Reese Witherspoon: ‘I’m from the South – I love a good ol’-fashioned drugstore strip lash’

Big Little Lies 2 premieres on June 9th, and I assumed that was what Reese Witherspoon was promoting in this feature in Allure. But she doesn’t mention Big Little Lies 2. She does mention “I’m so Southern Y’ALL” in the second sentence of the interview and I’m just like… do we really have to do this, Reese? I’m from the South too and I don’t have to drop it into every single conversation as some kind of “pass” for why I’m a tacky a–hole. I would argue that I would have been a tacky a–hole even if I had grown up in Oregon. So what’s Reese’s excuse? Sorry, it just makes me mad when Reese thinks she has to “perform” her Southerness. It’s a recent thing for her too, it’s part of her celebrity-brand in the past five years. Before then, she barely talked about the South. Anyway, some highlights from this Allure interview:
Her best makeup tutorial: “My makeup artist, Molly R. Stern, taught me how to put on fake eyelashes. She hates that I put on a full strip, but I’m from the South — I love a good ol’-fashioned drugstore strip lash. I pop it on, put a little liquid liner over it, and I feel like my eyes look more open. I made a mess the first time, but then Molly showed me how to make it better. Always put liquid eyeliner over it.”
Her biggest beauty regret: “In the ’90s, we plucked our brows really thin. I said “we” — at least I did. And it just looked awful. Thank God, they grew back, but, I mean, who knows what they might look like now if I hadn’t plucked them into oblivion! ”
The never-again lipstick color: “Brown. Like, dark brown. It looked terrible, and it was immortalized on my driver’s license photo when I was 16 years old.”
Her secret for the perfect not-too-yellow, not-too-white blonde: “Her name’s Lorri Goddard. She’s been my colorist for 15 years and has taken me from blonde to red to brown, back to blonde. She’s meticulous about the balayage process and puts oil on the roots and tips so they don’t break. But it takes three hours to have my highlights done, no joke. I go every seven or eight weeks. I’m starting to get gray around the edges of my hairline. Lorri doesn’t like to call them grays, though. She says they’re ‘hyper-blondes.’”
Her vitamin regimen: “Prenatals. One of my girlfriends told me she takes them even though she’s not pregnant, so now I do, too. It makes my hair look better.”
Why she enjoys aging: “I have a point of view because I’ve been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn’t feel that same way when I was 25. I didn’t have the same things to say. I’m 43 and I’ve had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I’d like to see in the world, and…I just feel like I earned that gray hair and my fine lines. I like ‘em. I so prefer 43 to 25.”
The last product she finished: “Probably bath salts. I mix the Goop ones with plain Epsom salts. I’ve been taking a bath every night for the past four years. It’s changed the way I sleep and the way I feel when I wake up — takes away all aches and pains. I also read so many books in the bath. They’re the antidote to self-involvement. Escaping to a different world and thinking about other people’s realities is really therapeutic for me.”
I’m closer to 43 than 25 and let me tell you… even though my 25 sucked at the time, I would take that over what is happening to me now. I didn’t know how lucky I was back then with my 25-year-old knees and feet and shoulders. Whenever someone in their 40s is like “I prefer this to my 20s,” I’m always like “bitch, you lie.” I guess we have to say something positive about it though, it’s not like we can change it. As for what she says about blonde and grey hair… I thought the “hyper-blonde” euphemism was funny, and I agree, her colorist knows her sh-t. Reese has always had a great blonde.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
Eh, I think she mentions her southern roots more now that she has that lifestyle brand, but she definitely talked before about being from the south, the importance of writing thank you notes, and how some of her best friends are still in Tennessee. I remember an article way, way back—probably around Legally Blonde days—in which the magazine’s editor mentioned that Reese wrote “thank you” notes to everyone involved in the shoot, including food services. I don’t think it’s all down to an act, maybe she’s just being more open about it?
Also…I grew up in the south and no longer live there. Saying, “I’m southern, I guess we do things differently,” is an easy way to get rid of unwanted questions.
I’m nearly 38 and I prefer it to my 20s all day every day.
My body doesn’t work the way it used to but the confidence I have in myself, my strong sense of self, the things I’ve learned about what looks best on me, what makes me happy, how to care for myself physically, emotionally, even superficially, more than makes up for the achy back, random pains, etc.
–Sorry, it just makes me mad when Reese thinks she has to “perform” her Southerness. It’s a recent thing for her too, –
This is precisely why I can’t stand so many Southern celebrities. They bank on their exaggerated twang, and it makes me back shit crazy. I’m Southern and people tell me I don’t sound Southern. This is because I only break out the twang when I want to lol. It’s controllable. Y’all.
