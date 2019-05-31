What in the world was Drake doing during Game 1 of the NBA Finals?

This year’s NBA Finals are between the Golden State Warriors (for the millionth time) and the Toronto Raptors. Drake is a huge Raptors stan, being from Canada and all, and the Raptors have embraced him right back, making him a “global ambassador” for the team, and giving him courtside tickets for years now. Drake got courtside tickets for Game 1 of the Finals last night. He managed to get the tickets despite the fact that there have been complaints about Drake’s courtside antics for a year or longer, and he was EXTRA extra during the Raptors’ conference games. Drake was told to “tone it down.” The NBA told the Raptors too: your guy needs to take it down a notch. Instead, this is what happened during Game 1 of the Finals:
Drake had some kind words for Draymond Green after Game 1 of the NBA Finals “You’re Trash” 😂 #Nbafinals pic.twitter.com/z4RM0k7N3q
— Todaysloop (@Todaysloop1) May 31, 2019
Drake calling the Warriors “trash” on their way off the court is class personified. On his worst day @ MSG Spike ain’t do that.
— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) May 31, 2019
That’s Drake standing courtside and getting in the face of the Warriors’ Draymond Green, and if you’re good at lip-reading, you can absolutely see that Drake tells Draymond “you’re trash.” Steph Curry comes up alongside Draymond and it looks like he’s laughing at Drake’s clownery too, but in a “can you believe this douche?” sort of way. I understand the whole “trash talking” thing, but I tend to think this is way too much. The Raptors won Game 1 by the way.
Lmao Drake really thinks he's playing tonight pic.twitter.com/WdXXKgEUtA
— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 31, 2019
Drake also wore a Raptors jersey which said “Curry 30” – Steph Curry’s dad, Dell Curry, played for the Raptors (as #30) for several years. High-level troll.
Drake’s rocking the Dell Curry Raptors jersey tonight. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2yBi7cbqaa
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 31, 2019
Supporting his team the Raptors. Go Raptors!
It’s ironic considering Drake has a tattoo for Steph Curry on his arm ! I want the Raptors to win, but if they lose, Drake won’t be able to show his face! He needs to tone it down and be humble. He’s embarrassing all us Canadians !
The Curry’s Dad Jersey bit is hilarious.
YES. I actually do think that’s funny.
I’m not someone who gets super into sports. I mean, once in a while I get sucked in. I don’t really follow hockey (I’m a shameful Canadian I guess), but would watch my now husband play locally when we were in jr high / high school.
Anyone who’s seen the hockey parents at games knows how insane people can get. I have gotten so much second hand embarrassment from watching parents try to coach their kids as if they know what they’re talking about. I can only imagine it’s just as bad with football in the US.
Drake is kind of like those hockey parents. But at the same time, I’m cutting him a bit of slack. He CLEARLY loves basketball. And this is a historic game for the Raptors, so he’s EXTRA pumped. I have to say I kind of enjoy watching people get SO excited for something – it makes me feel good even if I don’t care about the thing they’re excited about.
I totally agree, not sure we need to yell at players who just lost the first NBA game not played in the US as the leave the floor, that seems a little low, as a Canadian I am bit embarrassed by that behaviour.
The Dell Curry jersey is next level it! Love it! #wecookcurryinthe6 #goraptors
I thought that was hilarious! And the whole talking trash thing is funny, Drake is friends with the Warriors players and he even has Steph Curry’s and Kevin Durant’s Jersey numbers tattooed on his friggin’ arm that he had to cover up with a wristband last night lol
Wow really? I didn’t know that. Its all a show, and I’m here for it!
What a jackass. I am from Cleveland and therefore NEVER root for The Warriors, but I hope Golden State wins just so we can see Aubrey cry like the diaper wearing baby he is.
Yeah, the league might go the fine route for the Raptors.
I mean, Mark Cuban and Spike Lee have been in the same boat and the league made the threat of money. But Cuban just paid and continued on.
Spike Lee and Reggie Miller used to go at each other way worse then this
Go raptors. Love the jersey but yeah drake is becoming a distraction. Spike lee was also a distraction in the 90s. His interactions with Reggie Miller were legendary and over the top.
Drake is not a member of the Raptor’s coaching staff or administrative offices. He’s a fan. Period. If the NBA were to take action, it would be to ban him from games – not fine The Raptors org. Personally, I find the whole thing hilarious but if I were Drake I would have probably waited to see how the series played out before going on my rampage. LOL. There is still a pretty good chance that The Warriors will win the whole thing (although I hope not).
Drake is fine and all but he’s no Superfan Nav.
Drake likes to make things about himself, rhiannahs mtv vanguard award speech he made about him being in love with her instead of her career accomplishment. Raptors win game 1 and he’s making headlines for this instead. He likes to make others moments about him, it’s selfish
Raptors fan here – but Drake is a fool.
He’s embarrassing. Why does he make everything about him? Go away.
Go Raptors Go
Drake is making sure Americans watch the game. The ratings are low.
Total look-at-me toolishness. Go away
Ummm. Drake is a huge fan of this team. Not just because he is Canadian but because he lives and breathes and reps the city of Toronto so hard. He has also been a clown at these games for YEARS. Made worse by his close association with the team(and all the perks that entails)
Having said all that, his behaviour was way more toned down at last night’s game than in previous games in the playoffs and he did seem to heed the NBA’s warnings. That bit where he popped off was at the end of the game(I think that is when I saw it), and hopefully in game 2 he will manage to control his behaviour all game.
I have no issue with him yelling and cheering and even hugging Raptors players, that is just annoying and extra but he should try to be less of an ass to opposing team players.
Torontonian here… many of us are embarrassed by him and wish he would STFU and sit down. Sigh. You guys have Trump, we have Drake. LOL. sigh.
So not funny. Trump is making the lives of millions progressively worse. Sad face.
Ugh we also have Ford who is like mini trump
Ford 2.0 at that. Ugh.
They don’t even compare.
I think he’s over the moon that his team hasn’t been swept this year like in previous years. To be fair, he’s more than a fan. He’s been given an official position as “ambassador”… whatever that means.
As for trash talking Draymond, well, that guy is something else. He doesn’t exactly have a spotless history of respectful interactions. The camera didn’t catch the beginning of the interaction. Who started the conversation?
Draymond is a present and engaged father, Drake is trash. Go Warriors!!!!
+1,000,000 Acires! Exactly!
Don’t come for my team, the Warriors. Go Steph! Drake is a non-entity. Steph was right to laugh in his face.
There are a couple of radio stations here in California refusing to play Drake’s music until after the finals.
The jersey troll was pretty funny, though.
Go Warriors!
I’m a torontonian and I LOVE drake and his antics and everyone I know loves it too. The raptors organization loves him. He is an expert troll. Maybe have a seat, relax and enjoy the finals?
GO RAPTORS!!!!!
One one hand it’s pretty funny, these guys know each other and are friends, for example if I went to any kind of sporty game with my best friends or sisters an they were playing each other I would behave the same, extremely excited and trash talking everyone from the sidelines.
On the other hand if Drake was a regular person, wasn’t famous and didn’t know these people his behavior wouldn’t be tolerated.
Since they’re friends, unless the players complain or say he really is a distraction to them I don’t see the problem, the players are the ones coming up to Drake after the game is over, Drake isn’t running out into the court so what’s the big deal?