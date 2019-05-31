What in the world was Drake doing during Game 1 of the NBA Finals?

This year’s NBA Finals are between the Golden State Warriors (for the millionth time) and the Toronto Raptors. Drake is a huge Raptors stan, being from Canada and all, and the Raptors have embraced him right back, making him a “global ambassador” for the team, and giving him courtside tickets for years now. Drake got courtside tickets for Game 1 of the Finals last night. He managed to get the tickets despite the fact that there have been complaints about Drake’s courtside antics for a year or longer, and he was EXTRA extra during the Raptors’ conference games. Drake was told to “tone it down.” The NBA told the Raptors too: your guy needs to take it down a notch. Instead, this is what happened during Game 1 of the Finals:

Drake had some kind words for Draymond Green after Game 1 of the NBA Finals “You’re Trash” 😂 #Nbafinals pic.twitter.com/z4RM0k7N3q — Todaysloop (@Todaysloop1) May 31, 2019

Drake calling the Warriors “trash” on their way off the court is class personified. On his worst day @ MSG Spike ain’t do that. pic.twitter.com/zqrQzFVaB2 — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) May 31, 2019

That’s Drake standing courtside and getting in the face of the Warriors’ Draymond Green, and if you’re good at lip-reading, you can absolutely see that Drake tells Draymond “you’re trash.” Steph Curry comes up alongside Draymond and it looks like he’s laughing at Drake’s clownery too, but in a “can you believe this douche?” sort of way. I understand the whole “trash talking” thing, but I tend to think this is way too much. The Raptors won Game 1 by the way.

Lmao Drake really thinks he's playing tonight pic.twitter.com/WdXXKgEUtA — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 31, 2019

Drake also wore a Raptors jersey which said “Curry 30” – Steph Curry’s dad, Dell Curry, played for the Raptors (as #30) for several years. High-level troll.

Drake’s rocking the Dell Curry Raptors jersey tonight. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2yBi7cbqaa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 31, 2019