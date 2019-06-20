Elin Nordegren is ‘surprised that people care this much that she’s pregnant’

Embed from Getty Images

As CB announced last week, Elin Nordegren is pregnant with her third child. Elin and ex-husband, golfer Tiger Woods, have two children, Sam, 12 and Charlie, 10. Elin is expecting with rumored boyfriend Jordan Cameron (they have yet to confirm on record, but I’d say the baby-on-the-way is a pretty good indication). Us reports that they are very happy about the baby (no shock there) but also a bit confused. Elin’s just out there living her life and was surprised to learn that we all care that’s she’s preggers.

Nearly a decade after Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren made headlines following the golfer’s infamous infidelity scandal, the former pair are making the news again — but in a good way. Us confirmed on June 12 that the Swedish beauty, 39 — who shares Sam, 12, and Charlie, 10, with the pro — is expecting a baby with former NFL player, Jordan Cameron. While Nordegren and Cameron, 30, have yet to publicly comment on their romance, a source says in the current issue of Us Weekly that duo met over a year ago and are “very happy about the pregnancy.” “Elin maintains a low profile and has a normal, boring life,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “Florida allows her to live that quiet life. I hear she’s surprised that people care this much that she’s pregnant.”

I get where she’s coming from, other than accepting she would be in the public’s eye while dating a pro-golfer, Elin has never sought the spotlight. Even in the wake of the scandal that ended her marriage, she stayed out of sight and protected herself and the kids. Then she continued her education, forged her career, fell in love, got pregnant and BAM! everyone’s now back in her business. But I think I speak for many of us when I say, it’s not just a sense of gossip, we want good things for her. She was hurt very deeply and very publicly when the person she pledged her life to betrayed her trust. We all felt for her. And that would be enough, but then she put her kids well-being first, which allowed her to maintain an amicable relationship with their father. She’s tough and classy and I, for one, wish her all the happiness. So I hope that even if she’s surprised by the attention, she realizes it’s not just us being snoops, it’s our genuine desire to see her thrive.