For you, maybe. Others can’t turn their accents on and off. Sometimes, even though I left the south a decade ago and make every attempt to avoid being seen as a bumpkin, people will comment on how I pronounce certain words or certain expressions I use. Assuming everyone is “performing their southerness” is kinda crappy actually.
I grew up in Jersey but I’ve been in the south since I was 20ish and I have so much of a southern accent when I’m around other southerners. I can’t help it.
But when I bicker with my husband, also from Jersey, no southern at all.
Accents are such a tricky thing.
DS9, that cracks me up because my Alabama accent really comes out when I’m angry as well, or drunk. My husband says I sound more southern when I talk on the phone with people from my hometown. It just comes out I can’t help it😂
So if Penelope Cruz or Javier Bardem o or Sofia Vergara don’t speak with flat Midwestern accent instead of their native one then they’re pretentious?
I’m fixin to die laughing.
Right?! It’s easy to take shots at southerners, right now especially. But criticizing them for using their natural accent? Absurd. “You there! Stop being who you naturally are, or I shall deem you pretentious!”
I love this! My southern accent is very subtle. Southerners think I’m a Yankee and Yankees don’t believe I’m from the South. But every now and then my words and especially my phrases make people say wow you must be from the south and it makes me so proud. My speech is the product of generations and I love it!
I’m laughing with you because no, asking Sophia to cut it out is hilarious. I’m specifically targeting southern twangs cuz imma Texas girl and can turn it on thick. I realize not everyone can adjust, but you can tell when they can’t you know? It’s not bothersome at all if it’s unavoidable. I can always tell a forced and/or exaggerated ‘southerness’ lol. So yeah, when Reese carries on, I get a tic.
Her accent doesn’t bother me. People talk how they talk and I completely get that people’s accents can also change depending on who they are around.
Your accent will also change around other people, too. While my friends know me well enough to still hear hints of the vowel drawl and the slang I use, my Southern twang is pretty much gone after years of living in the Northeast. It’ll crop back up if I’m in the South around people with strong accents, but otherwise, it’s not excessively noticeable. I highly doubt that she’s keeping up that language in LA of all places.
Though honestly, the accent bothers me less than the “innocent, homestyle Southern Belle” performance she puts on. Not only because that image is so notoriously two-faced but because any sensible person won’t buy it – lady, we literally saw you fight with a cop over a DUI once. Ain’t nobody with brain cells fooled.
So do people really think sweet southern belles don’t run their mouth to the po po?
I live in a sleepy little southern town with three traffic lights and these southern girls will tell a cop off on Saturday night and teach Sunday school the next morning.
That rant was hella on brand for a little ol’ southern girl.
That’s absolutely part of it as well Veronica. The feigned innocence and monumental hypocrisy that runs within the same Southern vein. Men are guilty too. That flirty, ‘Who little ‘ol me’ schtick.
My sister found the twang very useful when she wanted to get a taxi in Paris. That plus being a teen got her a back, back, back seat place at Christian Dior during a fashion show.
I always thought it was Bat Sh*t Crazy and not Back Sh*t Crazy…
And you would be right. I hate typos, sry.
OMG the southern thing drives me up the wall. We get it. You’re from the South. I feel like other people in Hollywood are from the South and it doesn’t get brought up constantly like it does with her. I assume right now its all part of the Draper James push though. (side note: I like those clothes but think they are kind of pricey. My mom got me a dress from there for mother’s day and its nice, but definitely has a boden-esque feel to it.)
I went into the store in Nashville. Sorority central. I ran back out.
She’s only specifically Southern when sober.
Drunk, she’s an “American Citizen!!!”
Way to advertise for Goop products..
I like baths and take them regularly but everyday? Is it even good for your skin?
While she’s at it, maybe give Goop the name of her colorist, cause Gwyneth’s hair and color is tragic.
Right? She needs to share her colorist and maybe those prenatal vitamins with GP.
Reese has amazing skin.
I live on the other side of the country now but I was born in Florida and when people say oh you’re from the south I say no I’m from Tampa lol.
I feel like anyone can be polite and like a floral print without all the racist undertones of claiming to be “southern”.
It is not. I assume she’s taking pretty warm baths, and hot water and cleansers can really deplete your skin of moisture. I guess if you’re doing a bunch of catchup and adding back oils into your skin it could be okay? But I’d rather just either have a daily quick shower with a really gentle body wash, or shower every other day. Assuming you’re not getting super sweaty, you’re better off.
But I also have a gross tub that we need to rip out and replace. It’s the most hideous weird pukey pink color and stained form hair dye. I can’t wait to gut that thing. Even still, I’m only really going to take a bath if I’m in high pain mode. I hate sitting in the tub, and I don’t regulate temperature well enough to enjoy hot soaks.
