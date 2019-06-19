“Michelle Obama & James Corden’s Dodgeball skit is pretty funny” links
This Michelle Obama-Dodgeball thing needs to be a full-length movie. [Pajiba]
The Hills: new Beginnings has a trailer and it looks insane. [OMG Blog]
Prince Harry allegedly thought Jennifer Aniston was “princess material,” and no, this is not true. What is going on with these dumb royal stories lately? [Dlisted]
This is why people are talking about Flight MH370 this week. [LaineyGossip]
I can never remember James Norton’s name but here he is. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rihanna trolls her fans, who just want new music! [Jezebel]
Todrick Hall talks about Taylor Swift. [Towleroad]
Selena Gomez’s Puma campaign is weird. [Just Jared]
Terry Crews made people cry on America’s Got Talent. [Seriously OMG]

  1. Pose83 says:
    June 19, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    I’ve heard some pretty terrible stuff about James Cordon recently…

  2. Wisca says:
    June 19, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    We once had a terrific First Lady. When will this current nightmare end!?

    • The Sentinel says:
      June 19, 2019 at 1:36 pm

      I can’t even watch Michelle Obama. It’s beyond depressing where we are today. There are no words.

  3. BeanieBean says:
    June 19, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Dodgeball! What a great way to start the day, with a laugh!

  4. Mel M says:
    June 19, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    James Norton, ugh, when is Happy Valley coming back? Is it ever???

  5. Daisy says:
    June 19, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    The dodgeball game was so funny I even forgot I can’t stand Corden. Loved Benedict’s reaction when he hit Michelle with the ball and when Harry was like “oh Benedict!”. Very cute. Also everything Melissa McCarthy does is hilarious.

  6. FluffyPrincess says:
    June 19, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    The Dodgeball announcer was killing it with his responses!

    “Oh she got nailed by Harry Styles. Dreams do come true!”

    Remember when we had a real first lady? It seems like a century ago. Michelle is still the bomb!

  7. Lady D says:
    June 19, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    Terry made me cry and I cried again this morning just thinking about it. He was such a hero last night, and those kids will never forget him.

