It was ‘difficult’ for Irina Shayk to deal with the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga rumors

The flurry of gossip around Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s split was so stupid, my God. I still can’t believe that Us Weekly, the Daily Mail and People Magazine tried to hype the breakup as some huge scandal. Of course, as soon as I say that, Bradley will probably reveal some torrid affair with some hugely inappropriate person, but for now I’m sticking with this: Bradley and Irina fell apart, maybe he’s a douchebag and a workaholic, and I hope Irina is doing okay. Also: Bradley and Irina seem to have taken their split in stride and they’ve already been visiting each other and they seem to be figuring out a way to coparent. Us Weekly decided to milk the breakup a little bit more by putting this sh-t on their new cover. Basically, A Star Is Born did ruin their relationship, but not because he had an affair with Lady Gaga.

Bad romance? Bradley Cooper’s demanding schedule for A Star Is Born drove a wedge between him and Irina Shayk — and those Lady Gaga romance rumors didn’t help either. “The movie had a major impact on Bradley and Irina’s relationship,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly of the former couple, who broke up earlier this month after more than four years together. “Even though there was nothing romantic between Bradley and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with.” Another source tells Us that Gaga “felt bad” about the rumors surrounding her and Cooper, and she “isn’t going to get together” with him after his breakup with Shayk, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Lea.

I think Irina was probably slightly (BARELY) bothered by the Gaga-Cooper rumors when they happened at the Oscars. The performance at the Oscars really got the rumor mill going, and I could see how Irina might have been uncomfortable with that. But before the Oscars, most of the conversation was about how Gaga and Bradley really didn’t seem to get along, or that he was trying to do some creepy real-life Svengali thing on her and she was like “nah.” Anyway, I do believe ASIB affect Irina and Bradley’s relationship, but that’s because he was working constantly just after Lea was born.