I want to look/feel like a 26 year old w the wisdom of a 40 plus woman!
I don’t think the rest of America finds “the south” as endearing as all these white female celebrities seem to think it does. In fact I find any kind of “southern pride” rather offputting at this point in American history.
So now a person is not allowed to be proud of where they are from if it’s the South? What the hell? I’m Southern and I refuse to be ashamed of it. I don’t agree with the clichés that might put us in a bad light nationally sometimes, but to tell someone they shouldn’t be proud of where they come from is beyond rude and actually straight up condescending.
Winnie I’m asking sincerely, what has the south done to be proud of?
Just because you are “from” somewhere doesn’t mean it is a place that you should be proud of. Be proud of yourSELF, in my opinion that’s what matters. Be proud of your family, if it’s a family that has resisted racism.
I have family from Alabama and I’m not one bit proud of that family or the family’s shady history with “employing” black women in the homes for the last few generations.
Being from the South does not automatically mean that we approve of everything in the past. Quite the opposite.
I mean there are black folks in the south, are they supposed to be ashamed?
And a good chunk of those bbq becky, permit patty, pool patrol Patricia videos are from non southern states. As are many of the police shooting videos.
The Klan was/is everywhere. Redlining is a northern phenomenon, and northern states are just as problematic for POC by virtually every metric as southern states.
How many non-southern states did Trump carry? How many of those 53% of white women who voted for Toupee Fiasco were southern? I’m guessing not even close to most.
DS9, I’m from a northern state. Hell yes we have major problems. I’m not proud of it, I’m not proud of where I’m from whatsoever. You have no say in where you’re born, that’s not something to be proud of.
There is definitely an ongoing difference between the north and the south though. Three, THREE black men that I know each told me on different occasions that they will no longer travel down south because they feel totally uncomfortable and uneasy and unsafe. These guys grew up up north. They have dealt with all kinds of racist bullshit. To all of them the south IS WORSE. Does that make the northern states pristine? Absolutely not. Don’t be proud of anywhere you come from in this country, we all have a legacy of bullshit in every single state. But southern pride, to me, just really flies in the face of awareness and progress. When we make real progress, we can be proud. To be proud of somewhere just because you’re born there is a roadblock to taking a critical eye and improving.
Just my opinions and I’m just an assho*e in general so if it bothers you please don’t take it personally. This whole country disgusts me most days anymore.
There was and is racism all over the country, not just the south.
Charlie: I’m sorry that you feel like a person isn’t allowed to have pride in where they come from. And I’m sorry to hear that you have family you don’t agree with – who just happen to be from Alabama. You do know that POC and whites are employed within homes across the country and the world?
You asked what I have to be proud of regarding the south. I can’t sit here and list all day long, but I’m not going to cower down to someone and not speak up for some of the great attributes we have down here. Most southerners I know – speaking from a perspective of Louisiana, Mississippi & Alabama – are the most down-to-earth, hard working, give-you-the-shirt-off-their-back type people. The type of people who invite you in their home after just meeting you and offering you some sweet tea and something hot to eat. We are known for hospitality for a reason, because we put on no airs around here. Everyone is part of one big family. Not to mention, we love our SEC sports, church cookbook recipes, and sitting on the porch visiting with each other. I’m sorry for anyone who doesn’t know southerners this way. Because of our poor legislative policies and history of racism, we get a bad rep. But I encourage anyone to come eat and drink in New Orleans, and we will show you a good time!
Yes, but a certain type of white southerner still proudly flies a racist flag and says it’s not racist, it’s just “southern pride”. There’s no northern pride built on the back of slavery.
It’s obnoxious the way she cherry picks things that are “Southern.”
Like, I’m from the PNW & drugstore lashes are a thing here, too. I didn’t really know that there were lashes other than drugstore so……whatever Reese.
I mean, I’m in Nova Scotia so not at ALL southern. But some of those drugstore lashes are killer. They’ve really improved on how they make them.
I shopped drunk on my birthday and apparently ordered a set of Velour Lashes online. Thankfully drunk Erinn bought them on a 50% off sale, so that’s great. But they’re normally $40 CAD and I hardly ever wear lashes. I’m not sure what the logic was behind the purchase, but I looked at them online and they ARE stunning. And they’re supposed to last for a long time, so I’m not devastated over it.
I’m a Texan living up north and get teased for both writing and saying y’all. Sometimes “I’m from the south” is more a defense than a “Hey, look at me!” statement. Having said that, I have never used fake eyelashes.
I liked her interview. “Here’s my colorist. Here’s my make up artist. Here are my blunders.” No pretending she just woke up that way.
I am 50+ and about 50 pounds heavier than my 20’s. I still wouldn’t go back. Some years I wouldn’t relive for all the money in the world.
