Is Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ a rip off Beyonce’s ‘Party’?

Taylor Swift is still being discussed this week, which was the whole point of the “You Need to Calm Down” video (and just the song generally). She loves it when her promotional blitz is working and people have strong feelings for and against her. She loves when the Snake Fam jumps to her defense, and she loves when people talk sh-t about her, because that reinforces her own sense of rich-white-lady martyrdom. But I do wonder if the “Taylor endlessly copies Beyonce” conversation truly bugs her. First it was Taylor’s sad take on Beyonce’s “Formation,” then it was the Mayocella performance at the Billboard Music Awards, which seemed like a ripoff of Beyonce’s Coachella performances (as seen in Homecoming, which had just come out). And now the Beyhive has brought out their microscopes to analyze Tay’s “You Need to Calm Down” in comparison to Beyonce’s 2011 music video for “Party.”

Similar things: women all dressed up in cute outfits in a trailer; trailer park parties; floating in a pool, dancing in fur jackets. “YNTCD” is a sugary and bright ode to LGBTQ+ stereotypes while “Party” is more of a celebration of lower-income African-American communities. Is it a perfect side-by-side comparison? No, it’s not, just as Mayocella wasn’t a perfect copy of Homecoming. Taylor isn’t copying Beyonce as much as she’s massively influenced by Beyonce’s visuals, performances, videos and more. What’s weird is that… Taylor never really cites Beyonce as one of her faves, even though it’s VERY clear.

Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift.

1 Response to “Is Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ a rip off Beyonce’s ‘Party’?”

  1. Moses says:
    June 20, 2019 at 8:24 am

    How silly. As if either of these ideas are especially original and exclusive to Beyoncé. 🙄

