am about Elementary coming back! [Pajiba]
The cat from Pet Sematary recently died. *sob* [Dlisted]
I love Julia Roberts’ haircut but I wish the color was better. [LaineyGossip]
Sarah Jessica Parker does sort of look like a shiny witch. [Go Fug Yourself]
Billie Ellish scares Melissa McCarthy. [Towleroad]
Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler were on Kimmel last night. [Just Jared]
Janelle & David Eason no longer want custody of one of their kids. [Starcasm]
I like Hilary Duff’s boots, but not with this dress. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Did his pr team locked him away?
This is why fact checking matters. No one wants to read a memoir full of lies.
He still lives like its the 90s and #metoo never happened. He’s like the star quarterback who peaked in high school.
Good f*cking riddance Moby. Stay away. Permanently.
Good riddance to Moby, what a creepy old man! And I think his music is shit, how he managed to get where he is is beyond me. Mediocer man baby
It’s always best to announce when you’re going away for a while instead of just going away for a while.
Also re: the Pet Sematary cat… obvious answer here…
Bye Moby. As a fan of techno (I was a teenager during the rave scene of the 90s), I like his music but never took to him as a person – he always came across as a creep. Even at the height of his success the stories about him and his creepiness for young ladies was well known – no one bothered to hide it.
Also, for the US CB’s this is a photo of the new Trump blimp that is going to be flying over London next week for the US state visit. It will fly along side the other one of him in a nappy. Enjoy!!! Also, Prince Andrew is being foisted on him. Full details of the visit have been released.
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2019/05/31/14/14193366-7090907-A_giant_robot_of_Donald_Trump_sitting_on_a_gold_toilet_is_on_its-a-15_1559309287813.jpg
Sorry to threadjack
Bye, creep.
Try going away permanently, Perv.
Doubt anyone would care.
Back in the day, Joe Strummer became an awful jerk, firing his own bandmates in drug-fueled assholery, making an awful Clash album (Cut the Crap) and just generally making Clash fans embarrassed to even know his name. Then he disappeared for a number of years, barely doing anything beyond a couple of films and recording a few songs. When he resurfaced with the Mescaleros, an interviewer asked him why he disappeared off most people’s radars. He said (I paraphrase from a 20+ year old memory) that he came to the realization that people were sick of him and that he just needed to go away. I had been a Clash fan while Joe was busy burning down everything Clash fans loved about the Clash, and reading that in the late 90s made me respect him again. I doubt I’ll ever have that kind of respect for Moby, but I can definitely say people are sick of him and he needs to go away.
LOL!!!!!
(that’s all I’ve got for Moby)
I wonder if he knows a lawsuit of some kind is coming his way.
I would not be surprised if Natalie got her lawyers involved – she was pissed and rightly so. I would have if I were her. Lana del Ray never commented publicly about the claims he made about her but either way he and his publishers lack of fact checking is going to bite them on the ass.