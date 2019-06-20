Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson go meat-free on Mondays to support Macca’s Organization

Why not try one day a week without meat? Good for the planet and your body. #MeatFreeMonday@PaulMcCartney @StellaMcCartney@maryamccartney pic.twitter.com/UJxROBbrpY
Just Jared made us aware of this story about the video above that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson posted. It’s their pledge to become a meat-free household on Monday nights. Meat Free Mondays is an idea that has been growing in popularity in the recent years but has been around much longer than that. The idea was popularized by noted vegetarian, Paul McCartney, whose Meat Free Mondays organization is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year. The idea is very simple, you pledge to not consume any meat one day every week. The day is arbitrary, Monday just made the neatest slogan. Paul and his daughters Mary and Stella have been vegetarians for decades. Linda McCartney was a big advocate for vegetarianism as well, even starting her own vegetarian frozen food line before her death. They became vegetarians out of concern for the animals. The campaign, and what Tom and Rita are pushing, also notes the environmental benefits that reducing our meat consumption would have:
Doing without meat is good for the planet and the animals we share it with, but it’s also good for…
Our health
Well, yeah, it’s nice to do with less meat – those who aren’t full-fledged vegans or vegetarians. No meat on Monday, its’ actually a very simple and easy thing to do. Let’s do it, honey.
The Meat Free Monday’s website has numbers about the environmental and health impact giving meat up one night a week would have. It’s a pretty compelling argument and, as Tom said, it’s not a really difficult goal to make. I am a big – and by big I mean wanted-to-name-my-son-after* – fan of Paul’s and have been since I was 10 years old. When Linda died, he asked us fans to honor her by going vegetarian. I tried, I made it a week. But I can do this. I can go meatless one day a week, especially after reading the statistics. Tuesday was Paul’s 77th birthday, which I assume has something to do with the timing of Tom and Rita’s posting. I’m willing to pledge this as a birthday blessing to both him and the organization. What do you say, join me?
Legit question – do I need to feed my dogs vegetarian fare that day, too?
*the reason we did not name our son after Paul had to do with his initials would be something kids would tease him about in the locker room. We named a cat after Paul instead… and gave the cat my last name
I try to do this (I’ll go through phases of being more successful and then I get lazy about meal planning.) But when I’m thinking about it, its not really hard. The big thing for me to be aware of is things like “don’t use chicken broth” in the soup, or something. But honestly with the internet there are SO many recipes out there for vegetarian meals that when I am trying to do it, its really easy. I just need to be better about meal planning in general right now.
I’m vegetarian so everyday is meatless Monday for me, but it’s honestly a great initiative – I have several friends and family members who started with one meat-free day and eventually made their way down to only eating meat once a month or so!
I used to love meat, but then I watched videos from factory farms, slaughter houses and livestock auctions and could never eat meat again. Now i volunteer weekly at a farm sanctuary and I swear, it’s not hard to stop eating meat when you focus on the victims of the farming industry.
I totally agree with you. The problem is not people eating meat but the big amounts that people is consuming everyday. I only eat meat two times a month and it’s because I feel better when I don’t eat meat. When I eat meat I feel bloated and heavy. I hope this Meatless Monday trend becomes more popular, it’s totally doable also good for the wallet since meat is kinda expensive
We usually do a meat free day. More of a lighter day. But I’m not convinced it’s good for the environment. Yes animals produce green house gases, but the amount of rainforest being chopped down to support avacado and soy farming due to the increased demand seems to mitigate this benefit. Especially if everyone went meat free everyday this demand would exponentially increase.
So my understanding is that when people talk about the environmental benefits of going meatfree, they don’t mean that every person in the world should go full on vegetarian. Just if people scaled back on their meat intake, it would make a big difference. Also, if meat intake drops, and the demand for meat drops, then a lot of the land and resources that go towards raising animals for meat would be diverted to growing plants etc.
I’m not sure that’s entirely accurate, but I’ve read that a few different places.
The problem with the animals it’s not just the methane they produce, the amount of grains that is required to feed the animals it’s the problem. The level of deforestation because of that it’s really big. We deforest to raise the animals and to feed them. Meatless Monday sounds like an amazing idea. It’s totally doable.
When we say meat-free does that mean meat only or animal products in general? Because the meat part is easy, i don’t really know anyone who eats meat every day. That seems excessive. Personally i eat maybe once or twice a week. But cheese, eggs, etc. yeah almost every day.