Keanu Reeves: ‘You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life’

Doesn’t it feel like we’re in the midst of a Keanu Renaissance? A Keanaissance, if you will. He’s always been well-liked and appreciated, but more and more, we’re seeing that Keanu Reeves is the only unproblematic dude from his generation of actors. He’s like the Dude from The Big Lebowski – Keanu abides, he doesn’t mean any harm, he just works and finds simple joys and doesn’t disrespect or hate anyone or anything. And it turns out that our beloved Keanu is a Lonely Boy.
Keanu Reeves, wise, handsome, gentle man and onscreen spree killer, is lonely. Reeves made this devastating revelation in an interview with Malaysia’s Star2.com. When asked, “What does love mean to you?” the John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum star responded: “You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.”
The interview was not all bleak though. It also included this anecdote about a girlfriend Reeves had when he was 17, which I plan to summon in my mind’s eye when I need to be soothed in moments of stress: “I was 17 and I had an older girlfriend who turned me on to a lot of music. I had this car with these speakers in the back; she turned me on to bands like Joy Division, the Violent Femmes. We would get in the car, drink a little, do this or that, and I’d put the speakers on top of the car, and we’d go to a park and we’d dance.”
“You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.” I feel like crying. Keanu has had so much heartache in his life, but it’s real-sh-t heartache, like what happened with Jennifer Syme. But I do wonder… is Keanu really lonely, or is he a loner? I think he’s grown into being a loner – happy enough to walk alone, to do his own thing on his terms. But maybe he’s still hoping to find a special lady. PICK ME!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
He also said in that interview that he’s 52, he’s too old to have kids… to which I say, I’m 26, LET’S DO THIS. Man I love him. What a wonderful foil to toxic masculinity, which is funny when his jam is John Wick.
YUUUHUUU! I AM SINGLE KEANU!!!!!
38, child free, I live in France but we can make it!
“You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life.”
Well, it sure as hell isn’t from lack of volunteers/interest! I hope he finds someone wonderful and lives happily ever after. He deserves it.
He needs his own Meghan Markle
me!
I’d gladly be in his life all day, all night.
I volunteer as tribute!
I was just about to say this!
I’ll be there for you Keanu
Omg. Joy Division? Dancing outside jamming car speakers? Dudettes, he’s my soul mate. I’m perfectly content being alone. Or even being in a room with people and not talking lol. It stands to reason we’re absolutely perfect for each other.
I know, I was thinking the same thing. I’ve loved him since I first saw him on an ABC after school special way too many years ago.
He is such a good man that I hope finds true lasting love with someone amazing.
This physically hurts me, like my heart aches for him. Poor guy!!! He really has had an unfair amount of heartache and death, he deserves some happiness!
My heart breaks for Keanu. Between Ava being stillborn and then Jennifer dying a few years later, I just want to hug this man and sit quietly on a park bench with him.
Okay so I’m about Keanu’s age, won’t be having more children and have been married for 20 years but Keanu just say the word, any word will do and I’m yours!!!
lol
Haha Me,too. I bet my kids would love him.
I love him! Yes, the actor who is successful and loved without troubles or shenanigans. He deserve the best, hopefully he will find and the age is only a mind state. And i am available Keanu
It sounds like he’s content being alone but would also perhaps like to find someone as a partner, if they’re the right person. He’s such a sweet and lovely guy. I hope that happy ending happens for him someday.
I’m single – CALL ME!!!!
I see where he is at – am mid 40s, have no kids and never been married. Having been on my own for a long time I can attest that its not easy to find someone you connect with and you want to spend time with – the older you get the less tolerant of a$$hole behaviour you become.
Also from what I can recall about what previous GF’s have said, he’s a bit of a commitment phobe. Hopefully for the sake of our future relationship he is over that.
I burst out laughing at the headline because I knew what all these comments would be!
*swoon*
my gut wrenched, my heart hurts
barely have the words to express how much love i have for him…
some of you may recall that I actually did get to hang with him a few times back during the filming of the Lake House. He even kissed me on the cheek once.
It hurts so much i could collapse…
but instead I live on as a (now) married with two kids mother
done making babies (though not because I really want to be but bc husband really wants to be; and I had a miscarriage recently that almost killed me)
but I have told my husband if Keanu asks, Ill make babies with him in a heartbeat
ugh…hes just a beautiful man…
sigh…
#keanuforever FOREVER
Love me! Choose me!! Awww Keanu I hope you get your happy ending and ride off into the sunset on your motorcycle with a chill cool girl who is a sweetheart like you. This guy deserves a honest to god happy ending!!!!
From what I’ve heard and observed, people get pickier when they get older. That’s not a bad thing. With age comes baggage. It could be an ex spouse or kids from a previous relationship. Maybe it’s none of those things, but familiarity with independence. I imagine it’s hard to share your space as you get older. After all, you’re used to doing things a certain way. My husband travels a lot and it’s always an adjustment when he’s home for an extended period of time because that’s my seat on the couch! If a relationship is going to happen at this stage in the game, it’s going to have to be something seen in movies or read about in books, an all consuming love that pushes everything else aside.
I’m still holding out hope for an IRL love between him and Sandra Bullock!
If he’s lonely it’s his own doing. I’m sure he’s not hard up for dates, or meeting anyone. He’s either being too picky, or too scared. I’m pretty sure I can help him over this hurdle if he’d just call me. Sure, I’m married, but he’s on my “list” so it’s all good.
I’m here baby!!! I’ll make you happy ❤️❤️
He’s aging horribly and he looks like he needs a day at the spa.