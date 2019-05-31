Keanu Reeves: ‘You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life’

Doesn’t it feel like we’re in the midst of a Keanu Renaissance? A Keanaissance, if you will. He’s always been well-liked and appreciated, but more and more, we’re seeing that Keanu Reeves is the only unproblematic dude from his generation of actors. He’s like the Dude from The Big Lebowski – Keanu abides, he doesn’t mean any harm, he just works and finds simple joys and doesn’t disrespect or hate anyone or anything. And it turns out that our beloved Keanu is a Lonely Boy.

Keanu Reeves, wise, handsome, gentle man and onscreen spree killer, is lonely. Reeves made this devastating revelation in an interview with Malaysia’s Star2.com. When asked, “What does love mean to you?” the John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum star responded: “You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.” The interview was not all bleak though. It also included this anecdote about a girlfriend Reeves had when he was 17, which I plan to summon in my mind’s eye when I need to be soothed in moments of stress: “I was 17 and I had an older girlfriend who turned me on to a lot of music. I had this car with these speakers in the back; she turned me on to bands like Joy Division, the Violent Femmes. We would get in the car, drink a little, do this or that, and I’d put the speakers on top of the car, and we’d go to a park and we’d dance.”

[From The Cut]

“You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.” I feel like crying. Keanu has had so much heartache in his life, but it’s real-sh-t heartache, like what happened with Jennifer Syme. But I do wonder… is Keanu really lonely, or is he a loner? I think he’s grown into being a loner – happy enough to walk alone, to do his own thing on his terms. But maybe he’s still hoping to find a special lady. PICK ME!