Headspace wise, I’ll take 35 over 25 but body wise? Give me my 25 yr old body now!
I will be 35 very soon and I am taking my 35 yo body and mind over my 20s in a second. I was naive and insecure and a mess in my 20s, I am like an upgraded version of myself now honestly.
I’m 45 and yes, I wish I had my 25 year old body (and skin). But on the inside I’m doing so much better now, so I’ll take that. As for the bath routine – I’ve never been a bath person but I have other friends who swear by nightly ones too. If it took away some of my aches and pains and got me to read more I might consider doing it too.
My 11 year plays a lot of sports and he’s started taking epsom salt baths for aches and pains then a friend said she adds lavender to her son’s bath to help him sleep so I tried that and he loves it. Anyway a relaxing bath can be good at any age.
I remember her talking about the south a lot back in the day, maybe she plays it up more lately but I don’t think it’s a new thing.
I also love being 38 and there’s no way in hell I’d go back to my 20’s. Sure my body may have looked a little better but I was so insecure and hated myself that I never appreciated it, life was crazy and messy back then. I’m settled now and know exactly who I am, I don’t care what people think of me or my body and I enjoy life so much more, especially sex, orgasms get better and longer as I age!
I didn’t mind my twenties, but I’m definitely more content and satisfied in my thirties. I think a lot of women are, honestly – as much as media treats female aging like anathema, our twenties are where we’re made to feel sexual objectification most keenly and consistently pressured to be thin, beautiful, and constantly performing our vanity. By your thirties, you’ve more or less settled into what you want to be and who you are, so you’re less significantly impacted by what society tells you to be.
The southern thing is mildly grating but I appreciate the work she does behind the scenes with her production company. She’s uplifted women works for a long time.
I live in NC, strip lashes are not a southern thing here. They’re an “I watch too many youtube tutorials because I wish I lived in LA” thing here.
Oh, I don’t know, Y’ALL.
I spent years trying to get rid of my accent and I finally said, “Screw ‘em.”
I HATE MOST ACCENTS including British, New Jersey, CHICAGO, New York etc. and many folks don’t realize there is a big difference among accents in the South just as there are in the Northeast.
That said, I have a long time customer with a Boston accent that is just funny!
“Hey Da’lin’! Give me a nip o’ that Goldschlager!”
And a new customer from Martha’s Vineyard and his accent is divine.
He doesn’t have that Kennedy accent. It’s just soft and – I don’t know – masculine.
I don’t care about Reese and her Southern thing but I can’t forget her getting in trouble and pulling the, “Don’t you know who I am???” card with the cop.
BTW, I love Reba’s singing voice but hate to hear her speak.
I’ve always thought it was put-on.
She grew up not far from where I grew-up and I’ve never heard another woman sound like that.
I miss soda fountains in drug stores. That used to be common in the South.
You could get a grilled cheese or ham salad with chips and a cherry Coke for less than $2.00 and sample perfumes while you waited.
If I had my choice, I’d still live in the South.
this is interesting… wish i had a bath to try it lol
“It’s changed the way I sleep and the way I feel when I wake up — takes away all aches and pains.”
THANK YOU! Ever since her husband’s DWI, the cat has been out of the bag (I’ll speak southern as an homage to Reece 😜) She’s an asshole pandering to us “poor, tacky” southerners with her sorority lewks and sorority ambitions. As a real life southerner, it is offensive and gross. I hate pandering of any sort, and she’s just GOOPing it up. Also, if Reece is so southern, then …. where is her political activism? Does she say, do anything about the bigots taking over her beloved Tennessee? Or does she just want to wear drug store eyelashes and sorority RUSH clothes and play southern?
@nancypants, I’m totally with you on the variety of southern accents. An Atlanta accent is far different than Albany GA and different still than SC/Savannah low country than Alabama, etc.
Reba is from Oklahoma, isn’t she? I recently read a debate as to whether or not you could even consider Oklahoma southern. I’d say it’s like FL, totally regional.
LOL! We just had this discussion at work.
Oklahoma is a southern state. Any state below the Mason Dixon is a southern state but it’s not just the location; it also has to do with customs, foods, accents, religion and so on.
I always thought it weird that Maryland is a southern state. Maryland?
Even Southern Living magazine recognizes them.
Reba is from OK near the Texas border and you are right: I’ve lived in Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, the Florida panhandle, Georgia, S. Carolina and traveled/worked in Virginia, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas.
I think I’m leaving a state or two out. Sorry and Savannah is one of my favorite cities in the entire world.
The accents are DIVERSE (ask a Cajun) and John Grisham (pretend boyfriend) and Morgan Freeman are from Mississippi.
My stylist calls it Arctic Blonde
Her kids look EXACTLY like her! Wow