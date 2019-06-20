Prince Harry & William met yesterday & decided to split up the Royal Foundation

As we’ve been discussing all week, the Royal Foundation is no more. No, that’s not exactly right: the Royal Foundation as it existed previously is no more – it will no longer be the large banner charity for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Once Meghan was added to the foundation’s board (around the time of the Sussexes’ wedding), it basically could no longer exist as-is for a year. Emily Andrews broke the news this morning:
As I revealed last month, a board meeting of the Royal Foundation was held yesterday to formalise the division of the charity. Harry and William both attended at KP. An announcement is expected later today. https://t.co/dISKBJ0Gh0
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) June 20, 2019
As much as the tabloids want to make this into a recent development/beef, the writing’s been on the wall for months now. The Royal Foundation was always going to be too unwieldy and shady with the two brothers and their wives all competing for attention within one organization. It was barely working before Meghan even came around, because Harry’s charitable interests had already begun to veer from the Cambridges’ vague keenness. And yes, the Royal Foundation only really “worked” when William felt like he was in “control” of Kate and especially Harry. As soon as Harry and Meghan began developing their own couple-brand separate from William, that’s when all the problems began.
As for the rumors of a “rift” between the couples… as I continue to say, it’s mostly about William and Harry. Kate and Meghan are perfectly willing to put aside their differences and work together as colleagues in The Firm. William and Harry ARE the Beef.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN and Backgrid.
This is one of those things that was always going to happen, probably regardless of who Harry married, so it shouldn’t seem that surprising, and yet for some reason I find it somewhat surprising lol. I realize I am inconsistent. maybe the timing is what is throwing me off.
As this is a gossip site, I’ll confess that I do find myself really intrigued by the drama between the brothers. WHAT HAPPENED?!?!?!? We’ll likely never know, but it just seems so obvious that “something” happened last fall. There has been an obvious tension. the brothers don’t even seem willing to put on a good face and fake it for the cameras, like Kate and Meghan do. (I don’t think there is bad blood there, but I think the women are aware of the rumors that there are issues between them, so they go out of their way when in public to interact with each other in a positive fashion.) The brothers don’t do that. The pictures from the premiere of “Our Planet” were so awkward.
I don’t necessarily agree that it was always going to happen. It should have happened (and awhile ago IMO), but you don’t hold a first annual forum if you’re planning to shutter the organization. It just wouldn’t make sense.
That’s a good point. I should say that I thought it seemed obvious it was always going to happen, but the royals clearly didn’t think so lol. Probably one of those things that seems more obvious to outside observers.
They should have split when William married Kate. It made no sense keeping harry, they could have done joint foundation initiatives for heads together. No shade for splitting they’re grown men with different families and goals.
Again, I don’t think this is a big deal but I guess the British media have to chew on something.
An aside, Kate looked pretty when she was pregnant and had some extra weight on her.
Third wheeling big bro and his wife was always a bad decision on Harry’s part. It was bad enough it was happening while they were just married but once they had kids it should’ve ended.
Maybe William wanted to split when he got married and had children, but Harry didn’t. It’s possible that they kept the foundation intact until Harry was ready.
As all of us continue to say, the beef is with the brothers. Kate and Meg seem to be fine with each other but there has always been an undercurrent of tension between the two boys and it probably just hit its breaking point.
I forgot how great Kate and Meg looked in that panel.
Good idea. I remember that panel interview. Only Meghan sounded articulate given her background. No it’s not because she was an actress, some actors and celebs cannot present outside of a script. It’s because of her background in social activism. I was bemused seeing the contrast. Harry was not as articulate but he sounded sincere because he has some charisma. WK sounded like they were reading a script. You can say WK has years to improve and work, and I agree. But Meghan and Harry’s current popularity is causing some pressure, even if that’s not the real beef and even if Harry Meghan did not ask for more attention.
Right! I’m excited to see what other causes Harry and Meghan through their weight and time behind. I want to see Meghan’s “Invictus” passion project.
No worries, could just be me. I should have put IMHO.