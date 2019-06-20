Prince Edward & Countess Sophie lowkey celebrated their 20th anniversary

Can I just say? I’ve become increasingly obsessed with James, Viscount Severn. He’s such a severe-looking little guy. He’s the youngest child of Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex. James’ big sister is Lady Louisa, and I enjoy the fact that the Wessex children are included in so much. Incidentally, I thought the Wessexes’ kids would have been the model for the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ kids – like, they would have titles, just not prince & princess titles. But instead we got Private Archie. I’m still in my feelings about that one. Anyway, Sophie and Edward have been everywhere lately – Trooping the Colour, Order of the Garter, and Royal Ascot. As it turns out, this flurry of activity coincided with their twentieth wedding anniversary. Which is very cool.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are celebrating 20 years of marriage in a very royal way! The couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday by spending some quality time together at one of the highlights of the royals’ summer calendar: the second day of Royal Ascot. Sophie wore a white dress (perhaps a nod to the special occasion!) topped with a patterned hat, while the Queen’s son looked dapper in his suit and tie as they watched the horse races. Despite the rainy weather, they seemed to enjoy the sporting event, also attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The couple, who are parents to 15-year-old Lady Louise and 11-year-old James, Viscount Severn, also joined many members of the royal family for the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday. They even made time for a few sweet portraits in front of a backdrop of trees and pink flowers, which complemented Sophie’s patterned dress and matching head topper.

There are worse ways to spend your twentieth anniversary, and I hope that Edward at least took Sophie out to dinner or gave her a nice anniversary present after Royal Ascot. I always find Edward to be so dull, but Sophie seems to be such an important part of the royal family these days. If the Queen dotes on anyone, it’s Sophie… and Anne. Those two women are the Queen’s rocks within the family. I also find it weirdly funny that Edward is the one out of the Queen’s four kids with the most uneventful, unscandalous marital history. He waited, married someone age appropriate and experience-appropriate, and they stayed married. Anne, Charles and Andrew all divorced their first spouses.

