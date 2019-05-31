“Moby canceled his book tour, says he’s going away for a while” links

Moby canceled his book tour and he announced: “I’m going to go away for awhile. But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault.” It’s true. [Jezebel]

You don’t even know how happy I am about Elementary coming back! [Pajiba]

The cat from Pet Sematary recently died. *sob* [Dlisted]

I love Julia Roberts’ haircut but I wish the color was better. [LaineyGossip]

Sarah Jessica Parker does sort of look like a shiny witch. [Go Fug Yourself]

Billie Ellish scares Melissa McCarthy. [Towleroad]

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler were on Kimmel last night. [Just Jared]

Janelle & David Eason no longer want custody of one of their kids. [Starcasm]

I like Hilary Duff’s boots, but not with this dress. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]