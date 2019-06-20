Does Game of Thrones’ final season actually deserve any Emmy Awards?

It’s Emmy Season, and Emmy voters are currently voting on which shows and which actors get nominated for Emmys. The actual nominations don’t come out until July, so right now is prime hustlin’ time. That’s why the next few weeks are going to be full of TV actors reminding us about their shows and doing lots of interviews. It will be interesting to see which Game of Thrones actors come out for the Hustling Time – Emilia Clarke has been active, and I feel like she would really like to be recognized with a nomination and win for the final season of Game of Thrones. But the rest of the actors? Kit Harington is in rehab, Lena Headey probably doesn’t give a sh-t and Peter Dinklage is (I hope) extremely embarrassed about the way Tyrion gaslighted Daenerys. And for sure, none of the GoT scripts should get any writing nominations. So what are the chances for Game of Thrones across the Emmy board?
Many high-profile TV series came to an end this past season — among them, CBS’ The Big Bang Theory; The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin; Netflix’s House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; and Amazon’s Catastrophe and Fleabag. But none left a bigger Emmy footprint during their runs than HBO’s two stalwarts: Game of Thrones, which has scored 128 nominations, more than any other scripted show in history, and 47 wins; and Veep, which saw Julia Louis-Dreyfus win the Emmy for best actress in a comedy in all six of its previous seasons. Most strikingly, both shows won the series Emmys in each of their past three seasons.
Now the question is, will one or both go out with a four-peat? Thrones’ final season — and, in particular, its series finale, which was watched by an HBO record 13.6 million people — was slammed by critics and many viewers, whereas Veep’s ending was met with the opposite reaction. The contrast is starkest when seen through the prism of IMDb user ratings: The last episode of Veep was the highest-rated of its entire run (9.6 of 10), whereas the finale of Thrones was the lowest (4.5 of 10).
What happened? Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wanted their final two seasons to consist of fewer episodes than the previous six. For character studies like Breaking Bad and Mad Men, which split their last seasons into two, this was not an issue, but for a sprawling epic like Thrones, cutting down the episode count altered the pacing to which viewers had become accustomed, making big moments feel rushed. Furthermore, Thrones boxed itself into a corner by hyping a single question for years: Who will sit on the Iron Throne? The danger was that the audience might not like the answer — and that is precisely what happened.
Only nine shows have won a series Emmy for their final season. Shows with famously satisfying finales have won (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Breaking Bad), lost (Mad Men, The Americans) and not been nominated (Newhart, Justified) — and shows with infamously divisive endings have won (The Sopranos), lost (Seinfeld, Friends) and not been nominated (Lost, Dexter). This is the case because shows do not exist in a bubble — they exist among competition. And, this year, Thrones actually has less of it than Veep.
I think Emmy voters simply have their favorites no matter what, and so Julia Louis-Dreyfus will probably be a shoo-in for Best Actress in a Comedy, and maybe the affection for her will extend to the show winning Best Comedy. As for Game of Thrones… I think the best chance for GoT walking away with an Emmy is actually for the show, for Best Drama. Emmy voters have shown time and time again that they’re not interested in giving Emmys to the actors (except maybe Peter Dinklage), but they like the show. Or they did. But yeah, if you’re asking if the crappy final season will damage the show’s Emmy chances, it totally will. People were truly MAD about that bullsh-t ending. The TV Academy should take back a couple of GoT’s Emmys just for Tyrion’s “who has the best story?” monologue.
GoT should win lots of the technical awards – I’m not as familiar with the Emmys as Oscars so not sure of the specific categories – but even with the bad writing, the music and cinematography etc were incredible.
And A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms WAS excellent; its just too bad the season went downhill from there. But I could still see the show taking Best Drama Series. I cant think of what else would?
I think Emilia Clarke deserves one. If nothing else for her dedication to the character till the end. Everyone else it felt to me had checked out for the last season. They were just reciting lines.
I agree. This season was her best acting out of the whole series IMO.
This! The costumes, music, stunt crew, etc. Give them all of the awards for everyone who worked in the background putting it together. Pretty much everyone in that Last Watch documentary.
However you feel about that last season and all of the great acting that was wasted with repetitive lines, or having them stand in windows holding a wine glass, the people behind the scenes did a hell of a job and deserve it.
And yet still, the show got killer ratings etc and it was one of the best dramas on TV so I wouldn’t begrudge a nomination/win for Best Drama Series either. IJS
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was a fabulous episode, a standout for any season, and deserves consideration.
The music definitely.
And yes, the cinematography and technical stuff. Drogon’s performance, and it WAS a performance, in the last episode was remarkable.
Yup agreed! Technically amazing.
Doesn’t really deserve anything else but I could see it potentially winning best Drama just because of the overall impact – so many people watching and talking about it, even if the final pissed a lot of people off.
No one did Emmy-caliber work this season. That’s not necessarily their fault. They had to work with what they were given and a lot was cut, but still…they shouldn’t get awards for showing up for the last season, not if there are better performances out there.
I heartily disagree! Emilia Clarke absolutely killed it (for the most part). Definite Emmy contender.
It’s definitely winning Best Drama. It was the biggest show on TV this year and it also has basically no competition. Handmaid’s Tale isn’t eligible. Pose and Killing Eve are probably not a lot of voter’s cup of tea (i.e. a lot of voters are still old, white men).
I think it’ll win big time at the Emmy’s, mostly for it’s overall body of work. If S7, with the terrible Hunt a Wight plot line, can will Best Drama then there is no reason that S8 can’t win.
I say…give them ALL EMMYS!!!!!!!!!!
To me…they CERTAINLY deserve it!!!!!
I would love to see Lena get an Emmy, since she has deserved one for past seasons and been straight robbed-except the year Frances McDormand won for Olive Kitteridge, I’ll give her that one.
Otherwise the music, costumes, cinematography (save for the long knight, which I’m sure was gorgeous had we been able to see anything), but i stg if they get an Emmy for writing I’m gonna burn the whole place down.
Who deserves Emmys: All the crew except the writers. None of the cast except for Emilia.
I honestly felt bad for the cast because they were all done dirty… if Emilia’s character had a slower descent into madness she would have NAILED IT. No question. She did well with what she was given though. They all did. And they all grew into their characters so beautifully over the years and this final season just kind of shat on that.
I think Emilia is good, but I would give the Emmy to Sandra Oh or Jodie Comer.