It was ‘difficult’ for Irina Shayk to deal with the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga rumors

The flurry of gossip around Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s split was so stupid, my God. I still can’t believe that Us Weekly, the Daily Mail and People Magazine tried to hype the breakup as some huge scandal. Of course, as soon as I say that, Bradley will probably reveal some torrid affair with some hugely inappropriate person, but for now I’m sticking with this: Bradley and Irina fell apart, maybe he’s a douchebag and a workaholic, and I hope Irina is doing okay. Also: Bradley and Irina seem to have taken their split in stride and they’ve already been visiting each other and they seem to be figuring out a way to coparent. Us Weekly decided to milk the breakup a little bit more by putting this sh-t on their new cover. Basically, A Star Is Born did ruin their relationship, but not because he had an affair with Lady Gaga.
Bad romance? Bradley Cooper’s demanding schedule for A Star Is Born drove a wedge between him and Irina Shayk — and those Lady Gaga romance rumors didn’t help either.
“The movie had a major impact on Bradley and Irina’s relationship,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly of the former couple, who broke up earlier this month after more than four years together. “Even though there was nothing romantic between Bradley and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with.”
Another source tells Us that Gaga “felt bad” about the rumors surrounding her and Cooper, and she “isn’t going to get together” with him after his breakup with Shayk, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Lea.
I think Irina was probably slightly (BARELY) bothered by the Gaga-Cooper rumors when they happened at the Oscars. The performance at the Oscars really got the rumor mill going, and I could see how Irina might have been uncomfortable with that. But before the Oscars, most of the conversation was about how Gaga and Bradley really didn’t seem to get along, or that he was trying to do some creepy real-life Svengali thing on her and she was like “nah.” Anyway, I do believe ASIB affect Irina and Bradley’s relationship, but that’s because he was working constantly just after Lea was born.
Irina has spent more time away of their home than Bradley the 1st year their daughter was born. Why she is still complain about Bradley being a workaholic ? He was more often with their child than her. He is probably a Dbag but the way Irina uses their child since 2 weeks is sickening. She does photos shoots every day, all smiles for the paparazzi, with the child dressed in Burberry or Versace from head to toe. She uses her child to promote the brands of which she is the face.
Wow i thought i was the only one who noticed this…
i have never been a fan of Bradley but enough of this this emoional distant talk the only people who truly know what caused this split is Iriana and Bradley Cooper. And i dont think either of them is a saint
They are the ones who know what caused the split. But Irina’s team tries too hard to make her look like an amazing woman since 2 weeks. That is all Cooper’s fault if they are over. But neither of them is a saint. Luckily her past was whitewashed in the last years and since she became a mother. But she is not better than Cooper. She should stop to call the paparazzi and use the child for photo shoot to promote Burberry and Versace.
Corinne THANK YOU!!!
And you know for a fact that she was always traveling without her daughter?
And let’s not forget, since we’re on celebitchy, the fact that Irina is a model, while Bradley is a famous male actor. Who of those two has more sensitive career in which you have to constantly prove that you’re ready, in top form and available to work?
Her career is very demanding and short-lived, compared to his-especially as a woman.
In this circumstances, I can understand if she had to fulfill obligations-while let’s be honest, he could have made his money one year later. Or?
God I hated those rumors. It would annoy me if my significant other played into them for publicity – that’s the business, I’m sure it happens all the time. It was stupid to see thousands of people shipping real adults because of their movie. But man it would drive me nuts to be Irina in that situation.
gotta agree. It’s one thing if both stars are single, etc. it’s fun to ‘ship and wonder in that case.
but if one or both are attached, it’s kind of gross for the S.O.s of each one.
So much media attention for something so few people care about…
@Lucy2
For some reason, BCoop is playing into the media attention imo (so is Irina, tbf). The cynical side of me thinks Lainey might be right in that he’s trying to direct the tabloid’s attention away from something he doesn’t want public (I’ll get yelled at on here, but my guess is the gay rumors since semi messy split slash love triangle does a lot to drown out the contract/beard rumors that have been strong around him). Gaga’s been drawn into this mess, but I don’t think I’ve seen a single pap photo of her in ages. Meanwhile, BCoop and Irina are constantly getting papped despite Gaga being bigger than both of them.
It’s an “easy” story for the tabloids to seize on to, but all this tabloid media attention weeks later when viewed in light of all the pap photos…seems suspect.
I didn’t believe the rumors that they were a contract relationship, but all of this is kind of changing my mind. They broke up right as the attention around him and his movie was dying down and now it’s revived it all. And they’ve both taken turns playing the doting parent in front of paparazzi since the breakup. They’re drawing an awful lot of attention to themselves given how private they supposedly were.
Something about him just doesn’t seem genuine, and she dated Ronaldo, so she’s not above a publicity based relationship.
I don’t think Gaga minds the rumors at all though. It makes her look desirable, and it won’t sully her image if she doesn’t actually end up dating him.
I agree that the relationship has seemed fake and contractual from the beginning, but what kind of contract relationship would be ending in such a messy way? I’m thinking if this was some sort of arranged situation, they would have made some nice comments about each other and went their separate ways.
Seriously, I kind of can’t believe this is still a thing. Is it Gaga’s fans pushing this? Who wants these stories? I don’t think of Bradley Cooper as someone people really care about. His publicist is trying to change that, I guess.
@Kebbie
The movie inspired some Notebook/Titantic style fans who are into the idea, and all the People articles/staged pap photos make me think his publicist is also pushing it. Again, to be fair though Irina is also clearly calling the paps on a regular basis.
I don’t follow Gaga closely or consider myself a big fan, but I’m a..guess I would say semi-fan. Most who have been fans since the beginning are making jokes about it or don’t care— very few who are just fans of Gaga are actually into the idea.
I never thought they were a great couple frankly. They always seemed more like partners than a couple to me. I think Irons deserves a John Legend type of boyfriend who will let her shine and not only see her as a reflection of himself.
Where are you getting this idea that Bradley and Gaga didn’t get on? It’s clear that they are good friends.
Irina and Bradley were a bad match. They broke up. End of. She’s working the break up to improve her profile. He’s ignoring it. Gaga’s copping the blame.
Unless Irina is an over-the-top jealous, insecure person, I can’t buy even a smidge of this. I dont see any of the chemistry people talk about. The duet at the Oacars was a DUET. Has t anybody seen 2 people sing together before? Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder singing “Hunger Strike” have way more chemistry.
“But before the Oscars, most of the conversation was about how Gaga and Bradley really didn’t seem to get along, or that he was trying to do some creepy real-life Svengali thing on her and she was like “nah.” – Huh?? Never heard this at all. Actually it was the complete opposite? “There could be 100 people in a room…”, that viral meme? Doesn’t sound like “nah, Bradley is a creep”
If things were already strained between them, from him working so much, not being around after the baby, etc., I can see where the rumors really annoyed her, even if she knew they weren’t true. They would annoy any woman!
Bottom line, if their relationship was solid, the rumors wouldn’t have mattered at all. I’m not sure they were ever on solid ground. They were dating, had an unplanned pregnancy and tried to make it work. It didn’t.